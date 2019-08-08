Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Kinder Morgan Inc    KMI

KINDER MORGAN INC

(KMI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

New U.S. pipelines poised to start price war for shale shippers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2019 | 05:41pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Pump jacks operate at sunset in an oil field in Midland, Texas

HOUSTON (Reuters) - The operators of two new pipelines in West Texas shale fields are offering discounted prices to attract shippers accustomed to high fees to move oil to export hubs, according to the pipeline companies and federal filings.

These bargain rates, in one case half the initial published rate, will aid strapped oil producers that once had to sell their oil for about $10 less per barrel because of transport constraints to move their oil from the largest shale oil field in the country.

But pipeline companies, which have in the past year raced to add new capacity to flow oil from the Permian Basin to the refining and export hub on U.S. Gulf Coast, will face pressure to cut rates in coming weeks, said oil traders and analysts.

The two operators - EPIC Midstream and Plains All American - are opening lines that combined will in coming months be able to carry about 1.6 million barrels of oil per day (bpd) from West Texas to the Gulf Coast.

A third line, the 900,000 bpd line being developed by Phillips 66, will open later this year that will boost total capacity to flow oil from the region by two-thirds.

"There's no way another 2.5 million bpd are waiting to get sent to Corpus Christi (Texas)," said Sandy Fielden, an analyst at Morningstar. "Clearly, there's going to be too much capacity ... There will be buying up of barrels in Midland like it's going out of style."


GRAPHIC:https://tmsnrt.rs/2GVze8d

Rates for most Permian pipelines have ranged between $4 a barrel and $7 a barrel for the past year because of soaring shale production and a lack of pipeline space. Some companies have turned to railcars for transport, which can cost $6 to $8 a barrel.

EPIC halved its spot rate to $2.50 a barrel on a pipeline from the Permian, prior to even beginning to load oil onto the 400,000 bpd line. The rate was "more in line with market conditions," and will let the company achieve volumes "at a level we're happy with," said President Brian Freed.

Around the end of 2019, EPIC plans to flow its crude volumes on a larger, permanent line that can carry around 900,000 bpd.

Plains All American LP, which begins operations on its 670,000 bpd Cactus II pipeline next week, set contract rates between $1.05 and $3.20 a barrel, below what analysts and traders anticipated. It posted spot rates of $4.75 to $5.60 a barrel, but analysts said most of its capacity is under contract.

Plains did not reply to requests for comment.

PERMIAN OVER-PIPED

Companies have raced to build the new Permian lines to accommodate the shale boom which has helped the United States become the world's biggest oil producer, overtaking Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Permian oil production is set to reach 4.21 million bpd this month, according to the latest government forecasts, more than double the same month in 2016.

But the basin already has 3.9 million bpd of existing outbound pipeline capacity, according to energy investment bank Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

"We see the Permian as over-piped," said Matthew Blair, an analyst at Tudor Pickering. "Spot rates are going to be pretty cutthroat, with really low tariffs, given all this extra capacity."

As service startup nears, oil priced in Midland, the heart of the Permian, dropped this week to an about $3.50 a barrel discount to Houston prices, the narrowest since March 2018, traders said.

If the low prices remain, existing Permian pipeline operators Magellan Midstream Partners LP and Enterprise Products Partners LP may have to choose between lowering tariffs or sacrificing volumes, traders said.

Magellan, which operates two existing long-haul pipelines that ship about 700,000 bpd out of the Permian, does not anticipate spot shipments on either line beyond the third quarter, Chief Financial Officer Jeff Holman said on a conference call last week.

"We expect differentials to narrow as additional takeaway capacity out of the Permian comes on line," Holman said. One of the two pipelines charge spot rates ranging from $4 and $5 per barrel, Magellan said.

Spot rates on Enterprise's Midland-to-ECHO line, which transports 575,000 bpd of crude from Midland to the Houston area, average above $7 a barrel, filings showed. It did not respond to requests for comment.

"Pipelines are going to have to charge lower and lower fees," said John Zanner, an analyst at consultancy RBN Energy. "You're going to see them really narrow their margins in order to attract those barrels."

(Reporting by Collin Eaton in Houston; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

By Collin Eaton
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P. 0.42% 28.5 Delayed Quote.15.41%
KINDER MORGAN INC 2.00% 20.37 Delayed Quote.29.84%
MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P. 0.48% 64.53 Delayed Quote.12.55%
PHILLIPS 66 3.47% 100.71 Delayed Quote.12.98%
PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P. 0.90% 22.39 Delayed Quote.10.73%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KINDER MORGAN INC
05:41pNew U.S. pipelines poised to start price war for shale shippers
RE
12:39pU.S. natural gas demand is at a record - and prices keep dropping
RE
08/02PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE L P : U.S. shale shippers will pay surcharge for Tr..
RE
07/30KINDER MORGAN INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/19KINDER MORGAN : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
07/19KINDER MORGAN, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
07/17KINDER MORGAN CANADA : income falls despite rise in pipeline and terminals reven..
AQ
07/17KINDER MORGAN : second-quarter earnings miss Wall Street estimates by a penny
RE
07/17KINDER MORGAN : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/17KINDER MORGAN, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 13 995 M
EBIT 2019 4 464 M
Net income 2019 2 315 M
Debt 2019 35 308 M
Yield 2019 4,87%
P/E ratio 2019 16,7x
P/E ratio 2020 18,9x
EV / Sales2019 5,75x
EV / Sales2020 5,40x
Capitalization 45 208 M
Chart KINDER MORGAN INC
Duration : Period :
Kinder Morgan Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KINDER MORGAN INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 22,10  $
Last Close Price 20,37  $
Spread / Highest target 22,7%
Spread / Average Target 8,47%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven J. Kean Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kimberly Allen Dang President & Director
Richard D. Kinder Executive Chairman
David Patrick Michels Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Mark E. Huse Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KINDER MORGAN INC29.84%45 208
ENBRIDGE INC4.34%67 794
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.15.41%62 111
TC ENERGY CORP30.95%44 333
MPLX LP-10.50%29 104
WILLIAMS COMPANIES7.12%28 628
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group