King Flair International : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO USE OF PROCEEDS DISCLOSED IN THE ANNUAL REPORT

King's Flair International (Holdings) Limited

科 勁 國 際（控 股）有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6822)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

IN RELATION TO

USE OF PROCEEDS DISCLOSED IN THE ANNUAL REPORT

Reference is made to the annual report of King's Flair International (Holdings) Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2019 (the "Annual Report"). Unless the context requires otherwise, capitalised terms used in this supplemental announcement shall have the meanings as they are used in the Annual Report.

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") would like to provide additional information pursuant to paragraphs 11(8) and 11A of Appendix 16 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") in relation to the use of the net proceeds raised from the Share Offer as set out below.

BREAKDOWN AND PURPOSE OF USE

Set out below is a breakdown of the planned use and actual use of the proceeds up to 31 December 2019: