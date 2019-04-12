Kindred : Invitation to Kindred Group's financial presentation

Kindred Group plc will publish its Interim report for the first quarter 2019

on Wednesday 24 April 2019 at 07.30 (CEST).

In connection with this, Kindred Group's CEO Henrik Tjärnström will host a presentation in English at Kindred, Regeringsgatan 25, entrance from Regeringsgatan 29, in Stockholm at 09.00 (CEST).

For attendance please send an email to Q1@kindrdegroup.com.

The presentation is also web casted live on www.kindredgroup.com.

For those who would like to participate in the telephone conference in connection with the presentation, the telephone number is UK: +44 33 3300 9034 or US: +1 833 526 8380.

Please call in, well in advance and register.

After the presentation there will be the opportunity to ask questions. When the operator asks if there are any questions from the telephone conference, please press the zero one on your phone.

The presentation will also be available on demand on www.kindredgroup.com