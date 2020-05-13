Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Kinepolis Group SA    KIN   BE0974274061

KINEPOLIS GROUP SA

(KIN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kinepolis : Written questions and answers - Ordinary General Meeting of 13 05 2020.pdf

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/13/2020 | 05:15am EDT

WRITTEN QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS

ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF 13 MAY 2020

Question received by e-mail in date of 8 May 2020

Question: The recent acquisitions of Kinepolis Group have led to a significant increase in financing obligations. Considering the fact that little to no revenue will be realised due to the closure of the cinemas, it seems to me that the cash position of the Group will be reduced significantly. Does Kinepolis already know how it will recover its funds?

Answer:Kinepolis takes all measures necessary to reduce the impact at all cost levels, including the fixed costs and outgoing cash flows. For example, all investments that were not urgent or to which no commitment had yet been made have been stopped, with the exception of the ongoing investments in the new construction projects in Haarlem and 'Mall of the Netherlands' in Leidschendam.

At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kinepolis held almost € 70.0 million in liquid assets and a line of credit amounting to € 120.0 million. Therefore, Kinepolis has sufficient liquid assets to cope with this crisis. In recent years, Kinepolis has pursued a prudent financial policy. This has resulted in an average term of more than five years of the outstanding financial liabilities. The next major repayment of its bonds will not take place until 2022. Kinepolis also has a strong and healthy balance sheet with an important real estate portfolio.

Disclaimer

Kinepolis Group NV published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2020 09:14:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on KINEPOLIS GROUP SA
05:15aKINEPOLIS : Written questions and answers - Ordinary General Meeting of 13 05 20..
PU
05:10aKINEPOLIS : Written questions and answers - Ordinary General Meeting of 13 May 2..
PU
01:00aKINEPOLIS : Business update Q1 2020
AQ
05/04KINEPOLIS : Statutory financial statement Kinepolis Group NV 2019
PU
05/04KINEPOLIS : Voting letter for the Ordinary General Meeting
PU
05/04KINEPOLIS : Voting letter for the Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
05/04KINEPOLIS : Proxy for the Ordinary General Meeting (Covid-19)
PU
05/04KINEPOLIS : Redrafted convening notice dated 4 May 2020 (Covid-19)
PU
05/04KINEPOLIS : Proxy for the Extraordinary General Meeting (Covid-19)
PU
05/04KINEPOLIS : Practicalities General Meetings
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 479 M
EBIT 2020 71,9 M
Net income 2020 39,4 M
Debt 2020 505 M
Yield 2020 2,47%
P/E ratio 2020 25,2x
P/E ratio 2021 14,3x
EV / Sales2020 2,93x
EV / Sales2021 2,20x
Capitalization 900 M
Chart KINEPOLIS GROUP SA
Duration : Period :
Kinepolis Group SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KINEPOLIS GROUP SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 53,25  €
Last Close Price 33,50  €
Spread / Highest target 76,1%
Spread / Average Target 59,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 34,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eddy Duquenne Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joost Bert Chairman
Nicolas de Clercq Chief Financial Officer
Philip Ghekiere Vice Chairman
Geert Vanderstappen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KINEPOLIS GROUP SA-43.41%978
WANDA FILM HOLDING CO., LTD.1.62%5 144
CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.-61.36%1 537
HENGDIAN ENTERTAINMENT CO., LTD.2.64%1 394
CINEPLEX INC.-58.97%629
PVR LIMITED1.58%621
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group