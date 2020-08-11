King Flair International : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO USE OF PROCEEDS DISCLOSED IN THE ANNUAL REPORT

Log in
08/11/2020 | 12:16am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

King's Flair International (Holdings) Limited

科 勁 國 際（控 股）有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6822)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

IN RELATION TO

USE OF PROCEEDS DISCLOSED IN THE ANNUAL REPORT

Reference is made to the annual report of King's Flair International (Holdings) Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2019 (the "Annual Report"). Unless the context requires otherwise, capitalised terms used in this supplemental announcement shall have the meanings as they are used in the Annual Report.

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") would like to provide additional information pursuant to paragraphs 11(8) and 11A of Appendix 16 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") in relation to the use of the net proceeds raised from the Share Offer as set out below.

BREAKDOWN AND PURPOSE OF USE

Set out below is a breakdown of the planned use and actual use of the proceeds up to 31 December 2019:

Actual use of

Actual use of

Planned use of

proceeds from

proceeds

the listing

during the

Unused

Purpose of net proceeds as

proceeds as

date to

year ended

proceeds as at

disclosed in

31 December

31 December

31 December

disclosed in the Prospectus

the Prospectus

2018

2019

2019

HK$ million

HK$ million

HK$ million

HK$ million

To broaden customer base, to expand

penetration in existing markets and

to penetrate into new markets

11.0

11.0

-

-

- 1 -

Actual use of

Actual use of

Planned use of

proceeds from

proceeds

the listing

during the

Unused

Purpose of net proceeds as

proceeds as

date to

year ended

proceeds as at

disclosed in

31 December

31 December

31 December

disclosed in the Prospectus

the Prospectus

2018

2019

2019

HK$ million

HK$ million

HK$ million

HK$ million

To enhance the Group's product

design, development and

engineering capabilities

48.4

45.4

3.0

-

To establish flagship stores, with

one flagship store in Shanghai

by end of 2015, and expand the

Group's retail sales networks and

e-commerce business in the PRC

33.0

17.0

9.0

7.0

To purchase and renovate office

premises

98.9

-

-

98.9

To enhance the Group's information

technology infrastructure

6.5

6.5

-

-

For working capital and general

corporate purposes

22.0

22.0

-

-

219.8

101.9

12.0

105.9

REMAINING PROCEEDS

The Group has been gradually implementing its business strategy of expanding its retail sales networks and e-commence business in the PRC and the net proceeds of the Share Offer allocated for such purpose has been applied in line with such implementation. It is expected that the remaining HK$7 million of the proceeds allocated for this purpose will be fully utilized by the year ending 31 December 2020.

Since completion of the Share Offer in January 2015, the Company has been on the lookout for acquiring suitable premises for expansion of office space as described in the Prospectus. However, prices of office premises in Hong Kong has been in a continuous upward trend since then and prices for premises of suitable size and location on the market has exceeded the budget allocated for such purpose. The Group will continue identifying suitable premises for expansion with a view to implement the acquisition and utilise part or whole of the proceeds allocated for this purpose by the year ending 31 December 2021.

The information contained in this supplemental announcement does not affect other information contained in the Annual Report and save as disclosed above, all other information in the Annual Report remains unchanged.

- 2 -

Save as disclosed above, there is no material delay or change in the use of proceeds from the Share Offer. Further announcement(s) will be made by the Company in relation to the use of the remaining proceeds as and when appropriate.

By order of the Board

King's Flair International (Holdings) Limited

Wong Siu Wah

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 11 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprised two executive directors, namely, Mr. Wong Siu Wah (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer) and Ms. Wong Fook Chi; and three independent non-executive directors, namely, Dr. Lau Kin Tak, Mr. Anthony Graeme Michaels and Ms. Leung Wai Ling, Wylie.

- 3 -

Disclaimer

King's Flair International (Holdings) Ltd. published this content on 11 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2020 04:13:02 UTC
