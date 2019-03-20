Kingboard Laminates : ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
KINGBOARD LAMINATES HOLDINGS LIMITEDܔጐᄴؐછٰϞࠢʮ̡
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1888)
ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
FY2018
FY2017
Change
HK$'million
HK$'million
(Restated)
Revenue
20,645.8
18,338.0
+13%
EBITDA*
5,120.0
5,259.4
-3%
Profit before tax*
4,415.5
4,613.1
-4%
Net profit attributable to owners of
the Company
- Underlying net profit*
3,190.1
3,735.0
-15%
- Reported net profit
3,250.4
3,764.5
-14%
Earnings per share
- Based on underlying net profit*
HK103.5 cents
HK121.6 cents
-15%
- Based on reported net profit
HK105.5 cents
HK122.5 cents
-14%
Interim dividend per share
HK17.5 cents
HK32.6 cents
-46%
Proposed final dividend per share
HK35.0 cents
HK52.6 cents
-33%
Net asset value per share
HK$5.68
HK$5.67
-
Net gearing 11%
Net cash 1,062.1
* Excluding:
FY2018: Gain on fair value changes of investment properties of HK$91.1 million and written off of property, plant and equipment of HK$30.8 million.
FY2017: Gain on fair value changes of investment properties of HK$29.5 million.
The board of directors (the "Board") of Kingboard Laminates Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018 together with the comparative figures for the year ended 31 December 2017 as follows:
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
For the year ended 31 December 2018
2018
2017
Notes
HK$'000
HK$'000
(Restated)
Revenue
2
20,645,776
18,337,952
Cost of sales
(15,113,926)
(12,906,842)
Gross profit
5,531,850
5,431,110
Other income, gains and losses
4
(1,744)
(17,513)
Distribution costs
(409,735)
(330,397)
Administrative costs
(663,750)
(577,329)
Gain on disposal of available-for-sale investments
-
176,046
Gain on fair value changes of equity instruments
at fair value through profit or loss
29,799
-
Gain on disposal of debt instruments at
fair value through other comprehensive income
1,580
-
Gain on fair value changes of investment properties
91,056
29,505
Finance costs
5
(103,221)
(68,843)
Profit before taxation
4,475,835
4,642,579
Income tax expense
7
(1,217,844)
(870,328)
Profit for the year
3,257,991
3,772,251
Profit for the year attributable to:
Owners of the Company
3,250,381
3,764,540
Non-controlling interests
7,610
7,711
3,257,991
3,772,251
Earnings per share
9
- Basic
HK$1.055
HK$1.225
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the year ended 31 December 2018
2018
2017
HK$'000
HK$'000
Profit for the year
Other comprehensive (expenses) income for the year
Item that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:
Translation reserve:
Exchange differences arising from translation to
3,257,991 3,772,251
presentation currency (801,663) 1,050,038
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
Investment revaluation reserve:
Fair value loss on debt instruments measured at
fair value through other comprehensive income Reclassify to profit or loss upon disposal of debt instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income
Net fair value changes arising from available-for-sale investmentsOther comprehensive (expenses) income for the year
(net of tax)
(320,740)
(1,580)
-
-
- 52,812
(1,123,983) 1,102,850
Total comprehensive income for the year 2,134,008 4,875,101
Total comprehensive income (expenses)
for the year attributable to:
Owners of the Company 2,137,102 4,860,769
Non-controlling interests
(3,094)
2,134,008
14,332 4,875,101
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITIONAt 31 December 2018
2018
2017
Notes
HK$'000
HK$'000
Non-current assets
Investment properties
1,387,842
1,344,937
Properties, plant and equipment
4,818,717
4,830,663
Prepaid lease payments
501,650
426,457
Equity instruments at fair value
through profit or loss
284,776
-
Equity instruments at fair value through
other comprehensive income
8,124
-
Debt instruments at fair value through
other comprehensive income
6,134,659
-
Available-for-sale investments
-
2,506,043
Other non-current assets
-
691,213
Deposits paid for acquisition of properties,
plant and equipment
10,487
137,868
Deferred tax assets
3,527
2,882
Goodwill
238
238
13,150,020
9,940,301
Current assets
Inventories
1,710,503
953,483
Trade and other receivables and prepayments
10
4,244,165
4,775,798
Bills receivables
10
2,944,491
3,150,609
Properties held for development
2,134,666
4,030,974
Available-for-sale investments
-
778,986
Other current assets
659,429
-
Prepaid lease payments
10,004
10,291
Amounts due from fellow subsidiaries
58,158
439,356
Taxation recoverable
7,180
7,185
Bank balances and cash
3,803,125
4,464,240
15,571,721
18,610,922
2018
2017
Notes
HK$'000
HK$'000
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
11
3,195,776
2,732,847
Bills payables
11
248,352
460,016
Deposits received from pre-sale of residential units
