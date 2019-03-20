Kingboard Laminates : ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

KINGBOARD LAMINATES HOLDINGS LIMITED ܔ๢ጐᄴؐછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1888)

ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

FY2018 FY2017 Change HK$'million HK$'million (Restated) Revenue 20,645.8 18,338.0 +13% EBITDA* 5,120.0 5,259.4 -3% Profit before tax* 4,415.5 4,613.1 -4% Net profit attributable to owners of the Company - Underlying net profit* 3,190.1 3,735.0 -15% - Reported net profit 3,250.4 3,764.5 -14% Earnings per share - Based on underlying net profit* HK103.5 cents HK121.6 cents -15% - Based on reported net profit HK105.5 cents HK122.5 cents -14% Interim dividend per share HK17.5 cents HK32.6 cents -46% Proposed final dividend per share HK35.0 cents HK52.6 cents -33% Net asset value per share HK$5.68 HK$5.67 - Net gearing 11% Net cash 1,062.1

* Excluding:

FY2018: Gain on fair value changes of investment properties of HK$91.1 million and written off of property, plant and equipment of HK$30.8 million.

FY2017: Gain on fair value changes of investment properties of HK$29.5 million.

The board of directors (the "Board") of Kingboard Laminates Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018 together with the comparative figures for the year ended 31 December 2017 as follows:

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

For the year ended 31 December 2018

2018 2017 Notes HK$'000 HK$'000 (Restated) Revenue 2 20,645,776 18,337,952 Cost of sales (15,113,926) (12,906,842) Gross profit 5,531,850 5,431,110 Other income, gains and losses 4 (1,744) (17,513) Distribution costs (409,735) (330,397) Administrative costs (663,750) (577,329) Gain on disposal of available-for-sale investments - 176,046 Gain on fair value changes of equity instruments at fair value through profit or loss 29,799 - Gain on disposal of debt instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income 1,580 - Gain on fair value changes of investment properties 91,056 29,505 Finance costs 5 (103,221) (68,843) Profit before taxation 4,475,835 4,642,579 Income tax expense 7 (1,217,844) (870,328) Profit for the year 3,257,991 3,772,251 Profit for the year attributable to: Owners of the Company 3,250,381 3,764,540 Non-controlling interests 7,610 7,711 3,257,991 3,772,251 Earnings per share 9 - Basic HK$1.055 HK$1.225

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the year ended 31 December 2018

2018

2017

HK$'000

HK$'000

Profit for the year

Other comprehensive (expenses) income for the year

Item that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:

Translation reserve:

Exchange differences arising from translation to

3,257,991 3,772,251

presentation currency (801,663) 1,050,038

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Investment revaluation reserve:

Fair value loss on debt instruments measured at

fair value through other comprehensive income Reclassify to profit or loss upon disposal of debt instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income

Net fair value changes arising from available-for-sale investmentsOther comprehensive (expenses) income for the year

(net of tax)

(320,740)

(1,580)

-

-

- 52,812

(1,123,983) 1,102,850

Total comprehensive income for the year 2,134,008 4,875,101 Total comprehensive income (expenses) for the year attributable to:

Owners of the Company 2,137,102 4,860,769

Non-controlling interests

(3,094)

2,134,008

14,332 4,875,101

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION At 31 December 2018

2018 2017 Notes HK$'000 HK$'000 Non-current assets Investment properties 1,387,842 1,344,937 Properties, plant and equipment 4,818,717 4,830,663 Prepaid lease payments 501,650 426,457 Equity instruments at fair value through profit or loss 284,776 - Equity instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income 8,124 - Debt instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income 6,134,659 - Available-for-sale investments - 2,506,043 Other non-current assets - 691,213 Deposits paid for acquisition of properties, plant and equipment 10,487 137,868 Deferred tax assets 3,527 2,882 Goodwill 238 238 13,150,020 9,940,301 Current assets Inventories 1,710,503 953,483 Trade and other receivables and prepayments 10 4,244,165 4,775,798 Bills receivables 10 2,944,491 3,150,609 Properties held for development 2,134,666 4,030,974 Available-for-sale investments - 778,986 Other current assets 659,429 - Prepaid lease payments 10,004 10,291 Amounts due from fellow subsidiaries 58,158 439,356 Taxation recoverable 7,180 7,185 Bank balances and cash 3,803,125 4,464,240 15,571,721 18,610,922