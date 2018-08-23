Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Kinepolis Group    KIN   BE0974274061

KINEPOLIS GROUP (KIN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Kinepolis : Canadian acquisition contributes significantly to Kinepolis Group's first half-year results for 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2018 | 07:01am CEST

Regulatory release

23 August 2018, 7 a.m.

In the first half of 2018, thanks to the Group's expansion, Kinepolis achieved 38.5% more turnover with 45.1% more visitors. The REBITDA increased by 18.0% during this period. The integration of the Canadian cinema group Landmark Cinemas, acquired in December 2017, is proceeding according to plan and contributed significantly to the Group's results. In Europe, the further implementation of the business strategy and product innovation resulted in a further increase in sales and EBITDA per visitor, all this against a background of weaker visitor numbers due to a long period of uninterrupted hot weather and the football World Cup.

Key figures for the first half of 2018[1][2]:

  • The number of visitors increased by 45.1% to 17.1 million, thanks to the expansion.
  • Total revenue increased by 38.5% to €221.8 million, while revenue from the sale of tickets, drinks and snacks increased by 46.2%.
  • The current[3] EBITDA[4] (REBITDA) increased by 18.0%, to €51.9 million. The REBITDA per visitor increased in almost all countries.
  • Net current profit increased by 13.6% to €18.7 million.
  • The free cash flow[5] increased by 80.3% to €15.6 million.
  • Net financial debt increased by 36.0%[6] to €305.0 million, partly as a result of the acquisition of NH Bioscopen, the dividend payment and the share buyback program.

Eddy Duquenne, CEO Kinepolis Group, about the first half-year:

"The results for the first half of 2018 were significantly affected by our expansion. Our recent acquisitions, notably the acquisition of the Canadian Landmark Cinemas and the Dutch NH Bioscopen, have led to a strong increase in visitor numbers and total revenue. Excluding the expansion, most European countries experienced a decline in visitor numbers due to the less successful range of films released in the second quarter, an exceptionally long period of uninterrupted hot weather and the football World Cup. In the first half of the year, the Netherlands recorded a 15.0% increase in the number of visitors thanks to the further growth of newly opened complexes and the acquisition of NH Bioscopen. In Belgium and in Spain, the decline was limited throughout the first semester thanks to some successful local films, such as 'Patser', 'FC De Kampioenen 3' and 'Campeones'.

The further implementation of Kinepolis's three-pillar strategy and, in particular, its focus on offering premium experiences, such as Cosy Seats, 4DX and Laser ULTRA, again resulted in an increase in sales per visitor. The evolution of both Box Office (BO) and In-Theatre sales (ITS) revenue was subject to a significantly altered country mix, following the addition of Canada, a market with a lower-than-average BO per visitor and a higher-than-average ITS consumption per visitor. Landmark Cinemas Canada now represents 27.1% of total revenue and is second only to Belgium, accounting for 32.5% of revenue.

As foreseen, the addition of Canada results in a lower average REBITDA per visitor and EBITDA margin, as more than 95% of visitors in Canada are welcomed in rented facilities. Excluding expansion, the REBITDA per visitor increased in Europe.

I'm very enthusiastic about our acquisition in Canada: the integration is proceeding according to plan. A new organisational structure, which aims at implementing our corporate strategy, was rolled out over the past six months. The further roll-out of recliner seats in various complexes and the opening of two new complexes resulted in an increase of our market share and financial results in Canada."

Eddy Duquenne concludes:

"Despite the good weather and less successful films released in the second quarter, Kinepolis is managing to continue to grow. Our innovation and premiumisation strategy continues to pay off, combined with further increased operational performance and successful expansion. In the coming period, the implementation of our corporate strategy within the Canadian organisation will remain high on the agenda. As management, we will also continue to focus on new expansion."

Full semestrial financial report attached via the link below.


[1] All comparisons are with respect to the first half of 2017.

[2] Press release based on unaudited figures.

[3] After elimination of non-current transactions.

[4] Under IFRS, EBITDA is not recognised as an expense. Kinepolis Group defined the concept by adding to the operating result the depreciations, write-downs and provisions booked and deducting any reversals or practices from the same headings.

[5] Kinepolis Group defines free cash flow as cash flow from operating activities less maintenance investments in intangible and tangible fixed assets and investment properties, and interest paid.

[6] Compared with 31 December 2017.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Kinepolis Group via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KINEPOLIS GROUP
07:01aKINEPOLIS : Canadian acquisition contributes significantly to Kinepolis Group's ..
GL
06/25KINEPOLIS : New Kinepolis cinema in 's-Hertogenbosch officially opened with the ..
PU
06/15KINEPOLIS : Chooses Cinionic and Barco Laser Technology to Renew 300 Screens Thr..
AQ
06/14KINEPOLIS : Publication of a transparency notification
GL
06/14KINEPOLIS : Publication of a transparency notification
AQ
06/14KINEPOLIS : Update and end of the share buyback program (14 June 2018)
GL
06/14KINEPOLIS : Update and end of the share buyback program (14 June 2018)
AQ
06/14KINEPOLIS GROUP : Share buyback
CO
06/13KINEPOLIS : commits to laser projection for all its sites worldwide and chooses ..
PU
06/11KINEPOLIS : Update regarding the share buyback program (11 June 2018)
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2015SEEKING BAUPOST : The Hidden Holdings - Part III 
2015SEEKING BAUPOST : The Himalayan Yeti Frightens 
2015SEEKING BAUPOST : The Pangs Of Value Investing - Part 1 
2015Tracking Seth Klarman's Baupost Group Holdings - Q4 2014 Update 
2015KINDRED BIOSCIENCES : Unique Veterinary Drug Company Trading At 1.2 Times Net Ca.. 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 455 M
EBIT 2018 85,0 M
Net income 2018 49,5 M
Debt 2018 120 M
Yield 2018 1,87%
P/E ratio 2018 27,05
P/E ratio 2019 23,28
EV / Sales 2018 3,34x
EV / Sales 2019 3,06x
Capitalization 1 398 M
Chart KINEPOLIS GROUP
Duration : Period :
Kinepolis Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KINEPOLIS GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 60,4 €
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eddy Duquenne Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joost Bert Chairman
Nicolas de Clercq Chief Financial Officer
Philip Ghekiere Vice Chairman
Geert Vanderstappen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KINEPOLIS GROUP-6.94%1 632
WANDA FILM HOLDING CO LTD--.--%8 933
CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.7.04%4 401
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS INC22.85%2 405
HENGDIAN ENTERTAINMENT CO LTD-6.94%1 749
CINEPLEX INC-10.23%1 631
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.