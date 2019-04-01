Log in
KINDRED GROUP

(KIND SDB)
Kindred : Exchange rates for the first quarter of 2019

04/01/2019

Mon, 01 Apr, 2019 20:40 CET

The net foreign exchange impact of the Kindred Group's main trading currencies against its reporting currency of GBP is shown in the tables below. While this has no material impact on the underlying development of the Kindred Group's business, it does affect the reported results when translated into GBP.

The weighted average impact of GBP against the Kindred Group's main currencies was a negative impact on Gross winnings revenue of approximately 2 per cent in the first quarter of 2019 compared to the same period of 2018.

Balance sheet rates:
Rate to GBP 31-Mar-19 31-Mar-18 YoY Delta
SEK 12.115 11.755 -3.1%
NOK 11.254 11.061 -1.7%
EUR 1.165 1.143 -1.9%
DKK 8.698 8.519 -2.1%
AUD 1.843 1.833 -0.5%
Income statement averages for the quarter:
Rate to GBP Avg Q1 19 Avg Q1 18 YoY Delta
SEK 11.939 11.292 -5.7%
NOK 11.167 10.911 -2.3%
EUR 1.146 1.132 -1.2%
DKK 8.553 8.431 -1.4%
AUD 1.828 1.770 -3.3%
This information is such that Kindred Group plc is required to disclose under the EU Regulation of Market Abuse, MAR

For more information:

Inga Lundberg, Investor Relations, +44 788 799 6116

About Kindred Group

Kindred Group is one of the world's leading online gambling operators with business across Europe and Australia, offering over 24.9 million customers across 11 brands a great form of entertainment in a safe, fair and sustainable environment. The company, which employs about 1,400 people, is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap and is a founding member of the European Gaming and Betting Association (EGBA) and founding member of ESSA (sports betting integrity). Kindred Group is audited and certified by eCOGRA for compliance with the 2014 EU Recommendation on Consumer Protection and Responsible Gambling (2014/478/EU). Read more on www.kindredgroup.com.

Disclaimer

Kindred Group plc published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 18:56:12 UTC
