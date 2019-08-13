Kingdee International Software : Announcements and Notices - Interim Results Announcement for ...

Cloud has been promoted steadily. Analysis of the Group's operating profit is set out in Management Discussion and Analysis.

ERP business

During the reporting period, revenue from ERP business slightly increased by 1.2% year-on-year from RMB923,955,000 to RMB934,913,000 in the first half of 2019.

EAS segment focused on technology upgrades to help model customers improve their management capability

During the reporting period, the revenue from EAS management software license for large enterprises reached RMB160 million. While vigorously developing smart finance services, Kingdee EAS further developed financial AI technology to help enterprise customers continuously improve the automation of their financial work.

As Kingdee EAS's "Cloud + Terminal" dual-model solution has been highly recognized in the large-enterprise market, it successfully signed contracts with various model enterprises in different industries, including JA Solar, Tianjin Rockcheck Steel, Amoy Transit Rail, Shenzhen Fengchao Technology and Hong Kong Television Broadcasts Limited (TVB). At the same time, Kingdee's financial solutions in the Asia Pacific region have successively signed contracts with local Chinese financial institutions in Hong Kong, such as Regan Securities, Greater Bay Area Homeland Investment, Haitong International and CMB International to expand the system application module.

K/3 segment continued to help enterprises implement digital transformation to enhance and upgrade their management

Kingdee K/3 WISE system focused on three business areas: smart finance and taxation, smart supply chain and smart factory, and offered persistent support to enterprises by helping them transform and upgrade from traditional management to digital management.

KIS facilitated small and medium-sized industrial and trading enterprises to implement digital transformation, helping them realize one-stop management

Kingdee launched KIS flagship 7.0, professional KIS software 16.0. At present, nearly 1,000 customers have been online. The system ran safely and stably, and it obtained good comments from customers. The system helped small and medium-sized industrial and trading enterprises achieve one-stop management in finance, supply chain and production.

(4) Other Businesses

According to the Chinese IT users satisfaction survey, Kingdee Apusic remained the most preferred middleware brand in the reporting period. In particular, it further consolidated its share in the proprietary product and safe and reliable product sectors. As a key proprietary core software developer, Kingdee Apusic actively adapted to domestic upstream and downstream software and has become important members of