Kingdee International Software : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities f ...

08/02/2019 | 03:40am EDT

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) : 31/07/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer Date Submitted

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited 02/08/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

No. of ordinary

Par value

capital

shares

(HK$)

(HK$)

Balance at close of preceding month

4,000,000,000

0.025

100,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

Nil

Nil

Balance at close of the month

4,000,000,000

0.025

100,000,000

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

(2) Stock code :

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

0268

Description :Description :No. of ordinary sharesOrdinary Shares

Authorised share

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

Description :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HK$) :

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of other

(State

capital

classes of shares

currency)

(State currency)

100,000,000

No. of preference shares

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)No of preference No. of other classesshares

of sharesBalance at close of preceding month

3,310,533,521

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease) during the month

5,608,050

N/A

Balance at close of the month

3,316,141,571

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) Particulars of share option scheme including EGM

approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1.2005 Share Option Scheme

(11/ 07/2005)

Ordinary shares (Note 1)

2.2015 Share Option Scheme

(08/05/ 2015)

Ordinary shares (Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Movement during the monthGranted

NilNil

ExercisedCancelledLapsed

3,462,050

2,146,000

NilNil

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

HKD19,056,032

No. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto

Nil

3,462,050

Nil

2,146,000

5,608,050

N/A N/A

No. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

64,034,100

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1.

Currency of Nominal value at nominal close of value preceding month

Exercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthNo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

2.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description

Currency of amount outstandingAmount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthNo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto

1. Convertible Bonds issued onStock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

2.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

)

)

)

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

(Other class)Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other

Disclaimer

Kingdee International Software Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2019 07:39:09 UTC
