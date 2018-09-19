Log in
KINGDEE INTERNATIONAL SOFTWARE GROUP CO. (0268)

KINGDEE INTERNATIONAL SOFTWARE GROUP CO. (0268)
    
Kingdee International Software : Announcements and Notices - Change in Board Lot Size

0
09/19/2018 | 10:58am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHANGE IN BOARD LOT SIZE

The board of directors (the "Board") of Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (the "Company") announces that the board lot size of the ordinary shares in the share capital of the Company (the "Shares") for trading on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") will be changed from 2,000 Shares to 1,000 Shares with effect from 9:00 a.m. on Friday, 12 October 2018.

The Shares are currently traded in board lots of 2,000 Shares each. The Board expects that the reduction in board lot size will lower the value of each board lot, making it more attractive to the investors and therefore may improve the liquidity of the Shares and broaden the shareholders' base of the Company. Upon the change in board lot size becoming effective, the Shares shall be traded in board lots of 1,000 Shares each.

As at the of this announcement, (i) the Company confirms that there is no agreement, arrangement, understanding, intention on any potential fund-raising activities, but the Company cannot rule out the possibility of any potential investment/ strategic cooperation opportunities, potential business expansion and/or potential mergers and acquisitions that may require equity fund-raising in the next twelve months; and (ii)the Company currently has no intention to carry out other corporate action in the next twelve months which may have a contradictory effect to the intended purpose of the change in board lot size as set out in this announcement.

The change in board lot size will not result in any change in the relative rights of the shareholders of the Company. As no odd lots of the Shares will result from the aforesaid change in board lot size, no odd lot arrangement is required to be made to match the sales and purchases of odd lots.

The Board considers that the change in board lot size to be in the interest of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.

EXPECTED TIMETABLE

The expected timetable for the change in board lot size is set out below:

Event

Hong Kong date and time

First day for free exchange of existing share certificates

Thursday, 27 September 2018

in board lots of 2,000 Shares each for new share

certificates in board lots of 1,000 Shares each

Last day for trading of the Shares in board lots of 2,000

Thursday, 11 October 2018

Shares each in the original counter

Effective date of the change in board lot size from 2,000

Friday, 12 October 2018

Shares to 1,000 Shares each

Original counter for trading in the Shares in board lots of

9:00a.m., Friday, 12 October

2,000 Shares each becomes a counter for trading in the

2018

Shares in board lots of 1,000 Shares each

Temporary counter for trading in the Shares in board lots

9:00a.m., Friday, 12 October

of 2,000 Shares each opens

2018

First day of parallel trading in the Shares (in board lots

9:00a.m., Friday, 12 October

of 1,000 Shares each and board lots of 2,000 Shares

2018

each)

Temporary counter for trading in the Shares in board lots

4:10p.m., Friday, 2 November

of 2,000 Shares each closes

2018

Last day of parallel trading in the Shares (in board lots

4:10p.m., Friday, 2 November

of 1,000 Shares each and board lots of 2,000 Shares

2018

each)

Last day (and latest time for submission of share certificates to the Share Registrar) for free exchange of existing share certificates in board lots of 2,000 Shares each for new share certificates in board lots of 1,000 Shares each

4:30p.m., Tuesday, November 2018

6

EXCHANGE OF NEW SHARE CERTIFICATES

Shareholders of the Company may submit their existing share certificates in board lots of 2,000 Shares each to the Company's share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "Share Registrar"), at Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong,in exchange for new share certificates in board lots of 1,000 Shares each free of charge during business hours from 9:00 a.m., Thursday, 27 September 2018 to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, 6

November 2018 (both days inclusive). After the expiry of such period, existing share certificates will be accepted for exchange only on payment of a fee of HK$2.50 (or such higher amount as may from time to time be specified by the Stock Exchange) for each new share certificate in board lots of 1,000 Shares each issued or each existing share certificate submitted, whichever number of share certificate involved is higher. It is expected that the new share certificates will be available for collection from the Share Registrar by the shareholders of the Company within 10 business days after delivery of the existing share certificates to the Share Registrar for the purpose of exchange.

With effect from Friday, 12 October 2018, all new share certificates will be issued in board lots of 1,000 Shares each (except for odd lots or where the Share Registrar is otherwise instructed).

All existing share certificates in board lots of 2,000 Shares each will continue to be good evidence of title to such Shares and be valid for transfer, delivery and settlement purposes. Save and except for the change in the number of Shares for each board lot, the new share certificates (for Shares in board lots of 1,000 Shares each) will have the same design and colour as the existing share certificates (for Shares in board lots of 2,000 Shares each).

By order of the Board

Kingdee International Software

Group Company Limited

Xu Shao Chun

Chairman

Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China, 19 September 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Xu Shao Chun (Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer) and Mr. Lin Bo (Chief Financial Officer) as executive directors; Ms. Dong Ming Zhu and Mr. Shen Yuan Ching as non-executive directors; and Mr. Gary Clark Biddle, Mr. Cao Yang Feng, and Mr. Liu Chia Yung as independent non-executive directors.

Disclaimer

Kingdee International Software Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 08:57:01 UTC
News from SeekingAlpha
08/16Kingdee International Software Group Co., Ltd ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earning.. 
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 2 825 M
EBIT 2018 422 M
Net income 2018 350 M
Finance 2018 484 M
Yield 2018 0,24%
P/E ratio 2018 64,20
P/E ratio 2019 51,16
EV / Sales 2018 8,51x
EV / Sales 2019 6,77x
Capitalization 24 537 M
Chart KINGDEE INTERNATIONAL SOFTWARE GROUP CO.
Duration : Period :
Kingdee International Software Group Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KINGDEE INTERNATIONAL SOFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 7,82  CNY
Spread / Average Target 4,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shao Chun Xu Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Bo Lin Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & VP
Gary Clark Biddle Independent Non-Executive Director
Ming Zhu Dong Non-Executive Director
Chia Yung Liu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KINGDEE INTERNATIONAL SOFTWARE GROUP CO.94.75%3 447
MICROSOFT CORPORATION32.35%859 914
RED HAT18.83%25 607
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC102.99%21 515
SPLUNK INC40.40%17 520
CITRIX SYSTEMS25.84%15 023
