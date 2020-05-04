Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Kinepolis Group SA    KIN   BE0974274061

KINEPOLIS GROUP SA

(KIN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/04 05:34:47 am
31.975 EUR   -6.91%
05:19aKINEPOLIS : Statutory financial statement Kinepolis Group NV 2019
PU
05:09aKINEPOLIS : Voting letter for the Ordinary General Meeting
PU
05:09aKINEPOLIS : Voting letter for the Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kinepolis : Statutory financial statement Kinepolis Group NV 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/04/2020 | 05:19am EDT

40

1

EUR

NAT.

Filing date

Nr.

P.

U.

D.

F 1

ANNUAL ACCOUNTS AND OTHER DOCUMENTS TO BE FILED UNDER

BELGIAN COMPANY LAW

IDENTIFICATION DETAILS (on date of deposit)

NAME: .........................................................................................................................................................................................................KINEPOLIS GROUP

.....................................................................................................................................................................................................................

Legal form:

..................................................................................................................................................................................................Public limited company

Address: ...................................................................................................................................................

Eeuwfeestlaan

Nr.: ...................

20

Box: ...............

Postal code:

.............................1020

Municipality:

...........................................................................................................................................Laeken

Country: .......................................................

Belgium

Register of legal persons - Business court of:

............................................................................................................................................Brussels,Dutch-speaking

Website address1: .......................................................................................................................................................................

Company identification number

BE 0415.928.179

DATE

20 /05 /2016

of filing the memorandum of association OR of the most recent document mentioning

the date of publication of the memorandum of association and of the act amending the articles of association.

ANNUAL ACCOUNTSANNUAL ACCOUNTS IN EUROS (2 decimals)

approved by the general meeting of

13 /

05

/2020

Regarding the financial year from

01 /

01

/

2019

to

31

/

12

/

2019

Preceding financial year from

01 /

01

/

2018

to

31

/

12

/

2018

The amounts for the preceding period are /XXXXXare not2identical to the ones previously published.

Total number of pages filed:

...................................56

Numbers of sections of the standard form not filed because they serve no useful

purpose:

......................................................................................................................................................................................................6 1, 6 2 2, 6 2 4, 6 2 5, 6 3 1, 6 4 2, 6 5 2, 6 8, 6 17, 6 20, 8, 9, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16

Eddy Duquenne

Signature

Managing director

Managing director

  • Optional information.
  • Strike out what is not applicable.

OCR9002

Nr.

BE 0415.928.179

F 1

THE SITUATION OF THE COMPANY

Does this annual account concern a company subject to the provisions of the new Code of Companies and Associations of March 23, 2019 ? no

First - F2019b - 2 / 56

Nr.

BE 0415.928.179

F 2.1

L I S T O F D I R E C TO R S , B U S I N E S S M AN A G E R S AN D AU D I TO R S

AN D D E C L AR AT I O N R E G AR D I N G A C O M P L I M E N T AR Y R E V I E W

O R C O R R E C TI O N AS S I G N M E N T

LIST OF THE DIRECTORS, BUSINESS MANAGERS AND AUDITORS

COMPLETE LIST with surname, first names, profession, place of residence (address, number, postal code and municipality) and position within the company

Eddy Duquenne

Managing director

Kapellenstraat 94, 9280 Lebbeke, Belgium

11/05/2016 - 13/05/2020

Philip Ghekiere

Director

Latemstraat 153, 9830 Sint-Martens-Latem, Belgium

11/05/2016 - 13/05/2020

Debruyne Marion BV

Director

Nr.: BE 0808.178.264

08/05/2019 - 12/05/2021

Vliegveld 13, 8560 Wevelgem, Belgium

Represented by:

Marion Debruyne

Iepersestraat 407, 8800 Roeselaere, Belgium

Gobes Comm. V.

Director

Nr.: BE 0807.795.412

10/05/2017 - 08/05/2019

Minister Liebaertlaan 53D box B34, 8500 Kortrijk, Belgium

Represented by:

Rafaël Decaluwé

Minister Liebaertlaan 53D box B34, 8500 Kortrijk, Belgium

Pallanza Invest BV

Director

Nr.: BE 0808.186.578

09/05/2018 - 11/05/2022

Molenberg 44, 1790 Affligem, Belgium

Represented by:

Geert Vanderstappen

Molenberg 44, 1790 Affligem, Belgium

Van Zutphen Consulting BV

Director

Nr.: NL8512 20 095 B01

10/05/2017 - 08/05/2019

Keizersgracht 12A, 1015 CP Amsterdam, Netherlands

Represented by:

Annelies van Zutphen

Keizersgracht 12A, 1015 CP Amsterdam, Netherlands

4F BV

Director

Nr.: BE 0478.145.266

08/05/2019 - 12/05/2021

Plotersgracht 12, 9000 Gent, Belgium

Represented by:

Ignace Van Doorselaere

Plotersgracht 12, 9000 Gent, Belgium

First - F2019b - 3 / 56

Nr.

BE 0415.928.179

F 2.1

LIST OF THE DIRECTORS, BUSINESS MANAGERS AND AUDITORS (CONTINUED)

COMPLETE LIST with surname, first names, profession, place of residence (address, number, postal code and municipality) and position within the company

Pentascoop NV

Chairman of the board of directors

Nr.: BE 0405.117.332

20/12/2018 - 13/05/2020

Wikingerhof 7, 8500 Kortrijk, Belgium

Represented by:

Joost Bert

Ruitersweg 6 box A011, 8500 Kortrijk, Belgium

Mavac BV

Director

Nr.: BE 0824.965.994

09/05/2018 - 13/05/2020

Daalstraat 34, 1852 Beigem, Belgium

Represented by:

Marleen Vaesen

Daalstraat 34, 1852 Beigem, Belgium

SDL Advice BV

Director

Nr.: BE 0830.460.154

09/05/2018 - 13/05/2020

Nieuwpoortstraat 9, 8300 Knokke-Heist, Belgium

Represented by:

Sonja Rottiers

Nieuwpoortstraat 9, 8300 Knokke-Heist, Belgium

Klynveld Peat Marwick Goerdeler Bedrijfsrevisoren

Auditor

Nr.: BE 0419.122.548

08/05/2019 - 11/05/2022

Luchthaven Brussel Nationaal 1K, 1930 Zaventem, Belgium

Membership nr.: B00001

Represented by:

Serge Cosijns

Luchthaven Brussel Nationaal 1K, 1930 Zaventem, Belgium

Membership nr.: A01656

First - F2019b - 4 / 56

Nr.

BE 0415.928.179

F 2.2

DECLARATION REGARDING A COMPLIMENTARY REVIEW OR CORRECTION ASSIGNMENT

The managing board declares that no audit or correction assignment has been given to a person who was not authorised to do so by law, pursuant to art. 34 and 37 of the law of 22th April 1999 concerning accounting and tax professions.

The annual accounts wereXXX / were notaudited or corrected by an external accountant or by a company auditor who is not the statutory auditor.

If affirmative, mention hereafter: surname, first names, profession and address of each external accountant or company auditor and his membership number with his Institute as well as the nature of his assignment:

  1. Bookkeeping of the enterprise∗∗,
  2. Preparing the annual accounts∗∗,
  3. Auditing the annual accounts and/or
  4. Correcting the annual accounts.

If the tasks mentioned under A. or B. are executed by certified accountants or certified bookkeepers - tax specialists, you can mention hereafter: surname, first names, profession and address of each certified accountant or certified bookkeeper - tax specialist and his/her affiliation number with the Institute of Accounting Professional and Tax Experts and the nature of his/her assignment.

Nature of the

Surname, first names, profession and addressAffiliation numberassignment (A, B, C and/or D)

  • Strike out what is not applicable.
  • Optional information.

First - F2019b - 5 / 56

Nr.

BE 0415.928.179

F 3.1

ANNUAL ACCOUNTS

BALANCE SHEET AFTER APPROPRIATION

Discl.

Codes

Period

Preceding period

ASSETS

Formation expenses................................................................

6.1

20

.............................

.............................

FIXED ASSETS............................................................................

21/28

551.704.574,33

413.221.962,77

Intangible fixed assets.............................................................

6.2

21

6.257.986,47

5.518.944,49

Tangible fixed assets...............................................................

6.3

22/27

1.708.026,25

2.570.504,72

Land and buildings ................................................................

22

.............................

.............................

Plant, machinery and equipment ...........................................

23

1.219.219,93

1.582.254,28

Furniture and vehicles ...........................................................

24

39.765,80

36.389,43

Leasing and similar rights ......................................................

25

.............................

5.293,86

Other tangible fixed assets ....................................................

26

331.351,97

409.005,59

Assets under construction and advance payments ...............

27

117.688,55

537.561,56

Financial fixed assets..............................................................

6.4/6.5.1

28

543.738.561,61

405.132.513,56

Affiliated enterprises ..............................................................

6.15

280/1

543.736.536,37

405.130.488,32

Participating interests .......................................................

280

441.614.657,00

405.130.488,32

Amounts receivable ..........................................................

281

102.121.879,37

.............................

Enterprises linked by participating interests ..........................

6.15

282/3

.............................

.............................

Participating interests .......................................................

282

.............................

.............................

Amounts receivable ..........................................................

283

.............................

.............................

Other financial assets ............................................................

284/8

2.025,24

2.025,24

Shares ..............................................................................

284

2.025,24

2.025,24

Amounts receivable and cash guarantees ........................

285/8

.............................

.............................

First - F2019b - 6 / 56

Nr.

BE 0415.928.179

F 3.1

Discl.

Codes

Period

Preceding period

CURRENT ASSETS

29/58

68.808.666,00

60.645.962,38

Amounts receivable after more than one year

......................

29

.............................

.............................

Trade debtors ........................................................................

290

.............................

.............................

Other amounts receivable .....................................................

291

.............................

.............................

Stocks and contracts in progress..........................................

3

1.126.654,74

1.444.551,62

Stocks ....................................................................................

30/36

1.126.654,74

1.444.551,62

Raw materials and consumables ......................................

30/31

.............................

.............................

Work in progress ...............................................................

32

.............................

.............................

Finished goods .................................................................

33

.............................

.............................

Goods purchased for resale .............................................

34

1.126.654,74

1.444.551,62

Immovable property intended for sale ..............................

35

.............................

.............................

Advance payments ...........................................................

36

.............................

.............................

Contracts in progress ............................................................

37

.............................

.............................

Amounts receivable within one year......................................

40/41

41.628.742,31

37.345.392,03

Trade debtors ........................................................................

40

39.606.483,89

35.669.488,77

Other amounts receivable .....................................................

41

2.022.258,42

1.675.903,26

Current investments

6.5.1/6.6

50/53

22.802.642,91

20.094.834,17

Own shares ...........................................................................

50

22.802.642,91

20.094.834,17

Other investments .................................................................

51/53

.............................

.............................

Cash at bank and in hand........................................................

54/58

267.318,47

165.031,57

Deferred charges and accrued income ..................................

6.6

490/1

2.983.307,57

1.596.152,99

........................................................................TOTAL ASSETS

20/58

620.513.240,33

473.867.925,15

First - F2019b - 7 / 56

Nr.

BE 0415.928.179

F 3.2

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

EQUITY.......................................................................................

Capital.......................................................................................

Issued capital .........................................................................

Uncalled capital .....................................................................

Share premium account..........................................................

Revaluation surpluses.............................................................

Reserves...................................................................................

Legal reserve .........................................................................

Reserves not available ..........................................................

In respect of own shares held ...........................................

Other .................................................................................

Untaxed reserves ..................................................................

Available reserves .................................................................

Accumulated profits (losses)........................................

(+)/(-)

Investment grants....................................................................

Advance to associates on the sharing out of the assets .....

PROVISIONS AND DEFERRED TAXES.........................................

Provisions for liabilities and charges .....................................

Pensions and similar obligations ...........................................

Taxation .................................................................................

Major repairs and maintenance .............................................

Environmental obligations .....................................................

Other liabilities and charges ..................................................

Deferred taxes..........................................................................

Discl. Codes

Period

Preceding period

10/15

137.903.666,76

83.956.390,64

6.7.1

10

18.952.288,40

18.952.288,40

100

18.952.288,40

18.952.288,40

101

.............................

.............................

11

1.153.867,50

1.153.867,50

12

.............................

.............................

13

31.748.027,34

29.040.218,60

130

1.895.228,84

1.895.228,84

131

22.802.642,91

20.094.834,17

1310

22.802.642,91

20.094.834,17

1311

.............................

.............................

132

.............................

.............................

133

7.050.155,59

7.050.155,59

14

86.049.483,52

34.810.016,14

15

.............................

.............................

19

.............................

.............................

16

25.688,38

.............................

160/5

25.688,38

.............................

160

.............................

.............................

161

.............................

.............................

162

.............................

.............................

163

.............................

.............................

6.8

164/5

25.688,38

.............................

168

.............................

.............................

First - F2019b - 8 / 56

Nr.

BE 0415.928.179

F 3.2

Discl.

Codes

Period

Preceding period

AMOUNTS PAYABLE

17/49

482.583.885,19

389.911.534,51

Amounts payable after more than one year ..........................

6.9

17

461.931.424,00

280.992.891,62

Financial debts ......................................................................

170/4

461.931.424,00

280.992.891,62

Subordinated loans ...........................................................

170

.............................

.............................

Unsubordinated debentures .............................................

171

461.878.000,00

236.878.000,00

Leasing and other similar obligations ...............................

172

53.424,00

53.424,00

Credit institutions ..............................................................

173

.............................

.............................

Other loans .......................................................................

174

.............................

44.061.467,62

Trade debts ...........................................................................

175

.............................

.............................

Suppliers ...........................................................................

1750

.............................

.............................

Bills of exchange payable .................................................

1751

.............................

.............................

Advances received on contracts in progress .........................

176

.............................

.............................

Other amounts payable .........................................................

178/9

.............................

.............................

Amounts payable within one year..........................................

6.9

42/48

9.179.849,86

95.343.220,84

Current portion of amounts payable after more than one year

59.170.603,39

falling due within one year .....................................................

42

.............................

Financial debts ......................................................................

43

.............................

6,05

Credit institutions ..............................................................

430/8

.............................

6,05

Other loans .......................................................................

439

.............................

.............................

Trade debts ...........................................................................

44

6.108.164,07

5.138.040,03

Suppliers ...........................................................................

440/4

6.108.164,07

5.138.040,03

Bills of exchange payable .................................................

441

.............................

.............................

Advances received on contracts in progress .........................

46

.............................

.............................

Taxes, remuneration and social security ...............................

6.9

45

2.882.347,42

4.987.690,08

Taxes ................................................................................

450/3

35.024,20

2.136.348,83

Remuneration and social security .....................................

454/9

2.847.323,22

2.851.341,25

Other amounts payable .........................................................

47/48

189.338,37

26.046.881,29

Accruals and deferred income................................................

6.9

492/3

11.472.611,33

13.575.422,05

..................................................................TOTAL LIABILITIES

10/49

620.513.240,33

473.867.925,15

First - F2019b - 9 / 56

Nr.

BE 0415.928.179

F 4

INCOME STATEMENT

Discl.

Codes

Period

Preceding period

Operating income.....................................................................

70/76A

115.703.045,40

97.343.661,35

Turnover ................................................................................

6.10

70

112.573.920,11

90.476.945,12

Stocks of finished goods and work and contracts in progress:

.............................

increase (decrease) .....................................................

(+)/(-)

71

.............................

Own work capitalised .............................................................

72

737.814,16

624.862,17

Other operating income .........................................................

6.10

74

2.391.311,13

6.232.574,06

Non-recurring operating income ............................................

6.12

76A

.............................

9.280,00

Operating charges....................................................................

60/66A

48.198.478,67

43.602.106,34

Raw materials, consumables .................................................

60

11.621.996,92

7.717.412,26

Purchases .........................................................................

600/8

11.304.100,04

7.629.167,09

Stocks: decrease (increase) ...................................

(+)/(-)

609

317.896,88

88.245,17

Services and other goods ......................................................

61

20.938.983,35

20.155.387,36

Remuneration, social security costs and pensions ......

(+)/(-)

6.10

62

12.571.762,28

12.034.003,98

Depreciation of and other amounts written off formation

2.950.132,20

3.606.963,62

expenses, intangible and tangible fixed assets .....................

630

Amounts written off stocks, contracts in progress and trade

-2.762,50

-59.654,21

debtors: Appropriations (write-backs) ..........................

(+)/(-)

6.10

631/4

Provisions for liabilities and charges: Appropriations (uses

25.688,38

-98.704,45

and write-backs) ..........................................................

(+)/(-)

6.10

635/8

Other operating charges ........................................................

6.10

640/8

84.380,98

47.237,46

Operating charges carried to assets as restructuring costs (-)

649

.............................

.............................

Non-recurring operating charges ...........................................

6.12

66A

8.297,06

199.460,32

Operating profit (loss)....................................................

(+)/(-)

9901

67.504.566,73

53.741.555,01

First - F2019b - 10 / 56

Nr.

BE 0415.928.179

F 4

Financial income......................................................................

Recurring financial income ....................................................

Income from financial fixed assets ....................................

Income from current assets ..............................................

Other financial income ......................................................

Non-recurring financial income ..............................................

Financial charges.....................................................................

Recurring financial charges ...................................................

Debt charges .........................................................................

Amounts written off current assets except stocks, contracts

in progress and trade debtors: appropriations (write-backs)

......................................................................................

(+)/(-)

Other financial charges ..........................................................

Non-recurring financial charges .............................................

Gain (loss) for the period before taxes ........................

(+)/(-)

Transfer from deferred taxes..................................................

Transfer to deferred taxes.......................................................

Income taxes...................................................................

(+)/(-)

Taxes .....................................................................................

Adjustment of income taxes and write-back of tax provisions

Gain (loss) of the period................................................

(+)/(-)

Transfer from untaxed reserves.............................................

Transfer to untaxed reserves..................................................

Gain (loss) of the period available for appropriation

..(+)/(-)

Discl.

Codes

Period

Preceding period

75/76B

14.115.496,39

13.357.295,88

75

1.393.222,57

6.909.295,88

750

.............................

5.000.000,00

751

693.649,51

1.834.103,84

6.11

752/9

699.573,06

75.192,04

6.12

76B

12.722.273,82

6.448.000,00

65/66B

11.525.541,89

16.389.688,01

6.11

65

11.525.541,89

16.389.688,01

650

11.588.721,66

11.530.113,15

651

-2.707.808,74

2.734.887,86

652/9

2.644.628,97

2.124.687,00

6.12

66B

.............................

.............................

9903

70.094.521,23

50.709.162,88

780

.............................

.............................

680

.............................

.............................

6.13

67/77

16.147.245,11

12.848.406,07

670/3

16.147.245,11

12.848.406,07

77

.............................

.............................

9904

53.947.276,12

37.860.756,81

789

.............................

.............................

689

.............................

.............................

9905

53.947.276,12

37.860.756,81

First - F2019b - 11 / 56

Nr.

BE 0415.928.179

F 5

APPROPRIATION ACCOUNT

Profit (loss) to be appropriated..............................................................

(+)/(-)

Gain (loss) of the period available for appropriation .............................

(+)/(-)

Profit (loss) brought forward .................................................................

(+)/(-)

Withdrawals from capital and reserves...........................................................

from capital and share premium account ........................................................

from reserves ..................................................................................................

Transfer to capital and reserves......................................................................

to capital and share premium account ............................................................

to legal reserve ...............................................................................................

to other reserves .............................................................................................

Accumulated profits (losses).................................................................

(+)/(-)

Owners' contribution in respect of losses......................................................

Profit to be distributed......................................................................................

Dividends ........................................................................................................

Directors' or managers' entitlements..............................................................

Employees ......................................................................................................

Other beneficiaries ..........................................................................................

Codes

Period

Preceding period

9906

88.757.292,26

77.101.043,56

(9905)

53.947.276,12

37.860.756,81

14P

34.810.016,14

39.240.286,75

791/2

.............................

.............................

791

.............................

.............................

792

.............................

.............................

691/2

2.707.808,74

17.568.004,50

691

.............................

.............................

6920

.............................

.............................

6921

2.707.808,74

17.568.004,50

(14)

86.049.483,52

34.810.016,14

794

.............................

.............................

694/7

.............................

24.723.022,92

694

.............................

24.723.022,92

695

.............................

.............................

696

.............................

.............................

697

.............................

.............................

First - F2019b - 12 / 56

Nr.

BE 0415.928.179

F 6.2.1

STATEMENT OF INTANGIBLE FIXED ASSETS

DEVELOPMENT COSTS

Acquisition value at the end of the period......................................................

Movements during the period

Acquisitions, including produced fixed assets ................................................

Sales and disposals ........................................................................................

Transfers from one heading to another ................................................

(+)/(-)

Acquisition value at the end of the period......................................................

Depreciations and amounts written down at the end of the period .............

Movements during the period

Recorded ........................................................................................................

Written back ....................................................................................................

Acquisitions from third parties .........................................................................

Cancelled owing to sales and disposals .........................................................

Transferred from one heading to another .............................................

(+)/(-)

Depreciations and amounts written down at the end of the period .............

NET BOOK VALUE AT THE END OF THE PERIOD..................................................

Codes

Period

Preceding period

8051P

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

1.146.274,34

8021

550,00

8031

........................

8041

31.302,55

8051

1.178.126,89

8121P

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

979.801,78

8071

53.932,26

8081

........................

8091

........................

8101

........................

8111

........................

8121

1.033.734,04

81311

144.392,85

First - F2019b - 13 / 56

Nr.

BE 0415.928.179

F 6.2.3

CONCESSIONS, PATENTS, LICENCES, KNOW-HOW, BRANDS AND SIMILAR

RIGHTS

Acquisition value at the end of the period......................................................

Movements during the period

Acquisitions, including produced fixed assets ................................................

Sales and disposals ........................................................................................

Transfers from one heading to another ................................................

(+)/(-)

Acquisition value at the end of the period......................................................

Depreciations and amounts written down at the end of the period .............

Movements during the period

Recorded ........................................................................................................

Written back ....................................................................................................

Acquisitions from third parties .........................................................................

Cancelled owing to sales and disposals .........................................................

Transferred from one heading to another .............................................

(+)/(-)

Depreciations and amounts written down at the end of the period .............

NET BOOK VALUE AT THE END OF THE PERIOD..................................................

Codes

Period

Preceding period

8052P

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

16.115.405,82

8022

2.529.361,62

8032

........................

8042

343.586,15

8052

18.988.353,59

8122P

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

10.762.933,89

8072

2.111.826,08

8082

........................

8092

........................

8102

........................

8112

........................

8122

12.874.759,97

211

6.113.593,62

First - F2019b - 14 / 56

Nr.

BE 0415.928.179

F 6.3.2

PLANT, MACHINERY AND EQUIPMENT

Acquisition value at the end of the period......................................................

Movements during the period

Acquisitions, including produced fixed assets ................................................

Sales and disposals ........................................................................................

Transfers from one heading to another ................................................

(+)/(-)

Acquisition value at the end of the period......................................................

Revaluation surpluses at the end of the period .............................................

Movements during the period

Recorded ........................................................................................................

Acquisitions from third parties .........................................................................

Cancelled ........................................................................................................

Transferred from one heading to another .............................................

(+)/(-)

Revaluation surpluses at the end of the period .............................................

Depreciations and amounts written down at the end of the period .............

Movements during the period

Recorded ........................................................................................................

Written back ....................................................................................................

Acquisitions from third parties .........................................................................

Cancelled owing to sales and disposals .........................................................

Transferred from one heading to another .............................................

(+)/(-)

Depreciations and amounts written down at the end of the period .............

NET BOOK VALUE AT THE END OF THE PERIOD..................................................

Codes

Period

Preceding period

8192P

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

6.002.522,01

8162

288.654,86

8172

88.045,81

8182

46.770,00

8192

6.249.901,06

8252P

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

........................

8212

........................

8222

........................

8232

........................

8242

........................

8252

........................

8322P

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

4.420.267,73

8272

668.649,79

8282

........................

8292

........................

8302

58.236,39

8312

........................

8322

5.030.681,13

(23)

1.219.219,93

First - F2019b - 15 / 56

Nr.

BE 0415.928.179

F 6.3.3

FURNITURE AND VEHICLES

Acquisition value at the end of the period......................................................

Movements during the period

Acquisitions, including produced fixed assets ................................................

Sales and disposals ........................................................................................

Transfers from one heading to another ................................................

(+)/(-)

Acquisition value at the end of the period......................................................

Revaluation surpluses at the end of the period .............................................

Movements during the period

Recorded ........................................................................................................

Acquisitions from third parties .........................................................................

Cancelled ........................................................................................................

Transferred from one heading to another .............................................

(+)/(-)

Revaluation surpluses at the end of the period .............................................

Depreciations and amounts written down at the end of the period .............

Movements during the period

Recorded ........................................................................................................

Written back ....................................................................................................

Acquisitions from third parties .........................................................................

Cancelled owing to sales and disposals .........................................................

Transferred from one heading to another .............................................

(+)/(-)

Depreciations and amounts written down at the end of the period .............

NET BOOK VALUE AT THE END OF THE PERIOD..................................................

Codes

Period

Preceding period

8193P

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

445.469,81

8163

10.658,10

8173

........................

8183

........................

8193

456.127,91

8253P

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

........................

8213

........................

8223

........................

8233

........................

8243

........................

8253

........................

8323P

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

409.080,38

8273

7.281,73

8283

........................

8293

........................

8303

........................

8313

........................

8323

416.362,11

(24)

39.765,80

First - F2019b - 16 / 56

Nr.

BE 0415.928.179

F 6.3.4

LEASING AND SIMILAR RIGHTS

Acquisition value at the end of the period......................................................

Movements during the period

Acquisitions, including produced fixed assets ................................................

Sales and disposals ........................................................................................

Transfers from one heading to another ................................................

(+)/(-)

Acquisition value at the end of the period......................................................

Revaluation surpluses at the end of the period .............................................

Movements during the period

Recorded ........................................................................................................

Acquisitions from third parties .........................................................................

Cancelled ........................................................................................................

Transferred from one heading to another .............................................

(+)/(-)

Revaluation surpluses at the end of the period .............................................

Depreciations and amounts written down at the end of the period .............

Movements during the period

Recorded ........................................................................................................

Written back ....................................................................................................

Acquisitions from third parties .........................................................................

Cancelled owing to sales and disposals .........................................................

Transferred from one heading to another .............................................

(+)/(-)

Depreciations and amounts written down at the end of the period .............

NET BOOK VALUE AT THE END OF THE PERIOD..................................................

OF WHICH

Land and buildings............................................................................................

Plant, machinery and equipment.....................................................................

Furniture and vehicles......................................................................................

Codes

Period

Preceding period

8194P

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

93.176,71

8164

........................

8174

93.176,71

8184

........................

8194

........................

8254P

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

........................

8214

........................

8224

........................

8234

........................

8244

........................

8254

........................

8324P

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

87.882,85

8274

........................

8284

........................

8294

........................

8304

87.882,85

8314

........................

8324

........................

(25)

........................

250

........................

251

........................

252

........................

First - F2019b - 17 / 56

Nr.

BE 0415.928.179

F 6.3.5

OTHER TANGIBLE FIXED ASSETS

Acquisition value at the end of the period......................................................

Movements during the period

Acquisitions, including produced fixed assets ................................................

Sales and disposals ........................................................................................

Transfers from one heading to another ................................................

(+)/(-)

Acquisition value at the end of the period......................................................

Revaluation surpluses at the end of the period .............................................

Movements during the period

Recorded ........................................................................................................

Acquisitions from third parties .........................................................................

Cancelled ........................................................................................................

Transferred from one heading to another .............................................

(+)/(-)

Revaluation surpluses at the end of the period .............................................

Depreciations and amounts written down at the end of the period .............

Movements during the period

Recorded ........................................................................................................

Written back ....................................................................................................

Acquisitions from third parties .........................................................................

Cancelled owing to sales and disposals .........................................................

Transferred from one heading to another .............................................

(+)/(-)

Depreciations and amounts written down at the end of the period .............

NET BOOK VALUE AT THE END OF THE PERIOD..................................................

Codes

Period

Preceding period

8195P

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

971.665,45

8165

33.081,37

8175

4.012,04

8185

........................

8195

1.000.734,78

8255P

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

........................

8215

........................

8225

........................

8235

........................

8245

........................

8255

........................

8325P

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

562.659,86

8275

108.442,34

8285

........................

8295

........................

8305

1.719,39

8315

........................

8325

669.382,81

(26)

331.351,97

First - F2019b - 18 / 56

Nr.

BE 0415.928.179

F 6.3.6

ASSETS UNDER CONSTRUCTION AND ADVANCE PAYMENTS

Acquisition value at the end of the period......................................................

Movements during the period

Acquisitions, including produced fixed assets ................................................

Sales and disposals ........................................................................................

Transfers from one heading to another ................................................

(+)/(-)

Acquisition value at the end of the period......................................................

Revaluation surpluses at the end of the period .............................................

Movements during the period

Recorded ........................................................................................................

Acquisitions from third parties .........................................................................

Cancelled ........................................................................................................

Transferred from one heading to another .............................................

(+)/(-)

Revaluation surpluses at the end of the period .............................................

Depreciations and amounts written down at the end of the period .............

Movements during the period

Recorded ........................................................................................................

Written back ....................................................................................................

Acquisitions from third parties .........................................................................

Cancelled owing to sales and disposals .........................................................

Transferred from one heading to another .............................................

(+)/(-)

Depreciations and amounts written down at the end of the period .............

NET BOOK VALUE AT THE END OF THE PERIOD..................................................

Codes

Period

Preceding period

8196P

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

537.561,56

8166

40.566,64

8176

38.780,95

8186

-421.658,70

8196

117.688,55

8256P

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

........................

8216

........................

8226

........................

8236

........................

8246

........................

8256

........................

8326P

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

........................

8276

........................

8286

........................

8296

........................

8306

........................

8316

........................

8326

........................

(27)

117.688,55

First - F2019b - 19 / 56

Nr.

BE 0415.928.179

F 6.4.1

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL FIXED ASSETS

AFFILIATED ENTERPRISES - PARTICIPATING INTERESTS AND SHARES

Acquisition value at the end of the period......................................................

Movements during the period

Acquisitions .....................................................................................................

Sales and disposals ........................................................................................

Transfers from one heading to another ................................................

(+)/(-)

Acquisition value at the end of the period......................................................

Revaluation surpluses at the end of the period .............................................

Movements during the period

Recorded ........................................................................................................

Acquisitions from third parties .........................................................................

Cancelled ........................................................................................................

Transferred from one heading to another .............................................

(+)/(-)

Revaluation surpluses at the end of the period .............................................

Amounts written down at the end of the period .............................................

Movements during the period

Recorded ........................................................................................................

Written back ....................................................................................................

Acquisitions from third parties .........................................................................

Cancelled owing to sales and disposals .........................................................

Transferred from one heading to another .............................................

(+)/(-)

Amounts written down at the end of the period .............................................

Uncalled amounts at the end of the period.....................................................

Movements during the period................................................................

(+)/(-)

Uncalled amounts at the end of the period.....................................................

NET BOOK VALUE AT THE END OF THE PERIOD..................................................

AFFILIATED ENTERPRISES - AMOUNTS RECEIVABLE

NET BOOK VALUE AT THE END OF THE PERIOD..................................................

Movements during the period

Additions .........................................................................................................

Repayments ....................................................................................................

Amounts written down ....................................................................................

Amounts written back .....................................................................................

Exchange differences ...........................................................................

(+)/(-)

Other movements .................................................................................

(+)/(-)

NET BOOK VALUE AT THE END OF THE PERIOD..................................................

ACCUMULATED AMOUNTS WRITTEN OFF AMOUNTS RECEIVABLE AT END OF

THE PERIOD.........................................................................................................

Codes

Period

Preceding period

8391P

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

413.035.387,32

8361

63.279.088,68

8371

26.794.920,00

8381

........................

8391

449.519.556,00

8451P

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

........................

8411

........................

8421

........................

8431

........................

8441

........................

8451

........................

8521P

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

7.904.899,00

8471

........................

8481

........................

8491

........................

8501

........................

8511

........................

8521

7.904.899,00

8551P

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

........................

8541

........................

8551

........................

  1. 441.614.657,00

281P

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx ........................

8581

102.121.879,37

8591

........................

8601

........................

8611

........................

8621

........................

8631

........................

  1. 102.121.879,37

8651........................

First - F2019b - 20 / 56

Nr.

BE 0415.928.179

F 6.4.3

OTHER ENTERPRISES - PARTICIPATING INTERESTS AND SHARES

Acquisition value at the end of the period......................................................

Movements during the period

Acquisitions .....................................................................................................

Sales and disposals ........................................................................................

Transfers from one heading to another ................................................

(+)/(-)

Acquisition value at the end of the period......................................................

Revaluation surpluses at the end of the period .............................................

Movements during the period

Recorded ........................................................................................................

Acquisitions from third parties .........................................................................

Cancelled ........................................................................................................

Transferred from one heading to another .............................................

(+)/(-)

Revaluation surpluses at the end of the period .............................................

Amounts written down at the end of the period .............................................

Movements during the period

Recorded ........................................................................................................

Written back ....................................................................................................

Acquisitions from third parties .........................................................................

Cancelled owing to sales and disposals .........................................................

Transferred from one heading to another .............................................

(+)/(-)

Amounts written down at the end of the period .............................................

Uncalled amounts at the end of the period.....................................................

Movements during the period................................................................

(+)/(-)

Uncalled amounts at the end of the period.....................................................

NET BOOK VALUE AT THE END OF THE PERIOD..................................................

OTHERS ENTERPRISES - AMOUNTS RECEIVABLE

NET BOOK VALUE AT THE END OF THE PERIOD..................................................

Movements during the period

Additions .........................................................................................................

Repayments ....................................................................................................

Amounts written down ....................................................................................

Amounts written back .....................................................................................

Exchange differences ...........................................................................

(+)/(-)

Other movements .................................................................................

(+)/(-)

NET BOOK VALUE AT THE END OF THE PERIOD..................................................

ACCUMULATED AMOUNTS WRITTEN OFF AMOUNTS RECEIVABLE AT END OF

THE PERIOD.........................................................................................................

Codes

Period

Preceding period

8393P

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

49.125,00

8363

........................

8373

........................

8383

........................

8393

49.125,00

8453P

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

........................

8413

........................

8423

........................

8433

........................

8443

........................

8453

........................

8523P

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

47.099,76

8473

........................

8483

........................

8493

........................

8503

........................

8513

........................

8523

47.099,76

8553P

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

........................

8543

........................

8553

........................

(284)

2.025,24

285/8P

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

........................

8583

........................

8593

........................

8603

........................

8613

........................

8623

........................

8633

........................

(285/8)

........................

8653

........................

First - F2019b - 21 / 56

Nr.

BE 0415.928.179

F 6.5.1

PARTICIPATING INTERESTS INFORMATION

PARTICIPATING INTERESTS AND SHARES IN OTHER ENTERPRISES

List of the enterprises in which the enterprise holds a participating interest, (recorded in heading 280 and 282 of assets) and the other enterprises in which the enterprise holds rights (recorded in headings 284 and 51/53 of assets) for an amount of at least 10 % of the capital issued.

NAME, full address of the REGISTERED OFFICE and for an enterprise governed

Rights held

subsidiari

Data extracted from the most recent annual accounts

Capita land

by Belgian law, the

COMPANY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER

directly

Nature

es

Annual

Curre

reserves

Net result

accounts as

ncy

(+) or (-)

KINEPOLIS MEGA BE 0430.277.746 Public limited company Eeuwfeestlaan 20 1020 Laeken Belgium

KINEPOLIS FILM DISTRIBUTION BE 0445.372.530

Public limited company Eeuwfeestlaan 20 1020 Laeken Belgium

MAJESTIEK INTERNATIONAL Foreign company

Val Sainte Croix 7

L1371 Luxembourg Luxembourg

KINEPOLIS LIEGE BE 0459.469.796 Public limited company Via Media 1

3500 Hasselt Belgium

KINEPOLIS MULTI

BE 0434.861.589 Public limited company President Kennedylaan 100B 8500 Kortrijk

Belgium

Number % %

gewone

aandelen 20.439 99,99 0,01

gewone

aandelen

1.811

99,95

0,05

Gewone

aandelen 2.450 100,0 0,0

gewone

aandelen 14.477 100,0 0,0

gewone

aandelen 78.890 99,99 0,01

per

code

(in units)

31/12/2018 EUR

14.718.062,84

1.681.542,13

31/12/2018 EUR

-268.114,03

-266.839,69

31/12/2018 EUR

-841.846,03

-30.966,96

31/12/2018 EUR

9.473.128,67

148.354,91

31/12/2018 EUR

24.198.698,46

1.918.935,74

First - F2019b - 22 / 56

Nr.

BE 0415.928.179

F 6.5.1

PARTICIPATING INTERESTS AND SHARES IN OTHER ENTERPRISES (CONTINUED)

NAME, full address of the REGISTERED OFFICE and for an enterprise governed by Belgian law, the

COMPANY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER

EUROCASINO (in vereffening) BE 0467.730.238

Public limited company Jean Dubrucqlaan 160

1080 Molenbeek-Saint-Jean Belgium

KINEPOLIS ESPANA ESE81487027 Foreign company

Calle Edgar Neville, Pozuele De Alarcon

28223 Madrid Spain

KINEPOLIS IMMO HASSELT BE 0455.729.358

Public limited company Via Media 1

3500 Hasselt Belgium

KINEPOLIS IMMO MULTI BE 0877.736.370 Public limited company Eeuwfeestlaan 20

1020 Laeken Belgium

KINEPOLIS FINANCIAL SERVICES

BE 0886.547.831 Public limited company Eeuwfeestlaan 20 1020 Laeken Belgium

BRIGHTFISH BE 0450.523.725 Public limited company Eeuwfeestlaan 20 1020 Laeken Belgium

Rights held

Data extracted from the most recent annual accounts

directly

subsidiari

Annual

Curre

Capita land

Net result

es

reserves

Nature

accounts as

ncy

(+) or (-)

Number

%

%

per

code

(in units)

31/12/2008 EUR

-166.056,00

-789,00

gewone

aandelen 1.900 19,0 81,0

31/12/2018 EUR

9.621.354,00

-240.186,00

gewone

aandelen 20.500 100,0 0,0

31/12/2018 EUR

863.748,60

988,64

gewone

aandelen

338

99,4

0,6

31/12/2018 EUR

13.159.140,46

218.734,34

gewone

aandelen 154.700 99,81 0,19

31/12/2018 EUR127.755.841,50 -1.041.678,57

gewone

aandelen 105.999 99,99 0,01

31/12/2018 EUR

2.469.808,83

-1.002.306,00

gewone

aandelen 95.108 99,99 0,01

First - F2019b - 23 / 56

Nr.

BE 0415.928.179

F 6.5.1

PARTICIPATING INTERESTS AND SHARES IN OTHER ENTERPRISES (CONTINUED)

NAME, full address of the REGISTERED OFFICE and for an enterprise governed

Rights held

subsidiari

Data extracted from the most recent annual accounts

Capita land

by Belgian law, the

COMPANY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER

directly

Nature

es

Annual

Curre

reserves

Net result

accounts as

ncy

(+) or (-)

KINEPOLIS POZNAN SPZOO PLPL5252129575

Foreign company

Ul. Boleslawa Krzywoustego 72 61-114 Poznan

Poland

KINEPOLIS INVEST ESE82489659 Foreign company

Calle Edgar Neville, Pozuelo De Alarcon

28223 Madrid Spain

KINEPOLIS FRANCE FR20399716083 Foreign company

1 Rue du Chateau d'Isenghien

59160 Lomme France

KINEPOLIS BRAINE BE 0462.688.911 Public limited company Boulevard de France 1420 Braine-l'Alleud Belgium

KINEPOLIS BIOSCOPEN HOLDING BV NL822624382B01 Foreign company Jaarbeursboulevard 300 3511 AZ Utrecht Netherlands

KINEPOLIS SCHWEIZ AG CH2903013216-5 Foreign company Ebnatstrasse 149

8201 Schaffhausen Switzerland

Number % %

gewone

aandelen

430.503

100,0

0,0

gewone

aandelen 30.000 100,0 0,0

gewone

aandelen 1.733.331 99,99 0,01

gewone

aandelen 99.999 99,99 0,01

gewone

aandelen 90.000 100,0 0,0

gewone

aandelen 40.998 99,99 0,01

per

code

(in units)

31/12/2018 PLN

28.416.940,57

2.026.216,08

31/12/2018 EUR

1.019.671,00

18.346,00

31/12/2018 EUR

28.855.419,00

-1.073.417,00

31/12/2018 EUR

8.810.983,92

281.458,77

31/12/2018 EUR49.932.967,00 -699.733,00

31/12/2018 CHF-1.898.000,00 127.000,00

First - F2019b - 24 / 56

Nr.

BE 0415.928.179

F 6.5.1

PARTICIPATING INTERESTS AND SHARES IN OTHER ENTERPRISES (CONTINUED)

NAME, full address of the REGISTERED OFFICE and for an enterprise governed by Belgian law, the

COMPANY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER

UTOPIA SA

LU16090380 Foreign company Av. J.F. Kennedy 45 1855 Luxembourg Luxembourg

KINEPOLIS CANADA LTD CA 2020 757 353 Foreign company

Avenue SW, suite 3700 205 box 5 T2P 2V7 CALGARY-ALBERTA Canada

KINEPOLIS US INC US802341498

41000 Woodward Avenue, Suite

135E

48304 BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MICHIGAN

United States

Rights held

Data extracted from the most recent annual accounts

directly

subsidiari

Annual

Curre

Capita land

Net result

es

reserves

Nature

accounts as

ncy

(+) or (-)

Number

%

%

per

code

(in units)

31/12/2018 EUR

15.540.556,64

1.193.985,80

gewone

aandelen

1.050.818

100,0

0,0

31/12/2018 CAD

71.376.627,00

860,00

Gewone

aandelen

71.407.344

100,0

0,0

EUR

0,00

0,00

Gewone

aandelen

100

100,0

0,0

First - F2019b - 25 / 56

Nr.

BE 0415.928.179

F 6.6

OTHER INVESTMENTS AND DEPOSITS, ALLOCATION DEFERRED CHARGES AND ACCRUED INCOME

Codes

Period

Preceding period

INVESTMENTS: OTHER INVESTMENTS AND DEPOSITS

Shares and current investments other than fixed income investments ....

51

........................

........................

Shares - Book value increased with the uncalled amount ............................

8681

........................

........................

Shares - Uncalled amount ............................................................................

8682

........................

........................

Precious metals and works of art ..................................................................

8683

........................

........................

Fixed income securities..................................................................................

52

........................

........................

Fixed income securities issued by credit institutions ....................................

8684

........................

........................

Fixed term accounts with credit institutions................................................

53

........................

........................

With residual term or notice of withdrawal

up to one month .......................................................................................

8686

........................

........................

between one month and one year ...........................................................

8687

........................

........................

over one year ...........................................................................................

8688

........................

........................

Other investments not mentioned above......................................................

8689

........................

........................

Period

DEFERRED CHARGES AND ACCRUED INCOME

Allocation of heading 490/1 of assets if the amount is significant

Over te dragen kosten.......................................................................................................................................

1.046.224,82

Uitgestelde kosten refinance.............................................................................................................................

1.935.292,99

Wachtrekening algemeen..................................................................................................................................

1.789,76

.............................................................................................................................................................................

........................

First - F2019b - 26 / 56

Nr.

BE 0415.928.179

F 6.7.1

STATEMENT OF CAPITAL AND SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE

Codes

Period

Preceding period

STATEMENT OF CAPITAL

Social capital

Issued capital at the end of the period ............................................................

100P

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

18.952.288,40

Issued capital at the end of the period

(100)

18.952.288,40

Codes

Value

Number of shares

Changes during the period

.....................................................................................................................

........................

........................

.....................................................................................................................

........................

........................

.....................................................................................................................

........................

........................

.....................................................................................................................

........................

........................

Structure of the capital

Different categories of shares

Gewone aandelen zonder vermelding van nominale .................................

18.952.288,40

27.365.197

.....................................................................................................................

........................

........................

.....................................................................................................................

........................

........................

.....................................................................................................................

........................

........................

Registered shares ...........................................................................................

8702

xxxxxxxxxxxxxx

12.301.706

Shares dematerialized ....................................................................................

8703

xxxxxxxxxxxxxx

15.063.491

Codes

Uncalled amount

Capital called but not

paid

Capital not paid

Uncalled capital ..............................................................................................

(101)

........................

xxxxxxxxxxxxxx

Called up capital, unpaid ................................................................................

8712

xxxxxxxxxxxxxx

........................

Shareholders having yet to pay up in full

.....................................................................................................................

........................

........................

.....................................................................................................................

........................

........................

.....................................................................................................................

........................

........................

.....................................................................................................................

........................

........................

Codes

Period

Own shares

Held by the company itself

Amount of capital held ....................................................................................................................

8721

340.983,60

Corresponding number of shares ...................................................................................................

8722

492.346

Held by the subsidiaries

Amount of capital held ....................................................................................................................

8731

........................

Corresponding number of shares ...................................................................................................

8732

........................

Commitments to issue shares

Owing to the exercise of conversion rights

Amount of outstanding convertible loans .......................................................................................

8740

........................

Amount of capital to be subscribed ................................................................................................

8741

........................

Corresponding maximum number of shares to be issued ..............................................................

8742

........................

Owing to the exercise of subscription rights

Number of outstanding subscription rights .....................................................................................

8745

........................

Amount of capital to be subscribed ................................................................................................

8746

........................

Corresponding maximum number of shares to be issued ..............................................................

8747

........................

Authorized capital not issued...............................................................................................................

8751

........................

First - F2019b - 27 / 56

Nr.

BE 0415.928.179

F 6.7.1

Codes

Period

Shares issued, non representing capital

Distribution

Number of shares ...........................................................................................................................

8761

........................

Number of voting rights attached thereto .......................................................................................

8762

........................

Allocation by shareholder

Number of shares held by the company itself ................................................................................

8771

........................

Number of shares held by its subsidiaries ......................................................................................

8781

........................

First - F2019b - 28 / 56

Nr.

BE 0415.928.179

F 6.7.2

SHAREHOLDER STRUCTURE OF THE ENTERPRISE AT THE DATE OF END-OF-YEAR PROCEDURE

according to the notifications that the enterprise has received pursuant to art. 631 §2, last subsection and art. 632 §2 last subsection of the Belgian company law; art. 14 fourth subsection of the law of 2ndMay 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings; and article 5 of the royal decree of 21stAugust 2008 laying down further rules on certain multilateral trading facilities.

Rights held

NAME of the persons who hold the rights of the enterprise, specifying the

Number of voting rights

ADDRESS (of the registered office, when it involves a legal person) and the

COMPANY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER, when it involves an enterprise

Nature

Linked to

Not linked to

%

under Belgian law

securities

securities

KINEPOLIS GROUP NV

BE 0415.928.179

Eeuwfeestlaan 20

1020 Laeken

Belgium

Registered shares

492.346

0

1,8

KINOHOLD BIS

BE 0887.729.053

Rue Eugène Ruppert 6

2453 Luxembourg

Belgium

Registered shares

12.700.050

0

46,41

AXA SA

Avenue Matignon 25

75008 PARIS

France

Registered shares

1.376.397

0

5,03

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT SA SA 47000

75318 PARIS CEDEX 09 France

Registered shares

1.368.974

0

5,0

BLACK ROCK INC

East 52nd Street 55

10055 NEW YORK

United States

Registered shares

1.115.517

0

4,08

BERT JOOST Ruitersweg 6 box A011 8500 Kortrijk Belgium

Registered shares

492.218

0

1,8

First - F2019b - 29 / 56

Nr.

BE 0415.928.179

F 6.9

STATEMENT OF AMOUNTS PAYABLE, ACCRUED CHARGES AND DEFERRED INCOME

Codes

Period

BREAKDOWN OF AMOUNTS PAYABLE WITH AN ORIGINAL PERIOD TO MATURITY OF MORE THAN ONE

YEAR, ACCORDING TO THEIR RESIDUAL TERM

Current portion of amounts payable after more than one year falling due within one year

Financial debts ....................................................................................................................................

8801

........................

Subordinated loans ........................................................................................................................

8811

........................

Unsubordinated debentures ...........................................................................................................

8821

........................

Leasing and other similar obligations .............................................................................................

8831

........................

Credit institutions ............................................................................................................................

8841

........................

Other loans .....................................................................................................................................

8851

........................

Trade debts .........................................................................................................................................

8861

........................

Suppliers ........................................................................................................................................

8871

........................

Bills of exchange payable ...............................................................................................................

8881

........................

Advance payments received on contract in progress .........................................................................

8891

........................

Other amounts payable .......................................................................................................................

8901

........................

Total current portion of amounts payable after more than one year falling due within one year ..

(42)

........................

Amounts payable with a remaining term of more than one but not more than five years

Financial debts ....................................................................................................................................

8802

77.331.424,00

Subordinated loans ........................................................................................................................

8812

........................

Unsubordinated debentures ...........................................................................................................

8822

77.278.000,00

Leasing and other similar obligations .............................................................................................

8832

53.424,00

Credit institutions ............................................................................................................................

8842

........................

Other loans .....................................................................................................................................

8852

........................

Trade debts .........................................................................................................................................

8862

........................

Suppliers ........................................................................................................................................

8872

........................

Bills of exchange payable ...............................................................................................................

8882

........................

Advance payments received on contracts in progress ........................................................................

8892

........................

Other amounts payable .......................................................................................................................

8902

........................

Total amounts payable with a remaining term of more than one but not more than five years ....

8912

77.331.424,00

Amounts payable with a remaining term of more than five years

Financial debts ....................................................................................................................................

8803

384.600.000,00

Subordinated loans ........................................................................................................................

8813

........................

Unsubordinated debentures ...........................................................................................................

8823

384.600.000,00

Leasing and other similar obligations .............................................................................................

8833

........................

Credit institutions ............................................................................................................................

8843

........................

Other loans .....................................................................................................................................

8853

........................

Trade debts .........................................................................................................................................

8863

........................

Suppliers ........................................................................................................................................

8873

........................

Bills of exchange payable ...............................................................................................................

8883

........................

Advance payments received on contracts in progress ........................................................................

8893

........................

Other amounts payable .......................................................................................................................

8903

........................

Total amounts payable with a remaining term of more than five years ...........................................

8913

384.600.000,00

First - F2019b - 30 / 56

Nr.

BE 0415.928.179

F 6.9

Codes

Period

GUARANTEED AMOUNTS PAYABLE(included in headings 17 and 42/48 of the liabilities)

Amounts payable guaranteed by Belgian public authorities

Financial debts ....................................................................................................................................

8921

........................

Subordinated loans ........................................................................................................................

8931

........................

Unsubordinated debentures ...........................................................................................................

8941

........................

Leasing and similar obligations ......................................................................................................

8951

........................

Credit institutions ............................................................................................................................

8961

........................

Other loans .....................................................................................................................................

8971

........................

Trade debts .........................................................................................................................................

8981

........................

Suppliers ........................................................................................................................................

8991

........................

Bills of exchange payable ...............................................................................................................

9001

........................

Advance payments received on contracts in progress ........................................................................

9011

........................

Remuneration and social security .......................................................................................................

9021

........................

Other amounts payable .......................................................................................................................

9051

........................

Total amounts payable guaranteed by Belgian public authorities ...................................................

9061

........................

Amounts payable guaranteed by real securities or irrevocably promised by the enterprise on its

own assets

Financial debts ....................................................................................................................................

8922

53.424,00

Subordinated loans ........................................................................................................................

8932

........................

Unsubordinated debentures ...........................................................................................................

8942

........................

Leasing and similar obligations ......................................................................................................

8952

53.424,00

Credit institutions ............................................................................................................................

8962

........................

Other loans .....................................................................................................................................

8972

........................

Trade debts .........................................................................................................................................

8982

........................

Suppliers ........................................................................................................................................

8992

........................

Bills of exchange payable ...............................................................................................................

9002

........................

Advance payments received on contracts in progress ........................................................................

9012

........................

Taxes, remuneration and social security .............................................................................................

9022

........................

Taxes ..............................................................................................................................................

9032

........................

Remuneration and social security ..................................................................................................

9042

........................

Other amounts payable .......................................................................................................................

9052

........................

Total amounts payable guaranteed by real securities or irrevocably promised by the enterprise

9062

53.424,00

on its own assets...................................................................................................................................

Codes

Period

TAXES, REMUNERATION AND SOCIAL SECURITY

Taxes(heading 450/3 of the liabilities)

Outstanding tax debts .........................................................................................................................

9072

........................

Accruing taxes payable .......................................................................................................................

9073

9.215,00

Estimated taxes payable .....................................................................................................................

450

25.809,10

Remuneration and social security(heading 454/9 of the liabilities)

Amounts due to the National Social Security Office ............................................................................

9076

........................

Other amounts payable in respect of remuneration and social security .............................................

9077

2.847.323,22

First - F2019b - 31 / 56

Nr.

BE 0415.928.179

F 6.9

Period

ACCRUALS AND DEFERRED INCOME

Allocation of heading 492/3 of liabilities if the amount is significant

Toe te rekenen intresten....................................................................................................................................

3.238.917,30

Provisie voor aandelenopties............................................................................................................................

1.184.284,57

Over te dragen opbrengsten..............................................................................................................................

7.049.409,46

.............................................................................................................................................................................

........................

First - F2019b - 32 / 56

Nr.

BE 0415.928.179

F 6.10

OPERATING RESULTS

OPERATING INCOME

Net turnover

Allocation by categories of activity

...................................................................................................................

...................................................................................................................

...................................................................................................................

...................................................................................................................

Allocation into geographical markets

...................................................................................................................

...................................................................................................................

...................................................................................................................

...................................................................................................................

Other operating income

Operating subsidies and compensatory amounts received from public

authorities .....................................................................................................

OPERATING CHARGES

Employees for whom the enterprise submitted a DIMONA declaration or who are recorded in the general personnel register

Total number at the closing date ..................................................................

Average number of employees calculated in full-time equivalents ...............

Number of actual worked hours ....................................................................

Personnel costs

Remuneration and direct social benefits .......................................................

Employers' contribution for social security....................................................

Employers' premiums for extra statutory insurance......................................

Other personnel costs .........................................................................

(+)/(-)

Retirement and survivors' pensions..............................................................

Codes

Period

Preceding period

........................

........................

........................

........................

........................

........................

........................

........................

........................

........................

........................

........................

........................

........................

........................

........................

740

........................

........................

9086

150

135

9087

138,3

129,0

9088

222.214

211.378

620

9.172.211,82

8.711.535,54

621

2.335.149,07

2.260.154,78

622

264.005,73

243.697,48

623

800.395,66

818.616,18

624

........................

........................

First - F2019b - 33 / 56

Nr.

BE 0415.928.179

F 6.10

Codes

Period

Preceding period

Provisions for pensions and other similar rights

Appropriations (uses and write-backs) ...............................................

(+)/(-)

635

........................

........................

Amounts written off

Stocks and contracts in progress

Recorded .................................................................................................

9110

........................

........................

Written back .............................................................................................

9111

........................

........................

Trade debts

Recorded .................................................................................................

9112

1.875,00

12.205,00

Written back .............................................................................................

9113

4.637,50

71.859,21

Provisions for liabilities and charges

Additions .......................................................................................................

9115

25.688,38

........................

Uses and write-backs ...................................................................................

9116

........................

98.704,45

Other operating charges

Taxes related to operation ............................................................................

640

79.743,48

47.162,46

Other costs ...................................................................................................

641/8

4.637,50

75,00

Hired temporary staff and personnel placed at the enterprise's disposal

Total number at the closing date ..................................................................

9096

7

1

Average number calculated in full-time equivalents .....................................

9097

3,6

1,5

Number of actual worked hours ....................................................................

9098

7.014

2.907

Costs to the enterprise ..................................................................................

617

227.095,77

88.333,57

First - F2019b - 34 / 56

Nr.

BE 0415.928.179

F 6.11

FINANCIAL RESULTS

RECURRING FINANCIAL INCOME

Other financial income

Subsidies granted by public authorities and recorded as income for the

period

Capital subsidies ......................................................................................

Interest subsidies .....................................................................................

Allocation of other financial income

Voordelige koersverschillen.....................................................................

Andere financiele opbrengsten................................................................

...................................................................................................................

RECURRING FINANCIAL CHARGES

Depreciation of loan issue expenses............................................................

Capitalized Interests........................................................................................

Amounts written off current assets

Recorded ......................................................................................................

Written back ..................................................................................................

Other financial charges

Amount of the discount borne by the enterprise, as a result of negotiating

amounts receivable .......................................................................................

Provisions of a financial nature

Appropriations ...............................................................................................

Uses and write-backs ...................................................................................

Allocation of other financial charges

Bankkosten.........................................................................................

(+)/(-)

Nadelige koersverschillen...................................................................

(+)/(-)

Andere financiële kosten....................................................................

(+)/(-)

Verwijlintresten...................................................................................

(+)/(-)

Andere fin kosten - Waardevermindering...........................................

(+)/(-)

Andere fin kosten - Provisie voor aandelenopties ..............................

(+)/(-)

Codes

Period

Preceding period

9125

........................

........................

9126

........................

........................

638.040,20

72.465,54

61.532,86

2.726,50

........................

........................

6501

........................

........................

6503

........................

........................

6510

27.079,12

2.734.887,86

6511

2.734.887,86

........................

653

........................

........................

6560

........................

........................

6561

........................

........................

26.059,06

62.994,06

1.917.818,79

167.909,86

287.160,05

226.438,22

513,00

90,00

40.405,70

855.642,66

372.672,37

811.612,20

First - F2019b - 35 / 56

Nr.

BE 0415.928.179

F 6.12

INCOME AND CHARGE OF EXCEPTIONAL SIZE OR INCIDENCE

NON RECURRING INCOME...................................................................................

Non-recurringoperating income......................................................................

Write-back of depreciation and of amounts written off intangible and tangible

fixed assets .....................................................................................................

Write-back of provisions for extraordinary operating liabilities and charges ...

Capital gains on disposal of intangible and tangible fixed asset .....................

Other non-recurring operating income ............................................................

Non-recurringfinancial income.......................................................................

Write-back of amounts written down financial fixed assets ............................

Write-back of provisions for extraordinary financial liabilities and charges .....

Capital gains on disposal of financial fixed assets ..........................................

Other non-recurring financial income ..............................................................

NON-RECURRINGEXPENSES..............................................................................

Non-recurringoperating charges....................................................................

Non-recurring depreciation of and amounts written off formation expenses,

intangible and tangible fixed assets ................................................................

Provisions for extraordinary operating liabilities and charges: Appropriations

(uses) ....................................................................................................

(+)/(-)

Capital losses on disposal of intangible and tangible fixed assets .................

Other non-recurring operating charges ...........................................................

Non-recurring operating charges carried to assets as restructuring costs .(-)

Non-recurringfinancial charges......................................................................

Amounts written off financial fixed assets .......................................................

Provisions for extraordinary financial liabilities and charges - Appropriations

(uses) ....................................................................................................

(+)/(-)

Capital losses on disposal of financial fixed assets ........................................

Other non-recurring financial charges ............................................................

Non-recurring financial charges carried to assets as restructuring costs ...(-)

Codes

Period

Preceding period

76

12.722.273,82

6.457.280,00

(76A)

.............................

9.280,00

760

.............................

.............................

7620

.............................

.............................

7630

.............................

9.280,00

764/8

.............................

.............................

(76B)

12.722.273,82

6.448.000,00

761

.............................

6.448.000,00

7621

.............................

.............................

7631

12.722.273,82

.............................

769

.............................

.............................

66

8.297,06

199.460,32

(66A)

8.297,06

199.460,32

660

.............................

.............................

6620

.............................

.............................

6630

8.297,06

199.460,32

664/7

.............................

.............................

6690

.............................

.............................

(66B)

.............................

.............................

661

.............................

.............................

6621

.............................

.............................

6631

.............................

.............................

668

.............................

.............................

6691

.............................

.............................

First - F2019b - 36 / 56

Nr.

BE 0415.928.179

F 6.13

INCOME TAXES AND OTHER TAXES

INCOME TAXES

Income taxes on the result of the period...........................................................................................

Income taxes paid and withholding taxes due or paid .......................................................................

Excess of income tax prepayments and withholding taxes paid recorded under assets ...................

Estimated additional taxes .................................................................................................................

Income taxes on the result of prior periods......................................................................................

Additional income taxes due or paid ..................................................................................................

Additional income taxes estimated or provided for ............................................................................

In so far as taxes of the period are materially affected by differences between the profit before taxes as stated in annual accounts and the estimated taxable profit

Verworpen uitgaven................................................................................................................

(+)/(-)

Forfetaire belasting VAA.........................................................................................................

(+)/(-)

Liquidatiebonus KP Immo Brussel en Utopia BE....................................................................

(+)/(-)

Overgedragen verliezen KFD en BF.......................................................................................

(+)/(-)

Minderwaarde op aandelen.....................................................................................................

(+)/(-)

Afwaardering openstaande schuld Majestiek..........................................................................

(+)/(-)

Codes

Period

9134

16.147.245,11

9135

16.600.000,00

9136

452.754,89

9137

........................

9138

........................

9139

........................

9140

........................

648.887,24

91.983,82

-30.351.108,82

-1.385.000,00

-2.707.808,74

40.405,70

Period

Impact of non recurring results on the amount of the income taxes relating to the current period

Waardevermindering liquidatie Utopia BE....................................................................................................

17.628.835,00

........................................................................................................................................................................

........................

........................................................................................................................................................................

........................

........................................................................................................................................................................

........................

Codes

Period

Status of deferred taxes

Deferred taxes representing assets ...................................................................................................

9141

........................

Accumulated tax losses deductible from future taxable profits .....................................................

9142

........................

Other deferred taxes representing assets

...................................................................................................................................................

........................

...................................................................................................................................................

........................

...................................................................................................................................................

........................

Deferred taxes representing liabilities ...............................................................................................

9144

........................

Allocation of deferred taxes representing liabilities

...................................................................................................................................................

........................

...................................................................................................................................................

........................

...................................................................................................................................................

........................

Codes

Period

Preceding period

VALUE ADDED TAXES AND OTHER TAXES BORNE BY THIRD PARTIES

Value added taxes charged

To the enterprise (deductible) .......................................................................

9145

6.550.890,55

6.765.106,43

By the enterprise ...........................................................................................

9146

4.331.988,23

4.002.192,71

Amounts withheld on behalf of third party

For payroll withholding taxes ........................................................................

9147

2.581.996,89

2.701.024,85

For withholding taxes on investment income ................................................

9148

3.468.806,22

3.467.362,07

First - F2019b - 37 / 56

Nr.

BE 0415.928.179

F 6.14

RIGHTS AND COMMITMENTS NOT REFLECTED IN THE BALANCE SHEET

Codes

Period

PERSONAL GUARANTEES PROVIDED OR IRREVOCABLY PROMISED BY THE ENTERPRISE AS

SECURITY FOR DEBTS AND COMMITMENTS OF THIRD PARTIES............................................................

9149

........................

Of which

Bills of exchange in circulation endorsed by the enterprise ...............................................................

9150

........................

Bills of exchange in circulation drawn or guaranteed by the enterprise ............................................

9151

........................

Maximum amount for which other debts or commitments of third parties are guaranteed by the

enterprise ...........................................................................................................................................

9153

........................

REAL GUARANTEES

Real guarantees provided or irrevocably promised by the enterprise on its own assets as

security of debts and commitments of the enterprise

Mortgages

Book value of the immovable properties mortgaged ....................................................................

9161

........................

Amount of registration ...................................................................................................................

9171

........................

Pledging of goodwill - Amount of the registration ..............................................................................

9181

........................

Pledging of other assets - Book value of other assets pledged .........................................................

9191

........................

Guarantees provided on future assets - Amount of assets involved .................................................

9201

53.424,00

Real guarantees provided or irrevocably promised by the enterprise on its own assets as

security of debts and commitments of third parties

Mortgages

Book value of the immovable properties mortgaged ....................................................................

9162

........................

Amount of registration ...................................................................................................................

9172

........................

Pledging of goodwill - Amount of the registration ..............................................................................

9182

........................

Pledging of other assets - Book value of other assets pledged .........................................................

9192

........................

Guarantees provided on future assets - Amount of assets involved .................................................

9202

........................

First - F2019b - 38 / 56

Nr.

BE 0415.928.179

F 6.14

GOODS AND VALUES, NOT DISCLOSED IN THE BALANCE SHEET, HELD BY THIRD PARTIES IN THEIR

OWN NAME BUT AT RISK TO AND FOR THE BENEFIT OF THE ENTERPRISE

.............................................................................................................................................................

.............................................................................................................................................................

.............................................................................................................................................................

SUBSTANTIAL COMMITMENTS TO ACQUIRE FIXED ASSETS

.............................................................................................................................................................

.............................................................................................................................................................

.............................................................................................................................................................

SUBSTANTIAL COMMITMENTS TO DISPOSE OF FIXED ASSETS

.............................................................................................................................................................

.............................................................................................................................................................

.............................................................................................................................................................

FORWARD TRANSACTIONS

Goods purchased (to be received).....................................................................................................

Goods sold (to be delivered)...............................................................................................................

Currencies purchased (to be received)..............................................................................................

Currencies sold (to be delivered).......................................................................................................

Codes

Period

........................

........................

........................

........................

........................

........................

........................

........................

........................

9213........................

9214........................

9215........................

9216........................

First - F2019b - 39 / 56

Nr.

BE 0415.928.179

F 6.14

Period

COMMITMENTS RELATING TO TECHNICAL GUARANTEES IN RESPECT OF SALES OR SERVICES

.............................................................................................................................................................................

........................

.............................................................................................................................................................................

........................

.............................................................................................................................................................................

........................

.............................................................................................................................................................................

........................

Period

AMOUNT, NATURE AND FORM CONCERNING LITIGATION AND OTHER IMPORTANT COMMITMENTS

Kinepolis Group NV maakt deel uit van de BTW eenheid. Daarom is Kinepolis Group NV hoofdelijk

aansprakelijk voor de totale BTW schuld.

242.863,51

Op 31 december 2019 is er een schuld van 242.863,51 euro...........................................................................

.............................................................................................................................................................................

........................

.............................................................................................................................................................................

........................

.............................................................................................................................................................................

........................

SUPPLEMENT RETIREMENTS OR SURVIVORS PENSION PLANS IN FAVOUR OF THE PERSONNEL OR THE EXECUTIVES OF THE

ENTERPRISE

Brief description

Voor de bedienden is een aanvulling op het wettelijk pensioen voorzien door onderschrijving van een groepsverzekeringspolis bij een Belgische verzekeringsmaatschappij. Deze polis is van het type vaste bijdrage. De jaarlijkse premies die door de verzekeringsmaatschappij berekend worden, worden door de werkgever (werkgeversbijdrage) en werknemer (werknemersbijdrage) betaald.

Onder IFRS wordt het defined contribution plan als een defined benefit beschouwd. Kinepolis Group heeft actuariële berekeningen laten uitvoeren.

De verplichting op de balans van 1.036K EUR in de geconsolideerde jaarrekening wordt opgenomen voor de toegezegde-pensioenregelingen en is de actuele waarde van de toekomstige uitkeringsverplichtingen die werknemers hebben opgebouwd in het boekjaar en voorgaande jaren minus de reële waarde van de fondsbeleggingen. De verplichting wordt periodiek berekend door een onafhankelijke actuaris met behulp van de 'projected unit credit'-methode. De reële waarde van de fondsbeleggingen wordt bepaald als de mathematische reserves die binnen de verzekerde plannen worden opgebouwd.

Measures taken by the enterprise to cover the resulting charges

Codes

Period

PENSIONS FUNDED BY THE ENTERPRISE

Estimated amount of the commitments resulting from past services ............................................

9220

........................

Methods of estimation

........................................................................................................................................................

........................................................................................................................................................

........................................................................................................................................................

........................................................................................................................................................

Period

NATURE AND FINANCIAL IMPACT OF SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE CLOSING DATE NOT INCLUDED IN THE

BALANCE SHEET OR THE INCOME STATEMENT

First - F2019b - 40 / 56

Nr.

BE 0415.928.179

F 6.14

IMPACT VAN CORONA - COVID-19 PANDEMIE OP DE BEDRIJFSRESULTATEN

Door de impact van Covid-19 heeft Kinepolis, in overleg met de betrokken autoriteiten, in alle landen waar ze actief is, al haar bioscopen gesloten. De gezondheid van onze filmliefhebbers en medewerkers blijft onze absolute prioriteit. Vanaf maart 2020 heeft dit een ernstige impact op de bedrijfsvoering. Afhankelijk van de duur van de sluiting en het aantal betrokken bioscopen, verwacht Kinepolis mogelijk een ernstige impact op de financiële resultaten van de Groep in 2020.

Door de sluiting van alle locaties valt nagenoeg de volledige omzet weg gedurende deze periode. Onze activiteiten zijn van die aard dat meer dan 70% van de kosten, die de EBITDA beïnvloeden, variabel zijn. In het kader van deze pandemie hebben de diverse autoriteiten, in de verschillende landen waar Kinepolis actief is, maatregelen genomen, zoals het invoeren van tijdelijke werkloosheid, loonsubsidies,… Hierdoor is de variabiliteit van onze kosten gestegen boven de 70%. Kinepolis neemt de nodige maatregelen om de impact op alle kostenniveaus, ook de vaste kosten, en de uitgaande kasstromen verder te reduceren. De Raad van Bestuur zal tevens voorstellen aan de Algemene Vergadering om geen dividend uit te keren en de winst over te dragen naar de post 'Overgedragen resultaten'.

Aan het begin van de Covid-19 pandemie had Kinepolis de beschikking over bijna € 70,0 miljoen liquide middelen en een kredietlijn van € 120,0 miljoen. Kinepolis beschikt dus over ruime liquide middelen om deze crisis het hoofd te bieden. De voorbije jaren werd de financiële strategie van Kinepolis gekenmerkt door een voorzichtig financieel beleid. Dit heeft ertoe geleid dat er een maturiteit is van meer dan vijf jaar van de uitstaande financiële verplichtingen en de eerstvolgende belangrijke terugbetaling van haar obligaties vindt pas plaats in 2022. Tevens heeft Kinepolis een sterke en gezonde balans met een belangrijke portefeuille vastgoed in bezit. De impact op jaarbasis is nog niet in te schatten. Echter is het management van de Groep ervan overtuigd dat zij de nodige maatregelen genomen heeft en voldoende liquide middelen tot haar beschikking heeft om deze crisis het hoofd te bieden. ......................................................................................

.............................................................................................................................................................................

.............................................................................................................................................................................

.............................................................................................................................................................................

Period

0,00

........................

........................

........................

First - F2019b - 41 / 56

Nr.

BE 0415.928.179

F 6.14

Period

COMMITMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SALE AVAILABLE TO THE COMPANY AS ISSUER OF OPTIONS FOR SALE OR

PURCHASE

.............................................................................................................................................................................

........................

.............................................................................................................................................................................

........................

.............................................................................................................................................................................

........................

.............................................................................................................................................................................

........................

NATURE, COMMERCIAL OBJECTIVE AND FINANCIAL CONSEQUENCES OF TRANSACTIONS NOT REFLECTED IN

THE BALANCE SHEET

Provided that the risks or advantages coming from these transactions are significant and if the disclosure of the risks or advantages is necessary to appreciate the financial situation of the company

.............................................................................................................................................................................

.............................................................................................................................................................................

.............................................................................................................................................................................

.............................................................................................................................................................................

OTHER RIGHTS AND COMMITMENTS NOT REFLECTED IN THE BALANCE SHEET (including those which can

not be quantified)

Als gevolg van de financiering verstrekt aan vennootschappen van de groep, gelden er een aantal voorwaarden met betrekking tot het verkopen of in waarborg geven van bepaalde activa van de vennootschap aan een derde partij.

Kinepolis Group NV verbindt er zich toe om, indien nodig, de betalingsverplichtingen te ondersteunen van de dochtervennootschappen waarbij de betalingsverplichtingen worden verzekerd door een comfortletter.

............................................................................................................................................................................

Bankgarantie bij BNP Paribas ten bedrage van 145.519,84 EUR; Waarborgen bij ING ten bedrage van 110.275 EUR;

Corporate guarantee ten bedrage van 2.000.000 EUR ten gunste van ING België NV voor leningen afgesloten door Kinepolis Financial Services NV waarvoor Kinepolis Group NV borg staat; Corporate guarantee ten bedrage van 1.500.000 EUR ten gunste van ING Bank NV voor leningen afgesloten door Kinepolis Financial Services NV waarvoor Kinepolis Group NV borg staat. ............................

Period

........................

........................

........................

........................

Period

0,00

0,00

First - F2019b - 42 / 56

Nr.

BE 0415.928.179

F 6.14

Belgische Excess Profit Ruling (EPR)

De Europese Commissie publiceerde op 11 januari 2016 een besluit waarin zij een vermeende Belgische regeling inzake fiscale rulings met betrekking tot overwinst ('excess profit') bestempelde als onwettige staatssteun (het "EPR Besluit"). Het EPR Besluit verplichtte de Belgische overheid tot navordering van belasting die zou verschuldigd zijn wanneer dergelijke fiscale rulings niet zouden zijn verleend.

In 2012 heeft de Belgische overheid een dergelijke fiscale ruling afgesloten met Kinepolis Group. Als gevolg van het besluit van de Europese Commissie heeft Kinepolis, conform IAS 12, een provisie van € 9,4 miljoen aangelegd in 2015 voor een potentiële navordering van de belasting op de overwinst die op basis van de ruling niet in de belastbare basis was opgenomen. Het bedrag van de provisie dekt de volledige potentiële navordering, inclusief intrestlasten. De Belgische overheid heeft in juni 2016 verschillende communicaties verstuurd omtrent de methodologie die toegepast moet worden om de na te vorderen belastingen te berekenen. De provisie van € 9,4 miljoen voldoet aan de gecommuniceerde berekeningsvereisten.

Met betrekking tot de boekjaren 2012, 2013 en 2014 zijn er, betwiste, aanslagen gevestigd en heeft de effectieve betaling plaatsgevonden voor een bedrag van € 6,3 miljoen. Met betrekking tot het boekjaar 2015 is in januari 2018 een aanslag gevestigd voor een bedrag van € 3,0 miljoen, dewelke reeds betaald werd met de in juli 2017 geconsigneerde gelden.

De Belgische overheid en Kinepolis tekenden beroep aan tegen het EPR Besluit bij het Europees Gerecht van Eerste Aanleg. Deze beroepen resulteerden in een arrest van 14 februari 2019, waarin het Europees Gerecht van Eerste Aanleg het EPR besluit vernietigde. De Europese Commissie kan tot eind april 2019 bij het Europees Hof van Justitie hogere voorziening aantekenen tegen voornoemd arrest. Dergelijke voorziening is niet opschortend. Wanneer de Europese Commissie geen hogere voorziening instelt, of wanneer dergelijke hogere voorziening door het Europees Hof van Justitie wordt verworpen, dient de Belgische overheid alle betaalde bedragen aan Kinepolis terug te storten. ......................................................

Subordination agreement loan ten voordele van Kinepolis US voor 90.000.000 USD ......................................

Period

0,00

0,00

First - F2019b - 43 / 56

Nr.

BE 0415.928.179

F 6.15

RELATIONSHIPS WITH AFFILIATED ENTERPRISES, ASSOCIATED ENTERPRISES AND OTHERS ENTERPRISES LINKED BY PARTICIPATING INTERESTS

Codes

Period

Preceding period

AFFILIATED ENTERPRISES

Financial fixed assets.....................................................................................

(280/1)

543.736.536,37

405.130.488,32

Participating interests ...................................................................................

(280)

441.614.657,00

405.130.488,32

Subordinated amounts receivable ................................................................

9271

........................

........................

Other amounts receivable .............................................................................

9281

102.121.879,37

........................

Amounts receivable........................................................................................

9291

35.969.631,09

32.644.482,68

Over one year ...............................................................................................

9301

........................

........................

Within one year .............................................................................................

9311

35.969.631,09

32.644.482,68

Current investments........................................................................................

9321

........................

........................

Shares ..........................................................................................................

9331

........................

........................

Amounts receivable ......................................................................................

9341

........................

........................

Amounts payable.............................................................................................

9351

1.123.919,05

45.960.644,92

Over one year ...............................................................................................

9361

........................

44.061.467,62

Within one year .............................................................................................

9371

1.123.919,05

1.899.177,30

Personal and real guarantees

Provided or irrevocably promised by the enterprise as security for debts or

30.354.800,00

40.453.600,00

commitments of affiliated enterprises ...........................................................

9381

Provided or irrevocably promised by affiliated enterprises as security for

........................

debts or commitments of the enterprise .......................................................

9391

........................

Other significant financial commitments......................................................

9401

........................

........................

Financial results

Income from financial fixed assets ................................................................

9421

........................

5.000.000,00

Income from current assets ..........................................................................

9431

693.649,51

1.834.004,84

Other financial income ..................................................................................

9441

........................

........................

Debt charges ................................................................................................

9461

1.279.700,96

1.954.846,63

Other financial charges .................................................................................

9471

........................

........................

Disposal of fixed assets

Capital gains obtained ..................................................................................

9481

12.722.273,82

........................

Capital losses suffered .................................................................................

9491

........................

........................

First - F2019b - 44 / 56

Nr.

BE 0415.928.179

F 6.15

Codes

Period

Preceding period

ASSOCIATED ENTERPRISES

Financial fixed assets.......................................................................................

9253

.............................

.............................

Participating interests .....................................................................................

9263

.............................

.............................

Subordinated amounts receivable ..................................................................

9273

.............................

.............................

Other amounts receivable ...............................................................................

9283

.............................

.............................

Amounts receivable..........................................................................................

9293

.............................

.............................

Over one year .................................................................................................

9303

.............................

.............................

Within one year ...............................................................................................

9313

.............................

.............................

Amounts payable...............................................................................................

9353

.............................

.............................

Over one year .................................................................................................

9363

.............................

.............................

Within one year ...............................................................................................

9373

.............................

.............................

Personal and real guarantees

Provided or irrevocably promised by the enterprise as security for debts or

.............................

commitments of associated enterprises .........................................................

9383

.............................

Provided or irrevocably promised by associated enterprises as security for

.............................

debts or commitments of the enterprise .........................................................

9393

.............................

Other significant financial commitments........................................................

9403

.............................

.............................

OTHER ENTERPRISES LINKED BY PARTICIPATING INTERESTS

Financial fixed assets.......................................................................................

9252

.............................

.............................

Participating interests .....................................................................................

9262

.............................

.............................

Subordinated amounts receivable ..................................................................

9272

.............................

.............................

Other amounts receivable ...............................................................................

9282

.............................

.............................

Amounts receivable..........................................................................................

9292

.............................

.............................

Over one year .................................................................................................

9302

.............................

.............................

Within one year ...............................................................................................

9312

.............................

.............................

Amounts payable...............................................................................................

9352

.............................

.............................

Over one year .................................................................................................

9362

.............................

.............................

Within one year ...............................................................................................

9372

.............................

.............................

Period

TRANSACTIONS WITH ENTERPRISES LINKED BY PARTICIPATING INTERESTS OUT OF MARKET CONDITIONS

Mention of these transactions if they are significant, including the amount of the transactions, the

nature of the link, and all information about the transactions which should be necessary to get a better

understanding of the situation of the company

De Raad van Bestuur stelt vast dat er geen objectieve of wettelijke criteria zijn die duidelijk omschrijven wat

er wordt bedoeld met transacties buiten normale marktvoorwaarden zoals omschreven in het KB van 10

augustus 2009.

Om deze reden heeft de Raad van Bestuur de optie gekozen om alle transacties van enige betekenis met

verbonden partijen te vermelden in deze toelichting. Deze positie is trouwens in overeenstemming de

internationale praktijk die verwacht dat alle belangrijke transacties met verbonden partijen worden toegelicht

in de financiële staten.

Hierna volgt een opsomming van alle belangrijke transacties met verbonden partijen met uitzondering van

de transacties met verbonden partijen die volledig deel uitmaken van een groep zoals opgenomen in het KB

van 10 augustus 2009:

2.081.000,00

- Bestuurdersvergoedingen voor.......................................................................................................................

.............................................................................................................................................................................

........................

.............................................................................................................................................................................

........................

.............................................................................................................................................................................

........................

First - F2019b - 45 / 56

Nr.

BE 0415.928.179

F 6.16

FINANCIAL RELATIONSHIPS WITH

DIRECTORS, MANAGERS, INDIVIDUALS OR BODIES CORPORATE WHO CONTROL THE ENTERPRISE WITHOUT BEING ASSOCIATED

THEREWITH OR OTHER ENTERPRISES CONTROLLED BY THESE PERSONS

Codes

Period

Amounts receivable from these persons...........................................................................................

9500

........................

Conditions on amounts receivable, rate, duration, possibly reimbursed amounts, canceled

amounts or renounced amounts

........................................................................................................................................................

........................................................................................................................................................

Guarantees provided in their favour..................................................................................................

9501

........................

Other significant commitments undertaken in their favour.............................................................

9502

........................

Amount of direct and indirect remunerations and pensions, included in the income statement,

as long as this disclosure does not concern exclusively or mainly, the situation of a single

identifiable person

To directors and managers ................................................................................................................

9503

2.081.000,00

To former directors and former managers .........................................................................................

9504

........................

AUDITORS OR PEOPLE THEY ARE LINKED TO

Codes

Period

Auditor's fees........................................................................................................................................

9505

186.000,00

Fees for exceptional services or special missions executed in the company by the auditor

Other attestation missions .................................................................................................................

95061

81.861,00

Tax consultancy .................................................................................................................................

95062

........................

Other missions external to the audit ..................................................................................................

95063

9.500,00

Fees for exceptional services or special missions executed in the company by people they are

linked to

Other attestation missions .................................................................................................................

95081

........................

Tax consultancy .................................................................................................................................

95082

22.710,00

Other missions external to the audit ..................................................................................................

95083

........................

Mentions related to article 134 from the Companies Code

First - F2019b - 46 / 56

Nr.

BE 0415.928.179

F 6.18.1

INFORMATION RELATING TO CONSOLIDATED ACCOUNTS

INFORMATION TO DISCLOSE BY EACH ENTERPRISE THAT IS SUBJECT TO COMPANY LAW ON THE CONSOLIDATED ACCOUNTS OF

ENTERPRISES

The enterprise has prepared and published consolidated accounts and a consolidated report

First - F2019b - 47 / 56

Nr.

BE 0415.928.179

F 6.18.2

FINANCIAL RELATIONSHIPS OF THE GROUP LED BY THE ENTERPRISE IN BELGIUM WITH AUDITORS OR WITH PEOPLE THEY ARE LINKED

TO

Codes

Period

Mentions related to article 134, §4 and §5 from the Companies Code

Auditor's fees according to a mandate at the group level led by the company publishing the

9507

309.500,00

information.............................................................................................................................................

Fees for exceptional services or special missions executed in these group by the auditor

Other attestation missions ...................................................................................................................

95071

86.361,00

Tax consultancy ..................................................................................................................................

95072

........................

Other missions external to the audit ....................................................................................................

95073

9.500,00

Fees to people auditors are linked to according to the mandate at the group level led by the

9509

537.161,00

company publishing the information...................................................................................................

Fees for exceptional services or special missions executed in the group by people they are

linked to

Other attestation missions ...................................................................................................................

95091

2.000,00

Tax consultancy ..................................................................................................................................

95092

22.710,00

Other missions external to the audit ....................................................................................................

95093

8.865,00

Mentions related to article 134 from the Companies Code

First - F2019b - 48 / 56

Nr.

BE 0415.928.179

F 6.19

VALUATION RULES

SAMENVATTING VAN DE WAARDERINGSREGELS

I. Beginsel

De waarderingsregels worden vastgesteld overeenkomstig de bepalingen van het koninklijk besluit van 30 januari 2001 tot uitvoering van het Wetboek van vennootschappen.

Ten behoeve van het getrouwe beeld wordt in de volgende uitzonderingsgevallen afgeweken van de bij dit besluit bepaalde waarderingsregels :

Deze afwijkingen worden als volgt verantwoord :

Deze afwijkingen beïnvloeden als volgt het vermogen, de financiële positie en het resultaat vóór belasting van de onderneming.

De waarderingsregels werden ten opzichte van het vorige boekjaar qua verwoording of toepassing [xxxxxxxxxx] [niet gewijzigd]; zo ja,

dan heeft de wijziging betrekking op :

en heeft een [positieve] [negatieve] invloed op het resultaat van het boekjaar vóór belasting ten belope van

EUR.

De resultatenrekening [xxxxxx] [wordt

niet] op belangrijke wijze beïnvloed

door opbrengsten en kosten die

aan een vorig boekjaar

moeten worden toegerekend; zo ja, dan

hebben deze betrekking op :

De cijfers van het boekjaar zijn niet

vergelijkbaar met die van het vorige

boekjaar en wel om de volgende

reden :

[Voor de vergelijkbaarheid worden de cijfers van het vorige boekjaar op de volgende punten aangepast] [Voor de vergelijking van de jaarrekeningen van beide boekjaren moet met volgende elementen rekening worden gehouden]

Bij gebrek aan objectieve beoordelingscriteria is de waardering van de voorzienbare risico's, mogelijke verliezen en ontwaardingen waarvan hierna sprake, onvermijdelijk aleatoir :

Andere inlichtingen die noodzakelijk zijn opdat de jaarrekening een getrouw beeld zou geven van het vermogen, de financiële positie en het resultaat van de onderneming :

II. Bijzondere regels

De oprichtingskosten :

De oprichtingskosten worden onmiddellijk ten laste genomen, behoudens volgende kosten die worden geactiveerd :

Herstructureringskosten :

Herstructureringskosten werden [geactiveerd] [niet geactiveerd] in de loop van het boekjaar; zo ja, dan wordt dit als volgt verantwoord :

Immateriële vaste activa :

Het bedrag aan immateriële vaste

activa omvat voor

EUR kosten van

onderzoek en ontwikkeling. De afschrijvings-

termijn voor deze kosten en voor

de goodwill beloopt [meer] [niet meer] dan

5 jaar; indien meer dan 5 jaar wordt deze termijn als

verantwoord :

Materiële vaste activa :

In de loop van het boekjaar [xxxxxxx] [werden geen] materiële vaste activa geherwaardeerd; zo ja, dan wordt deze herwaardering als volgt verantwoord :

Afschrijvingen geboekt tijdens het boekjaar :

First - F2019b - 49 / 56

Nr.

BE 0415.928.179

F 6.19

+

------------------------------------

+

--------------------

+

--------------------

+

---------------------------------------------------

+

+

+

Methode

+

Basis

+

Afschrijvingspercentages

+

+

Activa

+

L (lineaire)

+

NG (niet-

+

-------------------------

+

-------------------------

+

+

+

D (degressieve)

+

geherwaardeerde)

+

Hoofdsom

+

Bijkomende kosten

+

+

+

A (andere)

+ G(geherwaardeerde) +

Min. - Max.

+

Min. - Max.

+

+

------------------------------------

+

--------------------

+

--------------------

+

-------------------------

+

-------------------------

+

+

+

+

+

+

+

+ 1. Oprichtingskosten ..............

+

+

+

+

+

+

+

+

+

+

+

+ 2. Immateriële vaste activa .......

+

+

+

+

+

+

+

+

+

+

+

+ 3. Industriële, administratieve of +

+

+

+

+

+

commerciële gebouwen * .........

+

L

+

+

5.00

- 20.00

+

0.00

- 0.00

+

+

+

+

+

+

+

+ 4. Installaties, machines en

+

+

+

+

+

+

uitrustingen * .................

+

L

+

+

10.00

- 10.00

+

0.00

- 0.00

+

+

+

L

+

+

10.00

- 33.00

+

0.00

- 0.00

+

+

+

+

+

+

+

+ 5. Rollend materieel * ............

+

L

+

+

20.00

- 20.00

+

0.00

- 0.00

+

+

+

+

+

+

+

+ 6. Kantoormateriaal en meubilair * +

L

+

+

20.00

- 33.00

+

0.00

- 0.00

+

+

+

+

+

+

+

+ 7. Andere matriële vaste activa * .+

+

+

+

+

+

------------------------------------

+

--------------------

+

--------------------

+

-------------------------

+

-------------------------

+

* Met inbegrip van de in leasing gehouden activa; deze worden in voorkomend geval op een afzonderlijke lijn vermeld.

Overschot aan toegepaste, fiscaal aftrekbare, versnelde afschrijvingen ten opzichte van de

economisch verantwoorde

afschrijvingen :

- bedrag voor het boekjaar :

EUR.

- gecummuleerd bedrag voor de vaste activa verworven vanaf het boekjaar dat na 31 december

1983 begint :

EUR.

Financiële vaste activa :

In de loop van het boekjaar [werden] [xxxxxxxxxxx] deelnemingen geherwaardeerd; zo ja, dan

wordt deze herwaardering als volgt

verantwoord : zie jaarverslag

Voorraden :

Voorraden worden gewaardeerd tegen de aanschaffingswaarde berekend volgens de fifo methode

:

  1. Grond- en hulpstoffen :
  2. Goederen in bewerking - gereed product :
  3. Handelsgoederen :
  4. Onroerende goederen bestemd voor verkoop :

Producten :

  • De vervaardigingsprijs van de producten waarvan de poductie meer dan één jaar beslaat, [xxxxxx] [omvat geen] financiële kosten verbonden aan de kapitalen ontleend om de productie ervan te financieren.

Bij het einde van het boekjaar bedraagt de marktwaarde van de totale voorraden ongeveer (deze inlichting is slechts vereist zo het verschil belangrijk is).

% meer dan hun boekwaarde.

Bestellingen in uitvoering :

First - F2019b - 50 / 56

Nr.

BE 0415.928.179

F 6.19

Bestellingen in uitvoering worden geherwaardeerd [tegen vervaardigingsprijs] [tegen vervaardigingsprijs, verhoogd met een gedeelte van het resultaat naar gelang van de vordering der werken].

Schulden :

De passiva [xxxxxxxx] [bevatten geen] schulden op lange termijn, zonder rente of met een abnormale lage rente; zo ja, dan wordt op deze schulden [een] [geen] disconto toegepast dat wordt geactiveerd.

Vreemde valuta :

De omrekening in EUR van tegoeden, schulden en verbintenissen in vreemde valuta gebeurt op volgende

grondslagen :

De resultaten uit de omrekening van de vreemde valuta zijn als volgt in de jaarrekening verwerkt :

Leasingovereenkomsten :

Wat de niet-geactiveerde gebruiksrechten uit leasingovereenkomsten betreft (artikel 102, par. 1 van

het koninklijk besluit van

30 januari 2001), beliepen de vergoedingen en huurgelden die betrekking hebben op het boekjaar voor

de leasing van onroerende

goederen :

EUR.

First - F2019b - 51 / 56

Nr.

BE 0415.928.179

F 7

OTHER DOCUMENTS TO BE FILED UNDER BELGIAN

COMPANY LAW

MANAGEMENT REPORT

First - F2019b - 52 / 56

Nr.

BE 0415.928.179

F 10

SOCIAL BALANCE SHEET

Number of joint industrial committee:

100

200 ..........

.......... ..........

STATEMENT OF THE PERSONS EMPLOYED

EMPLOYEES FOR WHOM THE ENTERPRISE SUBMITTED A DIMONA DECLARATION OR WHO ARE RECORDED IN THE GENERAL PERSONNEL REGISTER

During the current period

Codes

Total

1. Men

2. Women

Average number of employees

Full-time ...................................................................................

1001

119,0

65,9

53,1

Part-time ..................................................................................

1002

24,6

5,8

18,8

Total in full-time equivalents ....................................................

1003

138,3

70,6

67,7

Number of hours actually worked

Full-time ...................................................................................

1011

191.447

106.296

85.151

Part-time ..................................................................................

1012

30.767

6.793

23.974

Total .........................................................................................

1013

222.214

113.089

109.125

Personnel costs

Full-time ...................................................................................

1021

10.533.145,51

5.780.133,95

4.753.011,56

Part-time ..................................................................................

1022

2.038.616,77

633.383,23

1.405.233,54

Total .........................................................................................

1023

12.571.762,28

6.413.517,18

6.158.245,10

Advantages in addition to wages.............................................

1033

224.149,00

112.750,00

111.399,00

During the preceding period

Codes

P. Total

1P. Men

2P. Women

Average number of employees in FTE .........................................

1003

129,0

70,3

58,7

Number of hours actually worked .................................................

1013

211.378

115.825

95.553

Personnel costs ............................................................................

1023

12.034.003,98

6.965.817,86

5.068.186,12

Advantages in addition to wages ..................................................

1033

214.389,00

116.059,00

98.330,00

First - F2019b - 53 / 56

Nr.

BE 0415.928.179

F 10

EMPLOYEES FOR WHOM THE ENTERPRISE SUBMITTED A DIMONA DECLARATION OR WHO ARE RECORDED IN THE GENERAL PERSONNEL REGISTER (continued)

At the closing date of the period

Codes

1.

Full-time

2. Part-time

3. Total full-time

equivalents

Number of employees................................................................

105

127

23

145,2

By nature of the employment contract

Contract for an indefinite period ..............................................

110

125

23

143,2

Contract for a definite period ...................................................

111

2

........................

2,0

Contract for the execution of a specifically assigned work ......

112

........................

........................

........................

Replacement contract ..............................................................

113

........................

........................

........................

According to gender and study level

Men ..........................................................................................

120

67

6

71,8

primary education ...............................................................

1200

........................

........................

........................

secondary education ...........................................................

1201

25

........................

25,0

higher non-university education ..........................................

1202

33

3

35,4

university education ............................................................

1203

9

3

11,4

Women ....................................................................................

121

60

17

73,4

primary education ...............................................................

1210

........................

........................

........................

secondary education ...........................................................

1211

15

4

17,8

higher non-university education ..........................................

1212

27

10

35,3

university education ............................................................

1213

18

3

20,3

By professional category

Management staff ....................................................................

130

........................

........................

........................

Employees ...............................................................................

134

127

23

145,2

Workers ...................................................................................

132

........................

........................

........................

Others ......................................................................................

133

........................

........................

........................

HIRED TEMPORARY STAFF AND PERSONNEL PLACED AT THE ENTERPRISE'S DISPOSAL

During the period

Average number of persons employed ..........................................................................

Number of hours actually worked ..................................................................................

Costs for the enterprise ..................................................................................................

1.

Hired

2. Persons placed

Codes

temporary staff

at the

enterprise's

disposal

150

3,6

........................

151

7.014

........................

152

227.095,77

........................

First - F2019b - 54 / 56

Nr.

BE 0415.928.179

F 10

LIST OF PERSONNEL MOVEMENTS DURING THE PERIOD

ENTRIES

Codes

1.

Full-time

2.

Part-time

3.

Total full-time

equivalents

Number of employees for whom the entreprise submitted a

DIMONA declaration or who have been recorded in the

205

46

3

47,8

general personnel register during the financial year ..............

By nature of employment contract

Contract for an indefinite period ..............................................

210

22

2

23,6

Contract for a definite period ...................................................

211

24

1

24,2

Contract for the execution of a specifically assigned work ......

212

........................

........................

........................

Replacement contract ..............................................................

213

........................

........................

........................

DEPARTURES

Codes

1.

Full-time

2.

Part-time

3.

Total full-time

equivalents

Number of employees whose contract-termination date has

been entered in DIMONA declaration or in the general

305

31

3

32,5

personnel register during the financial year ...........................

By nature of employment contract

Contract for an indefinite period ..............................................

310

9

2

10,3

Contract for a definite period ...................................................

311

22

1

22,2

Contract for the execution of a specifically assigned work ......

312

........................

........................

........................

Replacement contract ..............................................................

313

........................

........................

........................

By reason of termination of contract

Retirement ...............................................................................

340

........................

........................

........................

Unemployment with extra allowance from enterprise ..............

341

........................

........................

........................

Dismissal

.................................................................................

342

3

1

3,5

Other reason ............................................................................

343

28

2

29,0

the number of persons who continue to render services to

........................

........................

the enterprise at least half-time on a self-employed basis ..

350

........................

First - F2019b - 55 / 56

Nr.

BE 0415.928.179

F 10

INFORMATION ON TRAINING PROVIDED TO EMPLOYEES DURING THE PERIOD

Codes

Men

Codes

Women

Total of initiatives of formal professional training at the expense of the

employer

Number of employees involved .....................................................................

5801

40

5811

59

Number of actual training hours ....................................................................

5802

566

5812

646

Net costs for the enterprise ...........................................................................

5803

52.950,00

5813

70.543,00

of which gross costs directly linked to training .........................................

58031

43.684,00

58131

61.417,00

of which fees paid and paiments to collective funds ................................

58032

9.266,00

58132

9.126,00

of which grants and other financial advantages received (to deduct) ......

58033

........................

58133

........................

Total of initiatives of less formal or informal professional training at the

expense of the employer

Number of employees involved .....................................................................

5821

........................

5831

........................

Number of actual training hours ....................................................................

5822

........................

5832

........................

Net costs for the enterprise ...........................................................................

5823

........................

5833

........................

Total of initiatives of initial professional training at the expense of the

employer

Number of employees involved .....................................................................

5841

........................

5851

........................

Number of actual training hours ....................................................................

5842

........................

5852

........................

Net costs for the enterprise ...........................................................................

5843

........................

5853

........................

First - F2019b - 56 / 56

Disclaimer

Kinepolis Group NV published this content on 04 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2020 09:18:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on KINEPOLIS GROUP SA
05:19aKINEPOLIS : Statutory financial statement Kinepolis Group NV 2019
PU
05:09aKINEPOLIS : Voting letter for the Ordinary General Meeting
PU
05:09aKINEPOLIS : Voting letter for the Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
05:04aKINEPOLIS : Redrafted convening notice dated 4 May 2020 (Covid-19)
PU
05:04aKINEPOLIS : Proxy for the Ordinary General Meeting (Covid-19)
PU
05:04aKINEPOLIS : Proxy for the Extraordinary General Meeting (Covid-19)
PU
02:01aKINEPOLIS : Practicalities General Meetings
AQ
04/30KINEPOLIS : Publication of a transparency notification
AQ
04/09KINEPOLIS : Statutory financial statement Kinepolis Group NV 2019
PU
04/09KINEPOLIS : Convening notice to the Ordinary General Meeting and the Extraordina..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 479 M
EBIT 2020 71,9 M
Net income 2020 39,4 M
Debt 2020 505 M
Yield 2020 2,41%
P/E ratio 2020 25,8x
P/E ratio 2021 14,7x
EV / Sales2020 2,98x
EV / Sales2021 2,24x
Capitalization 923 M
Chart KINEPOLIS GROUP SA
Duration : Period :
Kinepolis Group SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KINEPOLIS GROUP SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 53,25  €
Last Close Price 34,35  €
Spread / Highest target 71,8%
Spread / Average Target 55,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 31,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eddy Duquenne Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joost Bert Chairman
Nicolas de Clercq Chief Financial Officer
Philip Ghekiere Vice Chairman
Geert Vanderstappen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KINEPOLIS GROUP SA-41.98%1 015
WANDA FILM HOLDING CO., LTD.1.15%4 916
CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.-60.06%1 589
HENGDIAN ENTERTAINMENT CO., LTD.-0.61%1 314
PVR LIMITED-1.67%686
CINEPLEX INC.-55.16%682
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group