Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Kinetic Mines and Energy Ltd    1277   KYG525931039

KINETIC MINES AND ENERGY LTD (1277)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 01/18
0.46 HKD   0.00%
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kinetic Mines and Energy : Announcements and Notices - Positive Profit Alert

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/21/2019 | 05:34am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

KINETIC MINES AND ENERGY LIMITED ɢඎᘤุঐ๕Ϟࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1277)

POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

This announcement is made by the Company pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Listing Rules and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance.

The Board wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company and potential investors that based on a preliminary review of the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2018, it is expected that the Group's consolidated net profit for the year ended 31 December 2018 will increase significantly by over 40% as compared to the consolidated net profit of RMB540.0 million for the year ended 31 December 2017.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

This announcement is made by Kinetic Mines and Energy Limited (the "Company") and together with its subsidiaries (the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") would like to inform the shareholders of the Company and potential investors that, based on a preliminary review of the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2018, it is expected that the Group's consolidated net profit for the year ended 31 December 2018 will increase significantly by over 40% as compared to the consolidated net profit of RMB540.0 million for the year ended 31 December 2017. This is mainly attributable to a higher turnoverof the Group for the year ended 31 December 2018. The Group recorded a total sales of over RMB2,400.0 million in 2018, representing an increase of approximately 35% over the total sales of the Group in 2017. In addition, the average selling price of the Group's coal products remained relatively stable for the year ended 31 December 2018 compared to the year ended 31 December 2017.

The information contained in this announcement is based only on the preliminary assessment by the Board upon its review of the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2018 and other information currently available to the Company which has not been reviewed or audited by the Company's independent auditor. Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to refer to the details of the Company's results announcement for the year ending 31 December 2018 expected to be announced by the end of March 2019.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Kinetic Mines and Energy Limited

Zhang Li

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 21 January 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises seven directors, of whom three are executive directors, namely Mr. Zhang Li (Chairman), Mr. Gu Jianhua (Chief Executive Officer) and Mr. Zhang Liang, Johnson; one is a non-executive director, namely Ms. Zhang Lin, and three are independent non-executive directors, namely Ms. Xue Hui, Ms. Liu Peilian and Mr. Zheng Ercheng.

Disclaimer

Kinetic Mines and Energy Limited published this content on 21 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2019 10:33:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KINETIC MINES AND ENERGY L
05:34aKINETIC MINES AND ENERGY : Announcements and Notices - Positive Profit Alert
PU
04:07aKINETIC MINES AND ENERGY : Issued Positive Profit Alert; Expected 40% Growth in ..
AQ
2018KINETIC MINES AND ENERGY : Announcements and Notices - Closure of Register of Me..
PU
2018KINETIC MINES AND ENERGY : Record High in 2018 Interim Results; Net Profit Incre..
AQ
2018KINETIC MINES AND ENERGY : Announcements and Notices - Date of Board Meeting
PU
2018KINETIC MINES AND ENERGY : M&E tips interim net profit up over 80%
AQ
2018KINETIC MINES AND ENERGY : Announcements and Notices - Positive Profit Alert
PU
2018KINETIC MINES AND ENERGY : Announcements and Notices - Closure of Register of Me..
PU
2018KINETIC MINES AND ENERGY : Proxy Form
PU
2017KINETIC MINES AND ENERGY : Announcements and Notices - Positive Profit Alert
PU
More news
Chart KINETIC MINES AND ENERGY LTD
Duration : Period :
Kinetic Mines and Energy Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Jian Hua Gu Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Li Zhang Chairman
Pei Lian Liu Independent Non-Executive Director
Lin Zhang Non-Executive Director
Hui Xue Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KINETIC MINES AND ENERGY LTD0.00%0
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED5.85%54 345
GLENCORE2.20%54 022
COAL INDIA-4.47%20 052
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY CO LTD7.26%11 776
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY4.09%8 259
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.