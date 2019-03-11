Kindred : publishes 2018 Annual Report and 2018 Sustainability Report

For 2018, Kindred Group reports solid progress on its sustainability commitments, during a year in which the Group also presented strong development in its financial performance as a result of continuing organic growth and a full-year contribution from 32Red.
The Group's Sustainability Report, including facts, figures and commitments, shows progress in its priority areas during 2018 and reports increased customer use of responsible gambling tools, improved customer data integrity and reduced carbon emissions.
Kindred Group also highlights new long-term ambitions, driven by its vision of making gambling 100 per cent enjoyable. These ambitions include Kindred's commitment to have zero revenue derived from harmful gambling, achieve a 50/50 gender split across our senior management and procure all our electricity from renewable sources of energy in 2023.
As previously announced, Kindred Group plc's Annual General Meeting will be held on 14 May 2019 in Stockholm, Sweden.
