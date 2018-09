The move comes about two weeks after Kinder Morgan closed its sale of the Trans Mountain pipeline to the Canadian government for about C$4.5 billion.

At a conference earlier this month, Kinder Morgan Chief Executive Steven Kean indicated his willingness to sell the rest of the Canadian business.

Spokeswomen for TD and Kinder Morgan declined to comment.

($1 = 1.3022 Canadian dollars)

