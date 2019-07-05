Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Kingdee International Software Group Co.    0268   KYG525681477

KINGDEE INTERNATIONAL SOFTWARE GROUP CO.

(0268)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Kingdee International Software : Announcements and Notices - Profit Warning

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/05/2019 | 09:18am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

KINGDEE INTERNATIONAL SOFTWARE GROUP COMPANY LIMITED

金蝶國際軟件集團有限公司

（於開曼群島註冊成立的有限公司）

（股份代號：268）

PROFIT WARNING

This announcement is made by Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (the ''Company'') pursuant to Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571, Laws of Hong Kong) (the ''SFO'') and Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Listing Rules'').

The board of directors of the Company (the ''Board'') wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company and potential investors that, based on the preliminary assessment of the unaudited management accounts of the Company and its subsidiaries (the ''Group'') for the six months ended 30 June 2019 and the information currently available to the Board, the Group expects to record an increase in total revenue by approximately 15%-20% over the same period in 2018 to approximately between RMB1,470,970,000 to RMB1,534,920,000 (the six months ended 30 June 2018: RMB 1,279,100,000). Revenue from cloud services increased by approximately 50%-60% over the same period in 2018 to approximately between RMB532,720,000 to RMB568,240,000 (the six months ended 30 June 2018: RMB355,150,000). For the reason that the Company accelerated in its execution of cloud transformation strategies and increased strategic input in the development of Kingdee Cloud Cosmic business, the profits of the Group are under pressure. As a result of the above matters, the Board considers that the Group expects to record a decrease in profit attributable to owners of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2019 by approximately 30%-40% over the same period in 2018 to approximately between RMB101,870,000 to RMB118,840,000 (the six months ended 30 June 2018:

RMB 169,780,000). The Company will continue accelerating in its execution of cloud transformation strategies, and the management of the Company has full confidence in long-term development of the Company.

The Company is still in the process of finalising its results for the six months ended 30 June 2019. The information contained in this announcement is only a preliminary assessment by the Board based on the figures and information currently available, and have not been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditor or the audit committee of the Company. Further details of the Group's financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2019 will be announced in due course.

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By order of the Board

Kingdee International Software

Group Company Limited

Xu Shao Chun

Chairman

Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China, 5 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Xu Shao Chun (Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Lin Bo as executive directors; Ms. Dong Ming Zhu and Mr. Shen Yuan Qing as non-executive directors and Mr. Gary Clark Biddle, Mr. Cao Yang Feng and Mr. Liu Chia Yung as independent non-executive directors.

Disclaimer

Kingdee International Software Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2019 13:17:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KINGDEE INTERNATIONAL SOFT
09:18aKINGDEE INTERNATIONAL SOFTWARE : Announcements and Notices - Profit Warning
PU
07/02KINGDEE INTERNATIONAL SOFTWARE : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in..
PU
06/03KINGDEE INTERNATIONAL SOFTWARE : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in..
PU
05/24KINGDEE INTERNATIONAL SOFTWARE : Next Day Disclosure Returns
PU
05/07KINGDEE INTERNATIONAL SOFTWARE : IR Newsletter 1Q 2019
PU
05/05KINGDEE INTERNATIONAL SOFTWARE : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in..
PU
04/04KINGDEE INTERNATIONAL SOFTWARE : Announcements and Notices - Termination of Conn..
PU
04/01KINGDEE INTERNATIONAL SOFTWARE : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in..
PU
03/21KINGDEE INTERNATIONAL SOFTWARE : Announcements and Notices - Terms of Reference ..
PU
03/19KINGDEE INTERNATIONAL SOFTWARE : Announcements and Notices - Voluntary Announcem..
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 3 434 M
EBIT 2019 498 M
Net income 2019 456 M
Finance 2019 1 290 M
Yield 2019 0,18%
P/E ratio 2019 53,1x
P/E ratio 2020 42,3x
EV / Sales2019 6,41x
EV / Sales2020 5,13x
Capitalization 23 313 M
Chart KINGDEE INTERNATIONAL SOFTWARE GROUP CO.
Duration : Period :
Kingdee International Software Group Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KINGDEE INTERNATIONAL SOFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 8,94  CNY
Last Close Price 7,29  CNY
Spread / Highest target 45,6%
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shao Chun Xu Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Bo Lin Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & VP
Gary Clark Biddle Independent Non-Executive Director
Ming Zhu Dong Non-Executive Director
Chia Yung Liu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KINGDEE INTERNATIONAL SOFTWARE GROUP CO.19.36%3 712
MICROSOFT CORPORATION35.34%1 053 331
RED HAT6.87%33 428
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC49.88%32 148
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC.72.06%21 024
SYNOPSYS60.13%20 220
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About