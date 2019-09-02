Kingboard : LETTER TO NON-REGISTERED HOLDERS AND REQUEST FORM

Non-registered Holder's information (English full name and address) 非登記持有人資料（英文全名及 地 址）
Request Form
申 請 表 格
To: Kingboard Holdings Limited (the "Company") (Stock Code: 148)
致:
建 滔 集 團 有 限 公 司（「本 公 司」）（股 份 代 號：148）
c/o Tricor Secretaries Limited
經 卓 佳 秘 書 商 務 有 限 公 司
Level 54, Hopewell Centre
香 港 皇 后 大 道 東183 號
183 Queen's Road East
合 和 中 心54 樓
Hong Kong
Part A 甲 部
I/We would like to receive the printed version(s) of the Current Corporate Communication in the manner as indicated below: 本 人╱我 們 希 望 以 下 列 方 式 收 取 本 次 公 司 通 訊 之 印 刷 本：
(Please mark a "✓" in ONLY ONE of the following boxes) （請 從 下 列 選 擇 中，僅 在 其 中 一 個 空 格 內 劃 上「✓」號）
to receive the printed English version of the Current Corporate Communication; OR
收 取 本 次 公 司 通 訊 之 英 文 印 刷 本；或
to receive the printed Chinese version of the Current Corporate Communication; OR
收 取 本 次 公 司 通 訊 之 中 文 印 刷 本；或
to receive both the printed English and Chinese versions of the Current Corporate Communication.
同 時 收 取 本 次 公 司 通 訊 之 英 文 及 中 文 印 刷 本。
Part B 乙 部
I/We would like to receive the future corporate communications of the Company (the "Corporate Communications") in the manner as indicated below:
本 人 ╱ 我 們 希 望 以 下 列 方 式 收 取 日 後 本 公 司 之 公 司 通 訊（「公 司 通 訊」）：
(Please mark a "✓" in ONLY ONE of the following boxes) （請 從 下 列 選 擇 中，僅 在 其 中 一 個 空 格 內 劃 上「✓」號）
to access all future Corporate Communications by electronic means through the Company's website at www.kingboard.com instead of receiving printed copies, and receive a notification letter of the publication of the Corporate Communications on the Company's website; OR
透 過 本 公 司 網 站www.kingboard.com 以 電 子 方 式 存 取 所 有 日 後 公 司 通 訊，以 代 替 收 取 印 刷 本，並 收 取 公 司 通 訊 已 在 本 公 司 網 站 登 載 之 通 知 信 函；或
to receive the printed English version of all future Corporate Communications ONLY; OR 僅 收 取 所 有 日 後 公 司 通 訊 之 英 文 印 刷 本；或
to receive the printed Chinese version of all future Corporate Communications ONLY; OR 僅 收 取 所 有 日 後 公 司 通 訊 之 中 文 印 刷 本；或
to receive both the printed English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications. 同 時 收 取 所 有 日 後 公 司 通 訊 之 英 文 及 中 文 印 刷 本。
Non-registered Holder's full name:
Signature:
非登記持有人全名：
簽名：
(Please use BLOCK LETTERS)
（請用正楷填寫）
Address:
地址：
Contact telephone number:
Date:
聯絡電話號碼：
日期：
Notes 附註：
Please complete all your details clearly. Any Request Form that has not been completed clearly or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void at the discretion of the Company.
請 閣 下 清 楚 填 妥 所 有 資 料。本 公 司 將 有 酌 情 權 決 定 任 何 未 有 清 楚 填 妥 或 填 寫 不 正 確 之 申 請 表 格 無 效。
This Request Form is to be completed by the non-registered holders of securities of the Company. "Non-registered Holder" means such person or company whose listed securities are held in the Central Clearing and Settlement System and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited that such person or company wishes to receive the Corporate Communications.
本申請表格應由本公司證券的非登記持有人填寫。「非登記持有人」指其上市證券存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向本公司 發 出 通 知，希 望 收 到 公 司 通 訊。
For the avoidance of doubt, the Company does not accept any special instructions written on this Request Form.
為 免 存 疑，本 公 司 概 不 接 受 於 本 申 請 表 格 上 書 寫 之 任 何 額 外 指 示。
Corporate Communications refer to any documents issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of holders of any of the Company's securities, including but not limited to:
(a) directors' reports, annual accounts together with the independent auditor's reports and, where applicable, summary financial reports; (b) interim reports and, where applicable, summary interim reports; (c) notices of meetings; (d) listing documents; (e) circulars; and (f) proxy forms.
公 司 通 訊 指 本 公 司 發 出 或 將 予 發 出 以 供 其 任 何 證 券 持 有 人 參 照 或 採 取 行 動 之 任 何 文 件，其 中 包 括 但 不 限 於：(a) 董 事 會 報 告、年 度 賬 目 連 同 核 數 師 報 告 以 及（如 適 用） 財 務 摘 要 報 告；(b) 中 期 報 告 及（如 適 用）中 期 摘 要 報 告；(c) 會 議 通 告；(d) 上 市 文 件；(e) 通 函；及(f) 代 表 委 任 表 格。
PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT 收集個人資料聲明
"Personal Data" in this statement has the same meaning as "personal data" defined in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Cap 486 (the "PDPO"), which may include but not limited to your name, contact telephone number, email address and mailing address.
本 聲 明 中 之「個 人 資 料」相 等 於《個 人 資 料（私 隱）條 例》（第486 章）（「《私 隱 條 例》」）所 定 義 之「個 人 資 料」，當 中 可 能 包 括 但 不 限 於 閣 下 之 姓 名、聯 絡 電 話 號 碼、電 郵 地 址 及 郵 寄 地 址。
Your supply of Personal Data is on a voluntary basis for the purpose of receiving Corporate Communications in the manner chosen. Your Personal Data will be retained for such period as may be necessary for our verification and record purposes.
閣 下 是 自 願 提 供 個 人 資 料，以 便 按 閣 下 選 擇 之 方 式 收 取 公 司 通 訊。本 公 司 將 在 有 需 要 之 期 間，保 存 閣 下 之 個 人 資 料 作 核 實 及 記 錄 用 途。
You have the right to request access to and/or correction of the respective Personal Data in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO. Any such request for access to and/or correction of the Personal Data should be in writing by either of the following means:
閣 下 有 權 根 據《私 隱 條 例》中 的 條 款，查 閱 及╱或 修 改 閣 下 之 個 人 資 料。任 何 相 關 查 閱 及╱或 修 改 個 人 資 料 之 要 求 均 須 以 書 面 方 式 透 過 以 下 途 徑 提 出：
By mail to:
Privacy Compliance Officer
郵 寄 至：
私 隱 事 務 主 任
Tricor Secretaries Limited
卓 佳 秘 書 商 務 有 限 公 司
Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong
香 港 皇 后 大 道 東183 號 合 和 中 心54 樓
By email to:
kingboard148-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com
電 郵 至：
kingboard148-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com