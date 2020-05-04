Kinepolis : Voting letter for the Extraordinary General Meeting

Kinepolis Group NV - Eeuwfeestlaan 20 - 1020 Brussels - VAT BE 0415.928.179 - RLP Brussels www.kinepolis.com/corporate - companysecretary@kinepolis.com

VOTING LETTER EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING 13 MAY 2020

IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE ROYAL DECREE OF APRIL 9, 2020 THE ULTIMATE DATE FOR DELIVERY OF THE VOTING LETTER FORM IS MAY 9, 2020. THE SHAREHOLDERS ARE HOWEVER REMINDED OF THE FACT THAT THE CONDITIONS FOR ADMISSION TO THE GENERAL MEETINGS REMAIN UNCHANGED AND THAT THE FORMALITIES RELATED THERETO NEED TO BE FULFILLED BY MAY 7, 2020.

A COPY OF THIS VOTING LETTER,DULY SIGNED, MUST HAVE BEEN COMMUNICATED TO THE COMPANY NO LATER THAN ON MAY 9, 2020 BY E-MAIL TO COMPANYSECRETARY@KINEPOLIS.COM OR BY REGULAR MAIL TO KINEPOLIS GROUP NV, LEGAL DEPARTMENT, THE OFFICE I, MOUTSTRAAT 132-146, 9000 GENT.

The undersigned

(Physical persons: name, domicile and national registration number)

.........................................................................................................................................................

.........................................................................................................................................................

Or

(Legal entities: corporate name, legal form, corporate registered office and enterprise number)

.........................................................................................................................................................

.........................................................................................................................................................

Represented by:

.........................................................................................................................................................

owner of ......................................voting shares in the public limited company "KINEPOLIS

GROUP NV"with registered office at 1020 Brussels, Eeuwfeestlaan 20, Enterprise Number VAT BE 0415.928.179 RLP Brussels

Votes in the following way on the Extraordinary General Meeting which will be held on 13 May 2020:

Agenda and proposal of resolutions for the Extraordinary General MeetingFree translation

1.Amendment to Article 22 of the articles of association

Proposal for resolution:

The extraordinary general meeting decides to amend Article 22 of the articles of association as follows:

"The company shall be lawfully represented in all its acts and actions, included the representation at law, by two directors acting jointly or by the managing director acting individually, also in matters that are not part of the day-to-day management, who shall not be required to furnish proof vis-à-vis third parties of a prior decision of the board of directors. Two directors may delegate the representation of the company for special and specific matters (including representation at law) to an authorized representative, even if this person is not a shareholder or director himself. "

Vote instruction - Agenda item n°1: