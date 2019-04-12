Log in
Kindred : Invitation to Kindred Group's financial presentation

04/12/2019 | 03:38am EDT

Kindred Group plc will publish its Interim report for the first quarter 2019

on Wednesday 24 April 2019 at 07.30 (CEST).

In connection with this, Kindred Group's CEO Henrik Tjärnström will host a presentation in English at Kindred, Regeringsgatan 25, entrance from Regeringsgatan 29, in Stockholm at 09.00 (CEST).

For attendance please send an email to Q1@kindrdegroup.com.

The presentation is also web casted live on www.kindredgroup.com.

For those who would like to participate in the telephone conference in connection with the presentation, the telephone number is UK: +44 33 3300 9034 or US: +1 833 526 8380.

Please call in, well in advance and register.

After the presentation there will be the opportunity to ask questions. When the operator asks if there are any questions from the telephone conference, please press the zero one on your phone.

The presentation will also be available on demand on www.kindredgroup.com

Disclaimer

Kindred Group plc published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 07:37:01 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 007 M
EBIT 2019 150 M
Net income 2019 123 M
Debt 2019 78,9 M
Yield 2019 5,74%
P/E ratio 2019 14,47
P/E ratio 2020 12,81
EV / Sales 2019 1,87x
EV / Sales 2020 1,64x
Capitalization 1 802 M
Chart KINDRED GROUP
Duration : Period :
Kindred Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KINDRED GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 10,5  GBP
Spread / Average Target 34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henrik Tjärnström Chief Executive Officer
Anders Ström Chairman
Albin de Beauregard Chief Financial Officer
Marcus Smedman Chief Technology Officer
Kristofer Olof Arwin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KINDRED GROUP16.30%2 354
SANDS CHINA LTD.22.17%44 630
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED16.45%33 359
WYNN MACAU LTD22.53%14 412
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LTD(ADR)44.38%12 576
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED16.99%11 685
