KING STONE ENERGY GROUP LTD.

(0663)
King Stone Energy : Montnly Returns

03/03/2019 | 09:49pm EST

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

28/02/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedKing Stone Energy Group Limited 04/03/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

Description :

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

(2) Stock code :

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

Description :

No. of ordinary shares

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

Description :

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Description :

No. of other

classes of

shares

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

(1) (2)No of preference shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

7,010,055,568

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

0

Balance at close of

the month

7,010,055,568

No. of other classes of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

share option

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

scheme

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

thereto

thereto as at close of

the month

2019 3

shares (Note 1)

including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1.

(

/

/

)

2.

(

/

/

)

shares (Note 1)

3.

(

/

/

)

shares (Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Movement during the monthGrantedExercisedCancelledLapsed

Total A. (Ordinary shares) N/A

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

HK$0

N/A N/A

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

  • issuer issuer which

  • issued may beDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1.

Currency of nominal valueNominal value at close of preceding monthExercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthduring the month pursuant theretoissued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

2.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) 0 (Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

  • issuer issuer which

  • issued may beCurrency of amount outstanding

Class and description 1.

Amount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthduring the month pursuant theretoissued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

2.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

)

)

)

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A

(Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

Disclaimer

King Stone Energy Group Ltd. published this content on 04 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2019 02:48:05 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Hao Zong Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wong Chang Chairman
Sui Keung Chiu Independent Non-Executive Director
Zhu Liang Xu Executive Director
Benjamin Clark Danielson Executive Director & Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KING STONE ENERGY GROUP LTD.-4.62%111
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED15.98%58 629
GLENCORE4.48%56 069
COAL INDIA-3.36%19 963
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY CO LTD22.58%13 319
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY11.61%8 794
