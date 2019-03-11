Log in
Kindred : publishes 2018 Annual Report and 2018 Sustainability Report

0
03/11/2019 | 09:35am EDT

Mon, 11 Mar, 2019 14:24 CET

Kindred Group plc has published its Annual Report for 2018 and its Sustainability Report for 2018 on the Group's website www.kindredgroup.com today.

For 2018, Kindred Group reports solid progress on its sustainability commitments, during a year in which the Group also presented strong development in its financial performance as a result of continuing organic growth and a full-year contribution from 32Red.

The Group's Sustainability Report, including facts, figures and commitments, shows progress in its priority areas during 2018 and reports increased customer use of responsible gambling tools, improved customer data integrity and reduced carbon emissions.

Kindred Group also highlights new long-term ambitions, driven by its vision of making gambling 100 per cent enjoyable. These ambitions include Kindred's commitment to have zero revenue derived from harmful gambling, achieve a 50/50 gender split across our senior management and procure all our electricity from renewable sources of energy in 2023.

As previously announced, Kindred Group plc's Annual General Meeting will be held on 14 May 2019 in Stockholm, Sweden.

This information is such that Kindred Group plc is required to disclose under the EU Directive of Market Abuse Regulation.

About Kindred Group

Kindred Group is one of the world's leading online gambling operators with business across Europe and Australia, offering over 25 million customers across 11 brands a great form of entertainment in a safe, fair and sustainable environment. The company, which employs about 1,500 people, is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap and is a founding member of the European Gaming and Betting Association (EGBA) and founding member of ESSA (sports betting integrity). Kindred Group is audited and certified by eCOGRA for compliance with the 2014 EU Recommendation on Consumer Protection and Responsible Gambling (2014/478/EU). Read more on www.kindredgroup.com.

Nasdaq Stockholm, KIND-SDB

Disclaimer

Kindred Group plc published this content on 11 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2019 13:34:07 UTC
