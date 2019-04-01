Kindred : Exchange rates for the first quarter of 2019

Mon, 01 Apr, 2019 20:40 CET

The net foreign exchange impact of the Kindred Group's main trading currencies against its reporting currency of GBP is shown in the tables below. While this has no material impact on the underlying development of the Kindred Group's business, it does affect the reported results when translated into GBP.

The weighted average impact of GBP against the Kindred Group's main currencies was a negative impact on Gross winnings revenue of approximately 2 per cent in the first quarter of 2019 compared to the same period of 2018.

Balance sheet rates: Rate to GBP 31-Mar-19 31-Mar-18 YoY Delta SEK 12.115 11.755 -3.1% NOK 11.254 11.061 -1.7% EUR 1.165 1.143 -1.9% DKK 8.698 8.519 -2.1% AUD 1.843 1.833 -0.5% Income statement averages for the quarter: Rate to GBP Avg Q1 19 Avg Q1 18 YoY Delta SEK 11.939 11.292 -5.7% NOK 11.167 10.911 -2.3% EUR 1.146 1.132 -1.2% DKK 8.553 8.431 -1.4% AUD 1.828 1.770 -3.3%

Balance sheet rates: Rate to GBP 31-Mar-19 31-Mar-18 YoY Delta SEK 12.115 11.755 -3.1% NOK 11.254 11.061 -1.7% EUR 1.165 1.143 -1.9% DKK 8.698 8.519 -2.1% AUD 1.843 1.833 -0.5% Income statement averages for the quarter: Rate to GBP Avg Q1 19 Avg Q1 18 YoY Delta SEK 11.939 11.292 -5.7% NOK 11.167 10.911 -2.3% EUR 1.146 1.132 -1.2% DKK 8.553 8.431 -1.4% AUD 1.828 1.770 -3.3%

This information is such that Kindred Group plc is required to disclose under the EU Regulation of Market Abuse, MAR