Kindred : Unibet Official Sponsor of IHF World Championship 2019

Kindred Group (previously Unibet Group) has secured the official sponsorship for its Unibet brand at the IHF World Championship 2019 in Denmark and Germany. The agreement gives Unibet the rights to expose its logo during the event and use the official event logo in communications.

The tournament will see 24 teams compete in what is becoming one of the most popular sports internationally, attracting great interest from the betting community. Handball is the third biggest sport on Unibet's offering, trailing only football and tennis.

'We have a leading offering on handball among bookmakers and saw an impressive interest during the Olympics 2016 in terms of turnover and actives. Since then, we have invested in our exposure in the sport with the European and World Championship for both men and women being the highlights', says Rhodri Darch, Chief Commercial Officer at Kindred.

The sponsorship of the IHF World Championship is part of Kindred's global sponsorship strategy to partner with sports and tournaments that fit the Group's market footprint. Handball is popular in most of the markets where Kindred is present, making it a good strategic fit.

'We are delighted to partner with the IHF and being able to follow up on a successful sponsorship of the European Championship for Women in France late last year. We are fully committed to handball and remain confident the sport will continue to grow internationally, with Unibet being a trusted and sustainable partner', continues Rhodri Darch.

Robert Müller von Vultejus, Managing Director Lagardère Sports Germany, says: 'We are delighted to have won Unibet as official sponsor for the IHF World Championship 2019. The partnership secures Unibet the maximum attention for its sponsoring and the various activation possibilities offer the brand the chance to address millions of handball fans worldwide.'

Unibet has previously sponsored the 2017 Women World Championship in Germany as well as the European Championships in 2015 and 2018.

Current Unibet odds state Denmark as the clear favourite to win (3.25) with France close behind (3.50).