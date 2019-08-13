Kingdee International Software : Announcements and Notices - Changes in Company Secretary

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
KINGDEE INTERNATIONAL SOFTWARE GROUP COMPANY LIMITED
金 蝶 國 際 軟 件 集 團 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
（Stock Code：268）
CHANGES IN COMPANY SECRETARY
The board of directors (the "Board") of Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (the "Company") announces that with effect from 13 August 2019:
-
Mr. Chow Chan Lum, has resigned as the Company Secretary of the Company;
-
Mr. Siu Man Ho, Simon has been appointed as the Company Secretary of the Company.
Resignation of Company Secretary
The Board of Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (the "Company") announces that Mr. Chow Chan Lum (鄒燦林) ("Mr. Chow") has resigned as the company secretary of the Company due to personal reason with effect from 13 August 2019.
Mr. Chow has confirmed that (i) there is no disagreement between his-self and the Board; and (ii) there are no matters in relation to his resignation that need to be brought to the attention of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and the shareholders of the Company.
Appointment of Company Secretary
Mr. Siu Man Ho, Simon (蕭文豪) ("Mr. Siu") has been appointed as the company secretary of the Company with effect from the conclusion of the Board meeting convened on 13 August 2019.
Mr. Siu, aged 45, is a prasticing solicitor of the High Court of Hong Kong. He obtained a
Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Hong Kong in 1996 and is a partner of a law firm, namely Sit, Fung, Kwong & Shum. Mr. Siu is also a China Appointed Attesting Officer appointed by the Ministry of Justice of the PRC. His areas of practice include corporate finance, capital markets, securities, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and general commercial matters. He also actively participates in charitable and social services in Hong Kong. He was previously appointed as the director of Hong Kong Pok Oi Hospital. He is currently acting as the legal adviser for United Hearts Youth Foundation, VQ Foundation and Hong Kong Taekwondo Association as well as the school manger of The Association of Directors and Former Director of Pok Oi Hosiptal Ltd. Leung Sing Tak College. He is also the member of the Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference in Yangjiang City of Guangdong Province, the PRC. Mr. Siu had been the independent non-executive director of Weiye Holdings Limited (stock code 1570) from March 2016 to December 2018. Mr. Siu is currently an independent non- executive director of Wai Yuen Tong Medicine Holdings Limited (stock code 897), Brilliant Circle Holdings International Limited (stock code 1008), Shuang Yun Holdings Limited (stock code 1706) and HKE Holdings Limited (stock code 1726), which are companies listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange.
Save as disclosed above, Mr. Siu does not hold any other positions in the Company or any of its subsidiaries, nor has he held any directorship in any other listed public companies in Hong Kong or other places in the last three years immediately preceding this announcement. Further, save as disclosed above, Mr. Siu does not have any other major appointments or professional qualifications.
The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its appreciation to Mr. Chow for his contributions to the Company during his tenure of service and to welcome Mr. Siu for his new appointment.
By order of the Board
Kingdee International Software
Group Company Limited
Xu Shao Chun
Chairman
Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China, 13 August 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Xu Shao Chun (Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer) and Mr. Lin Bo (Chief Financial Officer) as executive directors; Ms. Dong Ming Zhu and Mr. Shen Yuan Ching as non-executive directors; and Mr. Gary Clark Biddle, Mr. Cao Yang Feng and Mr. Liu Chia Yung as independent non-executive directors.
Disclaimer
Kingdee International Software Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 11:36:09 UTC