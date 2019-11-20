Log in
Kingboard Laminates Holdings Limited    1888

Kingboard Laminates : Extraordinary General Meeting Form of Proxy

11/20/2019

KINGBOARD LAMINATES HOLDINGS LIMITED

建滔積層板控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1888)

Extraordinary General Meeting

Form of Proxy

Form of proxy for the Extraordinary General Meeting ("Meeting") of Kingboard Laminates Holdings Limited ("Company") to be held at 25/F, Delta House, 3 On Yiu Street, Shek Mun, Shatin, New Territories, Hong Kong on Thursday, 12 December 2019 at 3:00 p.m.:

I/We (note 1) of

being the holder(s) of (note 2)

shares of HK$0.10 each in the share

capital of the Company, HEREBY APPOINT (note 3)

of

or (note 4)

the Chairman of the Meeting as my/our proxy/proxies to vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the Meeting (and at any adjournment thereof) to be held at 25/F, Delta House, 3 On Yiu Street, Shek Mun, Shatin, New Territories, Hong Kong on Thursday, 12 December 2019 at 3:00 p.m., for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the resolution set out in the notice convening the Meeting and at such Meeting (and at any adjournment thereof) to vote for me/us and in my/our name(s) in respect of the resolution as hereunder indicated.

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

FOR (Note 5)

AGAINST (Note 5)

The Resolution no. 1 set out in the Notice convening the Meeting.

Signature (note 8)

Dated this

day of

2019

Notes:

  1. Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS. Only one of the joint holders needs to sign (but see note 7 below).
  2. Please insert the number of shares of the Company to which this form of proxy relates. If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the shares of the Company registered in your name(s).
  3. A member entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting is entitled to appoint a proxy to attend and vote on his behalf. A proxy needs not be a member of the Company.
  4. If any proxy other than the Chairman is preferred, strike out "or (note 4) the Chairman of the Meeting" and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS FORM OF PROXY MUST BE INITIALLED BY THE
    PERSON WHO SIGNS IT.
  5. IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR THE RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK APPROPRIATE BOX MARKED "FOR". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST THE RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK APPROPRIATE BOX MARKED "AGAINST". Failure to complete the box will entitle your proxy to cast his votes at his discretion.
  6. To be valid, this form of proxy, together with any power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy of such power or authority, must be deposited at the office of the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, not less than 48 hours before the time fixed for the Meeting or any adjournment thereof.
  7. Where there are joint holders of any share of the Company, any one of such persons may vote at the Meeting either personally, or by proxy, in respect of such share of the Company as if he/she/it were solely entitled thereto, and if more than one of such joint holders be present at the Meeting personally or by proxy, that one of the said persons so present whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company shall alone be entitled to vote. The completion and delivery of this form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting at the Meeting if you so wish.
  8. This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing or, if you are a corporation, must either be executed under seal or under the hand of an officer, attorney or other person duly authorised.

Disclaimer

KB - Kingboard Laminates Holdings Limited published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 11:14:09 UTC
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 20 507 M
EBIT 2019 3 927 M
Net income 2019 3 147 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,68%
P/E ratio 2019 9,04x
P/E ratio 2020 7,99x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,39x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,28x
Capitalization 28 499 M
Chart KINGBOARD LAMINATES HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Kingboard Laminates Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KINGBOARD LAMINATES HOLDIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 9,25  HKD
Last Close Price 9,25  HKD
Spread / Highest target 18,9%
Spread / Average Target 0,00%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kwok Keung Cheung Managing Director & Executive Director
Kwok Wa Cheung Chairman
Ka Leong Lo Non-Executive Director
Tai Chiu Leung Independent Non-Executive Director
Ka Ho Cheung Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KINGBOARD LAMINATES HOLDINGS LIMITED41.22%3 641
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.--.--%42 113
AMPHENOL CORPORATION27.45%30 616
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO LTD--.--%26 963
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC.24.31%8 723
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO LTD--.--%8 237
