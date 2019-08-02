Kingdee International Software : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities f ...

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) : 31/07/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer Date Submitted

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited 02/08/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

No. of ordinary Par value capital shares (HK$) (HK$) Balance at close of preceding month 4,000,000,000 0.025 100,000,000 Increase/(decrease) Nil Nil Balance at close of the month 4,000,000,000 0.025 100,000,000 Par value Authorised share (State capital currency) (State currency) (2) Stock code :

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

0268

Description :Description :No. of ordinary sharesOrdinary Shares

Authorised share

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

Description :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HK$) :

Par value Authorised share (State capital currency) (State currency) Description : Par value Authorised share No. of other (State capital classes of shares currency) (State currency) 100,000,000 No. of preference shares

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)No of preference No. of other classesshares

of sharesBalance at close of preceding month

3,310,533,521

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease) during the month

5,608,050

N/A

Balance at close of the month

3,316,141,571

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) Particulars of share option scheme including EGM

approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1.2005 Share Option Scheme

(11/ 07/2005)

Ordinary shares (Note 1)

2.2015 Share Option Scheme

(08/05/ 2015)

Ordinary shares (Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Movement during the monthGranted

NilNil

ExercisedCancelledLapsed

3,462,050

2,146,000

NilNil

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

HKD19,056,032

No. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto

Nil

3,462,050

Nil

2,146,000

5,608,050

N/A N/A

No. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

64,034,100

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1.

Currency of Nominal value at nominal close of value preceding month

Exercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthNo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

2.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description

Currency of amount outstandingAmount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthNo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto

1. Convertible Bonds issued onStock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

2.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

)

)

)

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

(Other class)Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other