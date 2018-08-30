Kinder Morgan : Court quashes Canadian approval of Trans Mountain oil pipeline

The Federal Court of Appeal ruled on Thursday that the government had failed to adequately consult First Nations, sending the project back to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet.

Canada agreed in May to buy the pipeline for C$4.5 billion from Kinder Morgan Canada, betting it would win the court battle and be able to build an expansion, which faces fierce political and environmental opposition.

The expansion would nearly triple capacity on an existing line from Edmonton, Alberta to a port in the Vancouver area for export and was approved by the federal government in 2016. Alberta oil companies say the pipeline is needed to ease transport challenges and allow them to fetch better prices.

In its ruling, the court said that Canada's efforts to meaningfully consult with indigenous people, as required by law, fell short. It also ruled that the National Energy Board (NEB) regulator wrongly narrowed its review of the project not to include tanker traffic related to the project.

($1 = 1.2970 Canadian dollars)

