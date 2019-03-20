Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Kingboard Laminates Holdings Limited    1888   KYG5257K1076

KINGBOARD LAMINATES HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1888)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Kingboard Laminates : ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/20/2019 | 12:45am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

KINGBOARD LAMINATES HOLDINGS LIMITED ܔ๢ጐᄴؐછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1888)

ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

FY2018

FY2017

Change

HK$'million

HK$'million

(Restated)

Revenue

20,645.8

18,338.0

+13%

EBITDA*

5,120.0

5,259.4

-3%

Profit before tax*

4,415.5

4,613.1

-4%

Net profit attributable to owners of

the Company

- Underlying net profit*

3,190.1

3,735.0

-15%

- Reported net profit

3,250.4

3,764.5

-14%

Earnings per share

- Based on underlying net profit*

HK103.5 cents

HK121.6 cents

-15%

- Based on reported net profit

HK105.5 cents

HK122.5 cents

-14%

Interim dividend per share

HK17.5 cents

HK32.6 cents

-46%

Proposed final dividend per share

HK35.0 cents

HK52.6 cents

-33%

Net asset value per share

HK$5.68

HK$5.67

-

Net gearing 11%

Net cash 1,062.1

* Excluding:

FY2018: Gain on fair value changes of investment properties of HK$91.1 million and written off of property, plant and equipment of HK$30.8 million.

FY2017: Gain on fair value changes of investment properties of HK$29.5 million.

The board of directors (the "Board") of Kingboard Laminates Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018 together with the comparative figures for the year ended 31 December 2017 as follows:

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

For the year ended 31 December 2018

2018

2017

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

(Restated)

Revenue

2

20,645,776

18,337,952

Cost of sales

(15,113,926)

(12,906,842)

Gross profit

5,531,850

5,431,110

Other income, gains and losses

4

(1,744)

(17,513)

Distribution costs

(409,735)

(330,397)

Administrative costs

(663,750)

(577,329)

Gain on disposal of available-for-sale investments

-

176,046

Gain on fair value changes of equity instruments

at fair value through profit or loss

29,799

-

Gain on disposal of debt instruments at

fair value through other comprehensive income

1,580

-

Gain on fair value changes of investment properties

91,056

29,505

Finance costs

5

(103,221)

(68,843)

Profit before taxation

4,475,835

4,642,579

Income tax expense

7

(1,217,844)

(870,328)

Profit for the year

3,257,991

3,772,251

Profit for the year attributable to:

Owners of the Company

3,250,381

3,764,540

Non-controlling interests

7,610

7,711

3,257,991

3,772,251

Earnings per share

9

- Basic

HK$1.055

HK$1.225

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the year ended 31 December 2018

2018

2017

HK$'000

HK$'000

Profit for the year

Other comprehensive (expenses) income for the year

Item that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:

Translation reserve:

Exchange differences arising from translation to

3,257,991 3,772,251

  • presentation currency (801,663) 1,050,038

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Investment revaluation reserve:

Fair value loss on debt instruments measured at

fair value through other comprehensive income Reclassify to profit or loss upon disposal of debt instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income

Net fair value changes arising from available-for-sale investmentsOther comprehensive (expenses) income for the year

(net of tax)

(320,740)

(1,580)

-

-

- 52,812

(1,123,983) 1,102,850

  • Total comprehensive income for the year 2,134,008 4,875,101

    Total comprehensive income (expenses)

    for the year attributable to:

  • Owners of the Company 2,137,102 4,860,769

Non-controlling interests

(3,094)

2,134,008

14,332 4,875,101

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION At 31 December 2018

2018

2017

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

Non-current assets

Investment properties

1,387,842

1,344,937

Properties, plant and equipment

4,818,717

4,830,663

Prepaid lease payments

501,650

426,457

Equity instruments at fair value

through profit or loss

284,776

-

Equity instruments at fair value through

other comprehensive income

8,124

-

Debt instruments at fair value through

other comprehensive income

6,134,659

-

Available-for-sale investments

-

2,506,043

Other non-current assets

-

691,213

Deposits paid for acquisition of properties,

plant and equipment

10,487

137,868

Deferred tax assets

3,527

2,882

Goodwill

238

238

13,150,020

9,940,301

Current assets

Inventories

1,710,503

953,483

Trade and other receivables and prepayments

10

4,244,165

4,775,798

Bills receivables

10

2,944,491

3,150,609

Properties held for development

2,134,666

4,030,974

Available-for-sale investments

-

778,986

Other current assets

659,429

-

Prepaid lease payments

10,004

10,291

Amounts due from fellow subsidiaries

58,158

439,356

Taxation recoverable

7,180

7,185

Bank balances and cash

3,803,125

4,464,240

15,571,721

18,610,922

2018

2017

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

11

3,195,776

2,732,847

Bills payables

11

248,352

460,016

Deposits received from pre-sale of residential units

-

3,372,565

Contract liabilities

1,049,071

-

Amounts due to fellow subsidiaries

48,378

46,276

Taxation payable

409,156

461,639

Bank borrowings - amount due within one year

1,065,577

402,110

6,016,310

7,475,453

Net current assets

9,555,411

11,135,469

Total assets less current liabilities

22,705,431

21,075,770

Non-current liabilities

Deferred tax liabilities

85,506

88,836

Bank borrowings - amount due after one year

4,776,923

3,000,000

4,862,429

3,088,836

17,843,002

17,986,934

Capital and reserves

Share capital

308,100

308,100

Reserves

17,191,472

17,161,859

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

17,499,572

17,469,959

Non-controlling interests

343,430

516,975

Total equity

17,843,002

17,986,934

Disclaimer

KB - Kingboard Laminates Holdings Limited published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 04:44:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KINGBOARD LAMINATES HOLDIN
12:45aKINGBOARD LAMINATES : Annual results announcement for the year ended 31 december..
PU
03/15KINGBOARD LAMINATES HOLDINGS LIMITED : annual earnings release
2018KINGBOARD LAMINATES : Joint announcement - unaudited consolidated quarterly resu..
PU
2018KINGBOARD LAMINATES HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018KINGBOARD LAMINATES : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
PU
2018KINGBOARD LAMINATES HOLDINGS LIMITED : half-yearly earnings release
2018KINGBOARD LAMINATES : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
PU
2018KINGBOARD LAMINATES HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018KINGBOARD LAMINATES : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
PU
2018KINGBOARD LAMINATES : KB Laminates year net down 13% to HK$3.76bn; div HK52.6 ct..
AQ
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 19 198 M
EBIT 2018 4 037 M
Net income 2018 3 175 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 7,03%
P/E ratio 2018 8,52
P/E ratio 2019 8,23
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,52x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,48x
Capitalization 29 146 M
Chart KINGBOARD LAMINATES HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Kingboard Laminates Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KINGBOARD LAMINATES HOLDIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 10,4  HKD
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kwok Keung Cheung Managing Director & Executive Director
Kwok Wa Cheung Chairman
Ka Leong Lo Non-Executive Director
Tai Chiu Leung Independent Non-Executive Director
Ka Ho Cheung Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KINGBOARD LAMINATES HOLDINGS LIMITED42.90%3 713
KEYENCE CORPORATION23.36%72 481
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE19.12%46 221
EMERSON ELECTRIC14.51%42 280
NIDEC CORPORATION12.38%35 471
EATON CORPORATION PLC19.75%34 829
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.