Kinetic Mines and Energy : Announcements and Notices - Date of Board Meeting

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

KINETIC MINES AND ENERGY LIMITED ɢඎᘤุঐ๕Ϟࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1277)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Kinetic Mines and Energy Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Thursday, 21 March 2019 for the purpose of considering and approving, among other things, the final results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2018 and its publication, and the recommendation on the payment of a dividend, if any.

By order of the Board of Kinetic Mines and Energy Limited

Zhang Li

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 1 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises seven directors, of whom three are executive directors, namely Mr. Zhang Li (Chairman), Mr. Gu Jianhua (Chief Executive Officer) and Mr. Zhang Liang, Johnson; one is a non-executive director, namely Ms. Zhang Lin and three are independent non-executive directors, namely Ms. Liu Peilian, Mr. Zheng Ercheng and Ms. Xue Hui.