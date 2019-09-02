Kingboard : LETTER TO NON-REGISTERED HOLDERS AND REQUEST FORM 0 09/02/2019 | 05:35am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields KINGBOARD HOLDINGS LIMITED 建滔集團有限公司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) （於 開 曼 群 島 註 冊 成 立 之 有 限 公 司） (Stock Code: 148) （股 份 代 號：148） 3 September 2019 To the Non-registered Holders Note 1 Dear Sir/Madam, Notification of Publication of 2019 Interim Report (the "Current Corporate Communication") Kingboard Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby notifies you that the Current Corporate Communication, in both English and Chinese versions, is available on the Company's website at www.kingboard.com and the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") at www.hkexnews.hk. If you would like to (i) receive the Current Corporate Communication in printed form, and/or (ii) change your choice of means of receipt and/ or language of future corporate communications of the Company (the "Corporate Communications") Note 2, please complete the enclosed request form (the "Request Form") and sign and return it by mail or by hand to the Company c/o the Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office of the Company (the "Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar"), Tricor Secretaries Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong. If you post the Request Form in Hong Kong, you may use the freepost mailing label provided when returning the Request Form to the Company. If you are mailing the Request Form from overseas, please affix an appropriate stamp. You may also send email with a scanned copy of the duly completed and signed Request Form to kingboard148-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com. Please note that printed copies of the English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications will be available from the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar on request. They will also be available on the Company's website at www.kingboard.com and the website of the Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hk. Should you have any query relating to this letter, please call the dial-up hotline of the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar at (852) 2980 1333 during business hours (9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays). Yours faithfully, For and on behalf of the Board of Kingboard Holdings Limited Chang Wing Yiu Managing Director Encl. Notes: This letter is addressed to the non-registered holders of securities of the Company. "Non-registered Holder" means such person or company whose listed securities are held in the Central Clearing and Settlement System and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited that such person or company wishes to receive the Corporate Communications. If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the enclosed Request Form. Corporate Communications refer to any documents issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of holders of any of the Company's securities, including but not limited to: (a) directors' reports, annual accounts together with the independent auditor's reports and, where applicable, summary financial reports; (b) interim reports and, where applicable, summary interim reports; (c) notices of meetings; (d) listing documents; (e) circulars; and (f) proxy forms. 敬 啟 者： 二 零 一 九 年 中 期 報 告（「本 次 公 司 通 訊」）之 登 載 通 知 建 滔 集 團 有 限 公 司（「本 公 司」）謹 此 通 知 閣 下，本 次 公 司 通 訊 之 英 文 及 中 文 版 已 在 本 公 司 網 站www.kingboard.com 及 香 港 聯 合 交 易 所 有 限 公 司（「聯 交 所」）網 站www.hkexnews.hk 登 載。 如 閣 下 希 望(i) 收 取 本 次 公 司 通 訊 之 印 刷 本，及╱或(ii) 更 改 閣 下 就 收 取 日 後 本 公 司 之 公 司 通 訊（「公 司 通 訊」） 附 註2 之 收 取 方 式 及╱或 語 言 版 本 之 選 擇，請 填 妥 及 簽 署 隨 本 函 附 上 之 申 請 表 格（「申 請 表 格」），並 郵 寄 或 親 身 交 回 本 公 司 香 港 股 份 過 戶 登 記 分 處（「香 港 股 份 過 戶 登 記 分 處」）卓 佳 秘 書 商 務 有 限 公 司，地 址 為 香 港 皇 后 大 道 東183 號 合 和 中 心54 樓，再 轉 交 本 公 司。如 閣 下 於 香 港 投 寄 申 請 表 格，可 使 用 已 提 供 之 郵 寄 標 籤 將 申 請 表 格 寄 回 本 公 司。 如 閣 下 於 海 外 投 寄 申 請 表 格，則 請 貼 上 適 當 郵 票。 閣 下 亦 可 將 已 適 當 地 填 妥 並 簽 署 的 申 請 表 格 掃 描 本 電 郵 至 kingboard148-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com。 請 注 意，香 港 股 份 過 戶 登 記 分 處 可 應 要 求 提 供 所 有 日 後 公 司 通 訊 之 英 文 及 中 文 印 刷 本，有 關 公 司 通 訊 亦 將 於 本 公 司 網 站www.kingboard.com 及 聯 交 所 網 站www.hkexnews.hk 登 載。 如 閣 下 對 本 函 有 任 何 疑 問，請 於 辦 公 時 間 內（星 期 一 至 星 期 五 上 午9 時 正 至 下 午5 時 正，香 港 公 眾 假 期 除 外）致 電 香 港 股 份 過 戶 登 記 分 處 電 話 熱 線(852) 2980 1333 查 詢。 此 致 非 登 記 持 有 人附 註1 台 照 代 表 董 事 會 建 滔 集 團 有 限 公 司 董 事 總 經 理 鄭 永 耀 謹 啟 二 零 一 九 年 九 月 三 日 附 件 附 註： 1. 此 函 件 乃 向 本 公 司 證 券 的 非 登 記 持 有 人 發 出。「非 登 記 持 有 人」指 其 上 市 證 券 存 放 於 中 央 結 算 及 交 收 系 統 的 人 士 或 公 司，透 過 香 港 中 央 結 算 有 限 公 司 不 時 向 本 公 司 發 出 通 知，希 望 收 到 公 司 通 訊。如 閣 下 已 出 售 或 轉 讓 所 持 有 的 本 公 司 股 份，則 毋 須 理 會 本 函 件 及 隨 附 的 申 請 表 格。 2. 公 司 通 訊 指 本 公 司 發 出 或 將 予 發 出 以 供 其 任 何 證 券 持 有 人 參 照 或 採 取 行 動 之 任 何 文 件，其 中 包 括 但 不 限 於：(a) 董 事 會 報 告、年 度 賬 目 連 同 核 數 師 報 告 以 及（如 適 用）財 務 摘 要 報 告；(b) 中 期 報 告 及（如 適 用）中 期 摘 要 報 告；(c) 會 議 通 告；(d) 上 市 文 件；(e) 通 函；及(f) 代 表 委 任 表 格。 Non-registered Holder's information (English full name and address) 非登記持有人資料（英文全名及 地 址） Request Form 申 請 表 格 To: Kingboard Holdings Limited (the "Company") (Stock Code: 148) 致: 建 滔 集 團 有 限 公 司（「本 公 司」）（股 份 代 號：148） c/o Tricor Secretaries Limited 經 卓 佳 秘 書 商 務 有 限 公 司 Level 54, Hopewell Centre 香 港 皇 后 大 道 東183 號 183 Queen's Road East 合 和 中 心54 樓 Hong Kong Part A 甲 部 I/We would like to receive the printed version(s) of the Current Corporate Communication in the manner as indicated below: 本 人╱我 們 希 望 以 下 列 方 式 收 取 本 次 公 司 通 訊 之 印 刷 本： (Please mark a "✓" in ONLY ONE of the following boxes) （請 從 下 列 選 擇 中，僅 在 其 中 一 個 空 格 內 劃 上「✓」號） to receive the printed English version of the Current Corporate Communication; OR 收 取 本 次 公 司 通 訊 之 英 文 印 刷 本；或 to receive the printed Chinese version of the Current Corporate Communication; OR 收 取 本 次 公 司 通 訊 之 中 文 印 刷 本；或 to receive both the printed English and Chinese versions of the Current Corporate Communication. 同 時 收 取 本 次 公 司 通 訊 之 英 文 及 中 文 印 刷 本。 Part B 乙 部 I/We would like to receive the future corporate communications of the Company (the "Corporate Communications") in the manner as indicated below: 本 人 ╱ 我 們 希 望 以 下 列 方 式 收 取 日 後 本 公 司 之 公 司 通 訊（「公 司 通 訊」）： (Please mark a "✓" in ONLY ONE of the following boxes) （請 從 下 列 選 擇 中，僅 在 其 中 一 個 空 格 內 劃 上「✓」號） to access all future Corporate Communications by electronic means through the Company's website at www.kingboard.com instead of receiving printed copies, and receive a notification letter of the publication of the Corporate Communications on the Company's website; OR 透 過 本 公 司 網 站www.kingboard.com 以 電 子 方 式 存 取 所 有 日 後 公 司 通 訊，以 代 替 收 取 印 刷 本，並 收 取 公 司 通 訊 已 在 本 公 司 網 站 登 載 之 通 知 信 函；或 to receive the printed English version of all future Corporate Communications ONLY; OR 僅 收 取 所 有 日 後 公 司 通 訊 之 英 文 印 刷 本；或 to receive the printed Chinese version of all future Corporate Communications ONLY; OR 僅 收 取 所 有 日 後 公 司 通 訊 之 中 文 印 刷 本；或 to receive both the printed English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications. 同 時 收 取 所 有 日 後 公 司 通 訊 之 英 文 及 中 文 印 刷 本。 Non-registered Holder's full name: Signature: 非登記持有人全名： 簽名： (Please use BLOCK LETTERS) （請用正楷填寫） Address: 地址： Contact telephone number: Date: 聯絡電話號碼： 日期： Notes 附註： Please complete all your details clearly. Any Request Form that has not been completed clearly or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void at the discretion of the Company.

請 閣 下 清 楚 填 妥 所 有 資 料。本 公 司 將 有 酌 情 權 決 定 任 何 未 有 清 楚 填 妥 或 填 寫 不 正 確 之 申 請 表 格 無 效。 This Request Form is to be completed by the non-registered holders of securities of the Company. "Non-registered Holder" means such person or company whose listed securities are held in the Central Clearing and Settlement System and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited that such person or company wishes to receive the Corporate Communications.

本申請表格應由本公司證券的非登記持有人填寫。「非登記持有人」指其上市證券存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向本公司 發 出 通 知，希 望 收 到 公 司 通 訊。 For the avoidance of doubt, the Company does not accept any special instructions written on this Request Form.

為 免 存 疑，本 公 司 概 不 接 受 於 本 申 請 表 格 上 書 寫 之 任 何 額 外 指 示。 Corporate Communications refer to any documents issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of holders of any of the Company's securities, including but not limited to:

(a) directors' reports, annual accounts together with the independent auditor's reports and, where applicable, summary financial reports; (b) interim reports and, where applicable, summary interim reports; (c) notices of meetings; (d) listing documents; (e) circulars; and (f) proxy forms.

公 司 通 訊 指 本 公 司 發 出 或 將 予 發 出 以 供 其 任 何 證 券 持 有 人 參 照 或 採 取 行 動 之 任 何 文 件，其 中 包 括 但 不 限 於： (a) 董 事 會 報 告、年 度 賬 目 連 同 核 數 師 報 告 以 及（如 適 用） 財 務 摘 要 報 告； (b) 中 期 報 告 及（如 適 用）中 期 摘 要 報 告； (c) 會 議 通 告； (d) 上 市 文 件； (e) 通 函；及 (f) 代 表 委 任 表 格。 PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT 收集個人資料聲明 "Personal Data" in this statement has the same meaning as "personal data" defined in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Cap 486 (the "PDPO"), which may include but not limited to your name, contact telephone number, email address and mailing address. 本 聲 明 中 之「個 人 資 料」相 等 於《個 人 資 料（私 隱）條 例》（第486 章）（「《私 隱 條 例》」）所 定 義 之「個 人 資 料」，當 中 可 能 包 括 但 不 限 於 閣 下 之 姓 名、聯 絡 電 話 號 碼、電 郵 地 址 及 郵 寄 地 址。 Your supply of Personal Data is on a voluntary basis for the purpose of receiving Corporate Communications in the manner chosen. Your Personal Data will be retained for such period as may be necessary for our verification and record purposes. 閣 下 是 自 願 提 供 個 人 資 料，以 便 按 閣 下 選 擇 之 方 式 收 取 公 司 通 訊。本 公 司 將 在 有 需 要 之 期 間，保 存 閣 下 之 個 人 資 料 作 核 實 及 記 錄 用 途。 You have the right to request access to and/or correction of the respective Personal Data in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO. Any such request for access to and/or correction of the Personal Data should be in writing by either of the following means: 閣 下 有 權 根 據《私 隱 條 例》中 的 條 款，查 閱 及╱或 修 改 閣 下 之 個 人 資 料。任 何 相 關 查 閱 及╱或 修 改 個 人 資 料 之 要 求 均 須 以 書 面 方 式 透 過 以 下 途 徑 提 出： By mail to: Privacy Compliance Officer 郵 寄 至： 私 隱 事 務 主 任 Tricor Secretaries Limited 卓 佳 秘 書 商 務 有 限 公 司 Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong 香 港 皇 后 大 道 東183 號 合 和 中 心54 樓 By email to: kingboard148-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com 電 郵 至： kingboard148-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com ✂ Please cut the mailing label and stick it on an envelope to return this Request Form to us. No postage stamp is necessary if posted in Hong Kong. 閣下寄回此申請表格時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。 如在本港投寄，毋須貼上郵票。 MAILING LABEL 郵寄標籤 Tricor Secretaries Limited 卓佳秘書商務有限公司 Freepost No. 37 簡便回郵號碼37 Hong Kong 香港 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Kingboard Holdings Ltd. published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 09:34:20 UTC 0 Latest news on KINGBOARD HOLDINGS LTD 05:35a KINGBOARD : Letter to non-registered holders and request form PU 05/29 KINGBOARD HOLDINGS LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend FA 01/09 KINGBOARD : to buy properties of Overseas Trust Bank Building AQ 2018 KINGBOARD HOLDINGS LTD : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend FA 2018 KINGBOARD HOLDINGS LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend FA 2018 KINGBOARD CHEMICAL HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend FA 2017 Air China says views Qatar Airways buy into Cathay Pacific as positive RE 2017 Cathay Pacific shares down 4.7 percent after Qatar Airways buys stake RE 2017 KINGBOARD CHEMICAL HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend FA 2017 KINGBOARD CHEMICAL : Cathay Pacific posts worst first-half loss in at least 20 y.. RE