Kinepolis : Statutory financial statement Kinepolis Group NV 2019
05/04/2020 | 05:19am EDT
40
1
EUR
NAT.
Filing date
Nr.
P.
U.
D.
F 1
ANNUAL ACCOUNTS AND OTHER DOCUMENTS TO BE FILED UNDER
BELGIAN COMPANY LAW
IDENTIFICATION DETAILS (on date of deposit)
NAME: .........................................................................................................................................................................................................
KINEPOLIS GROUP
.....................................................................................................................................................................................................................
Legal form:
..................................................................................................................................................................................................
Public limited company
Address: ...................................................................................................................................................
Eeuwfeestlaan
Nr.: ...................
20
Box: ...............
Postal code:
.............................
1020
Municipality:
...........................................................................................................................................
Laeken
Country: .......................................................
Belgium
Register of legal persons - Business court of:
............................................................................................................................................
Brussels, Dutch-speaking
Website address 1: .......................................................................................................................................................................
Company identification number
BE 0415.928.179
DATE
20
/05 /2016
of filing the memorandum of association OR of the most recent document mentioning
the date of publication of the memorandum of association and of the act amending the articles of association.
ANNUAL ACCOUNTSANNUAL ACCOUNTS IN EUROS (2 decimals)
approved by the general meeting of
13
/
05
/2020
Regarding the financial year from
01
/
01
/
2019
to
31
/
12
/
2019
Preceding financial year from
01
/
01
/
2018
to
31
/
12
/
2018
The amounts for the preceding period
The amounts for the preceding period are identical to the ones previously published.
Total number of pages filed:
...................................
56
Numbers of sections of the standard form not filed because they serve no useful
purpose:
......................................................................................................................................................................................................
6 1, 6 2 2, 6 2 4, 6 2 5, 6 3 1, 6 4 2, 6 5 2, 6 8, 6 17, 6 20, 8, 9, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16
Eddy Duquenne
Signature
Managing director
Managing director
OCR9002
THE SITUATION OF THE COMPANY
Does this annual account concern a company subject to the provisions of the new Code of Companies and Associations of March 23, 2019 ? no
First - F2019b - 2 / 56
Nr.
BE 0415.928.179
F 2.1
L I S T O F D I R E C TO R S , B U S I N E S S M AN A G E R S AN D AU D I TO R S
AN D D E C L AR AT I O N R E G AR D I N G A C O M P L I M E N T AR Y R E V I E W
O R C O R R E C TI O N AS S I G N M E N T
LIST OF THE DIRECTORS, BUSINESS MANAGERS AND AUDITORS
COMPLETE LIST with surname, first names, profession, place of residence (address, number, postal code and municipality) and position within the company
Eddy Duquenne
Managing director
Kapellenstraat 94, 9280 Lebbeke, Belgium
11/05/2016 - 13/05/2020
Philip Ghekiere
Director
Latemstraat 153, 9830 Sint-Martens-Latem, Belgium
11/05/2016 - 13/05/2020
Debruyne Marion BV
Director
Nr.: BE 0808.178.264
08/05/2019 - 12/05/2021
Vliegveld 13, 8560 Wevelgem, Belgium
Represented by:
Marion Debruyne
Iepersestraat 407, 8800 Roeselaere, Belgium
Gobes Comm. V.
Director
Nr.: BE 0807.795.412
10/05/2017 - 08/05/2019
Minister Liebaertlaan 53D box B34, 8500 Kortrijk, Belgium
Represented by:
Rafaël Decaluwé
Minister Liebaertlaan 53D box B34, 8500 Kortrijk, Belgium
Pallanza Invest BV
Director
Nr.: BE 0808.186.578
09/05/2018 - 11/05/2022
Molenberg 44, 1790 Affligem, Belgium
Represented by:
Geert Vanderstappen
Molenberg 44, 1790 Affligem, Belgium
Van Zutphen Consulting BV
Director
Nr.: NL8512 20 095 B01
10/05/2017 - 08/05/2019
Keizersgracht 12A, 1015 CP Amsterdam, Netherlands
Represented by:
Annelies van Zutphen
Keizersgracht 12A, 1015 CP Amsterdam, Netherlands
4F BV
Director
Nr.: BE 0478.145.266
08/05/2019 - 12/05/2021
Plotersgracht 12, 9000 Gent, Belgium
Represented by:
Ignace Van Doorselaere
Plotersgracht 12, 9000 Gent, Belgium
First - F2019b - 3 / 56
Nr.
BE 0415.928.179
F 2.1
LIST OF THE DIRECTORS, BUSINESS MANAGERS AND AUDITORS (CONTINUED)
COMPLETE LIST with surname, first names, profession, place of residence (address, number, postal code and municipality) and position within the company
Pentascoop NV
Chairman of the board of directors
Nr.: BE 0405.117.332
20/12/2018 - 13/05/2020
Wikingerhof 7, 8500 Kortrijk, Belgium
Represented by:
Joost Bert
Ruitersweg 6 box A011, 8500 Kortrijk, Belgium
Mavac BV
Director
Nr.: BE 0824.965.994
09/05/2018 - 13/05/2020
Daalstraat 34, 1852 Beigem, Belgium
Represented by:
Marleen Vaesen
Daalstraat 34, 1852 Beigem, Belgium
SDL Advice BV
Director
Nr.: BE 0830.460.154
09/05/2018 - 13/05/2020
Nieuwpoortstraat 9, 8300 Knokke-Heist, Belgium
Represented by:
Sonja Rottiers
Nieuwpoortstraat 9, 8300 Knokke-Heist, Belgium
Klynveld Peat Marwick Goerdeler Bedrijfsrevisoren
Auditor
Nr.: BE 0419.122.548
08/05/2019 - 11/05/2022
Luchthaven Brussel Nationaal 1K, 1930 Zaventem, Belgium
Membership nr.: B00001
Represented by:
Serge Cosijns
Luchthaven Brussel Nationaal 1K, 1930 Zaventem, Belgium
Membership nr.: A01656
First - F2019b - 4 / 56
Nr.
BE 0415.928.179
F 2.2
DECLARATION REGARDING A COMPLIMENTARY REVIEW OR CORRECTION ASSIGNMENT
The managing board declares that no audit or correction assignment has been given to a person who was not authorised to do so by law, pursuant to art. 34 and 37 of the law of 22th April 1999 concerning accounting and tax professions.
The annual accounts
wereXXX / were not ∗audited or corrected by an external accountant or by a company auditor who is not the statutory auditor.
If affirmative, mention hereafter: surname, first names, profession and address of each external accountant or company auditor and his membership number with his Institute as well as the nature of his assignment:
Bookkeeping of the enterprise ∗∗,
Preparing the annual accounts ∗∗,
Auditing the annual accounts and/or
Correcting the annual accounts.
If the tasks mentioned under A. or B. are executed by certified accountants or certified bookkeepers - tax specialists, you can mention hereafter: surname, first names, profession and address of each certified accountant or certified bookkeeper - tax specialist and his/her affiliation number with the Institute of Accounting Professional and Tax Experts and the nature of his/her assignment.
Nature of the
Surname, first names, profession and address
Affiliation number assignment (A, B, C and/or D)
Strike out what is not applicable.
First - F2019b - 5 / 56
Nr.
BE 0415.928.179
F 3.1
ANNUAL ACCOUNTS
BALANCE SHEET AFTER APPROPRIATION
Discl.
Codes
Period
Preceding period
ASSETS
Formation expenses................................................................
6.1
20
.............................
.............................
F IXED ASSETS............................................................................
21/28
551.704.574,33
413.221.962,77
Intangible fixed assets.............................................................
6.2
21
6.257.986,47
5.518.944,49
Tangible fixed assets...............................................................
6.3
22/27
1.708.026,25
2.570.504,72
Land and buildings ................................................................
22
.............................
.............................
Plant, machinery and equipment ...........................................
23
1.219.219,93
1.582.254,28
Furniture and vehicles ...........................................................
24
39.765,80
36.389,43
Leasing and similar rights ......................................................
25
.............................
5.293,86
Other tangible fixed assets ....................................................
26
331.351,97
409.005,59
Assets under construction and advance payments ...............
27
117.688,55
537.561,56
Financial fixed assets..............................................................
6.4/6.5.1
28
543.738.561,61
405.132.513,56
Affiliated enterprises ..............................................................
6.15
280/1
543.736.536,37
405.130.488,32
Participating interests .......................................................
280
441.614.657,00
405.130.488,32
Amounts receivable ..........................................................
281
102.121.879,37
.............................
Enterprises linked by participating interests ..........................
6.15
282/3
.............................
.............................
Participating interests .......................................................
282
.............................
.............................
Amounts receivable ..........................................................
283
.............................
.............................
Other financial assets ............................................................
284/8
2.025,24
2.025,24
Shares ..............................................................................
284
2.025,24
2.025,24
Amounts receivable and cash guarantees ........................
285/8
.............................
.............................
First - F2019b - 6 / 56
Nr.
BE 0415.928.179
F 3.1
Discl.
Codes
Period
Preceding period
CURRENT ASSETS
29/58
68.808.666,00
60.645.962,38
Amounts receivable after more than one year
......................
29
.............................
.............................
Trade debtors ........................................................................
290
.............................
.............................
Other amounts receivable .....................................................
291
.............................
.............................
Stocks and contracts in progress..........................................
3
1.126.654,74
1.444.551,62
Stocks ....................................................................................
30/36
1.126.654,74
1.444.551,62
Raw materials and consumables ......................................
30/31
.............................
.............................
Work in progress ...............................................................
32
.............................
.............................
Finished goods .................................................................
33
.............................
.............................
Goods purchased for resale .............................................
34
1.126.654,74
1.444.551,62
Immovable property intended for sale ..............................
35
.............................
.............................
Advance payments ...........................................................
36
.............................
.............................
Contracts in progress ............................................................
37
.............................
.............................
Amounts receivable within one year......................................
40/41
41.628.742,31
37.345.392,03
Trade debtors ........................................................................
40
39.606.483,89
35.669.488,77
Other amounts receivable .....................................................
41
2.022.258,42
1.675.903,26
Current investments
6.5.1/6.6
50/53
22.802.642,91
20.094.834,17
Own shares ...........................................................................
50
22.802.642,91
20.094.834,17
Other investments .................................................................
51/53
.............................
.............................
Cash at bank and in hand........................................................
54/58
267.318,47
165.031,57
Deferred charges and accrued income
..................................
6.6
490/1
2.983.307,57
1.596.152,99
........................................................................
TOTAL ASSETS
20/58
620.513.240,33
473.867.925,15
First - F2019b - 7 / 56
Nr.
BE 0415.928.179
F 3.2
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
E QUITY.......................................................................................
Capital.......................................................................................
Issued capital .........................................................................
Uncalled capital .....................................................................
Share premium account..........................................................
Revaluation surpluses.............................................................
Reserves...................................................................................
Legal reserve .........................................................................
Reserves not available ..........................................................
In respect of own shares held ...........................................
Other .................................................................................
Untaxed reserves ..................................................................
Available reserves .................................................................
Accumulated profits (losses)........................................
(+)/(-)
Investment grants....................................................................
Advance to associates on the sharing out of the assets
.....
P ROVISIONS AND DEFERRED TAXES.........................................
Provisions for liabilities and charges
.....................................
Pensions and similar obligations ...........................................
Taxation .................................................................................
Major repairs and maintenance .............................................
Environmental obligations .....................................................
Other liabilities and charges ..................................................
Deferred taxes..........................................................................
Discl. Codes
Period
Preceding period
10/15
137.903.666,76
83.956.390,64
6.7.1
10
18.952.288,40
18.952.288,40
100
18.952.288,40
18.952.288,40
101
.............................
.............................
11
1.153.867,50
1.153.867,50
12
.............................
.............................
13
31.748.027,34
29.040.218,60
130
1.895.228,84
1.895.228,84
131
22.802.642,91
20.094.834,17
1310
22.802.642,91
20.094.834,17
1311
.............................
.............................
132
.............................
.............................
133
7.050.155,59
7.050.155,59
14
86.049.483,52
34.810.016,14
15
.............................
.............................
19
.............................
.............................
16
25.688,38
.............................
160/5
25.688,38
.............................
160
.............................
.............................
161
.............................
.............................
162
.............................
.............................
163
.............................
.............................
6.8
164/5
25.688,38
.............................
168
.............................
.............................
Nr.
BE 0415.928.179
F 3.2
Discl.
Codes
Period
Preceding period
AMOUNTS PAYABLE
17/49
482.583.885,19
389.911.534,51
Amounts payable after more than one year
..........................
6.9
17
461.931.424,00
280.992.891,62
Financial debts ......................................................................
170/4
461.931.424,00
280.992.891,62
Subordinated loans ...........................................................
170
.............................
.............................
Unsubordinated debentures .............................................
171
461.878.000,00
236.878.000,00
Leasing and other similar obligations ...............................
172
53.424,00
53.424,00
Credit institutions ..............................................................
173
.............................
.............................
Other loans .......................................................................
174
.............................
44.061.467,62
Trade debts ...........................................................................
175
.............................
.............................
Suppliers ...........................................................................
1750
.............................
.............................
Bills of exchange payable .................................................
1751
.............................
.............................
Advances received on contracts in progress .........................
176
.............................
.............................
Other amounts payable .........................................................
178/9
.............................
.............................
Amounts payable within one year..........................................
6.9
42/48
9.179.849,86
95.343.220,84
Current portion of amounts payable after more than one year
59.170.603,39
falling due within one year .....................................................
42
.............................
Financial debts ......................................................................
43
.............................
6,05
Credit institutions ..............................................................
430/8
.............................
6,05
Other loans .......................................................................
439
.............................
.............................
Trade debts ...........................................................................
44
6.108.164,07
5.138.040,03
Suppliers ...........................................................................
440/4
6.108.164,07
5.138.040,03
Bills of exchange payable .................................................
441
.............................
.............................
Advances received on contracts in progress .........................
46
.............................
.............................
Taxes, remuneration and social security ...............................
6.9
45
2.882.347,42
4.987.690,08
Taxes ................................................................................
450/3
35.024,20
2.136.348,83
Remuneration and social security .....................................
454/9
2.847.323,22
2.851.341,25
Other amounts payable .........................................................
47/48
189.338,37
26.046.881,29
Accruals and deferred income................................................
6.9
492/3
11.472.611,33
13.575.422,05
..................................................................
TOTAL LIABILITIES
10/49
620.513.240,33
473.867.925,15
First - F2019b - 9 / 56
Nr.
BE 0415.928.179
F 4
INCOME STATEMENT
Discl.
Codes
Period
Preceding period
Operating income.....................................................................
70/76A
115.703.045,40
97.343.661,35
Turnover ................................................................................
6.10
70
112.573.920,11
90.476.945,12
Stocks of finished goods and work and contracts in progress:
.............................
increase (decrease) .....................................................
(+)/(-)
71
.............................
Own work capitalised .............................................................
72
737.814,16
624.862,17
Other operating income .........................................................
6.10
74
2.391.311,13
6.232.574,06
Non-recurring operating income ............................................
6.12
76A
.............................
9.280,00
Operating charges....................................................................
60/66A
48.198.478,67
43.602.106,34
Raw materials, consumables .................................................
60
11.621.996,92
7.717.412,26
Purchases .........................................................................
600/8
11.304.100,04
7.629.167,09
Stocks: decrease (increase) ...................................
(+)/(-)
609
317.896,88
88.245,17
Services and other goods ......................................................
61
20.938.983,35
20.155.387,36
Remuneration, social security costs and pensions ......
(+)/(-)
6.10
62
12.571.762,28
12.034.003,98
Depreciation of and other amounts written off formation
2.950.132,20
3.606.963,62
expenses, intangible and tangible fixed assets .....................
630
Amounts written off stocks, contracts in progress and trade
-2.762,50
-59.654,21
debtors: Appropriations (write-backs) ..........................
(+)/(-)
6.10
631/4
Provisions for liabilities and charges: Appropriations (uses
25.688,38
-98.704,45
and write-backs) ..........................................................
(+)/(-)
6.10
635/8
Other operating charges ........................................................
6.10
640/8
84.380,98
47.237,46
Operating charges carried to assets as restructuring costs (-)
649
.............................
.............................
Non-recurring operating charges ...........................................
6.12
66A
8.297,06
199.460,32
Operating profit (loss)....................................................
(+)/(-)
9901
67.504.566,73
53.741.555,01
First - F2019b - 10 / 56
Financial income......................................................................
Recurring financial income ....................................................
Income from financial fixed assets ....................................
Income from current assets ..............................................
Other financial income ......................................................
Non-recurring financial income ..............................................
Financial charges.....................................................................
Recurring financial charges ...................................................
Debt charges .........................................................................
Amounts written off current assets except stocks, contracts
in progress and trade debtors: appropriations (write-backs)
......................................................................................
(+)/(-)
Other financial charges ..........................................................
Non-recurring financial charges .............................................
Gain (loss) for the period before taxes
........................
(+)/(-)
Transfer from deferred taxes..................................................
Transfer to deferred taxes.......................................................
Income taxes...................................................................
(+)/(-)
Taxes .....................................................................................
Adjustment of income taxes and write-back of tax provisions
Gain (loss) of the period................................................
(+)/(-)
Transfer from untaxed reserves.............................................
Transfer to untaxed reserves..................................................
Gain (loss) of the period available for appropriation
..(+)/(-)
Discl.
Codes
Period
Preceding period
75/76B
14.115.496,39
13.357.295,88
75
1.393.222,57
6.909.295,88
750
.............................
5.000.000,00
751
693.649,51
1.834.103,84
6.11
752/9
699.573,06
75.192,04
6.12
76B
12.722.273,82
6.448.000,00
65/66B
11.525.541,89
16.389.688,01
6.11
65
11.525.541,89
16.389.688,01
650
11.588.721,66
11.530.113,15
651
-2.707.808,74
2.734.887,86
652/9
2.644.628,97
2.124.687,00
6.12
66B
.............................
.............................
9903
70.094.521,23
50.709.162,88
780
.............................
.............................
680
.............................
.............................
6.13
67/77
16.147.245,11
12.848.406,07
670/3
16.147.245,11
12.848.406,07
77
.............................
.............................
9904
53.947.276,12
37.860.756,81
789
.............................
.............................
689
.............................
.............................
9905
53.947.276,12
37.860.756,81
Profit (loss) to be appropriated..............................................................
(+)/(-)
Gain (loss) of the period available for appropriation .............................
(+)/(-)
Profit (loss) brought forward .................................................................
(+)/(-)
Withdrawals from capital and reserves...........................................................
from capital and share premium account ........................................................
from reserves ..................................................................................................
Transfer to capital and reserves......................................................................
to capital and share premium account ............................................................
to legal reserve ...............................................................................................
to other reserves .............................................................................................
Accumulated profits (losses).................................................................
(+)/(-)
Owners' contribution in respect of losses......................................................
Profit to be distributed......................................................................................
Dividends ........................................................................................................
Directors' or managers' entitlements..............................................................
Employees ......................................................................................................
Other beneficiaries ..........................................................................................
Codes
Period
Preceding period
9906
88.757.292,26
77.101.043,56
(9905)
53.947.276,12
37.860.756,81
14P
34.810.016,14
39.240.286,75
791/2
.............................
.............................
791
.............................
.............................
792
.............................
.............................
691/2
2.707.808,74
17.568.004,50
691
.............................
.............................
6920
.............................
.............................
6921
2.707.808,74
17.568.004,50
(14)
86.049.483,52
34.810.016,14
794
.............................
.............................
694/7
.............................
24.723.022,92
694
.............................
24.723.022,92
695
.............................
.............................
696
.............................
.............................
697
.............................
.............................
First - F2019b - 12 / 56
Nr.
BE 0415.928.179
F 6.2.1
STATEMENT OF INTANGIBLE FIXED ASSETS
DEVELOPMENT COSTS
Acquisition value at the end of the period......................................................
Movements during the period
Acquisitions, including produced fixed assets ................................................
Sales and disposals ........................................................................................
Transfers from one heading to another ................................................
(+)/(-)
Acquisition value at the end of the period......................................................
Depreciations and amounts written down at the end of the period
.............
Movements during the period
Recorded ........................................................................................................
Written back ....................................................................................................
Acquisitions from third parties .........................................................................
Cancelled owing to sales and disposals .........................................................
Transferred from one heading to another .............................................
(+)/(-)
Depreciations and amounts written down at the end of the period
.............
N ET BOOK VALUE AT THE END OF THE PERIOD..................................................
Codes
Period
Preceding period
8051P
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
1.146.274,34
8021
550,00
8031
........................
8041
31.302,55
8051
1.178.126,89
8121P
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
979.801,78
8071
53.932,26
8081
........................
8091
........................
8101
........................
8111
........................
8121
1.033.734,04
81311
144.392,85
First - F2019b - 13 / 56
Nr.
BE 0415.928.179
F 6.2.3
CONCESSIONS, PATENTS, LICENCES, KNOW-HOW, BRANDS AND SIMILAR
RIGHTS
Acquisition value at the end of the period......................................................
Movements during the period
Acquisitions, including produced fixed assets ................................................
Sales and disposals ........................................................................................
Transfers from one heading to another ................................................
(+)/(-)
Acquisition value at the end of the period......................................................
Depreciations and amounts written down at the end of the period
.............
Movements during the period
Recorded ........................................................................................................
Written back ....................................................................................................
Acquisitions from third parties .........................................................................
Cancelled owing to sales and disposals .........................................................
Transferred from one heading to another .............................................
(+)/(-)
Depreciations and amounts written down at the end of the period
.............
N ET BOOK VALUE AT THE END OF THE PERIOD..................................................
Codes
Period
Preceding period
8052P
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
16.115.405,82
8022
2.529.361,62
8032
........................
8042
343.586,15
8052
18.988.353,59
8122P
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
10.762.933,89
8072
2.111.826,08
8082
........................
8092
........................
8102
........................
8112
........................
8122
12.874.759,97
211
6.113.593,62
Nr.
BE 0415.928.179
F 6.3.2
PLANT, MACHINERY AND EQUIPMENT
Acquisition value at the end of the period......................................................
Movements during the period
Acquisitions, including produced fixed assets ................................................
Sales and disposals ........................................................................................
Transfers from one heading to another ................................................
(+)/(-)
Acquisition value at the end of the period......................................................
Revaluation surpluses at the end of the period
.............................................
Movements during the period
Recorded ........................................................................................................
Acquisitions from third parties .........................................................................
Cancelled ........................................................................................................
Transferred from one heading to another .............................................
(+)/(-)
Revaluation surpluses at the end of the period
.............................................
Depreciations and amounts written down at the end of the period
.............
Movements during the period
Recorded ........................................................................................................
Written back ....................................................................................................
Acquisitions from third parties .........................................................................
Cancelled owing to sales and disposals .........................................................
Transferred from one heading to another .............................................
(+)/(-)
Depreciations and amounts written down at the end of the period
.............
N ET BOOK VALUE AT THE END OF THE PERIOD..................................................
Codes
Period
Preceding period
8192P
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
6.002.522,01
8162
288.654,86
8172
88.045,81
8182
46.770,00
8192
6.249.901,06
8252P
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
........................
8212
........................
8222
........................
8232
........................
8242
........................
8252
........................
8322P
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
4.420.267,73
8272
668.649,79
8282
........................
8292
........................
8302
58.236,39
8312
........................
8322
5.030.681,13
(23)
1.219.219,93
Nr.
BE 0415.928.179
F 6.3.3
FURNITURE AND VEHICLES
Acquisition value at the end of the period......................................................
Movements during the period
Acquisitions, including produced fixed assets ................................................
Sales and disposals ........................................................................................
Transfers from one heading to another ................................................
(+)/(-)
Acquisition value at the end of the period......................................................
Revaluation surpluses at the end of the period
.............................................
Movements during the period
Recorded ........................................................................................................
Acquisitions from third parties .........................................................................
Cancelled ........................................................................................................
Transferred from one heading to another .............................................
(+)/(-)
Revaluation surpluses at the end of the period
.............................................
Depreciations and amounts written down at the end of the period
.............
Movements during the period
Recorded ........................................................................................................
Written back ....................................................................................................
Acquisitions from third parties .........................................................................
Cancelled owing to sales and disposals .........................................................
Transferred from one heading to another .............................................
(+)/(-)
Depreciations and amounts written down at the end of the period
.............
N ET BOOK VALUE AT THE END OF THE PERIOD..................................................
Codes
Period
Preceding period
8193P
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
445.469,81
8163
10.658,10
8173
........................
8183
........................
8193
456.127,91
8253P
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
........................
8213
........................
8223
........................
8233
........................
8243
........................
8253
........................
8323P
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
409.080,38
8273
7.281,73
8283
........................
8293
........................
8303
........................
8313
........................
8323
416.362,11
(24)
39.765,80
Nr.
BE 0415.928.179
F 6.3.4
LEASING AND SIMILAR RIGHTS
Acquisition value at the end of the period......................................................
Movements during the period
Acquisitions, including produced fixed assets ................................................
Sales and disposals ........................................................................................
Transfers from one heading to another ................................................
(+)/(-)
Acquisition value at the end of the period......................................................
Revaluation surpluses at the end of the period
.............................................
Movements during the period
Recorded ........................................................................................................
Acquisitions from third parties .........................................................................
Cancelled ........................................................................................................
Transferred from one heading to another .............................................
(+)/(-)
Revaluation surpluses at the end of the period
.............................................
Depreciations and amounts written down at the end of the period
.............
Movements during the period
Recorded ........................................................................................................
Written back ....................................................................................................
Acquisitions from third parties .........................................................................
Cancelled owing to sales and disposals .........................................................
Transferred from one heading to another .............................................
(+)/(-)
Depreciations and amounts written down at the end of the period
.............
N ET BOOK VALUE AT THE END OF THE PERIOD..................................................
OF WHICH
Land and buildings............................................................................................
Plant, machinery and equipment.....................................................................
Furniture and vehicles......................................................................................
Codes
Period
Preceding period
8194P
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
93.176,71
8164
........................
8174
93.176,71
8184
........................
8194
........................
8254P
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
........................
8214
........................
8224
........................
8234
........................
8244
........................
8254
........................
8324P
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
87.882,85
8274
........................
8284
........................
8294
........................
8304
87.882,85
8314
........................
8324
........................
(25)
........................
250
........................
251
........................
252
........................
Nr.
BE 0415.928.179
F 6.3.5
OTHER TANGIBLE FIXED ASSETS
Acquisition value at the end of the period......................................................
Movements during the period
Acquisitions, including produced fixed assets ................................................
Sales and disposals ........................................................................................
Transfers from one heading to another ................................................
(+)/(-)
Acquisition value at the end of the period......................................................
Revaluation surpluses at the end of the period
.............................................
Movements during the period
Recorded ........................................................................................................
Acquisitions from third parties .........................................................................
Cancelled ........................................................................................................
Transferred from one heading to another .............................................
(+)/(-)
Revaluation surpluses at the end of the period
.............................................
Depreciations and amounts written down at the end of the period
.............
Movements during the period
Recorded ........................................................................................................
Written back ....................................................................................................
Acquisitions from third parties .........................................................................
Cancelled owing to sales and disposals .........................................................
Transferred from one heading to another .............................................
(+)/(-)
Depreciations and amounts written down at the end of the period
.............
N ET BOOK VALUE AT THE END OF THE PERIOD..................................................
Codes
Period
Preceding period
8195P
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
971.665,45
8165
33.081,37
8175
4.012,04
8185
........................
8195
1.000.734,78
8255P
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
........................
8215
........................
8225
........................
8235
........................
8245
........................
8255
........................
8325P
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
562.659,86
8275
108.442,34
8285
........................
8295
........................
8305
1.719,39
8315
........................
8325
669.382,81
(26)
331.351,97
Nr.
BE 0415.928.179
F 6.3.6
ASSETS UNDER CONSTRUCTION AND ADVANCE PAYMENTS
Acquisition value at the end of the period......................................................
Movements during the period
Acquisitions, including produced fixed assets ................................................
Sales and disposals ........................................................................................
Transfers from one heading to another ................................................
(+)/(-)
Acquisition value at the end of the period......................................................
Revaluation surpluses at the end of the period
.............................................
Movements during the period
Recorded ........................................................................................................
Acquisitions from third parties .........................................................................
Cancelled ........................................................................................................
Transferred from one heading to another .............................................
(+)/(-)
Revaluation surpluses at the end of the period
.............................................
Depreciations and amounts written down at the end of the period
.............
Movements during the period
Recorded ........................................................................................................
Written back ....................................................................................................
Acquisitions from third parties .........................................................................
Cancelled owing to sales and disposals .........................................................
Transferred from one heading to another .............................................
(+)/(-)
Depreciations and amounts written down at the end of the period
.............
N ET BOOK VALUE AT THE END OF THE PERIOD..................................................
Codes
Period
Preceding period
8196P
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
537.561,56
8166
40.566,64
8176
38.780,95
8186
-421.658,70
8196
117.688,55
8256P
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
........................
8216
........................
8226
........................
8236
........................
8246
........................
8256
........................
8326P
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
........................
8276
........................
8286
........................
8296
........................
8306
........................
8316
........................
8326
........................
(27)
117.688,55
Nr.
BE 0415.928.179
F 6.4.1
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL FIXED ASSETS
AFFILIATED ENTERPRISES - PARTICIPATING INTERESTS AND SHARES
Acquisition value at the end of the period......................................................
Movements during the period
Acquisitions .....................................................................................................
Sales and disposals ........................................................................................
Transfers from one heading to another ................................................
(+)/(-)
Acquisition value at the end of the period......................................................
Revaluation surpluses at the end of the period
.............................................
Movements during the period
Recorded ........................................................................................................
Acquisitions from third parties .........................................................................
Cancelled ........................................................................................................
Transferred from one heading to another .............................................
(+)/(-)
Revaluation surpluses at the end of the period
.............................................
Amounts written down at the end of the period
.............................................
Movements during the period
Recorded ........................................................................................................
Written back ....................................................................................................
Acquisitions from third parties .........................................................................
Cancelled owing to sales and disposals .........................................................
Transferred from one heading to another .............................................
(+)/(-)
Amounts written down at the end of the period
.............................................
Uncalled amounts at the end of the period.....................................................
Movements during the period................................................................
(+)/(-)
Uncalled amounts at the end of the period.....................................................
N ET BOOK VALUE AT THE END OF THE PERIOD..................................................
AFFILIATED ENTERPRISES - AMOUNTS RECEIVABLE
N ET BOOK VALUE AT THE END OF THE PERIOD..................................................
Movements during the period
Additions .........................................................................................................
Repayments ....................................................................................................
Amounts written down ....................................................................................
Amounts written back .....................................................................................
Exchange differences ...........................................................................
(+)/(-)
Other movements .................................................................................
(+)/(-)
N ET BOOK VALUE AT THE END OF THE PERIOD..................................................
ACCUMULATED AMOUNTS WRITTEN OFF AMOUNTS RECEIVABLE AT END OF
THE PERIOD.........................................................................................................
Codes
Period
Preceding period
8391P
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
413.035.387,32
8361
63.279.088,68
8371
26.794.920,00
8381
........................
8391
449.519.556,00
8451P
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
........................
8411
........................
8421
........................
8431
........................
8441
........................
8451
........................
8521P
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
7.904.899,00
8471
........................
8481
........................
8491
........................
8501
........................
8511
........................
8521
7.904.899,00
8551P
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
........................
8541
........................
8551
........................
441.614.657,00
281P
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx ........................
8581
102.121.879,37
8591
........................
8601
........................
8611
........................
8621
........................
8631
........................
102.121.879,37
8651........................
First - F2019b - 20 / 56
Nr.
BE 0415.928.179
F 6.4.3
OTHER ENTERPRISES - PARTICIPATING INTERESTS AND SHARES
Acquisition value at the end of the period......................................................
Movements during the period
Acquisitions .....................................................................................................
Sales and disposals ........................................................................................
Transfers from one heading to another ................................................
(+)/(-)
Acquisition value at the end of the period......................................................
Revaluation surpluses at the end of the period
.............................................
Movements during the period
Recorded ........................................................................................................
Acquisitions from third parties .........................................................................
Cancelled ........................................................................................................
Transferred from one heading to another .............................................
(+)/(-)
Revaluation surpluses at the end of the period
.............................................
Amounts written down at the end of the period
.............................................
Movements during the period
Recorded ........................................................................................................
Written back ....................................................................................................
Acquisitions from third parties .........................................................................
Cancelled owing to sales and disposals .........................................................
Transferred from one heading to another .............................................
(+)/(-)
Amounts written down at the end of the period
.............................................
Uncalled amounts at the end of the period.....................................................
Movements during the period................................................................
(+)/(-)
Uncalled amounts at the end of the period.....................................................
N ET BOOK VALUE AT THE END OF THE PERIOD..................................................
OTHERS ENTERPRISES - AMOUNTS RECEIVABLE
N ET BOOK VALUE AT THE END OF THE PERIOD..................................................
Movements during the period
Additions .........................................................................................................
Repayments ....................................................................................................
Amounts written down ....................................................................................
Amounts written back .....................................................................................
Exchange differences ...........................................................................
(+)/(-)
Other movements .................................................................................
(+)/(-)
N ET BOOK VALUE AT THE END OF THE PERIOD..................................................
ACCUMULATED AMOUNTS WRITTEN OFF AMOUNTS RECEIVABLE AT END OF
THE PERIOD.........................................................................................................
Codes
Period
Preceding period
8393P
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
49.125,00
8363
........................
8373
........................
8383
........................
8393
49.125,00
8453P
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
........................
8413
........................
8423
........................
8433
........................
8443
........................
8453
........................
8523P
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
47.099,76
8473
........................
8483
........................
8493
........................
8503
........................
8513
........................
8523
47.099,76
8553P
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
........................
8543
........................
8553
........................
(284)
2.025,24
285/8P
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
........................
8583
........................
8593
........................
8603
........................
8613
........................
8623
........................
8633
........................
(285/8)
........................
8653
........................
First - F2019b - 21 / 56
Nr.
BE 0415.928.179
F 6.5.1
PARTICIPATING INTERESTS INFORMATION
PARTICIPATING INTERESTS AND SHARES IN OTHER ENTERPRISES
List of the enterprises in which the enterprise holds a participating interest, (recorded in heading 280 and 282 of assets) and the other enterprises in which the enterprise holds rights (recorded in headings 284 and 51/53 of assets) for an amount of at least 10 % of the capital issued.
NAME, full address of the REGISTERED OFFICE and for an enterprise governed
Data extracted from the most recent annual accounts
by Belgian law, the
COMPANY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER
Annual
Curre
reserves
Net result
accounts as
ncy
(+) or (-)
KINEPOLIS MEGA BE 0430.277.746 Public limited company Eeuwfeestlaan 20 1020 Laeken Belgium
KINEPOLIS FILM DISTRIBUTION BE 0445.372.530
Public limited company Eeuwfeestlaan 20 1020 Laeken Belgium
MAJESTIEK INTERNATIONAL Foreign company
Val Sainte Croix 7
L1371 Luxembourg Luxembourg
KINEPOLIS LIEGE BE 0459.469.796 Public limited company Via Media 1
3500 Hasselt Belgium
KINEPOLIS MULTI
BE 0434.861.589 Public limited company President Kennedylaan 100B 8500 Kortrijk
Belgium
Number % %
gewone
aandelen 20.439 99,99 0,01
gewone
aandelen
1.811
99,95
0,05
Gewone
aandelen 2.450 100,0 0,0
gewone
aandelen 14.477 100,0 0,0
gewone
aandelen 78.890 99,99 0,01
31/12/2018 EUR
14.718.062,84
1.681.542,13
31/12/2018 EUR
-268.114,03
-266.839,69
31/12/2018 EUR
-841.846,03
-30.966,96
31/12/2018 EUR
9.473.128,67
148.354,91
31/12/2018 EUR
24.198.698,46
1.918.935,74
Nr.
BE 0415.928.179
F 6.5.1
PARTICIPATING INTERESTS AND SHARES IN OTHER ENTERPRISES (CONTINUED )
NAME, full address of the REGISTERED OFFICE and for an enterprise governed by Belgian law, the
COMPANY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER
EUROCASINO (in vereffening) BE 0467.730.238
Public limited company Jean Dubrucqlaan 160
1080 Molenbeek-Saint-Jean Belgium
KINEPOLIS ESPANA ESE81487027 Foreign company
Calle Edgar Neville, Pozuele De Alarcon
28223 Madrid Spain
KINEPOLIS IMMO HASSELT BE 0455.729.358
Public limited company Via Media 1
3500 Hasselt Belgium
KINEPOLIS IMMO MULTI BE 0877.736.370 Public limited company Eeuwfeestlaan 20
1020 Laeken Belgium
KINEPOLIS FINANCIAL SERVICES
BE 0886.547.831 Public limited company Eeuwfeestlaan 20 1020 Laeken Belgium
BRIGHTFISH BE 0450.523.725 Public limited company Eeuwfeestlaan 20 1020 Laeken Belgium
Rights held
Data extracted from the most recent annual accounts
directly
subsidiari
Annual
Curre
Capita land
Net result
es
reserves
Nature
accounts as
ncy
(+) or (-)
Number
%
%
per
code
(in units)
31/12/2008 EUR
-166.056,00
-789,00
gewone
aandelen 1.900 19,0 81,0
31/12/2018 EUR
9.621.354,00
-240.186,00
gewone
aandelen 20.500 100,0 0,0
31/12/2018 EUR
863.748,60
988,64
gewone
aandelen
338
99,4
0,6
31/12/2018 EUR
13.159.140,46
218.734,34
gewone
aandelen 154.700 99,81 0,19
31/12/2018 EUR127.755.841,50 -1.041.678,57
gewone
aandelen 105.999 99,99 0,01
31/12/2018 EUR
2.469.808,83
-1.002.306,00
gewone
aandelen 95.108 99,99 0,01
Nr.
BE 0415.928.179
F 6.5.1
PARTICIPATING INTERESTS AND SHARES IN OTHER ENTERPRISES (CONTINUED )
NAME, full address of the REGISTERED OFFICE and for an enterprise governed
Data extracted from the most recent annual accounts
by Belgian law, the
COMPANY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER
Annual
Curre
reserves
Net result
accounts as
ncy
(+) or (-)
KINEPOLIS POZNAN SPZOO PLPL5252129575
Foreign company
Ul. Boleslawa Krzywoustego 72 61-114 Poznan
Poland
KINEPOLIS INVEST ESE82489659 Foreign company
Calle Edgar Neville, Pozuelo De Alarcon
28223 Madrid Spain
KINEPOLIS FRANCE FR20399716083 Foreign company
1 Rue du Chateau d'Isenghien
59160 Lomme France
KINEPOLIS BRAINE BE 0462.688.911 Public limited company Boulevard de France 1420 Braine-l'Alleud Belgium
KINEPOLIS BIOSCOPEN HOLDING BV NL822624382B01 Foreign company Jaarbeursboulevard 300 3511 AZ Utrecht Netherlands
KINEPOLIS SCHWEIZ AG CH2903013216-5 Foreign company Ebnatstrasse 149
8201 Schaffhausen Switzerland
Number % %
gewone
aandelen
430.503
100,0
0,0
gewone
aandelen 30.000 100,0 0,0
gewone
aandelen 1.733.331 99,99 0,01
gewone
aandelen 99.999 99,99 0,01
gewone
aandelen 90.000 100,0 0,0
gewone
aandelen 40.998 99,99 0,01
31/12/2018 PLN
28.416.940,57
2.026.216,08
31/12/2018 EUR
1.019.671,00
18.346,00
31/12/2018 EUR
28.855.419,00
-1.073.417,00
31/12/2018 EUR
8.810.983,92
281.458,77
31/12/2018 EUR49.932.967,00 -699.733,00
31/12/2018 CHF-1.898.000,00 127.000,00
Nr.
BE 0415.928.179
F 6.5.1
PARTICIPATING INTERESTS AND SHARES IN OTHER ENTERPRISES (CONTINUED )
NAME, full address of the REGISTERED OFFICE and for an enterprise governed by Belgian law, the
COMPANY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER
UTOPIA SA
LU16090380 Foreign company Av. J.F. Kennedy 45 1855 Luxembourg Luxembourg
KINEPOLIS CANADA LTD CA 2020 757 353 Foreign company
Avenue SW, suite 3700 205 box 5 T2P 2V7 CALGARY-ALBERTA Canada
KINEPOLIS US INC US802341498
41000 Woodward Avenue, Suite
135E
48304 BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MICHIGAN
United States
Rights held
Data extracted from the most recent annual accounts
directly
subsidiari
Annual
Curre
Capita land
Net result
es
reserves
Nature
accounts as
ncy
(+) or (-)
Number
%
%
per
code
(in units)
31/12/2018 EUR
15.540.556,64
1.193.985,80
gewone
aandelen
1.050.818
100,0
0,0
31/12/2018 CAD
71.376.627,00
860,00
Gewone
aandelen
71.407.344
100,0
0,0
Gewone
aandelen
100
100,0
0,0
Nr.
BE 0415.928.179
F 6.6
OTHER INVESTMENTS AND DEPOSITS, ALLOCATION DEFERRED CHARGES AND ACCRUED INCOME
Codes
Period
Preceding period
INVESTMENTS: OTHER INVESTMENTS AND DEPOSITS
Shares and current investments other than fixed income investments
....
51
........................
........................
Shares - Book value increased with the uncalled amount ............................
8681
........................
........................
Shares - Uncalled amount ............................................................................
8682
........................
........................
Precious metals and works of art ..................................................................
8683
........................
........................
Fixed income securities..................................................................................
52
........................
........................
Fixed income securities issued by credit institutions ....................................
8684
........................
........................
Fixed term accounts with credit institutions................................................
53
........................
........................
With residual term or notice of withdrawal
up to one month .......................................................................................
8686
........................
........................
between one month and one year ...........................................................
8687
........................
........................
over one year ...........................................................................................
8688
........................
........................
Other investments not mentioned above......................................................
8689
........................
........................
Period
DEFERRED CHARGES AND ACCRUED INCOME
Allocation of heading 490/1 of assets if the amount is significant
Over te dragen kosten.......................................................................................................................................
1.046.224,82
Uitgestelde kosten refinance.............................................................................................................................
1.935.292,99
Wachtrekening algemeen..................................................................................................................................
1.789,76
.............................................................................................................................................................................
........................
First - F2019b - 26 / 56
Nr.
BE 0415.928.179
F 6.7.1
STATEMENT OF CAPITAL AND SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE
Codes
Period
Preceding period
STATEMENT OF CAPITAL
Social capital
Issued capital at the end of the period ............................................................
100P
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
18.952.288,40
Issued capital at the end of the period
(100)
18.952.288,40
Codes
Value
Number of shares
Changes during the period
.....................................................................................................................
........................
........................
.....................................................................................................................
........................
........................
.....................................................................................................................
........................
........................
.....................................................................................................................
........................
........................
Structure of the capital
Different categories of shares
Gewone aandelen zonder vermelding van nominale
.................................
18.952.288,40
27.365.197
.....................................................................................................................
........................
........................
.....................................................................................................................
........................
........................
.....................................................................................................................
........................
........................
Registered shares ...........................................................................................
8702
xxxxxxxxxxxxxx
12.301.706
Shares dematerialized ....................................................................................
8703
xxxxxxxxxxxxxx
15.063.491
Codes
Uncalled amount
Capital called but not
paid
Capital not paid
Uncalled capital ..............................................................................................
(101)
........................
xxxxxxxxxxxxxx
Called up capital, unpaid ................................................................................
8712
xxxxxxxxxxxxxx
........................
Shareholders having yet to pay up in full
.....................................................................................................................
........................
........................
.....................................................................................................................
........................
........................
.....................................................................................................................
........................
........................
.....................................................................................................................
........................
........................
Codes
Period
Own shares
Held by the company itself
Amount of capital held ....................................................................................................................
8721
340.983,60
Corresponding number of shares ...................................................................................................
8722
492.346
Held by the subsidiaries
Amount of capital held ....................................................................................................................
8731
........................
Corresponding number of shares ...................................................................................................
8732
........................
Commitments to issue shares
Owing to the exercise of conversion rights
Amount of outstanding convertible loans .......................................................................................
8740
........................
Amount of capital to be subscribed ................................................................................................
8741
........................
Corresponding maximum number of shares to be issued ..............................................................
8742
........................
Owing to the exercise of subscription rights
Number of outstanding subscription rights .....................................................................................
8745
........................
Amount of capital to be subscribed ................................................................................................
8746
........................
Corresponding maximum number of shares to be issued ..............................................................
8747
........................
Authorized capital not issued...............................................................................................................
8751
........................
Nr.
BE 0415.928.179
F 6.7.1
Codes
Period
Shares issued, non representing capital
Distribution
Number of shares ...........................................................................................................................
8761
........................
Number of voting rights attached thereto .......................................................................................
8762
........................
Allocation by shareholder
Number of shares held by the company itself ................................................................................
8771
........................
Number of shares held by its subsidiaries ......................................................................................
8781
........................
Nr.
BE 0415.928.179
F 6.7.2
SHAREHOLDER STRUCTURE OF THE ENTERPRISE AT THE DATE OF END -OF -YEAR PROCEDURE
according to the notifications that the enterprise has received pursuant to art. 631 §2, last subsection and art. 632 §2 last subsection of the Belgian company law; art. 14 fourth subsection of the law of 2
ndMay 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings; and article 5 of the royal decree of 21 stAugust 2008 laying down further rules on certain multilateral trading facilities.
Rights held
NAME of the persons who hold the rights of the enterprise, specifying the
Number of voting rights
ADDRESS (of the registered office, when it involves a legal person) and the
COMPANY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER, when it involves an enterprise
Nature
Linked to
Not linked to
%
under Belgian law
securities
securities
KINEPOLIS GROUP NV
BE 0415.928.179
Eeuwfeestlaan 20
1020 Laeken
Belgium
Registered shares
492.346
0
1,8
KINOHOLD BIS
BE 0887.729.053
Rue Eugène Ruppert 6
2453 Luxembourg
Belgium
Registered shares
12.700.050
0
46,41
AXA SA
Avenue Matignon 25
75008 PARIS
France
Registered shares
1.376.397
0
5,03
BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT SA SA 47000
75318 PARIS CEDEX 09 France
Registered shares
1.368.974
0
5,0
BLACK ROCK INC
East 52nd Street 55
10055 NEW YORK
United States
Registered shares
1.115.517
0
4,08
BERT JOOST Ruitersweg 6 box A011 8500 Kortrijk Belgium
Registered shares
492.218
0
1,8
Nr.
BE 0415.928.179
F 6.9
STATEMENT OF AMOUNTS PAYABLE, ACCRUED CHARGES AND DEFERRED INCOME
Codes
Period
BREAKDOWN OF AMOUNTS PAYABLE WITH AN ORIGINAL PERIOD TO MATURITY OF MORE THAN ONE
YEAR, ACCORDING TO THEIR RESIDUAL TERM
Current portion of amounts payable after more than one year falling due within one year
Financial debts ....................................................................................................................................
8801
........................
Subordinated loans ........................................................................................................................
8811
........................
Unsubordinated debentures ...........................................................................................................
8821
........................
Leasing and other similar obligations .............................................................................................
8831
........................
Credit institutions ............................................................................................................................
8841
........................
Other loans .....................................................................................................................................
8851
........................
Trade debts .........................................................................................................................................
8861
........................
Suppliers ........................................................................................................................................
8871
........................
Bills of exchange payable ...............................................................................................................
8881
........................
Advance payments received on contract in progress .........................................................................
8891
........................
Other amounts payable .......................................................................................................................
8901
........................
Total current portion of amounts payable after more than one year falling due within one year
..
(42)
........................
Amounts payable with a remaining term of more than one but not more than five years
Financial debts ....................................................................................................................................
8802
77.331.424,00
Subordinated loans ........................................................................................................................
8812
........................
Unsubordinated debentures ...........................................................................................................
8822
77.278.000,00
Leasing and other similar obligations .............................................................................................
8832
53.424,00
Credit institutions ............................................................................................................................
8842
........................
Other loans .....................................................................................................................................
8852
........................
Trade debts .........................................................................................................................................
8862
........................
Suppliers ........................................................................................................................................
8872
........................
Bills of exchange payable ...............................................................................................................
8882
........................
Advance payments received on contracts in progress ........................................................................
8892
........................
Other amounts payable .......................................................................................................................
8902
........................
Total amounts payable with a remaining term of more than one but not more than five years
....
8912
77.331.424,00
Amounts payable with a remaining term of more than five years
Financial debts ....................................................................................................................................
8803
384.600.000,00
Subordinated loans ........................................................................................................................
8813
........................
Unsubordinated debentures ...........................................................................................................
8823
384.600.000,00
Leasing and other similar obligations .............................................................................................
8833
........................
Credit institutions ............................................................................................................................
8843
........................
Other loans .....................................................................................................................................
8853
........................
Trade debts .........................................................................................................................................
8863
........................
Suppliers ........................................................................................................................................
8873
........................
Bills of exchange payable ...............................................................................................................
8883
........................
Advance payments received on contracts in progress ........................................................................
8893
........................
Other amounts payable .......................................................................................................................
8903
........................
Total amounts payable with a remaining term of more than five years
...........................................
8913
384.600.000,00
Nr.
BE 0415.928.179
F 6.9
Codes
Period
G UARANTEED AMOUNTS PAYABLE(included in headings 17 and 42/48 of the liabilities)
Amounts payable guaranteed by Belgian public authorities
Financial debts ....................................................................................................................................
8921
........................
Subordinated loans ........................................................................................................................
8931
........................
Unsubordinated debentures ...........................................................................................................
8941
........................
Leasing and similar obligations ......................................................................................................
8951
........................
Credit institutions ............................................................................................................................
8961
........................
Other loans .....................................................................................................................................
8971
........................
Trade debts .........................................................................................................................................
8981
........................
Suppliers ........................................................................................................................................
8991
........................
Bills of exchange payable ...............................................................................................................
9001
........................
Advance payments received on contracts in progress ........................................................................
9011
........................
Remuneration and social security .......................................................................................................
9021
........................
Other amounts payable .......................................................................................................................
9051
........................
Total amounts payable guaranteed by Belgian public authorities
...................................................
9061
........................
Amounts payable guaranteed by real securities or irrevocably promised by the enterprise on its
own assets
Financial debts ....................................................................................................................................
8922
53.424,00
Subordinated loans ........................................................................................................................
8932
........................
Unsubordinated debentures ...........................................................................................................
8942
........................
Leasing and similar obligations ......................................................................................................
8952
53.424,00
Credit institutions ............................................................................................................................
8962
........................
Other loans .....................................................................................................................................
8972
........................
Trade debts .........................................................................................................................................
8982
........................
Suppliers ........................................................................................................................................
8992
........................
Bills of exchange payable ...............................................................................................................
9002
........................
Advance payments received on contracts in progress ........................................................................
9012
........................
Taxes, remuneration and social security .............................................................................................
9022
........................
Taxes ..............................................................................................................................................
9032
........................
Remuneration and social security ..................................................................................................
9042
........................
Other amounts payable .......................................................................................................................
9052
........................
Total amounts payable guaranteed by real securities or irrevocably promised by the enterprise
9062
53.424,00
on its own assets...................................................................................................................................
Codes
Period
TAXES, REMUNERATION AND SOCIAL SECURITY
Taxes(heading 450/3 of the liabilities)
Outstanding tax debts .........................................................................................................................
9072
........................
Accruing taxes payable .......................................................................................................................
9073
9.215,00
Estimated taxes payable .....................................................................................................................
450
25.809,10
Remuneration and social security(heading 454/9 of the liabilities)
Amounts due to the National Social Security Office ............................................................................
9076
........................
Other amounts payable in respect of remuneration and social security .............................................
9077
2.847.323,22
Nr.
BE 0415.928.179
F 6.9
Period
ACCRUALS AND DEFERRED INCOME
Allocation of heading 492/3 of liabilities if the amount is significant
Toe te rekenen intresten....................................................................................................................................
3.238.917,30
Provisie voor aandelenopties............................................................................................................................
1.184.284,57
Over te dragen opbrengsten..............................................................................................................................
7.049.409,46
.............................................................................................................................................................................
........................
Nr.
BE 0415.928.179
F 6.10
OPERATING INCOME
Net turnover
Allocation by categories of activity
...................................................................................................................
...................................................................................................................
...................................................................................................................
...................................................................................................................
Allocation into geographical markets
...................................................................................................................
...................................................................................................................
...................................................................................................................
...................................................................................................................
Other operating income
Operating subsidies and compensatory amounts received from public
authorities .....................................................................................................
OPERATING CHARGES
Employees for whom the enterprise submitted a DIMONA declaration or who are recorded in the general personnel register
Total number at the closing date ..................................................................
Average number of employees calculated in full-time equivalents ...............
Number of actual worked hours ....................................................................
Personnel costs
Remuneration and direct social benefits .......................................................
Employers' contribution for social security....................................................
Employers' premiums for extra statutory insurance......................................
Other personnel costs .........................................................................
(+)/(-)
Retirement and survivors' pensions..............................................................
Codes
Period
Preceding period
........................
........................
........................
........................
........................
........................
........................
........................
........................
........................
........................
........................
........................
........................
........................
........................
740
........................
........................
9086
150
135
9087
138,3
129,0
9088
222.214
211.378
620
9.172.211,82
8.711.535,54
621
2.335.149,07
2.260.154,78
622
264.005,73
243.697,48
623
800.395,66
818.616,18
624
........................
........................
Nr.
BE 0415.928.179
F 6.10
Codes
Period
Preceding period
Provisions for pensions and other similar rights
Appropriations (uses and write-backs) ...............................................
(+)/(-)
635
........................
........................
Amounts written off
Stocks and contracts in progress
Recorded .................................................................................................
9110
........................
........................
Written back .............................................................................................
9111
........................
........................
Trade debts
Recorded .................................................................................................
9112
1.875,00
12.205,00
Written back .............................................................................................
9113
4.637,50
71.859,21
Provisions for liabilities and charges
Additions .......................................................................................................
9115
25.688,38
........................
Uses and write-backs ...................................................................................
9116
........................
98.704,45
Other operating charges
Taxes related to operation ............................................................................
640
79.743,48
47.162,46
Other costs ...................................................................................................
641/8
4.637,50
75,00
Hired temporary staff and personnel placed at the enterprise's disposal
Total number at the closing date ..................................................................
9096
7
1
Average number calculated in full-time equivalents .....................................
9097
3,6
1,5
Number of actual worked hours ....................................................................
9098
7.014
2.907
Costs to the enterprise ..................................................................................
617
227.095,77
88.333,57
Nr.
BE 0415.928.179
F 6.11
FINANCIAL RESULTS
RECURRING FINANCIAL INCOME
Other financial income
Subsidies granted by public authorities and recorded as income for the
period
Capital subsidies ......................................................................................
Interest subsidies .....................................................................................
Allocation of other financial income
Voordelige koersverschillen.....................................................................
Andere financiele opbrengsten................................................................
...................................................................................................................
RECURRING FINANCIAL CHARGES
Depreciation of loan issue expenses............................................................
Capitalized Interests........................................................................................
Amounts written off current assets
Recorded ......................................................................................................
Written back ..................................................................................................
Other financial charges
Amount of the discount borne by the enterprise, as a result of negotiating
amounts receivable .......................................................................................
Provisions of a financial nature
Appropriations ...............................................................................................
Uses and write-backs ...................................................................................
Allocation of other financial charges
Bankkosten.........................................................................................
(+)/(-)
Nadelige koersverschillen...................................................................
(+)/(-)
Andere financiële kosten....................................................................
(+)/(-)
Verwijlintresten...................................................................................
(+)/(-)
Andere fin kosten - Waardevermindering...........................................
(+)/(-)
Andere fin kosten - Provisie voor aandelenopties
..............................
(+)/(-)
Codes
Period
Preceding period
9125
........................
........................
9126
........................
........................
638.040,20
72.465,54
61.532,86
2.726,50
........................
........................
6501
........................
........................
6503
........................
........................
6510
27.079,12
2.734.887,86
6511
2.734.887,86
........................
653
........................
........................
6560
........................
........................
6561
........................
........................
26.059,06
62.994,06
1.917.818,79
167.909,86
287.160,05
226.438,22
513,00
90,00
40.405,70
855.642,66
372.672,37
811.612,20
Nr.
BE 0415.928.179
F 6.12
INCOME AND CHARGE OF EXCEPTIONAL SIZE OR INCIDENCE
N ON RECURRING INCOME...................................................................................
Non-recurring operating income......................................................................
Write-back of depreciation and of amounts written off intangible and tangible
fixed assets .....................................................................................................
Write-back of provisions for extraordinary operating liabilities and charges ...
Capital gains on disposal of intangible and tangible fixed asset .....................
Other non-recurring operating income ............................................................
Non-recurring financial income.......................................................................
Write-back of amounts written down financial fixed assets ............................
Write-back of provisions for extraordinary financial liabilities and charges .....
Capital gains on disposal of financial fixed assets ..........................................
Other non-recurring financial income ..............................................................
N ON-RECURRING EXPENSES..............................................................................
Non-recurring operating charges....................................................................
Non-recurring depreciation of and amounts written off formation expenses,
intangible and tangible fixed assets ................................................................
Provisions for extraordinary operating liabilities and charges: Appropriations
(uses) ....................................................................................................
(+)/(-)
Capital losses on disposal of intangible and tangible fixed assets .................
Other non-recurring operating charges ...........................................................
Non-recurring operating charges carried to assets as restructuring costs .(-)
Non-recurring financial charges......................................................................
Amounts written off financial fixed assets .......................................................
Provisions for extraordinary financial liabilities and charges - Appropriations
(uses) ....................................................................................................
(+)/(-)
Capital losses on disposal of financial fixed assets ........................................
Other non-recurring financial charges ............................................................
Non-recurring financial charges carried to assets as restructuring costs ...(-)
Codes
Period
Preceding period
76
12.722.273,82
6.457.280,00
(76A)
.............................
9.280,00
760
.............................
.............................
7620
.............................
.............................
7630
.............................
9.280,00
764/8
.............................
.............................
(76B)
12.722.273,82
6.448.000,00
761
.............................
6.448.000,00
7621
.............................
.............................
7631
12.722.273,82
.............................
769
.............................
.............................
66
8.297,06
199.460,32
(66A)
8.297,06
199.460,32
660
.............................
.............................
6620
.............................
.............................
6630
8.297,06
199.460,32
664/7
.............................
.............................
6690
.............................
.............................
(66B)
.............................
.............................
661
.............................
.............................
6621
.............................
.............................
6631
.............................
.............................
668
.............................
.............................
6691
.............................
.............................
Nr.
BE 0415.928.179
F 6.13
INCOME TAXES AND OTHER TAXES
INCOME TAXES
Income taxes on the result of the period...........................................................................................
Income taxes paid and withholding taxes due or paid .......................................................................
Excess of income tax prepayments and withholding taxes paid recorded under assets ...................
Estimated additional taxes .................................................................................................................
Income taxes on the result of prior periods......................................................................................
Additional income taxes due or paid ..................................................................................................
Additional income taxes estimated or provided for ............................................................................
In so far as taxes of the period are materially affected by differences between the profit before taxes as stated in annual accounts and the estimated taxable profit
Verworpen uitgaven................................................................................................................
(+)/(-)
Forfetaire belasting VAA.........................................................................................................
(+)/(-)
Liquidatiebonus KP Immo Brussel en Utopia BE....................................................................
(+)/(-)
Overgedragen verliezen KFD en BF.......................................................................................
(+)/(-)
Minderwaarde op aandelen.....................................................................................................
(+)/(-)
Afwaardering openstaande schuld Majestiek..........................................................................
(+)/(-)
9134
16.147.245,11
9135
16.600.000,00
9136
452.754,89
9137
........................
9138
........................
9139
........................
9140
........................
648.887,24
91.983,82
-30.351.108,82
-1.385.000,00
-2.707.808,74
40.405,70
Period
Impact of non recurring results on the amount of the income taxes relating to the current period
Waardevermindering liquidatie Utopia BE....................................................................................................
17.628.835,00
........................................................................................................................................................................
........................
........................................................................................................................................................................
........................
........................................................................................................................................................................
........................
Codes
Period
Status of deferred taxes
Deferred taxes representing assets ...................................................................................................
9141
........................
Accumulated tax losses deductible from future taxable profits .....................................................
9142
........................
Other deferred taxes representing assets
...................................................................................................................................................
........................
...................................................................................................................................................
........................
...................................................................................................................................................
........................
Deferred taxes representing liabilities ...............................................................................................
9144
........................
Allocation of deferred taxes representing liabilities
...................................................................................................................................................
........................
...................................................................................................................................................
........................
...................................................................................................................................................
........................
Codes
Period
Preceding period
VALUE ADDED TAXES AND OTHER TAXES BORNE BY THIRD PARTIES
Value added taxes charged
To the enterprise (deductible) .......................................................................
9145
6.550.890,55
6.765.106,43
By the enterprise ...........................................................................................
9146
4.331.988,23
4.002.192,71
Amounts withheld on behalf of third party
For payroll withholding taxes ........................................................................
9147
2.581.996,89
2.701.024,85
For withholding taxes on investment income ................................................
9148
3.468.806,22
3.467.362,07
Nr.
BE 0415.928.179
F 6.14
RIGHTS AND COMMITMENTS NOT REFLECTED IN THE BALANCE SHEET
Codes
Period
PERSONAL GUARANTEES PROVIDED OR IRREVOCABLY PROMISED BY THE ENTERPRISE AS
SECURITY FOR DEBTS AND COMMITMENTS OF THIRD PARTIES............................................................
9149
........................
Of which
Bills of exchange in circulation endorsed by the enterprise ...............................................................
9150
........................
Bills of exchange in circulation drawn or guaranteed by the enterprise ............................................
9151
........................
Maximum amount for which other debts or commitments of third parties are guaranteed by the
enterprise ...........................................................................................................................................
9153
........................
REAL GUARANTEES
Real guarantees provided or irrevocably promised by the enterprise on its own assets as
security of debts and commitments of the enterprise
Mortgages
Book value of the immovable properties mortgaged ....................................................................
9161
........................
Amount of registration ...................................................................................................................
9171
........................
Pledging of goodwill - Amount of the registration ..............................................................................
9181
........................
Pledging of other assets - Book value of other assets pledged .........................................................
9191
........................
Guarantees provided on future assets - Amount of assets involved .................................................
9201
53.424,00
Real guarantees provided or irrevocably promised by the enterprise on its own assets as
security of debts and commitments of third parties
Mortgages
Book value of the immovable properties mortgaged ....................................................................
9162
........................
Amount of registration ...................................................................................................................
9172
........................
Pledging of goodwill - Amount of the registration ..............................................................................
9182
........................
Pledging of other assets - Book value of other assets pledged .........................................................
9192
........................
Guarantees provided on future assets - Amount of assets involved .................................................
9202
........................
First - F2019b - 38 / 56
Nr.
BE 0415.928.179
F 6.14
GOODS AND VALUES, NOT DISCLOSED IN THE BALANCE SHEET, HELD BY THIRD PARTIES IN THEIR
OWN NAME BUT AT RISK TO AND FOR THE BENEFIT OF THE ENTERPRISE
.............................................................................................................................................................
.............................................................................................................................................................
.............................................................................................................................................................
SUBSTANTIAL COMMITMENTS TO ACQUIRE FIXED ASSETS
.............................................................................................................................................................
.............................................................................................................................................................
.............................................................................................................................................................
SUBSTANTIAL COMMITMENTS TO DISPOSE OF FIXED ASSETS
.............................................................................................................................................................
.............................................................................................................................................................
.............................................................................................................................................................
FORWARD TRANSACTIONS
Goods purchased (to be received).....................................................................................................
Goods sold (to be delivered)...............................................................................................................
Currencies purchased (to be received)..............................................................................................
Currencies sold (to be delivered).......................................................................................................
........................
........................
........................
........................
........................
........................
........................
........................
........................
9213........................
9214........................
9215........................
9216........................
Nr.
BE 0415.928.179
F 6.14
Period
COMMITMENTS RELATING TO TECHNICAL GUARANTEES IN RESPECT OF SALES OR SERVICES
.............................................................................................................................................................................
........................
.............................................................................................................................................................................
........................
.............................................................................................................................................................................
........................
.............................................................................................................................................................................
........................
Period
AMOUNT, NATURE AND FORM CONCERNING LITIGATION AND OTHER IMPORTANT COMMITMENTS
Kinepolis Group NV maakt deel uit van de BTW eenheid. Daarom is Kinepolis Group NV hoofdelijk
aansprakelijk voor de totale BTW schuld.
242.863,51
Op 31 december 2019 is er een schuld van 242.863,51 euro...........................................................................
.............................................................................................................................................................................
........................
.............................................................................................................................................................................
........................
.............................................................................................................................................................................
........................
SUPPLEMENT RETIREMENTS OR SURVIVORS PENSION PLANS IN FAVOUR OF THE PERSONNEL OR THE EXECUTIVES OF THE
ENTERPRISE
Brief description
Voor de bedienden is een aanvulling op het wettelijk pensioen voorzien door onderschrijving van een groepsverzekeringspolis bij een Belgische verzekeringsmaatschappij. Deze polis is van het type vaste bijdrage. De jaarlijkse premies die door de verzekeringsmaatschappij berekend worden, worden door de werkgever (werkgeversbijdrage) en werknemer (werknemersbijdrage) betaald.
Onder IFRS wordt het defined contribution plan als een defined benefit beschouwd. Kinepolis Group heeft actuariële berekeningen laten uitvoeren.
De verplichting op de balans van 1.036K EUR in de geconsolideerde jaarrekening wordt opgenomen voor de toegezegde-pensioenregelingen en is de actuele waarde van de toekomstige uitkeringsverplichtingen die werknemers hebben opgebouwd in het boekjaar en voorgaande jaren minus de reële waarde van de fondsbeleggingen. De verplichting wordt periodiek berekend door een onafhankelijke actuaris met behulp van de 'projected unit credit'-methode. De reële waarde van de fondsbeleggingen wordt bepaald als de mathematische reserves die binnen de verzekerde plannen worden opgebouwd.
Measures taken by the enterprise to cover the resulting charges
Codes
Period
PENSIONS FUNDED BY THE ENTERPRISE
Estimated amount of the commitments resulting from past services
............................................
9220
........................
Methods of estimation
........................................................................................................................................................
........................................................................................................................................................
........................................................................................................................................................
........................................................................................................................................................
Period
NATURE AND FINANCIAL IMPACT OF SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE CLOSING DATE NOT INCLUDED IN THE
BALANCE SHEET OR THE INCOME STATEMENT
Nr.
BE 0415.928.179
F 6.14
IMPACT VAN CORONA - COVID-19 PANDEMIE OP DE BEDRIJFSRESULTATEN
Door de impact van Covid-19 heeft Kinepolis, in overleg met de betrokken autoriteiten, in alle landen waar ze actief is, al haar bioscopen gesloten. De gezondheid van onze filmliefhebbers en medewerkers blijft onze absolute prioriteit. Vanaf maart 2020 heeft dit een ernstige impact op de bedrijfsvoering. Afhankelijk van de duur van de sluiting en het aantal betrokken bioscopen, verwacht Kinepolis mogelijk een ernstige impact op de financiële resultaten van de Groep in 2020.
Door de sluiting van alle locaties valt nagenoeg de volledige omzet weg gedurende deze periode. Onze activiteiten zijn van die aard dat meer dan 70% van de kosten, die de EBITDA beïnvloeden, variabel zijn. In het kader van deze pandemie hebben de diverse autoriteiten, in de verschillende landen waar Kinepolis actief is, maatregelen genomen, zoals het invoeren van tijdelijke werkloosheid, loonsubsidies,… Hierdoor is de variabiliteit van onze kosten gestegen boven de 70%. Kinepolis neemt de nodige maatregelen om de impact op alle kostenniveaus, ook de vaste kosten, en de uitgaande kasstromen verder te reduceren. De Raad van Bestuur zal tevens voorstellen aan de Algemene Vergadering om geen dividend uit te keren en de winst over te dragen naar de post 'Overgedragen resultaten'.
Aan het begin van de Covid-19 pandemie had Kinepolis de beschikking over bijna € 70,0 miljoen liquide middelen en een kredietlijn van € 120,0 miljoen. Kinepolis beschikt dus over ruime liquide middelen om deze crisis het hoofd te bieden. De voorbije jaren werd de financiële strategie van Kinepolis gekenmerkt door een voorzichtig financieel beleid. Dit heeft ertoe geleid dat er een maturiteit is van meer dan vijf jaar van de uitstaande financiële verplichtingen en de eerstvolgende belangrijke terugbetaling van haar obligaties vindt pas plaats in 2022. Tevens heeft Kinepolis een sterke en gezonde balans met een belangrijke portefeuille vastgoed in bezit. De impact op jaarbasis is nog niet in te schatten. Echter is het management van de Groep ervan overtuigd dat zij de nodige maatregelen genomen heeft en voldoende liquide middelen tot haar beschikking heeft om deze crisis het hoofd te bieden.
......................................................................................
.............................................................................................................................................................................
.............................................................................................................................................................................
.............................................................................................................................................................................
Period
0,00
........................
........................
........................
Nr.
BE 0415.928.179
F 6.14
Period
COMMITMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SALE AVAILABLE TO THE COMPANY AS ISSUER OF OPTIONS FOR SALE OR
PURCHASE
.............................................................................................................................................................................
........................
.............................................................................................................................................................................
........................
.............................................................................................................................................................................
........................
.............................................................................................................................................................................
........................
NATURE, COMMERCIAL OBJECTIVE AND FINANCIAL CONSEQUENCES OF TRANSACTIONS NOT REFLECTED IN
THE BALANCE SHEET
Provided that the risks or advantages coming from these transactions are significant and if the disclosure of the risks or advantages is necessary to appreciate the financial situation of the company
.............................................................................................................................................................................
.............................................................................................................................................................................
.............................................................................................................................................................................
.............................................................................................................................................................................
OTHER RIGHTS AND COMMITMENTS NOT REFLECTED IN THE BALANCE SHEET (including those which can
not be quantified)
Als gevolg van de financiering verstrekt aan vennootschappen van de groep, gelden er een aantal voorwaarden met betrekking tot het verkopen of in waarborg geven van bepaalde activa van de vennootschap aan een derde partij.
Kinepolis Group NV verbindt er zich toe om, indien nodig, de betalingsverplichtingen te ondersteunen van de dochtervennootschappen waarbij de betalingsverplichtingen worden verzekerd door een comfortletter.
............................................................................................................................................................................
Bankgarantie bij BNP Paribas ten bedrage van 145.519,84 EUR; Waarborgen bij ING ten bedrage van 110.275 EUR;
Corporate guarantee ten bedrage van 2.000.000 EUR ten gunste van ING België NV voor leningen afgesloten door Kinepolis Financial Services NV waarvoor Kinepolis Group NV borg staat; Corporate guarantee ten bedrage van 1.500.000 EUR ten gunste van ING Bank NV voor leningen afgesloten door Kinepolis Financial Services NV waarvoor Kinepolis Group NV borg staat.
............................
Period
........................
........................
........................
........................
Period
0,00
0,00
Nr.
BE 0415.928.179
F 6.14
Belgische Excess Profit Ruling (EPR)
De Europese Commissie publiceerde op 11 januari 2016 een besluit waarin zij een vermeende Belgische regeling inzake fiscale rulings met betrekking tot overwinst ('excess profit') bestempelde als onwettige staatssteun (het "EPR Besluit"). Het EPR Besluit verplichtte de Belgische overheid tot navordering van belasting die zou verschuldigd zijn wanneer dergelijke fiscale rulings niet zouden zijn verleend.
In 2012 heeft de Belgische overheid een dergelijke fiscale ruling afgesloten met Kinepolis Group. Als gevolg van het besluit van de Europese Commissie heeft Kinepolis, conform IAS 12, een provisie van € 9,4 miljoen aangelegd in 2015 voor een potentiële navordering van de belasting op de overwinst die op basis van de ruling niet in de belastbare basis was opgenomen. Het bedrag van de provisie dekt de volledige potentiële navordering, inclusief intrestlasten. De Belgische overheid heeft in juni 2016 verschillende communicaties verstuurd omtrent de methodologie die toegepast moet worden om de na te vorderen belastingen te berekenen. De provisie van € 9,4 miljoen voldoet aan de gecommuniceerde berekeningsvereisten.
Met betrekking tot de boekjaren 2012, 2013 en 2014 zijn er, betwiste, aanslagen gevestigd en heeft de effectieve betaling plaatsgevonden voor een bedrag van € 6,3 miljoen. Met betrekking tot het boekjaar 2015 is in januari 2018 een aanslag gevestigd voor een bedrag van € 3,0 miljoen, dewelke reeds betaald werd met de in juli 2017 geconsigneerde gelden.
De Belgische overheid en Kinepolis tekenden beroep aan tegen het EPR Besluit bij het Europees Gerecht van Eerste Aanleg. Deze beroepen resulteerden in een arrest van 14 februari 2019, waarin het Europees Gerecht van Eerste Aanleg het EPR besluit vernietigde. De Europese Commissie kan tot eind april 2019 bij het Europees Hof van Justitie hogere voorziening aantekenen tegen voornoemd arrest. Dergelijke voorziening is niet opschortend. Wanneer de Europese Commissie geen hogere voorziening instelt, of wanneer dergelijke hogere voorziening door het Europees Hof van Justitie wordt verworpen, dient de Belgische overheid alle betaalde bedragen aan Kinepolis terug te storten.
......................................................
Subordination agreement loan ten voordele van Kinepolis US voor 90.000.000 USD
......................................
Period
0,00
0,00
Nr.
BE 0415.928.179
F 6.15
RELATIONSHIPS WITH AFFILIATED ENTERPRISES, ASSOCIATED ENTERPRISES AND OTHERS ENTERPRISES LINKED BY PARTICIPATING INTERESTS
Codes
Period
Preceding period
AFFILIATED ENTERPRISES
Financial fixed assets.....................................................................................
(280/1)
543.736.536,37
405.130.488,32
Participating interests ...................................................................................
(280)
441.614.657,00
405.130.488,32
Subordinated amounts receivable ................................................................
9271
........................
........................
Other amounts receivable .............................................................................
9281
102.121.879,37
........................
Amounts receivable........................................................................................
9291
35.969.631,09
32.644.482,68
Over one year ...............................................................................................
9301
........................
........................
Within one year .............................................................................................
9311
35.969.631,09
32.644.482,68
Current investments........................................................................................
9321
........................
........................
Shares ..........................................................................................................
9331
........................
........................
Amounts receivable ......................................................................................
9341
........................
........................
Amounts payable.............................................................................................
9351
1.123.919,05
45.960.644,92
Over one year ...............................................................................................
9361
........................
44.061.467,62
Within one year .............................................................................................
9371
1.123.919,05
1.899.177,30
Personal and real guarantees
Provided or irrevocably promised by the enterprise as security for debts or
30.354.800,00
40.453.600,00
commitments of affiliated enterprises ...........................................................
9381
Provided or irrevocably promised by affiliated enterprises as security for
........................
debts or commitments of the enterprise .......................................................
9391
........................
Other significant financial commitments......................................................
9401
........................
........................
Financial results
Income from financial fixed assets ................................................................
9421
........................
5.000.000,00
Income from current assets ..........................................................................
9431
693.649,51
1.834.004,84
Other financial income ..................................................................................
9441
........................
........................
Debt charges ................................................................................................
9461
1.279.700,96
1.954.846,63
Other financial charges .................................................................................
9471
........................
........................
Disposal of fixed assets
Capital gains obtained ..................................................................................
9481
12.722.273,82
........................
Capital losses suffered .................................................................................
9491
........................
........................
Nr.
BE 0415.928.179
F 6.15
Codes
Period
Preceding period
ASSOCIATED ENTERPRISES
Financial fixed assets.......................................................................................
9253
.............................
.............................
Participating interests .....................................................................................
9263
.............................
.............................
Subordinated amounts receivable ..................................................................
9273
.............................
.............................
Other amounts receivable ...............................................................................
9283
.............................
.............................
Amounts receivable..........................................................................................
9293
.............................
.............................
Over one year .................................................................................................
9303
.............................
.............................
Within one year ...............................................................................................
9313
.............................
.............................
Amounts payable...............................................................................................
9353
.............................
.............................
Over one year .................................................................................................
9363
.............................
.............................
Within one year ...............................................................................................
9373
.............................
.............................
Personal and real guarantees
Provided or irrevocably promised by the enterprise as security for debts or
.............................
commitments of associated enterprises .........................................................
9383
.............................
Provided or irrevocably promised by associated enterprises as security for
.............................
debts or commitments of the enterprise .........................................................
9393
.............................
Other significant financial commitments........................................................
9403
.............................
.............................
OTHER ENTERPRISES LINKED BY PARTICIPATING INTERESTS
Financial fixed assets.......................................................................................
9252
.............................
.............................
Participating interests .....................................................................................
9262
.............................
.............................
Subordinated amounts receivable ..................................................................
9272
.............................
.............................
Other amounts receivable ...............................................................................
9282
.............................
.............................
Amounts receivable..........................................................................................
9292
.............................
.............................
Over one year .................................................................................................
9302
.............................
.............................
Within one year ...............................................................................................
9312
.............................
.............................
Amounts payable...............................................................................................
9352
.............................
.............................
Over one year .................................................................................................
9362
.............................
.............................
Within one year ...............................................................................................
9372
.............................
.............................
Period
TRANSACTIONS WITH ENTERPRISES LINKED BY PARTICIPATING INTERESTS OUT OF MARKET CONDITIONS
Mention of these transactions if they are significant, including the amount of the transactions, the
nature of the link, and all information about the transactions which should be necessary to get a better
understanding of the situation of the company
De Raad van Bestuur stelt vast dat er geen objectieve of wettelijke criteria zijn die duidelijk omschrijven wat
er wordt bedoeld met transacties buiten normale marktvoorwaarden zoals omschreven in het KB van 10
augustus 2009.
Om deze reden heeft de Raad van Bestuur de optie gekozen om alle transacties van enige betekenis met
verbonden partijen te vermelden in deze toelichting. Deze positie is trouwens in overeenstemming de
internationale praktijk die verwacht dat alle belangrijke transacties met verbonden partijen worden toegelicht
in de financiële staten.
Hierna volgt een opsomming van alle belangrijke transacties met verbonden partijen met uitzondering van
de transacties met verbonden partijen die volledig deel uitmaken van een groep zoals opgenomen in het KB
van 10 augustus 2009:
2.081.000,00
- Bestuurdersvergoedingen voor.......................................................................................................................
.............................................................................................................................................................................
........................
.............................................................................................................................................................................
........................
.............................................................................................................................................................................
........................
First - F2019b - 45 / 56
Nr.
BE 0415.928.179
F 6.16
FINANCIAL RELATIONSHIPS WITH
DIRECTORS, MANAGERS, INDIVIDUALS OR BODIES CORPORATE WHO CONTROL THE ENTERPRISE WITHOUT BEING ASSOCIATED
THEREWITH OR OTHER ENTERPRISES CONTROLLED BY THESE PERSONS
Codes
Period
Amounts receivable from these persons...........................................................................................
9500
........................
Conditions on amounts receivable, rate, duration, possibly reimbursed amounts, canceled
amounts or renounced amounts
........................................................................................................................................................
........................................................................................................................................................
Guarantees provided in their favour..................................................................................................
9501
........................
Other significant commitments undertaken in their favour.............................................................
9502
........................
Amount of direct and indirect remunerations and pensions, included in the income statement,
as long as this disclosure does not concern exclusively or mainly, the situation of a single
identifiable person
To directors and managers ................................................................................................................
9503
2.081.000,00
To former directors and former managers .........................................................................................
9504
........................
AUDITORS OR PEOPLE THEY ARE LINKED TO
Codes
Period
Auditor's fees........................................................................................................................................
9505
186.000,00
Fees for exceptional services or special missions executed in the company by the auditor
Other attestation missions .................................................................................................................
95061
81.861,00
Tax consultancy .................................................................................................................................
95062
........................
Other missions external to the audit ..................................................................................................
95063
9.500,00
Fees for exceptional services or special missions executed in the company by people they are
linked to
Other attestation missions .................................................................................................................
95081
........................
Tax consultancy .................................................................................................................................
95082
22.710,00
Other missions external to the audit ..................................................................................................
95083
........................
Mentions related to article 134 from the Companies Code
Nr.
BE 0415.928.179
F 6.18.1
INFORMATION RELATING TO CONSOLIDATED ACCOUNTS
INFORMATION TO DISCLOSE BY EACH ENTERPRISE THAT IS SUBJECT TO COMPANY LAW ON THE CONSOLIDATED ACCOUNTS OF
ENTERPRISES
The enterprise has prepared and published consolidated accounts and a consolidated report
First - F2019b - 47 / 56
Nr.
BE 0415.928.179
F 6.18.2
FINANCIAL RELATIONSHIPS OF THE GROUP LED BY THE ENTERPRISE IN BELGIUM WITH AUDITORS OR WITH PEOPLE THEY ARE LINKED
TO
Codes
Period
Mentions related to article 134, §4 and §5 from the Companies Code
Auditor's fees according to a mandate at the group level led by the company publishing the
9507
309.500,00
information.............................................................................................................................................
Fees for exceptional services or special missions executed in these group by the auditor
Other attestation missions ...................................................................................................................
95071
86.361,00
Tax consultancy ..................................................................................................................................
95072
........................
Other missions external to the audit ....................................................................................................
95073
9.500,00
Fees to people auditors are linked to according to the mandate at the group level led by the
9509
537.161,00
company publishing the information...................................................................................................
Fees for exceptional services or special missions executed in the group by people they are
linked to
Other attestation missions ...................................................................................................................
95091
2.000,00
Tax consultancy ..................................................................................................................................
95092
22.710,00
Other missions external to the audit ....................................................................................................
95093
8.865,00
Mentions related to article 134 from the Companies Code
Nr.
BE 0415.928.179
F 6.19
VALUATION RULES
SAMENVATTING VAN DE WAARDERINGSREGELS
I. Beginsel
De waarderingsregels worden vastgesteld overeenkomstig de bepalingen van het koninklijk besluit van 30 januari 2001 tot uitvoering van het Wetboek van vennootschappen.
Ten behoeve van het getrouwe beeld wordt in de volgende uitzonderingsgevallen afgeweken van de bij dit besluit bepaalde waarderingsregels :
Deze afwijkingen worden als volgt verantwoord :
Deze afwijkingen beïnvloeden als volgt het vermogen, de financiële positie en het resultaat vóór belasting van de onderneming.
De waarderingsregels werden ten opzichte van het vorige boekjaar qua verwoording of toepassing [xxxxxxxxxx] [niet gewijzigd]; zo ja,
dan heeft de wijziging betrekking op :
en heeft een [positieve] [negatieve] invloed op het resultaat van het boekjaar vóór belasting ten belope van
EUR.
De resultatenrekening [xxxxxx] [wordt
niet] op belangrijke wijze beïnvloed
door opbrengsten en kosten die
aan een vorig boekjaar
moeten worden toegerekend; zo ja, dan
hebben deze betrekking op :
De cijfers van het boekjaar zijn niet
vergelijkbaar met die van het vorige
boekjaar en wel om de volgende
reden :
[Voor de vergelijkbaarheid worden de cijfers van het vorige boekjaar op de volgende punten aangepast] [Voor de vergelijking van de jaarrekeningen van beide boekjaren moet met volgende elementen rekening worden gehouden]
Bij gebrek aan objectieve beoordelingscriteria is de waardering van de voorzienbare risico's, mogelijke verliezen en ontwaardingen waarvan hierna sprake, onvermijdelijk aleatoir :
Andere inlichtingen die noodzakelijk zijn opdat de jaarrekening een getrouw beeld zou geven van het vermogen, de financiële positie en het resultaat van de onderneming :
II. Bijzondere regels
De oprichtingskosten :
De oprichtingskosten worden onmiddellijk ten laste genomen, behoudens volgende kosten die worden geactiveerd :
Herstructureringskosten :
Herstructureringskosten werden [geactiveerd] [niet geactiveerd] in de loop van het boekjaar; zo ja, dan wordt dit als volgt verantwoord :
Immateriële vaste activa :
Het bedrag aan immateriële vaste
activa omvat voor
EUR kosten van
onderzoek en ontwikkeling. De afschrijvings-
termijn voor deze kosten en voor
de goodwill beloopt [meer] [niet meer] dan
5 jaar; indien meer dan 5 jaar wordt deze termijn als
verantwoord :
Materiële vaste activa :
In de loop van het boekjaar [xxxxxxx] [werden geen] materiële vaste activa geherwaardeerd; zo ja, dan wordt deze herwaardering als volgt verantwoord :
Afschrijvingen geboekt tijdens het boekjaar :
Nr.
BE 0415.928.179
F 6.19
+
------------------------------------
+
--------------------
+
--------------------
+
---------------------------------------------------
+
+
+
Methode
+
Basis
+
Afschrijvingspercentages
+
+
Activa
+
L (lineaire)
+
NG (niet-
+
-------------------------
+
-------------------------
+
+
+
D (degressieve)
+
geherwaardeerde)
+
Hoofdsom
+
Bijkomende kosten
+
+
+
A (andere)
+ G(geherwaardeerde) +
Min. - Max.
+
Min. - Max.
+
+
------------------------------------
+
--------------------
+
--------------------
+
-------------------------
+
-------------------------
+
+
+
+
+
+
+
+ 1. Oprichtingskosten ..............
+
+
+
+
+
+
+
+
+
+
+
+ 2. Immateriële vaste activa .......
+
+
+
+
+
+
+
+
+
+
+
+ 3. Industriële, administratieve of +
+
+
+
+
+
commerciële gebouwen * .........
+
L
+
+
5.00
- 20.00
+
0.00
- 0.00
+
+
+
+
+
+
+
+ 4. Installaties, machines en
+
+
+
+
+
+
uitrustingen * .................
+
L
+
+
10.00
- 10.00
+
0.00
- 0.00
+
+
+
L
+
+
10.00
- 33.00
+
0.00
- 0.00
+
+
+
+
+
+
+
+ 5. Rollend materieel * ............
+
L
+
+
20.00
- 20.00
+
0.00
- 0.00
+
+
+
+
+
+
+
+ 6. Kantoormateriaal en meubilair * +
L
+
+
20.00
- 33.00
+
0.00
- 0.00
+
+
+
+
+
+
+
+ 7. Andere matriële vaste activa * .+
+
+
+
+
+
------------------------------------
+
--------------------
+
--------------------
+
-------------------------
+
-------------------------
+
* Met inbegrip van de in leasing gehouden activa; deze worden in voorkomend geval op een afzonderlijke lijn vermeld.
Overschot aan toegepaste, fiscaal aftrekbare, versnelde afschrijvingen ten opzichte van de
economisch verantwoorde
afschrijvingen :
- bedrag voor het boekjaar :
EUR.
- gecummuleerd bedrag voor de vaste activa verworven vanaf het boekjaar dat na 31 december
1983 begint :
EUR.
Financiële vaste activa :
In de loop van het boekjaar [werden] [xxxxxxxxxxx] deelnemingen geherwaardeerd; zo ja, dan
wordt deze herwaardering als volgt
verantwoord : zie jaarverslag
Voorraden :
Voorraden worden gewaardeerd tegen de aanschaffingswaarde berekend volgens de fifo methode
:
Grond- en hulpstoffen :
Goederen in bewerking - gereed product :
Handelsgoederen :
Onroerende goederen bestemd voor verkoop :
Producten :
De vervaardigingsprijs van de producten waarvan de poductie meer dan één jaar beslaat, [xxxxxx] [omvat geen] financiële kosten verbonden aan de kapitalen ontleend om de productie ervan te financieren.
Bij het einde van het boekjaar bedraagt de marktwaarde van de totale voorraden ongeveer (deze inlichting is slechts vereist zo het verschil belangrijk is).
% meer dan hun boekwaarde.
Bestellingen in uitvoering :
Nr.
BE 0415.928.179
F 6.19
Bestellingen in uitvoering worden geherwaardeerd [tegen vervaardigingsprijs] [tegen vervaardigingsprijs, verhoogd met een gedeelte van het resultaat naar gelang van de vordering der werken].
Schulden :
De passiva [xxxxxxxx] [bevatten geen] schulden op lange termijn, zonder rente of met een abnormale lage rente; zo ja, dan wordt op deze schulden [een] [geen] disconto toegepast dat wordt geactiveerd.
Vreemde valuta :
De omrekening in EUR van tegoeden, schulden en verbintenissen in vreemde valuta gebeurt op volgende
grondslagen :
De resultaten uit de omrekening van de vreemde valuta zijn als volgt in de jaarrekening verwerkt :
Leasingovereenkomsten :
Wat de niet-geactiveerde gebruiksrechten uit leasingovereenkomsten betreft (artikel 102, par. 1 van
het koninklijk besluit van
30 januari 2001), beliepen de vergoedingen en huurgelden die betrekking hebben op het boekjaar voor
de leasing van onroerende
goederen :
EUR.
OTHER DOCUMENTS TO BE FILED UNDER BELGIAN
COMPANY LAW
MANAGEMENT REPORT
First - F2019b - 52 / 56
Nr.
BE 0415.928.179
F 10
SOCIAL BALANCE SHEET
Number of joint industrial committee:
100
200 ..........
.......... ..........
STATEMENT OF THE PERSONS EMPLOYED
EMPLOYEES FOR WHOM THE ENTERPRISE SUBMITTED A DIMONA DECLARATION OR WHO ARE RECORDED IN THE GENERAL PERSONNEL REGISTER
During the current period
Codes
Total
1. Men
2. Women
Average number of employees
Full-time ...................................................................................
1001
119,0
65,9
53,1
Part-time ..................................................................................
1002
24,6
5,8
18,8
Total in full-time equivalents ....................................................
1003
138,3
70,6
67,7
Number of hours actually worked
Full-time ...................................................................................
1011
191.447
106.296
85.151
Part-time ..................................................................................
1012
30.767
6.793
23.974
Total .........................................................................................
1013
222.214
113.089
109.125
Personnel costs
Full-time ...................................................................................
1021
10.533.145,51
5.780.133,95
4.753.011,56
Part-time ..................................................................................
1022
2.038.616,77
633.383,23
1.405.233,54
Total .........................................................................................
1023
12.571.762,28
6.413.517,18
6.158.245,10
Advantages in addition to wages.............................................
1033
224.149,00
112.750,00
111.399,00
During the preceding period
Codes
P. Total
1P. Men
2P. Women
Average number of employees in FTE .........................................
1003
129,0
70,3
58,7
Number of hours actually worked .................................................
1013
211.378
115.825
95.553
Personnel costs ............................................................................
1023
12.034.003,98
6.965.817,86
5.068.186,12
Advantages in addition to wages ..................................................
1033
214.389,00
116.059,00
98.330,00
EMPLOYEES FOR WHOM THE ENTERPRISE SUBMITTED A DIMONA DECLARATION OR WHO ARE RECORDED IN THE GENERAL PERSONNEL REGISTER (continued)
At the closing date of the period
Codes
1.
Full-time
2. Part-time
3. Total full-time
equivalents
Number of employees................................................................
105
127
23
145,2
By nature of the employment contract
Contract for an indefinite period ..............................................
110
125
23
143,2
Contract for a definite period ...................................................
111
2
........................
2,0
Contract for the execution of a specifically assigned work ......
112
........................
........................
........................
Replacement contract ..............................................................
113
........................
........................
........................
According to gender and study level
Men ..........................................................................................
120
67
6
71,8
primary education ...............................................................
1200
........................
........................
........................
secondary education ...........................................................
1201
25
........................
25,0
higher non-university education ..........................................
1202
33
3
35,4
university education ............................................................
1203
9
3
11,4
Women ....................................................................................
121
60
17
73,4
primary education ...............................................................
1210
........................
........................
........................
secondary education ...........................................................
1211
15
4
17,8
higher non-university education ..........................................
1212
27
10
35,3
university education ............................................................
1213
18
3
20,3
By professional category
Management staff ....................................................................
130
........................
........................
........................
Employees ...............................................................................
134
127
23
145,2
Workers ...................................................................................
132
........................
........................
........................
Others ......................................................................................
133
........................
........................
........................
HIRED TEMPORARY STAFF AND PERSONNEL PLACED AT THE ENTERPRISE'S DISPOSAL
During the period
Average number of persons employed ..........................................................................
Number of hours actually worked ..................................................................................
Costs for the enterprise ..................................................................................................
1.
Hired
2. Persons placed
Codes
temporary staff
at the
enterprise's
disposal
150
3,6
........................
151
7.014
........................
152
227.095,77
........................
Nr.
BE 0415.928.179
F 10
LIST OF PERSONNEL MOVEMENTS DURING THE PERIOD
ENTRIES
Codes
1.
Full-time
2.
Part-time
3.
Total full-time
equivalents
Number of employees for whom the entreprise submitted a
DIMONA declaration or who have been recorded in the
205
46
3
47,8
general personnel register during the financial year
..............
By nature of employment contract
Contract for an indefinite period ..............................................
210
22
2
23,6
Contract for a definite period ...................................................
211
24
1
24,2
Contract for the execution of a specifically assigned work ......
212
........................
........................
........................
Replacement contract ..............................................................
213
........................
........................
........................
DEPARTURES
Codes
1.
Full-time
2.
Part-time
3.
Total full-time
equivalents
Number of employees whose contract-termination date has
been entered in DIMONA declaration or in the general
305
31
3
32,5
personnel register during the financial year
...........................
By nature of employment contract
Contract for an indefinite period ..............................................
310
9
2
10,3
Contract for a definite period ...................................................
311
22
1
22,2
Contract for the execution of a specifically assigned work ......
312
........................
........................
........................
Replacement contract ..............................................................
313
........................
........................
........................
By reason of termination of contract
Retirement ...............................................................................
340
........................
........................
........................
Unemployment with extra allowance from enterprise ..............
341
........................
........................
........................
Dismissal
.................................................................................
342
3
1
3,5
Other reason ............................................................................
343
28
2
29,0
the number of persons who continue to render services to
........................
........................
the enterprise at least half-time on a self-employed basis ..
350
........................
Nr.
BE 0415.928.179
F 10
INFORMATION ON TRAINING PROVIDED TO EMPLOYEES DURING THE PERIOD
Codes
Men
Codes
Women
Total of initiatives of formal professional training at the expense of the
employer
Number of employees involved .....................................................................
5801
40
5811
59
Number of actual training hours ....................................................................
5802
566
5812
646
Net costs for the enterprise ...........................................................................
5803
52.950,00
5813
70.543,00
of which gross costs directly linked to training .........................................
58031
43.684,00
58131
61.417,00
of which fees paid and paiments to collective funds ................................
58032
9.266,00
58132
9.126,00
of which grants and other financial advantages received (to deduct) ......
58033
........................
58133
........................
Total of initiatives of less formal or informal professional training at the
expense of the employer
Number of employees involved .....................................................................
5821
........................
5831
........................
Number of actual training hours ....................................................................
5822
........................
5832
........................
Net costs for the enterprise ...........................................................................
5823
........................
5833
........................
Total of initiatives of initial professional training at the expense of the
employer
Number of employees involved .....................................................................
5841
........................
5851
........................
Number of actual training hours ....................................................................
5842
........................
5852
........................
Net costs for the enterprise ...........................................................................
5843
........................
5853
........................
First - F2019b - 56 / 56
