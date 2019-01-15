Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Kindred Group    KIND SDB   SE0007871645

KINDRED GROUP (KIND SDB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Kindred : Unibet Official Sponsor of IHF World Championship 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/15/2019 | 02:39am EST

Unibet becomes the official sponsor of the 2019 IHF World Championship following an agreement between Kindred Group and the International Handball Federation (IHF). The agreement gives Unibet sponsorship and event logo rights at the tournament hosted in Denmark and Germany. According to Unibet odds, Denmark are the favourites to win.

Kindred Group (previously Unibet Group) has secured the official sponsorship for its Unibet brand at the IHF World Championship 2019 in Denmark and Germany. The agreement gives Unibet the rights to expose its logo during the event and use the official event logo in communications.

The tournament will see 24 teams compete in what is becoming one of the most popular sports internationally, attracting great interest from the betting community. Handball is the third biggest sport on Unibet's offering, trailing only football and tennis.

'We have a leading offering on handball among bookmakers and saw an impressive interest during the Olympics 2016 in terms of turnover and actives. Since then, we have invested in our exposure in the sport with the European and World Championship for both men and women being the highlights', says Rhodri Darch, Chief Commercial Officer at Kindred.

The sponsorship of the IHF World Championship is part of Kindred's global sponsorship strategy to partner with sports and tournaments that fit the Group's market footprint. Handball is popular in most of the markets where Kindred is present, making it a good strategic fit.

'We are delighted to partner with the IHF and being able to follow up on a successful sponsorship of the European Championship for Women in France late last year. We are fully committed to handball and remain confident the sport will continue to grow internationally, with Unibet being a trusted and sustainable partner', continues Rhodri Darch.

Robert Müller von Vultejus, Managing Director Lagardère Sports Germany, says: 'We are delighted to have won Unibet as official sponsor for the IHF World Championship 2019. The partnership secures Unibet the maximum attention for its sponsoring and the various activation possibilities offer the brand the chance to address millions of handball fans worldwide.'

Unibet has previously sponsored the 2017 Women World Championship in Germany as well as the European Championships in 2015 and 2018.

Current Unibet odds state Denmark as the clear favourite to win (3.25) with France close behind (3.50).

Kindred Group is one of the world's leading online gambling operators with business across Europe and Australia, offering over 23 million customers across 11 brands a great form of entertainment in a safe, fair and sustainable environment. The company, which employs about 1,400 people, is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap and is a member of the European Gaming and Betting Association (EGBA) and founding member of ESSA (sports betting integrity). Kindred Group is audited and certified by eCOGRA for compliance with the 2014 EU Recommendation on Consumer Protection and Responsible Gambling (2014/478/EU). Read more on www.kindredgroup.com.

Disclaimer

Kindred Group plc published this content on 15 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2019 07:38:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KINDRED GROUP
02:39aKINDRED : Unibet Official Sponsor of IHF World Championship 2019
PU
01/02KINDRED : Exchange rates for the fourth quarter of 2018
PU
2018KINDRED GROUP PLC (SDR) : quaterly earnings release
2018KINDRED : sponsored Gambling Therapy app released in Nordic countries
PU
2018KINDRED : partners with Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City in New Jersey
PU
2018KINDRED : applies for gambling licence in Sweden
PU
2018KINDRED : Interim report January – June 2018 (unaudited)
PU
2018KINDRED : Invitation to Kindred Group's financial presentation
PU
2018KINDRED : Exchange rates for the second quarter of 2018
PU
2018KINDRED GROUP : Half-year report
CO
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 892 M
EBIT 2018 161 M
Net income 2018 129 M
Debt 2018 145 M
Yield 2018 6,32%
P/E ratio 2018 13,87
P/E ratio 2019 14,56
EV / Sales 2018 2,22x
EV / Sales 2019 1,98x
Capitalization 1 833 M
Chart KINDRED GROUP
Duration : Period :
Kindred Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KINDRED GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 10,3  GBP
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henrik Tjärnström Chief Executive Officer
Anders Ström Chairman
Albin de Beauregard Chief Financial Officer
Marcus Smedman Chief Technology Officer
Kristofer Olof Arwin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KINDRED GROUP11.91%2 365
SANDS CHINA LTD.0.43%36 441
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-7.12%27 480
WYNN MACAU LTD-5.69%11 124
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED6.46%10 673
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LTD(ADR)12.09%10 078
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.