Kingdee International Software : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities f ...

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) : 31/07/2019
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Name of Issuer Date Submitted
Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited 02/08/2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code :
|
No. of ordinary
|
Par value
|
capital
|
shares
|
(HK$)
|
(HK$)
|
Balance at close of preceding month
|
4,000,000,000
|
0.025
|
100,000,000
|
Increase/(decrease)
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
Balance at close of the month
|
4,000,000,000
|
0.025
|
100,000,000
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
(State
|
capital
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
(2) Stock code :
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
0268
Description :Description :No. of ordinary sharesOrdinary Shares
Authorised share
2. Preference Shares
Stock code :
Description :Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HK$) :
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
(State
|
capital
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
Description :
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
No. of other
|
(State
|
capital
|
classes of shares
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
100,000,000
No. of preference shares
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)No of preference No. of other classesshares
of sharesBalance at close of preceding month
3,310,533,521
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/ (decrease) during the month
5,608,050
N/A
Balance at close of the month
3,316,141,571
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) Particulars of share option scheme including EGM
approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable
1.2005 Share Option Scheme
(11/ 07/2005)
Ordinary shares (Note 1)
2.2015 Share Option Scheme
(08/05/ 2015)
Ordinary shares (Note 1)
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
Movement during the monthGranted
NilNil
ExercisedCancelledLapsed
3,462,050
2,146,000
NilNil
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
(Preference shares)
(Other class)
HKD19,056,032
No. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto
Nil
3,462,050
Nil
2,146,000
5,608,050
N/A N/A
No. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month
64,034,100
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1.
Currency of Nominal value at nominal close of value preceding month
Exercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthNo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
2.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
3.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
4.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)Total B.
(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
(Other class)
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description
Currency of amount outstandingAmount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthNo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto
1. Convertible Bonds issued onStock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))
2.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
(
/
/
(
/
/
(
/
/
)
)
)
)
Total C. (Ordinary shares)
(Preference shares)
(Other class)Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other