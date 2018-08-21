Kindred : sponsored Gambling Therapy app released in Nordic countries

Tue August 21, 2018. 08:00 CET

Kindred Group has sponsored the development and translation of a free Gambling Therapy app for the Nordic Region. The collaboration with Gambling Therapy is part of Kindred's commitment to a safe and secure gambling environment for its customers.

The Gambling Therapy app is free and has been designed to help those that are struggling with problem gambling by providing easy access information and straightforward tools to help gamblers remain in control of their gambling. The updated app is now available in local language in Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland.

Kindred (previously Unibet Group) is committed to operating a safe and secure business where customers can enjoy gambling in a responsible way. If gambling stops being joyful or entertaining, Kindred strongly encourages customers to take a break by using responsible gambling tools and to download the free Gambling Therapy app.

Maris Bonello, Head of Integrity and Player Sustainability Research at Kindred says:

'We are very happy to now see the Gambling Therapy app in more local languages. It is at the heart of Kindred to provide a safe and secure environment for our customers, and we will continue to support projects that minimise the harm caused by gambling.'

Adele Duncan, Chief Executive for Gambling Therapy says:

'I am delighted that we have been able to enhance and develop further our Gambling Therapy app and that an updated version has now been launched. Providing this much needed advice and support, now in an additional 10 languages, means that we can reach more people who may be affected by their gambling. Our GT service is funded by the gambling industry outside of GB and without their support we would not be able to expand the app usage.'