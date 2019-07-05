Kingdee International Software : Announcements and Notices - Profit Warning

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

KINGDEE INTERNATIONAL SOFTWARE GROUP COMPANY LIMITED

金蝶國際軟件集團有限公司

（於開曼群島註冊成立的有限公司）

（股份代號：268）

PROFIT WARNING

This announcement is made by Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (the ''Company'') pursuant to Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571, Laws of Hong Kong) (the ''SFO'') and Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Listing Rules'').

The board of directors of the Company (the ''Board'') wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company and potential investors that, based on the preliminary assessment of the unaudited management accounts of the Company and its subsidiaries (the ''Group'') for the six months ended 30 June 2019 and the information currently available to the Board, the Group expects to record an increase in total revenue by approximately 15%-20% over the same period in 2018 to approximately between RMB1,470,970,000 to RMB1,534,920,000 (the six months ended 30 June 2018: RMB 1,279,100,000). Revenue from cloud services increased by approximately 50%-60% over the same period in 2018 to approximately between RMB532,720,000 to RMB568,240,000 (the six months ended 30 June 2018: RMB355,150,000). For the reason that the Company accelerated in its execution of cloud transformation strategies and increased strategic input in the development of Kingdee Cloud Cosmic business, the profits of the Group are under pressure. As a result of the above matters, the Board considers that the Group expects to record a decrease in profit attributable to owners of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2019 by approximately 30%-40% over the same period in 2018 to approximately between RMB101,870,000 to RMB118,840,000 (the six months ended 30 June 2018: