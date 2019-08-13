Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Kingdee International Software Group Co.    0268   KYG525681477

KINGDEE INTERNATIONAL SOFTWARE GROUP CO.

(0268)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Kingdee International Software : Announcements and Notices - Changes in Company Secretary

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2019 | 07:37am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

KINGDEE INTERNATIONAL SOFTWARE GROUP COMPANY LIMITED

金 蝶 國 際 軟 件 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

Stock Code268

CHANGES IN COMPANY SECRETARY

The board of directors (the "Board") of Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (the "Company") announces that with effect from 13 August 2019:

  1. Mr. Chow Chan Lum, has resigned as the Company Secretary of the Company;
  2. Mr. Siu Man Ho, Simon has been appointed as the Company Secretary of the Company.

Resignation of Company Secretary

The Board of Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (the "Company") announces that Mr. Chow Chan Lum (鄒燦林) ("Mr. Chow") has resigned as the company secretary of the Company due to personal reason with effect from 13 August 2019.

Mr. Chow has confirmed that (i) there is no disagreement between his-self and the Board; and (ii) there are no matters in relation to his resignation that need to be brought to the attention of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and the shareholders of the Company.

Appointment of Company Secretary

Mr. Siu Man Ho, Simon (蕭文豪) ("Mr. Siu") has been appointed as the company secretary of the Company with effect from the conclusion of the Board meeting convened on 13 August 2019.

Mr. Siu, aged 45, is a prasticing solicitor of the High Court of Hong Kong. He obtained a

Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Hong Kong in 1996 and is a partner of a law firm, namely Sit, Fung, Kwong & Shum. Mr. Siu is also a China Appointed Attesting Officer appointed by the Ministry of Justice of the PRC. His areas of practice include corporate finance, capital markets, securities, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and general commercial matters. He also actively participates in charitable and social services in Hong Kong. He was previously appointed as the director of Hong Kong Pok Oi Hospital. He is currently acting as the legal adviser for United Hearts Youth Foundation, VQ Foundation and Hong Kong Taekwondo Association as well as the school manger of The Association of Directors and Former Director of Pok Oi Hosiptal Ltd. Leung Sing Tak College. He is also the member of the Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference in Yangjiang City of Guangdong Province, the PRC. Mr. Siu had been the independent non-executive director of Weiye Holdings Limited (stock code 1570) from March 2016 to December 2018. Mr. Siu is currently an independent non- executive director of Wai Yuen Tong Medicine Holdings Limited (stock code 897), Brilliant Circle Holdings International Limited (stock code 1008), Shuang Yun Holdings Limited (stock code 1706) and HKE Holdings Limited (stock code 1726), which are companies listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange.

Save as disclosed above, Mr. Siu does not hold any other positions in the Company or any of its subsidiaries, nor has he held any directorship in any other listed public companies in Hong Kong or other places in the last three years immediately preceding this announcement. Further, save as disclosed above, Mr. Siu does not have any other major appointments or professional qualifications.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its appreciation to Mr. Chow for his contributions to the Company during his tenure of service and to welcome Mr. Siu for his new appointment.

By order of the Board

Kingdee International Software

Group Company Limited

Xu Shao Chun

Chairman

Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China, 13 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Xu Shao Chun (Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer) and Mr. Lin Bo (Chief Financial Officer) as executive directors; Ms. Dong Ming Zhu and Mr. Shen Yuan Ching as non-executive directors; and Mr. Gary Clark Biddle, Mr. Cao Yang Feng and Mr. Liu Chia Yung as independent non-executive directors.

Disclaimer

Kingdee International Software Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 11:36:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KINGDEE INTERNATIONAL SOFT
07:37aKINGDEE INTERNATIONAL SOFTWARE : Announcements and Notices - Changes in Company ..
PU
07:37aKINGDEE INTERNATIONAL SOFTWARE : Announcements and Notices - Interim Results Ann..
PU
08/02KINGDEE INTERNATIONAL SOFTWARE : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in..
PU
07/29KINGDEE INTERNATIONAL SOFTWARE : Announcements and Notices - Date of Board Meeti..
PU
07/15KINGDEE INTERNATIONAL SOFTWARE : IR Newsletter 2Q 2019
PU
07/05KINGDEE INTERNATIONAL SOFTWARE : Announcements and Notices - Profit Warning
PU
07/02KINGDEE INTERNATIONAL SOFTWARE : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in..
PU
06/03KINGDEE INTERNATIONAL SOFTWARE : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in..
PU
05/24KINGDEE INTERNATIONAL SOFTWARE : Next Day Disclosure Returns
PU
05/07KINGDEE INTERNATIONAL SOFTWARE : IR Newsletter 1Q 2019
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 3 328 M
EBIT 2019 422 M
Net income 2019 385 M
Finance 2019 1 453 M
Yield 2019 0,16%
P/E ratio 2019 56,8x
P/E ratio 2020 44,3x
EV / Sales2019 6,19x
EV / Sales2020 4,96x
Capitalization 22 044 M
Chart KINGDEE INTERNATIONAL SOFTWARE GROUP CO.
Duration : Period :
Kingdee International Software Group Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KINGDEE INTERNATIONAL SOFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 7,73  CNY
Last Close Price 6,65  CNY
Spread / Highest target 63,1%
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shao Chun Xu Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Bo Lin Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & VP
Gary Clark Biddle Independent Non-Executive Director
Ming Zhu Dong Non-Executive Director
Chia Yung Liu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KINGDEE INTERNATIONAL SOFTWARE GROUP CO.6.79%3 123
MICROSOFT CORPORATION35.58%1 036 812
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC61.47%34 636
SPLUNK INC23.15%19 390
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.61.55%19 252
SYNOPSYS55.51%19 211
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group