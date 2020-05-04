MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Euronext Bruxelles > Kinepolis Group SA KIN BE0974274061 KINEPOLIS GROUP SA (KIN) Add to my list Report Report Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/04 05:34:47 am 31.975 EUR -6.91% 05:19a KINEPOLIS : Statutory financial statement Kinepolis Group NV 2019 PU 05:09a KINEPOLIS : Voting letter for the Ordinary General Meeting PU 05:09a KINEPOLIS : Voting letter for the Extraordinary General Meeting PU Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Kinepolis : Statutory financial statement Kinepolis Group NV 2019 0 05/04/2020 | 05:19am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 40 1 EUR NAT. Filing date Nr. P. U. D. F 1 ANNUAL ACCOUNTS AND OTHER DOCUMENTS TO BE FILED UNDER BELGIAN COMPANY LAW IDENTIFICATION DETAILS (on date of deposit) NAME: .........................................................................................................................................................................................................KINEPOLIS GROUP ..................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Legal form: ..................................................................................................................................................................................................Public limited company Address: ................................................................................................................................................... Eeuwfeestlaan Nr.: ................... 20 Box: ............... Postal code: .............................1020 Municipality: ...........................................................................................................................................Laeken Country: ....................................................... Belgium Register of legal persons - Business court of: ............................................................................................................................................Brussels,Dutch-speaking Website address1: ....................................................................................................................................................................... Company identification number BE 0415.928.179 DATE 20 /05 /2016 of filing the memorandum of association OR of the most recent document mentioning the date of publication of the memorandum of association and of the act amending the articles of association. ANNUAL ACCOUNTSANNUAL ACCOUNTS IN EUROS (2 decimals) approved by the general meeting of 13 / 05 /2020 Regarding the financial year from 01 / 01 / 2019 to 31 / 12 / 2019 Preceding financial year from 01 / 01 / 2018 to 31 / 12 / 2018 The amounts for the preceding period are /XXXXXare not2identical to the ones previously published. Total number of pages filed: ...................................56 Numbers of sections of the standard form not filed because they serve no useful purpose: ......................................................................................................................................................................................................6 1, 6 2 2, 6 2 4, 6 2 5, 6 3 1, 6 4 2, 6 5 2, 6 8, 6 17, 6 20, 8, 9, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16 Eddy Duquenne Signature Managing director Managing director Optional information. Strike out what is not applicable. OCR9002 Nr. BE 0415.928.179 F 1 THE SITUATION OF THE COMPANY Does this annual account concern a company subject to the provisions of the new Code of Companies and Associations of March 23, 2019 ? no First - F2019b - 2 / 56 Nr. BE 0415.928.179 F 2.1 L I S T O F D I R E C TO R S , B U S I N E S S M AN A G E R S AN D AU D I TO R S AN D D E C L AR AT I O N R E G AR D I N G A C O M P L I M E N T AR Y R E V I E W O R C O R R E C TI O N AS S I G N M E N T LIST OF THE DIRECTORS, BUSINESS MANAGERS AND AUDITORS COMPLETE LIST with surname, first names, profession, place of residence (address, number, postal code and municipality) and position within the company Eddy Duquenne Managing director Kapellenstraat 94, 9280 Lebbeke, Belgium 11/05/2016 - 13/05/2020 Philip Ghekiere Director Latemstraat 153, 9830 Sint-Martens-Latem, Belgium 11/05/2016 - 13/05/2020 Debruyne Marion BV Director Nr.: BE 0808.178.264 08/05/2019 - 12/05/2021 Vliegveld 13, 8560 Wevelgem, Belgium Represented by: Marion Debruyne Iepersestraat 407, 8800 Roeselaere, Belgium Gobes Comm. V. Director Nr.: BE 0807.795.412 10/05/2017 - 08/05/2019 Minister Liebaertlaan 53D box B34, 8500 Kortrijk, Belgium Represented by: Rafaël Decaluwé Minister Liebaertlaan 53D box B34, 8500 Kortrijk, Belgium Pallanza Invest BV Director Nr.: BE 0808.186.578 09/05/2018 - 11/05/2022 Molenberg 44, 1790 Affligem, Belgium Represented by: Geert Vanderstappen Molenberg 44, 1790 Affligem, Belgium Van Zutphen Consulting BV Director Nr.: NL8512 20 095 B01 10/05/2017 - 08/05/2019 Keizersgracht 12A, 1015 CP Amsterdam, Netherlands Represented by: Annelies van Zutphen Keizersgracht 12A, 1015 CP Amsterdam, Netherlands 4F BV Director Nr.: BE 0478.145.266 08/05/2019 - 12/05/2021 Plotersgracht 12, 9000 Gent, Belgium Represented by: Ignace Van Doorselaere Plotersgracht 12, 9000 Gent, Belgium First - F2019b - 3 / 56 Nr. BE 0415.928.179 F 2.1 LIST OF THE DIRECTORS, BUSINESS MANAGERS AND AUDITORS (CONTINUED) COMPLETE LIST with surname, first names, profession, place of residence (address, number, postal code and municipality) and position within the company Pentascoop NV Chairman of the board of directors Nr.: BE 0405.117.332 20/12/2018 - 13/05/2020 Wikingerhof 7, 8500 Kortrijk, Belgium Represented by: Joost Bert Ruitersweg 6 box A011, 8500 Kortrijk, Belgium Mavac BV Director Nr.: BE 0824.965.994 09/05/2018 - 13/05/2020 Daalstraat 34, 1852 Beigem, Belgium Represented by: Marleen Vaesen Daalstraat 34, 1852 Beigem, Belgium SDL Advice BV Director Nr.: BE 0830.460.154 09/05/2018 - 13/05/2020 Nieuwpoortstraat 9, 8300 Knokke-Heist, Belgium Represented by: Sonja Rottiers Nieuwpoortstraat 9, 8300 Knokke-Heist, Belgium Klynveld Peat Marwick Goerdeler Bedrijfsrevisoren Auditor Nr.: BE 0419.122.548 08/05/2019 - 11/05/2022 Luchthaven Brussel Nationaal 1K, 1930 Zaventem, Belgium Membership nr.: B00001 Represented by: Serge Cosijns Luchthaven Brussel Nationaal 1K, 1930 Zaventem, Belgium Membership nr.: A01656 First - F2019b - 4 / 56 Nr. BE 0415.928.179 F 2.2 DECLARATION REGARDING A COMPLIMENTARY REVIEW OR CORRECTION ASSIGNMENT The managing board declares that no audit or correction assignment has been given to a person who was not authorised to do so by law, pursuant to art. 34 and 37 of the law of 22th April 1999 concerning accounting and tax professions. The annual accounts wereXXX / were not∗audited or corrected by an external accountant or by a company auditor who is not the statutory auditor. If affirmative, mention hereafter: surname, first names, profession and address of each external accountant or company auditor and his membership number with his Institute as well as the nature of his assignment: Bookkeeping of the enterprise ∗∗ , Preparing the annual accounts ∗∗ , Auditing the annual accounts and/or Correcting the annual accounts. If the tasks mentioned under A. or B. are executed by certified accountants or certified bookkeepers - tax specialists, you can mention hereafter: surname, first names, profession and address of each certified accountant or certified bookkeeper - tax specialist and his/her affiliation number with the Institute of Accounting Professional and Tax Experts and the nature of his/her assignment. Nature of the Surname, first names, profession and addressAffiliation numberassignment (A, B, C and/or D) Strike out what is not applicable. Optional information. First - F2019b - 5 / 56 Nr. BE 0415.928.179 F 3.1 ANNUAL ACCOUNTS BALANCE SHEET AFTER APPROPRIATION Discl. Codes Period Preceding period ASSETS Formation expenses................................................................ 6.1 20 ............................. ............................. FIXED ASSETS............................................................................ 21/28 551.704.574,33 413.221.962,77 Intangible fixed assets............................................................. 6.2 21 6.257.986,47 5.518.944,49 Tangible fixed assets............................................................... 6.3 22/27 1.708.026,25 2.570.504,72 Land and buildings ................................................................ 22 ............................. ............................. Plant, machinery and equipment ........................................... 23 1.219.219,93 1.582.254,28 Furniture and vehicles ........................................................... 24 39.765,80 36.389,43 Leasing and similar rights ...................................................... 25 ............................. 5.293,86 Other tangible fixed assets .................................................... 26 331.351,97 409.005,59 Assets under construction and advance payments ............... 27 117.688,55 537.561,56 Financial fixed assets.............................................................. 6.4/6.5.1 28 543.738.561,61 405.132.513,56 Affiliated enterprises .............................................................. 6.15 280/1 543.736.536,37 405.130.488,32 Participating interests ....................................................... 280 441.614.657,00 405.130.488,32 Amounts receivable .......................................................... 281 102.121.879,37 ............................. Enterprises linked by participating interests .......................... 6.15 282/3 ............................. ............................. Participating interests ....................................................... 282 ............................. ............................. Amounts receivable .......................................................... 283 ............................. ............................. Other financial assets ............................................................ 284/8 2.025,24 2.025,24 Shares .............................................................................. 284 2.025,24 2.025,24 Amounts receivable and cash guarantees ........................ 285/8 ............................. ............................. First - F2019b - 6 / 56 Nr. BE 0415.928.179 F 3.1 Discl. Codes Period Preceding period CURRENT ASSETS 29/58 68.808.666,00 60.645.962,38 Amounts receivable after more than one year ...................... 29 ............................. ............................. Trade debtors ........................................................................ 290 ............................. ............................. Other amounts receivable ..................................................... 291 ............................. ............................. Stocks and contracts in progress.......................................... 3 1.126.654,74 1.444.551,62 Stocks .................................................................................... 30/36 1.126.654,74 1.444.551,62 Raw materials and consumables ...................................... 30/31 ............................. ............................. Work in progress ............................................................... 32 ............................. ............................. Finished goods ................................................................. 33 ............................. ............................. Goods purchased for resale ............................................. 34 1.126.654,74 1.444.551,62 Immovable property intended for sale .............................. 35 ............................. ............................. Advance payments ........................................................... 36 ............................. ............................. Contracts in progress ............................................................ 37 ............................. ............................. Amounts receivable within one year...................................... 40/41 41.628.742,31 37.345.392,03 Trade debtors ........................................................................ 40 39.606.483,89 35.669.488,77 Other amounts receivable ..................................................... 41 2.022.258,42 1.675.903,26 Current investments 6.5.1/6.6 50/53 22.802.642,91 20.094.834,17 Own shares ........................................................................... 50 22.802.642,91 20.094.834,17 Other investments ................................................................. 51/53 ............................. ............................. Cash at bank and in hand........................................................ 54/58 267.318,47 165.031,57 Deferred charges and accrued income .................................. 6.6 490/1 2.983.307,57 1.596.152,99 ........................................................................TOTAL ASSETS 20/58 620.513.240,33 473.867.925,15 First - F2019b - 7 / 56 Nr. BE 0415.928.179 F 3.2 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES EQUITY....................................................................................... Capital....................................................................................... Issued capital ......................................................................... Uncalled capital ..................................................................... Share premium account.......................................................... Revaluation surpluses............................................................. Reserves................................................................................... Legal reserve ......................................................................... Reserves not available .......................................................... In respect of own shares held ........................................... Other ................................................................................. Untaxed reserves .................................................................. Available reserves ................................................................. Accumulated profits (losses)........................................ (+)/(-) Investment grants.................................................................... Advance to associates on the sharing out of the assets ..... PROVISIONS AND DEFERRED TAXES......................................... Provisions for liabilities and charges ..................................... Pensions and similar obligations ........................................... Taxation ................................................................................. Major repairs and maintenance ............................................. Environmental obligations ..................................................... Other liabilities and charges .................................................. Deferred taxes.......................................................................... Discl. Codes Period Preceding period 10/15 137.903.666,76 83.956.390,64 6.7.1 10 18.952.288,40 18.952.288,40 100 18.952.288,40 18.952.288,40 101 ............................. ............................. 11 1.153.867,50 1.153.867,50 12 ............................. ............................. 13 31.748.027,34 29.040.218,60 130 1.895.228,84 1.895.228,84 131 22.802.642,91 20.094.834,17 1310 22.802.642,91 20.094.834,17 1311 ............................. ............................. 132 ............................. ............................. 133 7.050.155,59 7.050.155,59 14 86.049.483,52 34.810.016,14 15 ............................. ............................. 19 ............................. ............................. 16 25.688,38 ............................. 160/5 25.688,38 ............................. 160 ............................. ............................. 161 ............................. ............................. 162 ............................. ............................. 163 ............................. ............................. 6.8 164/5 25.688,38 ............................. 168 ............................. ............................. First - F2019b - 8 / 56 Nr. BE 0415.928.179 F 3.2 Discl. Codes Period Preceding period AMOUNTS PAYABLE 17/49 482.583.885,19 389.911.534,51 Amounts payable after more than one year .......................... 6.9 17 461.931.424,00 280.992.891,62 Financial debts ...................................................................... 170/4 461.931.424,00 280.992.891,62 Subordinated loans ........................................................... 170 ............................. ............................. Unsubordinated debentures ............................................. 171 461.878.000,00 236.878.000,00 Leasing and other similar obligations ............................... 172 53.424,00 53.424,00 Credit institutions .............................................................. 173 ............................. ............................. Other loans ....................................................................... 174 ............................. 44.061.467,62 Trade debts ........................................................................... 175 ............................. ............................. Suppliers ........................................................................... 1750 ............................. ............................. Bills of exchange payable ................................................. 1751 ............................. ............................. Advances received on contracts in progress ......................... 176 ............................. ............................. Other amounts payable ......................................................... 178/9 ............................. ............................. Amounts payable within one year.......................................... 6.9 42/48 9.179.849,86 95.343.220,84 Current portion of amounts payable after more than one year 59.170.603,39 falling due within one year ..................................................... 42 ............................. Financial debts ...................................................................... 43 ............................. 6,05 Credit institutions .............................................................. 430/8 ............................. 6,05 Other loans ....................................................................... 439 ............................. ............................. Trade debts ........................................................................... 44 6.108.164,07 5.138.040,03 Suppliers ........................................................................... 440/4 6.108.164,07 5.138.040,03 Bills of exchange payable ................................................. 441 ............................. ............................. Advances received on contracts in progress ......................... 46 ............................. ............................. Taxes, remuneration and social security ............................... 6.9 45 2.882.347,42 4.987.690,08 Taxes ................................................................................ 450/3 35.024,20 2.136.348,83 Remuneration and social security ..................................... 454/9 2.847.323,22 2.851.341,25 Other amounts payable ......................................................... 47/48 189.338,37 26.046.881,29 Accruals and deferred income................................................ 6.9 492/3 11.472.611,33 13.575.422,05 ..................................................................TOTAL LIABILITIES 10/49 620.513.240,33 473.867.925,15 First - F2019b - 9 / 56 Nr. BE 0415.928.179 F 4 INCOME STATEMENT Discl. Codes Period Preceding period Operating income..................................................................... 70/76A 115.703.045,40 97.343.661,35 Turnover ................................................................................ 6.10 70 112.573.920,11 90.476.945,12 Stocks of finished goods and work and contracts in progress: ............................. increase (decrease) ..................................................... (+)/(-) 71 ............................. Own work capitalised ............................................................. 72 737.814,16 624.862,17 Other operating income ......................................................... 6.10 74 2.391.311,13 6.232.574,06 Non-recurring operating income ............................................ 6.12 76A ............................. 9.280,00 Operating charges.................................................................... 60/66A 48.198.478,67 43.602.106,34 Raw materials, consumables ................................................. 60 11.621.996,92 7.717.412,26 Purchases ......................................................................... 600/8 11.304.100,04 7.629.167,09 Stocks: decrease (increase) ................................... (+)/(-) 609 317.896,88 88.245,17 Services and other goods ...................................................... 61 20.938.983,35 20.155.387,36 Remuneration, social security costs and pensions ...... (+)/(-) 6.10 62 12.571.762,28 12.034.003,98 Depreciation of and other amounts written off formation 2.950.132,20 3.606.963,62 expenses, intangible and tangible fixed assets ..................... 630 Amounts written off stocks, contracts in progress and trade -2.762,50 -59.654,21 debtors: Appropriations (write-backs) .......................... (+)/(-) 6.10 631/4 Provisions for liabilities and charges: Appropriations (uses 25.688,38 -98.704,45 and write-backs) .......................................................... (+)/(-) 6.10 635/8 Other operating charges ........................................................ 6.10 640/8 84.380,98 47.237,46 Operating charges carried to assets as restructuring costs (-) 649 ............................. ............................. Non-recurring operating charges ........................................... 6.12 66A 8.297,06 199.460,32 Operating profit (loss).................................................... (+)/(-) 9901 67.504.566,73 53.741.555,01 First - F2019b - 10 / 56 Nr. BE 0415.928.179 F 4 Financial income...................................................................... Recurring financial income .................................................... Income from financial fixed assets .................................... Income from current assets .............................................. Other financial income ...................................................... Non-recurring financial income .............................................. Financial charges..................................................................... Recurring financial charges ................................................... Debt charges ......................................................................... Amounts written off current assets except stocks, contracts in progress and trade debtors: appropriations (write-backs) ...................................................................................... (+)/(-) Other financial charges .......................................................... Non-recurring financial charges ............................................. Gain (loss) for the period before taxes ........................ (+)/(-) Transfer from deferred taxes.................................................. Transfer to deferred taxes....................................................... Income taxes................................................................... (+)/(-) Taxes ..................................................................................... Adjustment of income taxes and write-back of tax provisions Gain (loss) of the period................................................ (+)/(-) Transfer from untaxed reserves............................................. Transfer to untaxed reserves.................................................. Gain (loss) of the period available for appropriation ..(+)/(-) Discl. Codes Period Preceding period 75/76B 14.115.496,39 13.357.295,88 75 1.393.222,57 6.909.295,88 750 ............................. 5.000.000,00 751 693.649,51 1.834.103,84 6.11 752/9 699.573,06 75.192,04 6.12 76B 12.722.273,82 6.448.000,00 65/66B 11.525.541,89 16.389.688,01 6.11 65 11.525.541,89 16.389.688,01 650 11.588.721,66 11.530.113,15 651 -2.707.808,74 2.734.887,86 652/9 2.644.628,97 2.124.687,00 6.12 66B ............................. ............................. 9903 70.094.521,23 50.709.162,88 780 ............................. ............................. 680 ............................. ............................. 6.13 67/77 16.147.245,11 12.848.406,07 670/3 16.147.245,11 12.848.406,07 77 ............................. ............................. 9904 53.947.276,12 37.860.756,81 789 ............................. ............................. 689 ............................. ............................. 9905 53.947.276,12 37.860.756,81 First - F2019b - 11 / 56 Nr. BE 0415.928.179 F 5 APPROPRIATION ACCOUNT Profit (loss) to be appropriated.............................................................. (+)/(-) Gain (loss) of the period available for appropriation ............................. (+)/(-) Profit (loss) brought forward ................................................................. (+)/(-) Withdrawals from capital and reserves........................................................... from capital and share premium account ........................................................ from reserves .................................................................................................. Transfer to capital and reserves...................................................................... to capital and share premium account ............................................................ to legal reserve ............................................................................................... to other reserves ............................................................................................. Accumulated profits (losses)................................................................. (+)/(-) Owners' contribution in respect of losses...................................................... Profit to be distributed...................................................................................... Dividends ........................................................................................................ Directors' or managers' entitlements.............................................................. Employees ...................................................................................................... Other beneficiaries .......................................................................................... Codes Period Preceding period 9906 88.757.292,26 77.101.043,56 (9905) 53.947.276,12 37.860.756,81 14P 34.810.016,14 39.240.286,75 791/2 ............................. ............................. 791 ............................. ............................. 792 ............................. ............................. 691/2 2.707.808,74 17.568.004,50 691 ............................. ............................. 6920 ............................. ............................. 6921 2.707.808,74 17.568.004,50 (14) 86.049.483,52 34.810.016,14 794 ............................. ............................. 694/7 ............................. 24.723.022,92 694 ............................. 24.723.022,92 695 ............................. ............................. 696 ............................. ............................. 697 ............................. ............................. First - F2019b - 12 / 56 Nr. BE 0415.928.179 F 6.2.1 STATEMENT OF INTANGIBLE FIXED ASSETS DEVELOPMENT COSTS Acquisition value at the end of the period...................................................... Movements during the period Acquisitions, including produced fixed assets ................................................ Sales and disposals ........................................................................................ Transfers from one heading to another ................................................ (+)/(-) Acquisition value at the end of the period...................................................... Depreciations and amounts written down at the end of the period ............. Movements during the period Recorded ........................................................................................................ Written back .................................................................................................... Acquisitions from third parties ......................................................................... Cancelled owing to sales and disposals ......................................................... Transferred from one heading to another ............................................. (+)/(-) Depreciations and amounts written down at the end of the period ............. NET BOOK VALUE AT THE END OF THE PERIOD.................................................. Codes Period Preceding period 8051P xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx 1.146.274,34 8021 550,00 8031 ........................ 8041 31.302,55 8051 1.178.126,89 8121P xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx 979.801,78 8071 53.932,26 8081 ........................ 8091 ........................ 8101 ........................ 8111 ........................ 8121 1.033.734,04 81311 144.392,85 First - F2019b - 13 / 56 Nr. BE 0415.928.179 F 6.2.3 CONCESSIONS, PATENTS, LICENCES, KNOW-HOW, BRANDS AND SIMILAR RIGHTS Acquisition value at the end of the period...................................................... Movements during the period Acquisitions, including produced fixed assets ................................................ Sales and disposals ........................................................................................ Transfers from one heading to another ................................................ (+)/(-) Acquisition value at the end of the period...................................................... Depreciations and amounts written down at the end of the period ............. Movements during the period Recorded ........................................................................................................ Written back .................................................................................................... Acquisitions from third parties ......................................................................... Cancelled owing to sales and disposals ......................................................... Transferred from one heading to another ............................................. (+)/(-) Depreciations and amounts written down at the end of the period ............. NET BOOK VALUE AT THE END OF THE PERIOD.................................................. Codes Period Preceding period 8052P xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx 16.115.405,82 8022 2.529.361,62 8032 ........................ 8042 343.586,15 8052 18.988.353,59 8122P xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx 10.762.933,89 8072 2.111.826,08 8082 ........................ 8092 ........................ 8102 ........................ 8112 ........................ 8122 12.874.759,97 211 6.113.593,62 First - F2019b - 14 / 56 Nr. BE 0415.928.179 F 6.3.2 PLANT, MACHINERY AND EQUIPMENT Acquisition value at the end of the period...................................................... Movements during the period Acquisitions, including produced fixed assets ................................................ Sales and disposals ........................................................................................ Transfers from one heading to another ................................................ (+)/(-) Acquisition value at the end of the period...................................................... Revaluation surpluses at the end of the period ............................................. Movements during the period Recorded ........................................................................................................ Acquisitions from third parties ......................................................................... Cancelled ........................................................................................................ Transferred from one heading to another ............................................. (+)/(-) Revaluation surpluses at the end of the period ............................................. Depreciations and amounts written down at the end of the period ............. Movements during the period Recorded ........................................................................................................ Written back .................................................................................................... Acquisitions from third parties ......................................................................... Cancelled owing to sales and disposals ......................................................... Transferred from one heading to another ............................................. (+)/(-) Depreciations and amounts written down at the end of the period ............. NET BOOK VALUE AT THE END OF THE PERIOD.................................................. Codes Period Preceding period 8192P xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx 6.002.522,01 8162 288.654,86 8172 88.045,81 8182 46.770,00 8192 6.249.901,06 8252P xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx ........................ 8212 ........................ 8222 ........................ 8232 ........................ 8242 ........................ 8252 ........................ 8322P xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx 4.420.267,73 8272 668.649,79 8282 ........................ 8292 ........................ 8302 58.236,39 8312 ........................ 8322 5.030.681,13 (23) 1.219.219,93 First - F2019b - 15 / 56 Nr. BE 0415.928.179 F 6.3.3 FURNITURE AND VEHICLES Acquisition value at the end of the period...................................................... Movements during the period Acquisitions, including produced fixed assets ................................................ Sales and disposals ........................................................................................ Transfers from one heading to another ................................................ (+)/(-) Acquisition value at the end of the period...................................................... Revaluation surpluses at the end of the period ............................................. Movements during the period Recorded ........................................................................................................ Acquisitions from third parties ......................................................................... Cancelled ........................................................................................................ Transferred from one heading to another ............................................. (+)/(-) Revaluation surpluses at the end of the period ............................................. Depreciations and amounts written down at the end of the period ............. Movements during the period Recorded ........................................................................................................ Written back .................................................................................................... Acquisitions from third parties ......................................................................... Cancelled owing to sales and disposals ......................................................... Transferred from one heading to another ............................................. (+)/(-) Depreciations and amounts written down at the end of the period ............. NET BOOK VALUE AT THE END OF THE PERIOD.................................................. Codes Period Preceding period 8193P xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx 445.469,81 8163 10.658,10 8173 ........................ 8183 ........................ 8193 456.127,91 8253P xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx ........................ 8213 ........................ 8223 ........................ 8233 ........................ 8243 ........................ 8253 ........................ 8323P xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx 409.080,38 8273 7.281,73 8283 ........................ 8293 ........................ 8303 ........................ 8313 ........................ 8323 416.362,11 (24) 39.765,80 First - F2019b - 16 / 56 Nr. BE 0415.928.179 F 6.3.4 LEASING AND SIMILAR RIGHTS Acquisition value at the end of the period...................................................... Movements during the period Acquisitions, including produced fixed assets ................................................ Sales and disposals ........................................................................................ Transfers from one heading to another ................................................ (+)/(-) Acquisition value at the end of the period...................................................... Revaluation surpluses at the end of the period ............................................. Movements during the period Recorded ........................................................................................................ Acquisitions from third parties ......................................................................... Cancelled ........................................................................................................ Transferred from one heading to another ............................................. (+)/(-) Revaluation surpluses at the end of the period ............................................. Depreciations and amounts written down at the end of the period ............. Movements during the period Recorded ........................................................................................................ Written back .................................................................................................... Acquisitions from third parties ......................................................................... Cancelled owing to sales and disposals ......................................................... Transferred from one heading to another ............................................. (+)/(-) Depreciations and amounts written down at the end of the period ............. NET BOOK VALUE AT THE END OF THE PERIOD.................................................. OF WHICH Land and buildings............................................................................................ Plant, machinery and equipment..................................................................... Furniture and vehicles...................................................................................... Codes Period Preceding period 8194P xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx 93.176,71 8164 ........................ 8174 93.176,71 8184 ........................ 8194 ........................ 8254P xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx ........................ 8214 ........................ 8224 ........................ 8234 ........................ 8244 ........................ 8254 ........................ 8324P xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx 87.882,85 8274 ........................ 8284 ........................ 8294 ........................ 8304 87.882,85 8314 ........................ 8324 ........................ (25) ........................ 250 ........................ 251 ........................ 252 ........................ First - F2019b - 17 / 56 Nr. BE 0415.928.179 F 6.3.5 OTHER TANGIBLE FIXED ASSETS Acquisition value at the end of the period...................................................... Movements during the period Acquisitions, including produced fixed assets ................................................ Sales and disposals ........................................................................................ Transfers from one heading to another ................................................ (+)/(-) Acquisition value at the end of the period...................................................... Revaluation surpluses at the end of the period ............................................. Movements during the period Recorded ........................................................................................................ Acquisitions from third parties ......................................................................... Cancelled ........................................................................................................ Transferred from one heading to another ............................................. (+)/(-) Revaluation surpluses at the end of the period ............................................. Depreciations and amounts written down at the end of the period ............. Movements during the period Recorded ........................................................................................................ Written back .................................................................................................... Acquisitions from third parties ......................................................................... Cancelled owing to sales and disposals ......................................................... Transferred from one heading to another ............................................. (+)/(-) Depreciations and amounts written down at the end of the period ............. NET BOOK VALUE AT THE END OF THE PERIOD.................................................. Codes Period Preceding period 8195P xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx 971.665,45 8165 33.081,37 8175 4.012,04 8185 ........................ 8195 1.000.734,78 8255P xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx ........................ 8215 ........................ 8225 ........................ 8235 ........................ 8245 ........................ 8255 ........................ 8325P xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx 562.659,86 8275 108.442,34 8285 ........................ 8295 ........................ 8305 1.719,39 8315 ........................ 8325 669.382,81 (26) 331.351,97 First - F2019b - 18 / 56 Nr. BE 0415.928.179 F 6.3.6 ASSETS UNDER CONSTRUCTION AND ADVANCE PAYMENTS Acquisition value at the end of the period...................................................... Movements during the period Acquisitions, including produced fixed assets ................................................ Sales and disposals ........................................................................................ Transfers from one heading to another ................................................ (+)/(-) Acquisition value at the end of the period...................................................... Revaluation surpluses at the end of the period ............................................. Movements during the period Recorded ........................................................................................................ Acquisitions from third parties ......................................................................... Cancelled ........................................................................................................ Transferred from one heading to another ............................................. (+)/(-) Revaluation surpluses at the end of the period ............................................. Depreciations and amounts written down at the end of the period ............. Movements during the period Recorded ........................................................................................................ Written back .................................................................................................... Acquisitions from third parties ......................................................................... Cancelled owing to sales and disposals ......................................................... Transferred from one heading to another ............................................. (+)/(-) Depreciations and amounts written down at the end of the period ............. NET BOOK VALUE AT THE END OF THE PERIOD.................................................. Codes Period Preceding period 8196P xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx 537.561,56 8166 40.566,64 8176 38.780,95 8186 -421.658,70 8196 117.688,55 8256P xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx ........................ 8216 ........................ 8226 ........................ 8236 ........................ 8246 ........................ 8256 ........................ 8326P xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx ........................ 8276 ........................ 8286 ........................ 8296 ........................ 8306 ........................ 8316 ........................ 8326 ........................ (27) 117.688,55 First - F2019b - 19 / 56 Nr. BE 0415.928.179 F 6.4.1 STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL FIXED ASSETS AFFILIATED ENTERPRISES - PARTICIPATING INTERESTS AND SHARES Acquisition value at the end of the period...................................................... Movements during the period Acquisitions ..................................................................................................... Sales and disposals ........................................................................................ Transfers from one heading to another ................................................ (+)/(-) Acquisition value at the end of the period...................................................... Revaluation surpluses at the end of the period ............................................. Movements during the period Recorded ........................................................................................................ Acquisitions from third parties ......................................................................... Cancelled ........................................................................................................ Transferred from one heading to another ............................................. (+)/(-) Revaluation surpluses at the end of the period ............................................. Amounts written down at the end of the period ............................................. Movements during the period Recorded ........................................................................................................ Written back .................................................................................................... Acquisitions from third parties ......................................................................... Cancelled owing to sales and disposals ......................................................... Transferred from one heading to another ............................................. (+)/(-) Amounts written down at the end of the period ............................................. Uncalled amounts at the end of the period..................................................... Movements during the period................................................................ (+)/(-) Uncalled amounts at the end of the period..................................................... NET BOOK VALUE AT THE END OF THE PERIOD.................................................. AFFILIATED ENTERPRISES - AMOUNTS RECEIVABLE NET BOOK VALUE AT THE END OF THE PERIOD.................................................. Movements during the period Additions ......................................................................................................... Repayments .................................................................................................... Amounts written down .................................................................................... Amounts written back ..................................................................................... Exchange differences ........................................................................... (+)/(-) Other movements ................................................................................. (+)/(-) NET BOOK VALUE AT THE END OF THE PERIOD.................................................. ACCUMULATED AMOUNTS WRITTEN OFF AMOUNTS RECEIVABLE AT END OF THE PERIOD......................................................................................................... Codes Period Preceding period 8391P xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx 413.035.387,32 8361 63.279.088,68 8371 26.794.920,00 8381 ........................ 8391 449.519.556,00 8451P xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx ........................ 8411 ........................ 8421 ........................ 8431 ........................ 8441 ........................ 8451 ........................ 8521P xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx 7.904.899,00 8471 ........................ 8481 ........................ 8491 ........................ 8501 ........................ 8511 ........................ 8521 7.904.899,00 8551P xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx ........................ 8541 ........................ 8551 ........................ 441.614.657,00 281P xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx ........................ 8581 102.121.879,37 8591 ........................ 8601 ........................ 8611 ........................ 8621 ........................ 8631 ........................ 102.121.879,37 8651........................ First - F2019b - 20 / 56 Nr. BE 0415.928.179 F 6.4.3 OTHER ENTERPRISES - PARTICIPATING INTERESTS AND SHARES Acquisition value at the end of the period...................................................... Movements during the period Acquisitions ..................................................................................................... Sales and disposals ........................................................................................ Transfers from one heading to another ................................................ (+)/(-) Acquisition value at the end of the period...................................................... Revaluation surpluses at the end of the period ............................................. Movements during the period Recorded ........................................................................................................ Acquisitions from third parties ......................................................................... Cancelled ........................................................................................................ Transferred from one heading to another ............................................. (+)/(-) Revaluation surpluses at the end of the period ............................................. Amounts written down at the end of the period ............................................. Movements during the period Recorded ........................................................................................................ Written back .................................................................................................... Acquisitions from third parties ......................................................................... Cancelled owing to sales and disposals ......................................................... Transferred from one heading to another ............................................. (+)/(-) Amounts written down at the end of the period ............................................. Uncalled amounts at the end of the period..................................................... Movements during the period................................................................ (+)/(-) Uncalled amounts at the end of the period..................................................... NET BOOK VALUE AT THE END OF THE PERIOD.................................................. OTHERS ENTERPRISES - AMOUNTS RECEIVABLE NET BOOK VALUE AT THE END OF THE PERIOD.................................................. Movements during the period Additions ......................................................................................................... Repayments .................................................................................................... Amounts written down .................................................................................... Amounts written back ..................................................................................... Exchange differences ........................................................................... (+)/(-) Other movements ................................................................................. (+)/(-) NET BOOK VALUE AT THE END OF THE PERIOD.................................................. ACCUMULATED AMOUNTS WRITTEN OFF AMOUNTS RECEIVABLE AT END OF THE PERIOD......................................................................................................... Codes Period Preceding period 8393P xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx 49.125,00 8363 ........................ 8373 ........................ 8383 ........................ 8393 49.125,00 8453P xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx ........................ 8413 ........................ 8423 ........................ 8433 ........................ 8443 ........................ 8453 ........................ 8523P xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx 47.099,76 8473 ........................ 8483 ........................ 8493 ........................ 8503 ........................ 8513 ........................ 8523 47.099,76 8553P xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx ........................ 8543 ........................ 8553 ........................ (284) 2.025,24 285/8P xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx ........................ 8583 ........................ 8593 ........................ 8603 ........................ 8613 ........................ 8623 ........................ 8633 ........................ (285/8) ........................ 8653 ........................ First - F2019b - 21 / 56 Nr. BE 0415.928.179 F 6.5.1 PARTICIPATING INTERESTS INFORMATION PARTICIPATING INTERESTS AND SHARES IN OTHER ENTERPRISES List of the enterprises in which the enterprise holds a participating interest, (recorded in heading 280 and 282 of assets) and the other enterprises in which the enterprise holds rights (recorded in headings 284 and 51/53 of assets) for an amount of at least 10 % of the capital issued. NAME, full address of the REGISTERED OFFICE and for an enterprise governed Rights held subsidiari Data extracted from the most recent annual accounts Capita land by Belgian law, the COMPANY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER directly Nature es Annual Curre reserves Net result accounts as ncy (+) or (-) KINEPOLIS MEGA BE 0430.277.746 Public limited company Eeuwfeestlaan 20 1020 Laeken Belgium KINEPOLIS FILM DISTRIBUTION BE 0445.372.530 Public limited company Eeuwfeestlaan 20 1020 Laeken Belgium MAJESTIEK INTERNATIONAL Foreign company Val Sainte Croix 7 L1371 Luxembourg Luxembourg KINEPOLIS LIEGE BE 0459.469.796 Public limited company Via Media 1 3500 Hasselt Belgium KINEPOLIS MULTI BE 0434.861.589 Public limited company President Kennedylaan 100B 8500 Kortrijk Belgium Number % % gewone aandelen 20.439 99,99 0,01 gewone aandelen 1.811 99,95 0,05 Gewone aandelen 2.450 100,0 0,0 gewone aandelen 14.477 100,0 0,0 gewone aandelen 78.890 99,99 0,01 per code (in units) 31/12/2018 EUR 14.718.062,84 1.681.542,13 31/12/2018 EUR -268.114,03 -266.839,69 31/12/2018 EUR -841.846,03 -30.966,96 31/12/2018 EUR 9.473.128,67 148.354,91 31/12/2018 EUR 24.198.698,46 1.918.935,74 First - F2019b - 22 / 56 Nr. BE 0415.928.179 F 6.5.1 PARTICIPATING INTERESTS AND SHARES IN OTHER ENTERPRISES (CONTINUED) NAME, full address of the REGISTERED OFFICE and for an enterprise governed by Belgian law, the COMPANY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER EUROCASINO (in vereffening) BE 0467.730.238 Public limited company Jean Dubrucqlaan 160 1080 Molenbeek-Saint-Jean Belgium KINEPOLIS ESPANA ESE81487027 Foreign company Calle Edgar Neville, Pozuele De Alarcon 28223 Madrid Spain KINEPOLIS IMMO HASSELT BE 0455.729.358 Public limited company Via Media 1 3500 Hasselt Belgium KINEPOLIS IMMO MULTI BE 0877.736.370 Public limited company Eeuwfeestlaan 20 1020 Laeken Belgium KINEPOLIS FINANCIAL SERVICES BE 0886.547.831 Public limited company Eeuwfeestlaan 20 1020 Laeken Belgium BRIGHTFISH BE 0450.523.725 Public limited company Eeuwfeestlaan 20 1020 Laeken Belgium Rights held Data extracted from the most recent annual accounts directly subsidiari Annual Curre Capita land Net result es reserves Nature accounts as ncy (+) or (-) Number % % per code (in units) 31/12/2008 EUR -166.056,00 -789,00 gewone aandelen 1.900 19,0 81,0 31/12/2018 EUR 9.621.354,00 -240.186,00 gewone aandelen 20.500 100,0 0,0 31/12/2018 EUR 863.748,60 988,64 gewone aandelen 338 99,4 0,6 31/12/2018 EUR 13.159.140,46 218.734,34 gewone aandelen 154.700 99,81 0,19 31/12/2018 EUR127.755.841,50 -1.041.678,57 gewone aandelen 105.999 99,99 0,01 31/12/2018 EUR 2.469.808,83 -1.002.306,00 gewone aandelen 95.108 99,99 0,01 First - F2019b - 23 / 56 Nr. BE 0415.928.179 F 6.5.1 PARTICIPATING INTERESTS AND SHARES IN OTHER ENTERPRISES (CONTINUED) NAME, full address of the REGISTERED OFFICE and for an enterprise governed Rights held subsidiari Data extracted from the most recent annual accounts Capita land by Belgian law, the COMPANY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER directly Nature es Annual Curre reserves Net result accounts as ncy (+) or (-) KINEPOLIS POZNAN SPZOO PLPL5252129575 Foreign company Ul. Boleslawa Krzywoustego 72 61-114 Poznan Poland KINEPOLIS INVEST ESE82489659 Foreign company Calle Edgar Neville, Pozuelo De Alarcon 28223 Madrid Spain KINEPOLIS FRANCE FR20399716083 Foreign company 1 Rue du Chateau d'Isenghien 59160 Lomme France KINEPOLIS BRAINE BE 0462.688.911 Public limited company Boulevard de France 1420 Braine-l'Alleud Belgium KINEPOLIS BIOSCOPEN HOLDING BV NL822624382B01 Foreign company Jaarbeursboulevard 300 3511 AZ Utrecht Netherlands KINEPOLIS SCHWEIZ AG CH2903013216-5 Foreign company Ebnatstrasse 149 8201 Schaffhausen Switzerland Number % % gewone aandelen 430.503 100,0 0,0 gewone aandelen 30.000 100,0 0,0 gewone aandelen 1.733.331 99,99 0,01 gewone aandelen 99.999 99,99 0,01 gewone aandelen 90.000 100,0 0,0 gewone aandelen 40.998 99,99 0,01 per code (in units) 31/12/2018 PLN 28.416.940,57 2.026.216,08 31/12/2018 EUR 1.019.671,00 18.346,00 31/12/2018 EUR 28.855.419,00 -1.073.417,00 31/12/2018 EUR 8.810.983,92 281.458,77 31/12/2018 EUR49.932.967,00 -699.733,00 31/12/2018 CHF-1.898.000,00 127.000,00 First - F2019b - 24 / 56 Nr. BE 0415.928.179 F 6.5.1 PARTICIPATING INTERESTS AND SHARES IN OTHER ENTERPRISES (CONTINUED) NAME, full address of the REGISTERED OFFICE and for an enterprise governed by Belgian law, the COMPANY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER UTOPIA SA LU16090380 Foreign company Av. J.F. Kennedy 45 1855 Luxembourg Luxembourg KINEPOLIS CANADA LTD CA 2020 757 353 Foreign company Avenue SW, suite 3700 205 box 5 T2P 2V7 CALGARY-ALBERTA Canada KINEPOLIS US INC US802341498 41000 Woodward Avenue, Suite 135E 48304 BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MICHIGAN United States Rights held Data extracted from the most recent annual accounts directly subsidiari Annual Curre Capita land Net result es reserves Nature accounts as ncy (+) or (-) Number % % per code (in units) 31/12/2018 EUR 15.540.556,64 1.193.985,80 gewone aandelen 1.050.818 100,0 0,0 31/12/2018 CAD 71.376.627,00 860,00 Gewone aandelen 71.407.344 100,0 0,0 EUR 0,00 0,00 Gewone aandelen 100 100,0 0,0 First - F2019b - 25 / 56 Nr. BE 0415.928.179 F 6.6 OTHER INVESTMENTS AND DEPOSITS, ALLOCATION DEFERRED CHARGES AND ACCRUED INCOME Codes Period Preceding period INVESTMENTS: OTHER INVESTMENTS AND DEPOSITS Shares and current investments other than fixed income investments .... 51 ........................ ........................ Shares - Book value increased with the uncalled amount ............................ 8681 ........................ ........................ Shares - Uncalled amount ............................................................................ 8682 ........................ ........................ Precious metals and works of art .................................................................. 8683 ........................ ........................ Fixed income securities.................................................................................. 52 ........................ ........................ Fixed income securities issued by credit institutions .................................... 8684 ........................ ........................ Fixed term accounts with credit institutions................................................ 53 ........................ ........................ With residual term or notice of withdrawal up to one month ....................................................................................... 8686 ........................ ........................ between one month and one year ........................................................... 8687 ........................ ........................ over one year ........................................................................................... 8688 ........................ ........................ Other investments not mentioned above...................................................... 8689 ........................ ........................ Period DEFERRED CHARGES AND ACCRUED INCOME Allocation of heading 490/1 of assets if the amount is significant Over te dragen kosten....................................................................................................................................... 1.046.224,82 Uitgestelde kosten refinance............................................................................................................................. 1.935.292,99 Wachtrekening algemeen.................................................................................................................................. 1.789,76 ............................................................................................................................................................................. ........................ First - F2019b - 26 / 56 Nr. BE 0415.928.179 F 6.7.1 STATEMENT OF CAPITAL AND SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE Codes Period Preceding period STATEMENT OF CAPITAL Social capital Issued capital at the end of the period ............................................................ 100P xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx 18.952.288,40 Issued capital at the end of the period (100) 18.952.288,40 Codes Value Number of shares Changes during the period ..................................................................................................................... ........................ ........................ ..................................................................................................................... ........................ ........................ ..................................................................................................................... ........................ ........................ ..................................................................................................................... ........................ ........................ Structure of the capital Different categories of shares Gewone aandelen zonder vermelding van nominale ................................. 18.952.288,40 27.365.197 ..................................................................................................................... ........................ ........................ ..................................................................................................................... ........................ ........................ ..................................................................................................................... ........................ ........................ Registered shares ........................................................................................... 8702 xxxxxxxxxxxxxx 12.301.706 Shares dematerialized .................................................................................... 8703 xxxxxxxxxxxxxx 15.063.491 Codes Uncalled amount Capital called but not paid Capital not paid Uncalled capital .............................................................................................. (101) ........................ xxxxxxxxxxxxxx Called up capital, unpaid ................................................................................ 8712 xxxxxxxxxxxxxx ........................ Shareholders having yet to pay up in full ..................................................................................................................... ........................ ........................ ..................................................................................................................... ........................ ........................ ..................................................................................................................... ........................ ........................ ..................................................................................................................... ........................ ........................ Codes Period Own shares Held by the company itself Amount of capital held .................................................................................................................... 8721 340.983,60 Corresponding number of shares ................................................................................................... 8722 492.346 Held by the subsidiaries Amount of capital held .................................................................................................................... 8731 ........................ Corresponding number of shares ................................................................................................... 8732 ........................ Commitments to issue shares Owing to the exercise of conversion rights Amount of outstanding convertible loans ....................................................................................... 8740 ........................ Amount of capital to be subscribed ................................................................................................ 8741 ........................ Corresponding maximum number of shares to be issued .............................................................. 8742 ........................ Owing to the exercise of subscription rights Number of outstanding subscription rights ..................................................................................... 8745 ........................ Amount of capital to be subscribed ................................................................................................ 8746 ........................ Corresponding maximum number of shares to be issued .............................................................. 8747 ........................ Authorized capital not issued............................................................................................................... 8751 ........................ First - F2019b - 27 / 56 Nr. BE 0415.928.179 F 6.7.1 Codes Period Shares issued, non representing capital Distribution Number of shares ........................................................................................................................... 8761 ........................ Number of voting rights attached thereto ....................................................................................... 8762 ........................ Allocation by shareholder Number of shares held by the company itself ................................................................................ 8771 ........................ Number of shares held by its subsidiaries ...................................................................................... 8781 ........................ First - F2019b - 28 / 56 Nr. BE 0415.928.179 F 6.7.2 SHAREHOLDER STRUCTURE OF THE ENTERPRISE AT THE DATE OF END-OF-YEAR PROCEDURE according to the notifications that the enterprise has received pursuant to art. 631 §2, last subsection and art. 632 §2 last subsection of the Belgian company law; art. 14 fourth subsection of the law of 2ndMay 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings; and article 5 of the royal decree of 21stAugust 2008 laying down further rules on certain multilateral trading facilities. Rights held NAME of the persons who hold the rights of the enterprise, specifying the Number of voting rights ADDRESS (of the registered office, when it involves a legal person) and the COMPANY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER, when it involves an enterprise Nature Linked to Not linked to % under Belgian law securities securities KINEPOLIS GROUP NV BE 0415.928.179 Eeuwfeestlaan 20 1020 Laeken Belgium Registered shares 492.346 0 1,8 KINOHOLD BIS BE 0887.729.053 Rue Eugène Ruppert 6 2453 Luxembourg Belgium Registered shares 12.700.050 0 46,41 AXA SA Avenue Matignon 25 75008 PARIS France Registered shares 1.376.397 0 5,03 BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT SA SA 47000 75318 PARIS CEDEX 09 France Registered shares 1.368.974 0 5,0 BLACK ROCK INC East 52nd Street 55 10055 NEW YORK United States Registered shares 1.115.517 0 4,08 BERT JOOST Ruitersweg 6 box A011 8500 Kortrijk Belgium Registered shares 492.218 0 1,8 First - F2019b - 29 / 56 Nr. BE 0415.928.179 F 6.9 STATEMENT OF AMOUNTS PAYABLE, ACCRUED CHARGES AND DEFERRED INCOME Codes Period BREAKDOWN OF AMOUNTS PAYABLE WITH AN ORIGINAL PERIOD TO MATURITY OF MORE THAN ONE YEAR, ACCORDING TO THEIR RESIDUAL TERM Current portion of amounts payable after more than one year falling due within one year Financial debts .................................................................................................................................... 8801 ........................ Subordinated loans ........................................................................................................................ 8811 ........................ Unsubordinated debentures ........................................................................................................... 8821 ........................ Leasing and other similar obligations ............................................................................................. 8831 ........................ Credit institutions ............................................................................................................................ 8841 ........................ Other loans ..................................................................................................................................... 8851 ........................ Trade debts ......................................................................................................................................... 8861 ........................ Suppliers ........................................................................................................................................ 8871 ........................ Bills of exchange payable ............................................................................................................... 8881 ........................ Advance payments received on contract in progress ......................................................................... 8891 ........................ Other amounts payable ....................................................................................................................... 8901 ........................ Total current portion of amounts payable after more than one year falling due within one year .. (42) ........................ Amounts payable with a remaining term of more than one but not more than five years Financial debts .................................................................................................................................... 8802 77.331.424,00 Subordinated loans ........................................................................................................................ 8812 ........................ Unsubordinated debentures ........................................................................................................... 8822 77.278.000,00 Leasing and other similar obligations ............................................................................................. 8832 53.424,00 Credit institutions ............................................................................................................................ 8842 ........................ Other loans ..................................................................................................................................... 8852 ........................ Trade debts ......................................................................................................................................... 8862 ........................ Suppliers ........................................................................................................................................ 8872 ........................ Bills of exchange payable ............................................................................................................... 8882 ........................ Advance payments received on contracts in progress ........................................................................ 8892 ........................ Other amounts payable ....................................................................................................................... 8902 ........................ Total amounts payable with a remaining term of more than one but not more than five years .... 8912 77.331.424,00 Amounts payable with a remaining term of more than five years Financial debts .................................................................................................................................... 8803 384.600.000,00 Subordinated loans ........................................................................................................................ 8813 ........................ Unsubordinated debentures ........................................................................................................... 8823 384.600.000,00 Leasing and other similar obligations ............................................................................................. 8833 ........................ Credit institutions ............................................................................................................................ 8843 ........................ Other loans ..................................................................................................................................... 8853 ........................ Trade debts ......................................................................................................................................... 8863 ........................ Suppliers ........................................................................................................................................ 8873 ........................ Bills of exchange payable ............................................................................................................... 8883 ........................ Advance payments received on contracts in progress ........................................................................ 8893 ........................ Other amounts payable ....................................................................................................................... 8903 ........................ Total amounts payable with a remaining term of more than five years ........................................... 8913 384.600.000,00 First - F2019b - 30 / 56 Nr. BE 0415.928.179 F 6.9 Codes Period GUARANTEED AMOUNTS PAYABLE(included in headings 17 and 42/48 of the liabilities) Amounts payable guaranteed by Belgian public authorities Financial debts .................................................................................................................................... 8921 ........................ Subordinated loans ........................................................................................................................ 8931 ........................ Unsubordinated debentures ........................................................................................................... 8941 ........................ Leasing and similar obligations ...................................................................................................... 8951 ........................ Credit institutions ............................................................................................................................ 8961 ........................ Other loans ..................................................................................................................................... 8971 ........................ Trade debts ......................................................................................................................................... 8981 ........................ Suppliers ........................................................................................................................................ 8991 ........................ Bills of exchange payable ............................................................................................................... 9001 ........................ Advance payments received on contracts in progress ........................................................................ 9011 ........................ Remuneration and social security ....................................................................................................... 9021 ........................ Other amounts payable ....................................................................................................................... 9051 ........................ Total amounts payable guaranteed by Belgian public authorities ................................................... 9061 ........................ Amounts payable guaranteed by real securities or irrevocably promised by the enterprise on its own assets Financial debts .................................................................................................................................... 8922 53.424,00 Subordinated loans ........................................................................................................................ 8932 ........................ Unsubordinated debentures ........................................................................................................... 8942 ........................ Leasing and similar obligations ...................................................................................................... 8952 53.424,00 Credit institutions ............................................................................................................................ 8962 ........................ Other loans ..................................................................................................................................... 8972 ........................ Trade debts ......................................................................................................................................... 8982 ........................ Suppliers ........................................................................................................................................ 8992 ........................ Bills of exchange payable ............................................................................................................... 9002 ........................ Advance payments received on contracts in progress ........................................................................ 9012 ........................ Taxes, remuneration and social security ............................................................................................. 9022 ........................ Taxes .............................................................................................................................................. 9032 ........................ Remuneration and social security .................................................................................................. 9042 ........................ Other amounts payable ....................................................................................................................... 9052 ........................ Total amounts payable guaranteed by real securities or irrevocably promised by the enterprise 9062 53.424,00 on its own assets................................................................................................................................... Codes Period TAXES, REMUNERATION AND SOCIAL SECURITY Taxes(heading 450/3 of the liabilities) Outstanding tax debts ......................................................................................................................... 9072 ........................ Accruing taxes payable ....................................................................................................................... 9073 9.215,00 Estimated taxes payable ..................................................................................................................... 450 25.809,10 Remuneration and social security(heading 454/9 of the liabilities) Amounts due to the National Social Security Office ............................................................................ 9076 ........................ Other amounts payable in respect of remuneration and social security ............................................. 9077 2.847.323,22 First - F2019b - 31 / 56 Nr. BE 0415.928.179 F 6.9 Period ACCRUALS AND DEFERRED INCOME Allocation of heading 492/3 of liabilities if the amount is significant Toe te rekenen intresten.................................................................................................................................... 3.238.917,30 Provisie voor aandelenopties............................................................................................................................ 1.184.284,57 Over te dragen opbrengsten.............................................................................................................................. 7.049.409,46 ............................................................................................................................................................................. ........................ First - F2019b - 32 / 56 Nr. BE 0415.928.179 F 6.10 OPERATING RESULTS OPERATING INCOME Net turnover Allocation by categories of activity ................................................................................................................... ................................................................................................................... ................................................................................................................... ................................................................................................................... Allocation into geographical markets ................................................................................................................... ................................................................................................................... ................................................................................................................... ................................................................................................................... Other operating income Operating subsidies and compensatory amounts received from public authorities ..................................................................................................... OPERATING CHARGES Employees for whom the enterprise submitted a DIMONA declaration or who are recorded in the general personnel register Total number at the closing date .................................................................. Average number of employees calculated in full-time equivalents ............... Number of actual worked hours .................................................................... Personnel costs Remuneration and direct social benefits ....................................................... Employers' contribution for social security.................................................... Employers' premiums for extra statutory insurance...................................... Other personnel costs ......................................................................... (+)/(-) Retirement and survivors' pensions.............................................................. Codes Period Preceding period ........................ ........................ ........................ ........................ ........................ ........................ ........................ ........................ ........................ ........................ ........................ ........................ ........................ ........................ ........................ ........................ 740 ........................ ........................ 9086 150 135 9087 138,3 129,0 9088 222.214 211.378 620 9.172.211,82 8.711.535,54 621 2.335.149,07 2.260.154,78 622 264.005,73 243.697,48 623 800.395,66 818.616,18 624 ........................ ........................ First - F2019b - 33 / 56 Nr. BE 0415.928.179 F 6.10 Codes Period Preceding period Provisions for pensions and other similar rights Appropriations (uses and write-backs) ............................................... (+)/(-) 635 ........................ ........................ Amounts written off Stocks and contracts in progress Recorded ................................................................................................. 9110 ........................ ........................ Written back ............................................................................................. 9111 ........................ ........................ Trade debts Recorded ................................................................................................. 9112 1.875,00 12.205,00 Written back ............................................................................................. 9113 4.637,50 71.859,21 Provisions for liabilities and charges Additions ....................................................................................................... 9115 25.688,38 ........................ Uses and write-backs ................................................................................... 9116 ........................ 98.704,45 Other operating charges Taxes related to operation ............................................................................ 640 79.743,48 47.162,46 Other costs ................................................................................................... 641/8 4.637,50 75,00 Hired temporary staff and personnel placed at the enterprise's disposal Total number at the closing date .................................................................. 9096 7 1 Average number calculated in full-time equivalents ..................................... 9097 3,6 1,5 Number of actual worked hours .................................................................... 9098 7.014 2.907 Costs to the enterprise .................................................................................. 617 227.095,77 88.333,57 First - F2019b - 34 / 56 Nr. BE 0415.928.179 F 6.11 FINANCIAL RESULTS RECURRING FINANCIAL INCOME Other financial income Subsidies granted by public authorities and recorded as income for the period Capital subsidies ...................................................................................... Interest subsidies ..................................................................................... Allocation of other financial income Voordelige koersverschillen..................................................................... Andere financiele opbrengsten................................................................ ................................................................................................................... RECURRING FINANCIAL CHARGES Depreciation of loan issue expenses............................................................ Capitalized Interests........................................................................................ Amounts written off current assets Recorded ...................................................................................................... Written back .................................................................................................. Other financial charges Amount of the discount borne by the enterprise, as a result of negotiating amounts receivable ....................................................................................... Provisions of a financial nature Appropriations ............................................................................................... Uses and write-backs ................................................................................... Allocation of other financial charges Bankkosten......................................................................................... (+)/(-) Nadelige koersverschillen................................................................... (+)/(-) Andere financiële kosten.................................................................... (+)/(-) Verwijlintresten................................................................................... (+)/(-) Andere fin kosten - Waardevermindering........................................... (+)/(-) Andere fin kosten - Provisie voor aandelenopties .............................. (+)/(-) Codes Period Preceding period 9125 ........................ ........................ 9126 ........................ ........................ 638.040,20 72.465,54 61.532,86 2.726,50 ........................ ........................ 6501 ........................ ........................ 6503 ........................ ........................ 6510 27.079,12 2.734.887,86 6511 2.734.887,86 ........................ 653 ........................ ........................ 6560 ........................ ........................ 6561 ........................ ........................ 26.059,06 62.994,06 1.917.818,79 167.909,86 287.160,05 226.438,22 513,00 90,00 40.405,70 855.642,66 372.672,37 811.612,20 First - F2019b - 35 / 56 Nr. BE 0415.928.179 F 6.12 INCOME AND CHARGE OF EXCEPTIONAL SIZE OR INCIDENCE NON RECURRING INCOME................................................................................... Non-recurringoperating income...................................................................... Write-back of depreciation and of amounts written off intangible and tangible fixed assets ..................................................................................................... Write-back of provisions for extraordinary operating liabilities and charges ... Capital gains on disposal of intangible and tangible fixed asset ..................... Other non-recurring operating income ............................................................ Non-recurringfinancial income....................................................................... Write-back of amounts written down financial fixed assets ............................ Write-back of provisions for extraordinary financial liabilities and charges ..... Capital gains on disposal of financial fixed assets .......................................... Other non-recurring financial income .............................................................. NON-RECURRINGEXPENSES.............................................................................. Non-recurringoperating charges.................................................................... Non-recurring depreciation of and amounts written off formation expenses, intangible and tangible fixed assets ................................................................ Provisions for extraordinary operating liabilities and charges: Appropriations (uses) .................................................................................................... (+)/(-) Capital losses on disposal of intangible and tangible fixed assets ................. Other non-recurring operating charges ........................................................... Non-recurring operating charges carried to assets as restructuring costs .(-) Non-recurringfinancial charges...................................................................... Amounts written off financial fixed assets ....................................................... Provisions for extraordinary financial liabilities and charges - Appropriations (uses) .................................................................................................... (+)/(-) Capital losses on disposal of financial fixed assets ........................................ Other non-recurring financial charges ............................................................ Non-recurring financial charges carried to assets as restructuring costs ...(-) Codes Period Preceding period 76 12.722.273,82 6.457.280,00 (76A) ............................. 9.280,00 760 ............................. ............................. 7620 ............................. ............................. 7630 ............................. 9.280,00 764/8 ............................. ............................. (76B) 12.722.273,82 6.448.000,00 761 ............................. 6.448.000,00 7621 ............................. ............................. 7631 12.722.273,82 ............................. 769 ............................. ............................. 66 8.297,06 199.460,32 (66A) 8.297,06 199.460,32 660 ............................. ............................. 6620 ............................. ............................. 6630 8.297,06 199.460,32 664/7 ............................. ............................. 6690 ............................. ............................. (66B) ............................. ............................. 661 ............................. ............................. 6621 ............................. ............................. 6631 ............................. ............................. 668 ............................. ............................. 6691 ............................. ............................. First - F2019b - 36 / 56 Nr. BE 0415.928.179 F 6.13 INCOME TAXES AND OTHER TAXES INCOME TAXES Income taxes on the result of the period........................................................................................... Income taxes paid and withholding taxes due or paid ....................................................................... Excess of income tax prepayments and withholding taxes paid recorded under assets ................... Estimated additional taxes ................................................................................................................. Income taxes on the result of prior periods...................................................................................... Additional income taxes due or paid .................................................................................................. Additional income taxes estimated or provided for ............................................................................ In so far as taxes of the period are materially affected by differences between the profit before taxes as stated in annual accounts and the estimated taxable profit Verworpen uitgaven................................................................................................................ (+)/(-) Forfetaire belasting VAA......................................................................................................... (+)/(-) Liquidatiebonus KP Immo Brussel en Utopia BE.................................................................... (+)/(-) Overgedragen verliezen KFD en BF....................................................................................... (+)/(-) Minderwaarde op aandelen..................................................................................................... (+)/(-) Afwaardering openstaande schuld Majestiek.......................................................................... (+)/(-) Codes Period 9134 16.147.245,11 9135 16.600.000,00 9136 452.754,89 9137 ........................ 9138 ........................ 9139 ........................ 9140 ........................ 648.887,24 91.983,82 -30.351.108,82 -1.385.000,00 -2.707.808,74 40.405,70 Period Impact of non recurring results on the amount of the income taxes relating to the current period Waardevermindering liquidatie Utopia BE.................................................................................................... 17.628.835,00 ........................................................................................................................................................................ ........................ ........................................................................................................................................................................ ........................ ........................................................................................................................................................................ ........................ Codes Period Status of deferred taxes Deferred taxes representing assets ................................................................................................... 9141 ........................ Accumulated tax losses deductible from future taxable profits ..................................................... 9142 ........................ Other deferred taxes representing assets ................................................................................................................................................... ........................ ................................................................................................................................................... ........................ ................................................................................................................................................... ........................ Deferred taxes representing liabilities ............................................................................................... 9144 ........................ Allocation of deferred taxes representing liabilities ................................................................................................................................................... ........................ ................................................................................................................................................... ........................ ................................................................................................................................................... ........................ Codes Period Preceding period VALUE ADDED TAXES AND OTHER TAXES BORNE BY THIRD PARTIES Value added taxes charged To the enterprise (deductible) ....................................................................... 9145 6.550.890,55 6.765.106,43 By the enterprise ........................................................................................... 9146 4.331.988,23 4.002.192,71 Amounts withheld on behalf of third party For payroll withholding taxes ........................................................................ 9147 2.581.996,89 2.701.024,85 For withholding taxes on investment income ................................................ 9148 3.468.806,22 3.467.362,07 First - F2019b - 37 / 56 Nr. BE 0415.928.179 F 6.14 RIGHTS AND COMMITMENTS NOT REFLECTED IN THE BALANCE SHEET Codes Period PERSONAL GUARANTEES PROVIDED OR IRREVOCABLY PROMISED BY THE ENTERPRISE AS SECURITY FOR DEBTS AND COMMITMENTS OF THIRD PARTIES............................................................ 9149 ........................ Of which Bills of exchange in circulation endorsed by the enterprise ............................................................... 9150 ........................ Bills of exchange in circulation drawn or guaranteed by the enterprise ............................................ 9151 ........................ Maximum amount for which other debts or commitments of third parties are guaranteed by the enterprise ........................................................................................................................................... 9153 ........................ REAL GUARANTEES Real guarantees provided or irrevocably promised by the enterprise on its own assets as security of debts and commitments of the enterprise Mortgages Book value of the immovable properties mortgaged .................................................................... 9161 ........................ Amount of registration ................................................................................................................... 9171 ........................ Pledging of goodwill - Amount of the registration .............................................................................. 9181 ........................ Pledging of other assets - Book value of other assets pledged ......................................................... 9191 ........................ Guarantees provided on future assets - Amount of assets involved ................................................. 9201 53.424,00 Real guarantees provided or irrevocably promised by the enterprise on its own assets as security of debts and commitments of third parties Mortgages Book value of the immovable properties mortgaged .................................................................... 9162 ........................ Amount of registration ................................................................................................................... 9172 ........................ Pledging of goodwill - Amount of the registration .............................................................................. 9182 ........................ Pledging of other assets - Book value of other assets pledged ......................................................... 9192 ........................ Guarantees provided on future assets - Amount of assets involved ................................................. 9202 ........................ First - F2019b - 38 / 56 Nr. BE 0415.928.179 F 6.14 GOODS AND VALUES, NOT DISCLOSED IN THE BALANCE SHEET, HELD BY THIRD PARTIES IN THEIR OWN NAME BUT AT RISK TO AND FOR THE BENEFIT OF THE ENTERPRISE ............................................................................................................................................................. ............................................................................................................................................................. ............................................................................................................................................................. SUBSTANTIAL COMMITMENTS TO ACQUIRE FIXED ASSETS ............................................................................................................................................................. ............................................................................................................................................................. ............................................................................................................................................................. SUBSTANTIAL COMMITMENTS TO DISPOSE OF FIXED ASSETS ............................................................................................................................................................. ............................................................................................................................................................. ............................................................................................................................................................. FORWARD TRANSACTIONS Goods purchased (to be received)..................................................................................................... Goods sold (to be delivered)............................................................................................................... Currencies purchased (to be received).............................................................................................. Currencies sold (to be delivered)....................................................................................................... Codes Period ........................ ........................ ........................ ........................ ........................ ........................ ........................ ........................ ........................ 9213........................ 9214........................ 9215........................ 9216........................ First - F2019b - 39 / 56 Nr. BE 0415.928.179 F 6.14 Period COMMITMENTS RELATING TO TECHNICAL GUARANTEES IN RESPECT OF SALES OR SERVICES ............................................................................................................................................................................. ........................ ............................................................................................................................................................................. ........................ ............................................................................................................................................................................. ........................ ............................................................................................................................................................................. ........................ Period AMOUNT, NATURE AND FORM CONCERNING LITIGATION AND OTHER IMPORTANT COMMITMENTS Kinepolis Group NV maakt deel uit van de BTW eenheid. Daarom is Kinepolis Group NV hoofdelijk aansprakelijk voor de totale BTW schuld. 242.863,51 Op 31 december 2019 is er een schuld van 242.863,51 euro........................................................................... ............................................................................................................................................................................. ........................ ............................................................................................................................................................................. ........................ ............................................................................................................................................................................. ........................ SUPPLEMENT RETIREMENTS OR SURVIVORS PENSION PLANS IN FAVOUR OF THE PERSONNEL OR THE EXECUTIVES OF THE ENTERPRISE Brief description Voor de bedienden is een aanvulling op het wettelijk pensioen voorzien door onderschrijving van een groepsverzekeringspolis bij een Belgische verzekeringsmaatschappij. Deze polis is van het type vaste bijdrage. De jaarlijkse premies die door de verzekeringsmaatschappij berekend worden, worden door de werkgever (werkgeversbijdrage) en werknemer (werknemersbijdrage) betaald. Onder IFRS wordt het defined contribution plan als een defined benefit beschouwd. Kinepolis Group heeft actuariële berekeningen laten uitvoeren. De verplichting op de balans van 1.036K EUR in de geconsolideerde jaarrekening wordt opgenomen voor de toegezegde-pensioenregelingen en is de actuele waarde van de toekomstige uitkeringsverplichtingen die werknemers hebben opgebouwd in het boekjaar en voorgaande jaren minus de reële waarde van de fondsbeleggingen. De verplichting wordt periodiek berekend door een onafhankelijke actuaris met behulp van de 'projected unit credit'-methode. De reële waarde van de fondsbeleggingen wordt bepaald als de mathematische reserves die binnen de verzekerde plannen worden opgebouwd. Measures taken by the enterprise to cover the resulting charges Codes Period PENSIONS FUNDED BY THE ENTERPRISE Estimated amount of the commitments resulting from past services ............................................ 9220 ........................ Methods of estimation ........................................................................................................................................................ ........................................................................................................................................................ ........................................................................................................................................................ ........................................................................................................................................................ Period NATURE AND FINANCIAL IMPACT OF SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE CLOSING DATE NOT INCLUDED IN THE BALANCE SHEET OR THE INCOME STATEMENT First - F2019b - 40 / 56 Nr. BE 0415.928.179 F 6.14 IMPACT VAN CORONA - COVID-19 PANDEMIE OP DE BEDRIJFSRESULTATEN Door de impact van Covid-19 heeft Kinepolis, in overleg met de betrokken autoriteiten, in alle landen waar ze actief is, al haar bioscopen gesloten. De gezondheid van onze filmliefhebbers en medewerkers blijft onze absolute prioriteit. Vanaf maart 2020 heeft dit een ernstige impact op de bedrijfsvoering. Afhankelijk van de duur van de sluiting en het aantal betrokken bioscopen, verwacht Kinepolis mogelijk een ernstige impact op de financiële resultaten van de Groep in 2020. Door de sluiting van alle locaties valt nagenoeg de volledige omzet weg gedurende deze periode. Onze activiteiten zijn van die aard dat meer dan 70% van de kosten, die de EBITDA beïnvloeden, variabel zijn. In het kader van deze pandemie hebben de diverse autoriteiten, in de verschillende landen waar Kinepolis actief is, maatregelen genomen, zoals het invoeren van tijdelijke werkloosheid, loonsubsidies,… Hierdoor is de variabiliteit van onze kosten gestegen boven de 70%. Kinepolis neemt de nodige maatregelen om de impact op alle kostenniveaus, ook de vaste kosten, en de uitgaande kasstromen verder te reduceren. De Raad van Bestuur zal tevens voorstellen aan de Algemene Vergadering om geen dividend uit te keren en de winst over te dragen naar de post 'Overgedragen resultaten'. Aan het begin van de Covid-19 pandemie had Kinepolis de beschikking over bijna € 70,0 miljoen liquide middelen en een kredietlijn van € 120,0 miljoen. Kinepolis beschikt dus over ruime liquide middelen om deze crisis het hoofd te bieden. De voorbije jaren werd de financiële strategie van Kinepolis gekenmerkt door een voorzichtig financieel beleid. Dit heeft ertoe geleid dat er een maturiteit is van meer dan vijf jaar van de uitstaande financiële verplichtingen en de eerstvolgende belangrijke terugbetaling van haar obligaties vindt pas plaats in 2022. Tevens heeft Kinepolis een sterke en gezonde balans met een belangrijke portefeuille vastgoed in bezit. De impact op jaarbasis is nog niet in te schatten. Echter is het management van de Groep ervan overtuigd dat zij de nodige maatregelen genomen heeft en voldoende liquide middelen tot haar beschikking heeft om deze crisis het hoofd te bieden. ...................................................................................... ............................................................................................................................................................................. ............................................................................................................................................................................. ............................................................................................................................................................................. Period 0,00 ........................ ........................ ........................ First - F2019b - 41 / 56 Nr. BE 0415.928.179 F 6.14 Period COMMITMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SALE AVAILABLE TO THE COMPANY AS ISSUER OF OPTIONS FOR SALE OR PURCHASE ............................................................................................................................................................................. ........................ ............................................................................................................................................................................. ........................ ............................................................................................................................................................................. ........................ ............................................................................................................................................................................. ........................ NATURE, COMMERCIAL OBJECTIVE AND FINANCIAL CONSEQUENCES OF TRANSACTIONS NOT REFLECTED IN THE BALANCE SHEET Provided that the risks or advantages coming from these transactions are significant and if the disclosure of the risks or advantages is necessary to appreciate the financial situation of the company ............................................................................................................................................................................. ............................................................................................................................................................................. ............................................................................................................................................................................. ............................................................................................................................................................................. OTHER RIGHTS AND COMMITMENTS NOT REFLECTED IN THE BALANCE SHEET (including those which can not be quantified) Als gevolg van de financiering verstrekt aan vennootschappen van de groep, gelden er een aantal voorwaarden met betrekking tot het verkopen of in waarborg geven van bepaalde activa van de vennootschap aan een derde partij. Kinepolis Group NV verbindt er zich toe om, indien nodig, de betalingsverplichtingen te ondersteunen van de dochtervennootschappen waarbij de betalingsverplichtingen worden verzekerd door een comfortletter. ............................................................................................................................................................................ Bankgarantie bij BNP Paribas ten bedrage van 145.519,84 EUR; Waarborgen bij ING ten bedrage van 110.275 EUR; Corporate guarantee ten bedrage van 2.000.000 EUR ten gunste van ING België NV voor leningen afgesloten door Kinepolis Financial Services NV waarvoor Kinepolis Group NV borg staat; Corporate guarantee ten bedrage van 1.500.000 EUR ten gunste van ING Bank NV voor leningen afgesloten door Kinepolis Financial Services NV waarvoor Kinepolis Group NV borg staat. ............................ Period ........................ ........................ ........................ ........................ Period 0,00 0,00 First - F2019b - 42 / 56 Nr. BE 0415.928.179 F 6.14 Belgische Excess Profit Ruling (EPR) De Europese Commissie publiceerde op 11 januari 2016 een besluit waarin zij een vermeende Belgische regeling inzake fiscale rulings met betrekking tot overwinst ('excess profit') bestempelde als onwettige staatssteun (het "EPR Besluit"). Het EPR Besluit verplichtte de Belgische overheid tot navordering van belasting die zou verschuldigd zijn wanneer dergelijke fiscale rulings niet zouden zijn verleend. In 2012 heeft de Belgische overheid een dergelijke fiscale ruling afgesloten met Kinepolis Group. Als gevolg van het besluit van de Europese Commissie heeft Kinepolis, conform IAS 12, een provisie van € 9,4 miljoen aangelegd in 2015 voor een potentiële navordering van de belasting op de overwinst die op basis van de ruling niet in de belastbare basis was opgenomen. Het bedrag van de provisie dekt de volledige potentiële navordering, inclusief intrestlasten. De Belgische overheid heeft in juni 2016 verschillende communicaties verstuurd omtrent de methodologie die toegepast moet worden om de na te vorderen belastingen te berekenen. De provisie van € 9,4 miljoen voldoet aan de gecommuniceerde berekeningsvereisten. Met betrekking tot de boekjaren 2012, 2013 en 2014 zijn er, betwiste, aanslagen gevestigd en heeft de effectieve betaling plaatsgevonden voor een bedrag van € 6,3 miljoen. Met betrekking tot het boekjaar 2015 is in januari 2018 een aanslag gevestigd voor een bedrag van € 3,0 miljoen, dewelke reeds betaald werd met de in juli 2017 geconsigneerde gelden. De Belgische overheid en Kinepolis tekenden beroep aan tegen het EPR Besluit bij het Europees Gerecht van Eerste Aanleg. Deze beroepen resulteerden in een arrest van 14 februari 2019, waarin het Europees Gerecht van Eerste Aanleg het EPR besluit vernietigde. De Europese Commissie kan tot eind april 2019 bij het Europees Hof van Justitie hogere voorziening aantekenen tegen voornoemd arrest. Dergelijke voorziening is niet opschortend. Wanneer de Europese Commissie geen hogere voorziening instelt, of wanneer dergelijke hogere voorziening door het Europees Hof van Justitie wordt verworpen, dient de Belgische overheid alle betaalde bedragen aan Kinepolis terug te storten. ...................................................... Subordination agreement loan ten voordele van Kinepolis US voor 90.000.000 USD ...................................... Period 0,00 0,00 First - F2019b - 43 / 56 Nr. BE 0415.928.179 F 6.15 RELATIONSHIPS WITH AFFILIATED ENTERPRISES, ASSOCIATED ENTERPRISES AND OTHERS ENTERPRISES LINKED BY PARTICIPATING INTERESTS Codes Period Preceding period AFFILIATED ENTERPRISES Financial fixed assets..................................................................................... (280/1) 543.736.536,37 405.130.488,32 Participating interests ................................................................................... (280) 441.614.657,00 405.130.488,32 Subordinated amounts receivable ................................................................ 9271 ........................ ........................ Other amounts receivable ............................................................................. 9281 102.121.879,37 ........................ Amounts receivable........................................................................................ 9291 35.969.631,09 32.644.482,68 Over one year ............................................................................................... 9301 ........................ ........................ Within one year ............................................................................................. 9311 35.969.631,09 32.644.482,68 Current investments........................................................................................ 9321 ........................ ........................ Shares .......................................................................................................... 9331 ........................ ........................ Amounts receivable ...................................................................................... 9341 ........................ ........................ Amounts payable............................................................................................. 9351 1.123.919,05 45.960.644,92 Over one year ............................................................................................... 9361 ........................ 44.061.467,62 Within one year ............................................................................................. 9371 1.123.919,05 1.899.177,30 Personal and real guarantees Provided or irrevocably promised by the enterprise as security for debts or 30.354.800,00 40.453.600,00 commitments of affiliated enterprises ........................................................... 9381 Provided or irrevocably promised by affiliated enterprises as security for ........................ debts or commitments of the enterprise ....................................................... 9391 ........................ Other significant financial commitments...................................................... 9401 ........................ ........................ Financial results Income from financial fixed assets ................................................................ 9421 ........................ 5.000.000,00 Income from current assets .......................................................................... 9431 693.649,51 1.834.004,84 Other financial income .................................................................................. 9441 ........................ ........................ Debt charges ................................................................................................ 9461 1.279.700,96 1.954.846,63 Other financial charges ................................................................................. 9471 ........................ ........................ Disposal of fixed assets Capital gains obtained .................................................................................. 9481 12.722.273,82 ........................ Capital losses suffered ................................................................................. 9491 ........................ ........................ First - F2019b - 44 / 56 Nr. BE 0415.928.179 F 6.15 Codes Period Preceding period ASSOCIATED ENTERPRISES Financial fixed assets....................................................................................... 9253 ............................. ............................. Participating interests ..................................................................................... 9263 ............................. ............................. Subordinated amounts receivable .................................................................. 9273 ............................. ............................. Other amounts receivable ............................................................................... 9283 ............................. ............................. Amounts receivable.......................................................................................... 9293 ............................. ............................. Over one year ................................................................................................. 9303 ............................. ............................. Within one year ............................................................................................... 9313 ............................. ............................. Amounts payable............................................................................................... 9353 ............................. ............................. Over one year ................................................................................................. 9363 ............................. ............................. Within one year ............................................................................................... 9373 ............................. ............................. Personal and real guarantees Provided or irrevocably promised by the enterprise as security for debts or ............................. commitments of associated enterprises ......................................................... 9383 ............................. Provided or irrevocably promised by associated enterprises as security for ............................. debts or commitments of the enterprise ......................................................... 9393 ............................. Other significant financial commitments........................................................ 9403 ............................. ............................. OTHER ENTERPRISES LINKED BY PARTICIPATING INTERESTS Financial fixed assets....................................................................................... 9252 ............................. ............................. Participating interests ..................................................................................... 9262 ............................. ............................. Subordinated amounts receivable .................................................................. 9272 ............................. ............................. Other amounts receivable ............................................................................... 9282 ............................. ............................. Amounts receivable.......................................................................................... 9292 ............................. ............................. Over one year ................................................................................................. 9302 ............................. ............................. Within one year ............................................................................................... 9312 ............................. ............................. Amounts payable............................................................................................... 9352 ............................. ............................. Over one year ................................................................................................. 9362 ............................. ............................. Within one year ............................................................................................... 9372 ............................. ............................. Period TRANSACTIONS WITH ENTERPRISES LINKED BY PARTICIPATING INTERESTS OUT OF MARKET CONDITIONS Mention of these transactions if they are significant, including the amount of the transactions, the nature of the link, and all information about the transactions which should be necessary to get a better understanding of the situation of the company De Raad van Bestuur stelt vast dat er geen objectieve of wettelijke criteria zijn die duidelijk omschrijven wat er wordt bedoeld met transacties buiten normale marktvoorwaarden zoals omschreven in het KB van 10 augustus 2009. Om deze reden heeft de Raad van Bestuur de optie gekozen om alle transacties van enige betekenis met verbonden partijen te vermelden in deze toelichting. Deze positie is trouwens in overeenstemming de internationale praktijk die verwacht dat alle belangrijke transacties met verbonden partijen worden toegelicht in de financiële staten. Hierna volgt een opsomming van alle belangrijke transacties met verbonden partijen met uitzondering van de transacties met verbonden partijen die volledig deel uitmaken van een groep zoals opgenomen in het KB van 10 augustus 2009: 2.081.000,00 - Bestuurdersvergoedingen voor....................................................................................................................... ............................................................................................................................................................................. ........................ ............................................................................................................................................................................. ........................ ............................................................................................................................................................................. ........................ First - F2019b - 45 / 56 Nr. BE 0415.928.179 F 6.16 FINANCIAL RELATIONSHIPS WITH DIRECTORS, MANAGERS, INDIVIDUALS OR BODIES CORPORATE WHO CONTROL THE ENTERPRISE WITHOUT BEING ASSOCIATED THEREWITH OR OTHER ENTERPRISES CONTROLLED BY THESE PERSONS Codes Period Amounts receivable from these persons........................................................................................... 9500 ........................ Conditions on amounts receivable, rate, duration, possibly reimbursed amounts, canceled amounts or renounced amounts ........................................................................................................................................................ ........................................................................................................................................................ Guarantees provided in their favour.................................................................................................. 9501 ........................ Other significant commitments undertaken in their favour............................................................. 9502 ........................ Amount of direct and indirect remunerations and pensions, included in the income statement, as long as this disclosure does not concern exclusively or mainly, the situation of a single identifiable person To directors and managers ................................................................................................................ 9503 2.081.000,00 To former directors and former managers ......................................................................................... 9504 ........................ AUDITORS OR PEOPLE THEY ARE LINKED TO Codes Period Auditor's fees........................................................................................................................................ 9505 186.000,00 Fees for exceptional services or special missions executed in the company by the auditor Other attestation missions ................................................................................................................. 95061 81.861,00 Tax consultancy ................................................................................................................................. 95062 ........................ Other missions external to the audit .................................................................................................. 95063 9.500,00 Fees for exceptional services or special missions executed in the company by people they are linked to Other attestation missions ................................................................................................................. 95081 ........................ Tax consultancy ................................................................................................................................. 95082 22.710,00 Other missions external to the audit .................................................................................................. 95083 ........................ Mentions related to article 134 from the Companies Code First - F2019b - 46 / 56 Nr. BE 0415.928.179 F 6.18.1 INFORMATION RELATING TO CONSOLIDATED ACCOUNTS INFORMATION TO DISCLOSE BY EACH ENTERPRISE THAT IS SUBJECT TO COMPANY LAW ON THE CONSOLIDATED ACCOUNTS OF ENTERPRISES The enterprise has prepared and published consolidated accounts and a consolidated report First - F2019b - 47 / 56 Nr. BE 0415.928.179 F 6.18.2 FINANCIAL RELATIONSHIPS OF THE GROUP LED BY THE ENTERPRISE IN BELGIUM WITH AUDITORS OR WITH PEOPLE THEY ARE LINKED TO Codes Period Mentions related to article 134, §4 and §5 from the Companies Code Auditor's fees according to a mandate at the group level led by the company publishing the 9507 309.500,00 information............................................................................................................................................. Fees for exceptional services or special missions executed in these group by the auditor Other attestation missions ................................................................................................................... 95071 86.361,00 Tax consultancy .................................................................................................................................. 95072 ........................ Other missions external to the audit .................................................................................................... 95073 9.500,00 Fees to people auditors are linked to according to the mandate at the group level led by the 9509 537.161,00 company publishing the information................................................................................................... Fees for exceptional services or special missions executed in the group by people they are linked to Other attestation missions ................................................................................................................... 95091 2.000,00 Tax consultancy .................................................................................................................................. 95092 22.710,00 Other missions external to the audit .................................................................................................... 95093 8.865,00 Mentions related to article 134 from the Companies Code First - F2019b - 48 / 56 Nr. BE 0415.928.179 F 6.19 VALUATION RULES SAMENVATTING VAN DE WAARDERINGSREGELS I. Beginsel De waarderingsregels worden vastgesteld overeenkomstig de bepalingen van het koninklijk besluit van 30 januari 2001 tot uitvoering van het Wetboek van vennootschappen. Ten behoeve van het getrouwe beeld wordt in de volgende uitzonderingsgevallen afgeweken van de bij dit besluit bepaalde waarderingsregels : Deze afwijkingen worden als volgt verantwoord : Deze afwijkingen beïnvloeden als volgt het vermogen, de financiële positie en het resultaat vóór belasting van de onderneming. De waarderingsregels werden ten opzichte van het vorige boekjaar qua verwoording of toepassing [xxxxxxxxxx] [niet gewijzigd]; zo ja, dan heeft de wijziging betrekking op : en heeft een [positieve] [negatieve] invloed op het resultaat van het boekjaar vóór belasting ten belope van EUR. De resultatenrekening [xxxxxx] [wordt niet] op belangrijke wijze beïnvloed door opbrengsten en kosten die aan een vorig boekjaar moeten worden toegerekend; zo ja, dan hebben deze betrekking op : De cijfers van het boekjaar zijn niet vergelijkbaar met die van het vorige boekjaar en wel om de volgende reden : [Voor de vergelijkbaarheid worden de cijfers van het vorige boekjaar op de volgende punten aangepast] [Voor de vergelijking van de jaarrekeningen van beide boekjaren moet met volgende elementen rekening worden gehouden] Bij gebrek aan objectieve beoordelingscriteria is de waardering van de voorzienbare risico's, mogelijke verliezen en ontwaardingen waarvan hierna sprake, onvermijdelijk aleatoir : Andere inlichtingen die noodzakelijk zijn opdat de jaarrekening een getrouw beeld zou geven van het vermogen, de financiële positie en het resultaat van de onderneming : II. Bijzondere regels De oprichtingskosten : De oprichtingskosten worden onmiddellijk ten laste genomen, behoudens volgende kosten die worden geactiveerd : Herstructureringskosten : Herstructureringskosten werden [geactiveerd] [niet geactiveerd] in de loop van het boekjaar; zo ja, dan wordt dit als volgt verantwoord : Immateriële vaste activa : Het bedrag aan immateriële vaste activa omvat voor EUR kosten van onderzoek en ontwikkeling. De afschrijvings- termijn voor deze kosten en voor de goodwill beloopt [meer] [niet meer] dan 5 jaar; indien meer dan 5 jaar wordt deze termijn als verantwoord : Materiële vaste activa : In de loop van het boekjaar [xxxxxxx] [werden geen] materiële vaste activa geherwaardeerd; zo ja, dan wordt deze herwaardering als volgt verantwoord : Afschrijvingen geboekt tijdens het boekjaar : First - F2019b - 49 / 56 Nr. BE 0415.928.179 F 6.19 + ------------------------------------ + -------------------- + -------------------- + --------------------------------------------------- + + + Methode + Basis + Afschrijvingspercentages + + Activa + L (lineaire) + NG (niet- + ------------------------- + ------------------------- + + + D (degressieve) + geherwaardeerde) + Hoofdsom + Bijkomende kosten + + + A (andere) + G(geherwaardeerde) + Min. - Max. + Min. - Max. + + ------------------------------------ + -------------------- + -------------------- + ------------------------- + ------------------------- + + + + + + + + 1. Oprichtingskosten .............. + + + + + + + + + + + + 2. Immateriële vaste activa ....... + + + + + + + + + + + + 3. Industriële, administratieve of + + + + + + commerciële gebouwen * ......... + L + + 5.00 - 20.00 + 0.00 - 0.00 + + + + + + + + 4. Installaties, machines en + + + + + + uitrustingen * ................. + L + + 10.00 - 10.00 + 0.00 - 0.00 + + + L + + 10.00 - 33.00 + 0.00 - 0.00 + + + + + + + + 5. Rollend materieel * ............ + L + + 20.00 - 20.00 + 0.00 - 0.00 + + + + + + + + 6. Kantoormateriaal en meubilair * + L + + 20.00 - 33.00 + 0.00 - 0.00 + + + + + + + + 7. Andere matriële vaste activa * .+ + + + + + ------------------------------------ + -------------------- + -------------------- + ------------------------- + ------------------------- + * Met inbegrip van de in leasing gehouden activa; deze worden in voorkomend geval op een afzonderlijke lijn vermeld. Overschot aan toegepaste, fiscaal aftrekbare, versnelde afschrijvingen ten opzichte van de economisch verantwoorde afschrijvingen : - bedrag voor het boekjaar : EUR. - gecummuleerd bedrag voor de vaste activa verworven vanaf het boekjaar dat na 31 december 1983 begint : EUR. Financiële vaste activa : In de loop van het boekjaar [werden] [xxxxxxxxxxx] deelnemingen geherwaardeerd; zo ja, dan wordt deze herwaardering als volgt verantwoord : zie jaarverslag Voorraden : Voorraden worden gewaardeerd tegen de aanschaffingswaarde berekend volgens de fifo methode : Grond- en hulpstoffen : Goederen in bewerking - gereed product : Handelsgoederen : Onroerende goederen bestemd voor verkoop : Producten : De vervaardigingsprijs van de producten waarvan de poductie meer dan één jaar beslaat, [xxxxxx] [omvat geen] financiële kosten verbonden aan de kapitalen ontleend om de productie ervan te financieren. Bij het einde van het boekjaar bedraagt de marktwaarde van de totale voorraden ongeveer (deze inlichting is slechts vereist zo het verschil belangrijk is). % meer dan hun boekwaarde. Bestellingen in uitvoering : First - F2019b - 50 / 56 Nr. BE 0415.928.179 F 6.19 Bestellingen in uitvoering worden geherwaardeerd [tegen vervaardigingsprijs] [tegen vervaardigingsprijs, verhoogd met een gedeelte van het resultaat naar gelang van de vordering der werken]. Schulden : De passiva [xxxxxxxx] [bevatten geen] schulden op lange termijn, zonder rente of met een abnormale lage rente; zo ja, dan wordt op deze schulden [een] [geen] disconto toegepast dat wordt geactiveerd. Vreemde valuta : De omrekening in EUR van tegoeden, schulden en verbintenissen in vreemde valuta gebeurt op volgende grondslagen : De resultaten uit de omrekening van de vreemde valuta zijn als volgt in de jaarrekening verwerkt : Leasingovereenkomsten : Wat de niet-geactiveerde gebruiksrechten uit leasingovereenkomsten betreft (artikel 102, par. 1 van het koninklijk besluit van 30 januari 2001), beliepen de vergoedingen en huurgelden die betrekking hebben op het boekjaar voor de leasing van onroerende goederen : EUR. First - F2019b - 51 / 56 Nr. BE 0415.928.179 F 7 OTHER DOCUMENTS TO BE FILED UNDER BELGIAN COMPANY LAW MANAGEMENT REPORT First - F2019b - 52 / 56 Nr. BE 0415.928.179 F 10 SOCIAL BALANCE SHEET Number of joint industrial committee: 100 200 .......... .......... .......... STATEMENT OF THE PERSONS EMPLOYED EMPLOYEES FOR WHOM THE ENTERPRISE SUBMITTED A DIMONA DECLARATION OR WHO ARE RECORDED IN THE GENERAL PERSONNEL REGISTER During the current period Codes Total 1. Men 2. Women Average number of employees Full-time ................................................................................... 1001 119,0 65,9 53,1 Part-time .................................................................................. 1002 24,6 5,8 18,8 Total in full-time equivalents .................................................... 1003 138,3 70,6 67,7 Number of hours actually worked Full-time ................................................................................... 1011 191.447 106.296 85.151 Part-time .................................................................................. 1012 30.767 6.793 23.974 Total ......................................................................................... 1013 222.214 113.089 109.125 Personnel costs Full-time ................................................................................... 1021 10.533.145,51 5.780.133,95 4.753.011,56 Part-time .................................................................................. 1022 2.038.616,77 633.383,23 1.405.233,54 Total ......................................................................................... 1023 12.571.762,28 6.413.517,18 6.158.245,10 Advantages in addition to wages............................................. 1033 224.149,00 112.750,00 111.399,00 During the preceding period Codes P. Total 1P. Men 2P. Women Average number of employees in FTE ......................................... 1003 129,0 70,3 58,7 Number of hours actually worked ................................................. 1013 211.378 115.825 95.553 Personnel costs ............................................................................ 1023 12.034.003,98 6.965.817,86 5.068.186,12 Advantages in addition to wages .................................................. 1033 214.389,00 116.059,00 98.330,00 First - F2019b - 53 / 56 Nr. BE 0415.928.179 F 10 EMPLOYEES FOR WHOM THE ENTERPRISE SUBMITTED A DIMONA DECLARATION OR WHO ARE RECORDED IN THE GENERAL PERSONNEL REGISTER (continued) At the closing date of the period Codes 1. Full-time 2. Part-time 3. Total full-time equivalents Number of employees................................................................ 105 127 23 145,2 By nature of the employment contract Contract for an indefinite period .............................................. 110 125 23 143,2 Contract for a definite period ................................................... 111 2 ........................ 2,0 Contract for the execution of a specifically assigned work ...... 112 ........................ ........................ ........................ Replacement contract .............................................................. 113 ........................ ........................ ........................ According to gender and study level Men .......................................................................................... 120 67 6 71,8 primary education ............................................................... 1200 ........................ ........................ ........................ secondary education ........................................................... 1201 25 ........................ 25,0 higher non-university education .......................................... 1202 33 3 35,4 university education ............................................................ 1203 9 3 11,4 Women .................................................................................... 121 60 17 73,4 primary education ............................................................... 1210 ........................ ........................ ........................ secondary education ........................................................... 1211 15 4 17,8 higher non-university education .......................................... 1212 27 10 35,3 university education ............................................................ 1213 18 3 20,3 By professional category Management staff .................................................................... 130 ........................ ........................ ........................ Employees ............................................................................... 134 127 23 145,2 Workers ................................................................................... 132 ........................ ........................ ........................ Others ...................................................................................... 133 ........................ ........................ ........................ HIRED TEMPORARY STAFF AND PERSONNEL PLACED AT THE ENTERPRISE'S DISPOSAL During the period Average number of persons employed .......................................................................... Number of hours actually worked .................................................................................. Costs for the enterprise .................................................................................................. 1. Hired 2. Persons placed Codes temporary staff at the enterprise's disposal 150 3,6 ........................ 151 7.014 ........................ 152 227.095,77 ........................ First - F2019b - 54 / 56 Nr. BE 0415.928.179 F 10 LIST OF PERSONNEL MOVEMENTS DURING THE PERIOD ENTRIES Codes 1. Full-time 2. Part-time 3. Total full-time equivalents Number of employees for whom the entreprise submitted a DIMONA declaration or who have been recorded in the 205 46 3 47,8 general personnel register during the financial year .............. By nature of employment contract Contract for an indefinite period .............................................. 210 22 2 23,6 Contract for a definite period ................................................... 211 24 1 24,2 Contract for the execution of a specifically assigned work ...... 212 ........................ ........................ ........................ Replacement contract .............................................................. 213 ........................ ........................ ........................ DEPARTURES Codes 1. Full-time 2. Part-time 3. Total full-time equivalents Number of employees whose contract-termination date has been entered in DIMONA declaration or in the general 305 31 3 32,5 personnel register during the financial year ........................... By nature of employment contract Contract for an indefinite period .............................................. 310 9 2 10,3 Contract for a definite period ................................................... 311 22 1 22,2 Contract for the execution of a specifically assigned work ...... 312 ........................ ........................ ........................ Replacement contract .............................................................. 313 ........................ ........................ ........................ By reason of termination of contract Retirement ............................................................................... 340 ........................ ........................ ........................ Unemployment with extra allowance from enterprise .............. 341 ........................ ........................ ........................ Dismissal ................................................................................. 342 3 1 3,5 Other reason ............................................................................ 343 28 2 29,0 the number of persons who continue to render services to ........................ ........................ the enterprise at least half-time on a self-employed basis .. 350 ........................ First - F2019b - 55 / 56 Nr. BE 0415.928.179 F 10 INFORMATION ON TRAINING PROVIDED TO EMPLOYEES DURING THE PERIOD Codes Men Codes Women Total of initiatives of formal professional training at the expense of the employer Number of employees involved ..................................................................... 5801 40 5811 59 Number of actual training hours .................................................................... 5802 566 5812 646 Net costs for the enterprise ........................................................................... 5803 52.950,00 5813 70.543,00 of which gross costs directly linked to training ......................................... 58031 43.684,00 58131 61.417,00 of which fees paid and paiments to collective funds ................................ 58032 9.266,00 58132 9.126,00 of which grants and other financial advantages received (to deduct) ...... 58033 ........................ 58133 ........................ Total of initiatives of less formal or informal professional training at the expense of the employer Number of employees involved ..................................................................... 5821 ........................ 5831 ........................ Number of actual training hours .................................................................... 5822 ........................ 5832 ........................ Net costs for the enterprise ........................................................................... 5823 ........................ 5833 ........................ Total of initiatives of initial professional training at the expense of the employer Number of employees involved ..................................................................... 5841 ........................ 5851 ........................ Number of actual training hours .................................................................... 5842 ........................ 5852 ........................ Net costs for the enterprise ........................................................................... 5843 ........................ 5853 ........................ First - F2019b - 56 / 56 Attachments Original document

