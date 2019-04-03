Kinetic Mines and Energy : Announces 2018 Annual Results

Kinetic Mines and Energy Limited

Announces 2018 Annual Results

between the supply and demand, and the operations of most enterprises have been improved, and new progresses have been achieved in industrial restructuring as well as transformation and upgrading. The quality of coal supply improves significantly and the coal prices are kept at a high level in general. The profitability of the coal industry continues to improve in the cases of favorable coal prices and the market conditions are gradually getting better.

Benefitting from the advantages of the quality of coal products, well-developed industry chain, sound cost control and efficient production technology, the Group has experienced continuous remarkable growth in its turnover. In addition, drawing upon its high-quality coal layers, mining efficiency, quality coal product brand "Kinetic 2" (力量2), mining cost reduction and mitigating risks arising from coal price fluctuations, the Group thereby has been achieving the best possible gross profit margin in the current coal market. Moreover, the Group implemented the all-around optimized management strategy. It gradually rolled out the port coal storage, on-site delivery and distribution business, so as to enhance the Group's sales and bargaining capacity at port and boost our gross profit margin rising above the industry average. It also proactively enriched coal sales channels and vigorously explore various quality customer base, with a view to maintaining high receivables recovery ratio. And it continued to strictly control sales, transportation, port and management costs, thereby maximizing its profit.

Mr. Zhang Li, Chairman and Executive Director of Kinetic Mines, said, "In 2018, international trade friction continued to escalate, which has brought critical challenges in both the Chinese economy and the global economy. The Chinese government has facilitated numerous financial and economic stability policies and measures, prompting its economy to advance and grow with a stable momentum. During the year, the raw coal output of coal mining enterprises rose steadily, which strikes an overall balance between supply and demand in the coal industry. Leveraging on the stable coal market and price, profitability of leading coal enterprises has been on an upward track. Looking forward to 2019, the Group expects that coal production, sales and trading business will grow steadily. The Group will also take proactive measures to cater for changes in new market regulations, strictly adhere to controlling production cost, follow the operating strategy of low-costproduction while fully capitalizing on its stable cash flow and strong profitability thanks to its high-standardand high-qualityproduct competitive edge, aiming to seize development opportunities, creating the highest value for shareholders."

