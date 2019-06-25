Log in
Kinder Morgan : Texas court rejects challenge to $2 billion Kinder Morgan gas pipeline

06/25/2019

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Inc can begin work on a $2 billion natural gas pipeline without having the Texas energy regulator approve its proposed route, a state judge ruled on Tuesday.

The decision removes a challenge to the state's licensing process that lets gas pipeline companies determine their own route and acquire land without a landowner's consent. Texas is in the midst of a pipeline-construction boom with multi-billion-dollar projects underway to bring shale oil and gas to market.

A Travis County District court ruled the Texas Railroad Commission, the state's oil and gas regulator, is not required to set standards for routing the pipelines or private land-takings, Judge Lora Livingston wrote on Tuesday. The state allows gas pipeline operators that qualify as utilities to use eminent domain to take land for the public good.

"The court finds no authority for the proposition that the legislature has granted authority to the Commission to oversee the rights granted," she wrote. She also granted Kinder Morgan's request to dismiss it from the suit.

The ruling was in response to a suit brought by a group of Texas landowners and Hays County, Texas, that said the oil and gas regulator failed to seek public input or properly supervise the routing of Kinder Morgan's Permian Highway Pipeline, which will carry 2 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas about 400 miles from West Texas to the U.S. Gulf Coast.

(Reporting by Liz Hampton, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien and Chris Reese)

