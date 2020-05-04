Kinepolis : Proxy for the Extraordinary General Meeting (Covid-19)

Kinepolis Group NV - Eeuwfeestlaan 20 - 1020 Brussels - VAT BE 0415.928.179 - RLP Brussels www.kinepolis.com/corporate - companysecretary@kinepolis.com

Agenda and proposal of resolutions for the Extraordinary General MeetingFree translation

1.Amendment to Article 22 of the articles of association

Proposal for resolution:

The extraordinary general meeting decides to amend Article 22 of the articles of association as follows:

"The company shall be lawfully represented in all its acts and actions, included the representation at law, by two directors acting jointly or by the managing director acting individually, also in matters that are not part of the day-to-day management, who shall not be required to furnish proof vis-à-vis third parties of a prior decision of the board of directors. Two directors may delegate the representation of the company for special and specific matters (including representation at law) to an authorized representative, even if this person is not a shareholder or director himself. "

Vote instruction - Agenda item n°1:

APPROVAL REJECTION ABSTENTION

2.Insertion of a new Article 34 in the articles of association regarding participation to the general meeting (article 7:137 of the Companies and Associations Code) and voting remotely by electronic means (article 7:146 of the Companies and Associations Code)

Proposal for resolution:

The extraordinary general meeting decides to insert a new Article 34 to the articles of association (before the existing Article 34 which will be renumbered, as all following articles) and stating the following:

"If explicitly provided for in the convening notice to the general meeting, then the shareholders have the right to participate remotely to the general meeting by means of an electronic communication medium made available by the company. This electronic communication medium must enable the shareholder to directly, simultaneously and without interruption take note of the discussions and to exercise the right to vote regarding all points to be discussed in the meeting, as well as to participate to the deliberations and to exercise the right to ask questions.

The convening notice , or a document on the website of the company that can be consulted by the shareholders and to which the notice refers to, includes a description of the measures used by the company to identify the shareholders who participate to the meeting via an electronic communication medium, as well as the manner in which it is assessed that a shareholder participates to the general meeting via an electronic communication medium and can therefore be considered to be present.

The shareholders who wish to participate remotely to the general meeting have to fulfill the formalities provided for in the convening notice, in order to be admitted to the general meeting."

Vote instruction - Agenda item n°2: