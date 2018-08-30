Log in
KINDER MORGAN INC (KMI)
Kinder Morgan : Court quashes Canadian approval of Trans Mountain oil pipeline

08/30/2018 | 04:58pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: A workman walks past steel pipe to be used in the pipeline construction of the Trans Mountain Expansion Project at a stockpile site in Kamloops

(Reuters) - A Canadian court has overturned approval of the Trans Mountain oil pipeline expansion, leaving the future of the C$7.4 billion ($5.71 billion) project in jeopardy, in a blow to the Canadian government and the country's oil sector.

The Federal Court of Appeal ruled on Thursday that the government had failed to adequately consult First Nations, sending the project back to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet.

Canada agreed in May to buy the pipeline for C$4.5 billion from Kinder Morgan Canada, betting it would win the court battle and be able to build an expansion, which faces fierce political and environmental opposition.

The expansion would nearly triple capacity on an existing line from Edmonton, Alberta to a port in the Vancouver area for export and was approved by the federal government in 2016. Alberta oil companies say the pipeline is needed to ease transport challenges and allow them to fetch better prices.

In its ruling, the court said that Canada's efforts to meaningfully consult with indigenous people, as required by law, fell short. It also ruled that the National Energy Board (NEB) regulator wrongly narrowed its review of the project not to include tanker traffic related to the project.

($1 = 1.2970 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Susan Thomas)

By Rod Nickel
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD 0.71% 16.91 Delayed Quote.-0.94%
KINDER MORGAN INC -0.84% 17.71 Delayed Quote.-1.05%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 14 209 M
EBIT 2018 4 154 M
Net income 2018 1 724 M
Debt 2018 35 135 M
Yield 2018 4,39%
P/E ratio 2018 22,31
P/E ratio 2019 17,25
EV / Sales 2018 5,24x
EV / Sales 2019 5,08x
Capitalization 39 304 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 21,3 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven J. Kean Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kimberly Allen Dang President & Director
Richard D. Kinder Executive Chairman
David Patrick Michels Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Mark E. Huse Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KINDER MORGAN INC-1.05%39 304
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.8.71%63 233
ENBRIDGE INC-7.83%59 976
TRANSCANADA CORPORATION-7.75%40 026
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-1.90%36 378
MPLX LP0.56%28 538
