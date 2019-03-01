Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Kinetic Mines and Energy Ltd    1277   KYG525931039

KINETIC MINES AND ENERGY LTD

(1277)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kinetic Mines and Energy : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/01/2019 | 04:44am EST

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

28/02/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date Submitted

Kinetic Mines and Energy Limited

01/03/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

1277

Description :

Ordinary Shares

No. of ordinary

shares

Balance at close of preceding month

500,000,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

Nil

Balance at close of the month

500,000,000,000

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

US$0.001

US$500,000,000

Nil

US$0.001

US$500,000,000

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

N/A

(2) Stock code : N/ABalance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the monthDescription :

Par valueAuthorised share

2. Preference SharesStock code :

N/A

Description :

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

N/A

Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Description :

No. of other

classes of

shares

preference

shares

N/A

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

N/A

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

US$500,000,000

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

(1) (2)No of preference shares

No. of other classes of sharesBalance at close of preceding month

8,430,000,000

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease) during the month

Nil

Balance at close of the month

8,430,000,000

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

share option

scheme

1. Share Option Scheme

including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

( 06/03/2012)

Ordinary shares (Note 1)

2. N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

3. N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Granted

0

Movement during the month

Exercised

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

thereto

thereto as at close of

the month

0

0

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

Nil

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

0

Cancelled

Lapsed

0

Nil

0

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A

Nominal valueCurrency of nominal valueat close of preceding monthExercised during the month

Nominal value at close of the month

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

thereto as at

close of the

month

pursuant thereto

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A

(

/

/

)

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

(

/

/

)

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

(

/

/

)

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

Nil

N/A N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description 1. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)) 2. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

Currency of amount outstanding

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

)

)

)

)Amount atclose of preceding month

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

thereto

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

Nil

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Converted during the month

Amount at close of the month

Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Share Option Schemes)

close of the month

Disclaimer

Kinetic Mines and Energy Limited published this content on 01 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2019 09:43:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KINETIC MINES AND ENERGY L
04:44aKINETIC MINES AND ENERGY : Announcements and Notices - Date of Board Meeting
PU
04:44aKINETIC MINES AND ENERGY : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Secur..
PU
01/21KINETIC MINES AND ENERGY : Announcements and Notices - Positive Profit Alert
PU
01/21KINETIC MINES AND ENERGY : Issued Positive Profit Alert; Expected 40% Growth in ..
AQ
2018KINETIC MINES AND ENERGY : Announcements and Notices - Closure of Register of Me..
PU
2018KINETIC MINES AND ENERGY : Record High in 2018 Interim Results; Net Profit Incre..
AQ
2018KINETIC MINES AND ENERGY : Announcements and Notices - Date of Board Meeting
PU
2018KINETIC MINES AND ENERGY : M&E tips interim net profit up over 80%
AQ
2018KINETIC MINES AND ENERGY : Announcements and Notices - Positive Profit Alert
PU
2018KINETIC MINES AND ENERGY : Announcements and Notices - Closure of Register of Me..
PU
More news
Chart KINETIC MINES AND ENERGY LTD
Duration : Period :
Kinetic Mines and Energy Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Jian Hua Gu Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Li Zhang Chairman
Pei Lian Liu Independent Non-Executive Director
Lin Zhang Non-Executive Director
Hui Xue Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KINETIC MINES AND ENERGY LTD2.17%0
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED14.76%59 389
GLENCORE4.32%56 899
COAL INDIA-8.02%19 314
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY CO LTD21.10%13 484
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY11.61%8 934
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.