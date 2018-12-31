Log in
Kinder Morgan : KMI Mourns Passing of General Counsel

12/31/2018 | 04:46pm CET

KMI Vice President, Deputy General Counsel and Corporate Secretary Adam Forman agrees to serve as Interim General Counsel

Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE: KMI) announced today that its General Counsel, James Curtis “Curt” Moffatt, passed away on Friday, December 28th. Mr. Moffatt suffered a cardiac arrest while spending the holidays with his family.

“Curt was a leading figure in the energy bar, and his contributions to the energy sector and to federal law and policy are legion,” said KMI CEO Steve Kean. “Curt served KMI well for decades, both as an outside adviser and, for the last five years, as a full-time employee. More importantly, he was a dear friend and a mentor to many. He will be greatly missed.

“Curt had previously announced his retirement, effective in August 2019,” continued Kean. “We had therefore begun a search for his successor and have identified a number of highly qualified candidates. In the meantime, KMI’s long-time Vice President, Deputy General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, Adam Forman, has agreed to serve as Interim General Counsel.”


© Business Wire 2018
