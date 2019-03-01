Kinetic Mines and Energy : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

28/02/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date Submitted

Kinetic Mines and Energy Limited 01/03/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

1277

Description :

Ordinary Shares

No. of ordinary shares Balance at close of preceding month 500,000,000,000 Increase/(decrease) Nil Balance at close of the month 500,000,000,000 (State capital currency) (State currency) US$0.001 US$500,000,000 Nil US$0.001 US$500,000,000 Par value Authorised share No. of ordinary (State capital shares currency) (State currency) N/A

(2) Stock code : N/ABalance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the monthDescription :

Par valueAuthorised share

2. Preference SharesStock code :

N/A

Description :

Balance at close of preceding month Increase/(decrease) Balance at close of the month 3. Other Classes of Shares N/A

Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Description :

No. of other classes of shares preference shares N/A No. of Par value Authorised share (State capital currency) (State currency) Par value Authorised share (State capital currency) (State currency) N/A

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

US$500,000,000

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

(1) (2)No of preference shares

No. of other classes of sharesBalance at close of preceding month

8,430,000,000

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease) during the month

Nil

Balance at close of the month

8,430,000,000

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share option scheme 1. Share Option Scheme

including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

( 06/03/2012)

Ordinary shares (Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Granted

0

Movement during the month Exercised No. of new shares of No. of new shares of issuer issued during issuer which may be the month pursuant issued pursuant thereto thereto as at close of the month 0 0 Total A. (Ordinary shares) Nil (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A

0

Cancelled

Lapsed

0

Nil

0

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

Nil

N/A N/A

)Amount atclose of preceding month

No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issuer which issued may be during the issued month pursuant pursuant thereto as at thereto Total C. (Ordinary shares) Nil (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A Converted during the month

Amount at close of the month

Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Share Option Schemes)

close of the month