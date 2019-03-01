Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Kinetic Mines and Energy Ltd    1277   KYG525931039

KINETIC MINES AND ENERGY LTD

(1277)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kinetic Mines and Energy : Announcements and Notices - Date of Board Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/01/2019 | 04:44am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

KINETIC MINES AND ENERGY LIMITED ɢඎᘤุঐ๕Ϟࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1277)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Kinetic Mines and Energy Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Thursday, 21 March 2019 for the purpose of considering and approving, among other things, the final results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2018 and its publication, and the recommendation on the payment of a dividend, if any.

By order of the Board of Kinetic Mines and Energy Limited

Zhang Li

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 1 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises seven directors, of whom three are executive directors, namely Mr. Zhang Li (Chairman), Mr. Gu Jianhua (Chief Executive Officer) and Mr. Zhang Liang, Johnson; one is a non-executive director, namely Ms. Zhang Lin and three are independent non-executive directors, namely Ms. Liu Peilian, Mr. Zheng Ercheng and Ms. Xue Hui.

Disclaimer

Kinetic Mines and Energy Limited published this content on 01 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2019 09:43:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KINETIC MINES AND ENERGY L
04:44aKINETIC MINES AND ENERGY : Announcements and Notices - Date of Board Meeting
PU
04:44aKINETIC MINES AND ENERGY : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Secur..
PU
01/21KINETIC MINES AND ENERGY : Announcements and Notices - Positive Profit Alert
PU
01/21KINETIC MINES AND ENERGY : Issued Positive Profit Alert; Expected 40% Growth in ..
AQ
2018KINETIC MINES AND ENERGY : Announcements and Notices - Closure of Register of Me..
PU
2018KINETIC MINES AND ENERGY : Record High in 2018 Interim Results; Net Profit Incre..
AQ
2018KINETIC MINES AND ENERGY : Announcements and Notices - Date of Board Meeting
PU
2018KINETIC MINES AND ENERGY : M&E tips interim net profit up over 80%
AQ
2018KINETIC MINES AND ENERGY : Announcements and Notices - Positive Profit Alert
PU
2018KINETIC MINES AND ENERGY : Announcements and Notices - Closure of Register of Me..
PU
More news
Chart KINETIC MINES AND ENERGY LTD
Duration : Period :
Kinetic Mines and Energy Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Jian Hua Gu Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Li Zhang Chairman
Pei Lian Liu Independent Non-Executive Director
Lin Zhang Non-Executive Director
Hui Xue Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KINETIC MINES AND ENERGY LTD2.17%0
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED14.76%59 389
GLENCORE4.32%56 899
COAL INDIA-8.02%19 314
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY CO LTD21.10%13 484
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY11.61%8 934
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.