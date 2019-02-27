Kingdee International Software : Announcements and Notices - Date of Board Meeting

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Date of Board Meeting

The board of directors (the "Board") of Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (the "Company") announces that a meeting of the Board is proposed to be held on Wednesday, 13

March 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at No.2 Kejinan 12 Road, South District, Hi-tech Industrial Park, Nanshan District, Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, the People's Republic of China, for the purposes of, inter alia, considering and approving the final results and announcement of the Company and its subsidiaries for the twelve months ended 31 December 2018, and the recommendation of a final dividend, if any.

By order of the Board

Kingdee International Software

Group Company Limited

Xu Shao Chun

Chairman

Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China, 27 February 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Xu Shao Chun (Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer) and Mr. Lin Bo (Chief Financial Officer) as executive directors; Ms. Dong Ming Zhu and Mr. Shen Yuan Ching as non-executive directors; and Mr.

Gary Clark Biddle, Mr. Cao Yang Feng and Mr. Liu Chia Yung as independent non-executive directors.