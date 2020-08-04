Kingdee International Software : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month ended 31 July,2020
08/04/2020 | 11:32pm EDT
For Main Board and GEM listed issuers
Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/07/2020
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Name of Issuer
Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited
Date Submitted
05/08/2020
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code : 00268
Description :
Ordinary Shares
Authorised share
No. of ordinary
Par value
capital
shares
(HK$)
(HK$)
Balance at close of preceding month
4,000,000,000
0.025
100,000,000
Increase/(decrease)
Nil
Nil
Balance at close of the month
4,000,000,000
0.025
100,000,000
(2) Stock code :
Description :
Par value
Authorised share
No. of ordinary
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
For Main Board and GEM listed issuers
2. Preference Shares
Stock code :
Description :
Par value
Authorised share
No. of preference
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :
Description :
Par value
Authorised share
No. of other
(State
capital
classes of shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month
(HK$) :
100,000,000
For Main Board and GEM listed issuers
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
No of preference
No. of other classes
(1)
(2)
shares
of shares
Balance at close of
preceding month
3,330,996,071
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/ (decrease)
during the month
715,500
N/A
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the
month
3,331,711,571
N/A
N/A
N/A
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of share
No. of new shares of
No. of new shares of
option scheme
issuer issued during
issuer which may be
including EGM
the month pursuant
issued pursuant thereto
approval date
Movement during the month
thereto
as at close of the month
(dd/mm/yyyy) and
class of shares
issuable
Granted
Exercised
Cancelled
Lapsed
1.2005 Share
Option Scheme
(11/ 07/2005)
Ordinary shares
Nil
308,000
Nil
Nil
308,000
27,051,500
(Note 1)
2.2015 Share
Option Scheme
(08/05/ 2015)
Ordinary shares
Nil
407,500
Nil
Nil
407,500
19,038,000
(Note 1)
Total A.
(Ordinary shares)
715,500
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class)
N/A
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of
options (State currency)
HKD2,735,120.00
For Main Board and GEM listed issuers
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer issued
issuer which
during the
may be issued
month
pursuant
pursuant
thereto as at
Currency of Nominal value at
Exercised
Nominal value
thereto
close of the
Description of warrants
nominal
close of
during the
at close of the
month
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)
value
preceding month
month
month
1.
( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable
(Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
2.
( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable
(Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3.
( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable
(Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4.
( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable
(Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
Total B. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
(Other class
)
For Main Board and GEM listed issuers
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer issued
issuer which
during the
may be issued
month
pursuant
pursuant
thereto as at
Currency of
Amount at close
Converted
Amount at
thereto
close of the
amount
of preceding
during the
close of the
month
Class and description
outstanding
month
month
month
1. Convertible Bonds issued on
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy))
( / /
)
2.
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
3.
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
4.
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
Total C. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
(Other class)
Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other
For Main Board and GEM listed issuers
than under Share Option Schemes)
No. of new shares of
No. of new shares of
issuer issued during
issuer which may be
the month pursuant
issued pursuant thereto
thereto
Full particulars including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy),
as at close of the month
if applicable, and class of shares issuable:
1.
(
/
/
)
shares (Note 1)
2.
(
/
/
)
shares (Note 1)
3.
(
/
/
)
shares (Note 1)
Total D. (Ordinary shares)
(Preference shares)
(Other class)
For Main Board and GEM listed issuers
Other Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of new shares
No. of new
of issuer issued
shares of
during the month
issuer which
pursuant thereto
may be
issued
pursuant
thereto as at
close of the
Type of Issue
month
Class of shares issuable
________
(Note 1)
1.
Rights issue
At price :
State
Issue and allotment
(
/
/
)
currency
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
EGM approval date:
(dd/mm/yyyy)
Class of shares issuable
________
(Note 1)
2.
Open offer
At price : State
Issue and allotment
(
/
/
)
currency
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date:
(
/
/
)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
________
Class of shares issuable
(Note 1)
(
/
/
)
3.
Placing
At price : State
Issue and allotment
currency
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
EGM approval date:
(dd/mm/yyyy)
Class of shares issuable
(Note 1)
4.
Bonus issue
Issue and allotment
(
/ /
)
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date:
(
/
/
)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
For Main Board and GEM listed issuers
No. of new shares
No. of new
of issuer issued
shares of
during the month
issuer which
pursuant thereto
may be
issued
pursuant
thereto as at
close of the
Type of Issue
month
Class of shares issuable
________
(Note 1)
5.
Scrip dividend
At price :
State
Issue and allotment
currency
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date:
(dd/mm/yyyy)
Class of shares repurchased
(Note 1)
Cancellation date :
6.
Repurchase of
(dd/mm/yyyy)
shares
EGM approval date:
(dd/mm/yyyy)
Class
of
shares
________
redeemed
(Note 1)
7.
Redemption of
Redemption date :
(
/
/
)
shares
(dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date:
(
/
/
)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
Class of shares issuable
________
(Note 1)
8.
Consideration
At price :
State
Issue and allotment
(
/
/
)
issue
currency
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
EGM approval date:
(dd/mm/yyyy)
For Main Board and GEM listed issuers
No. of new shares
No. of new
of issuer issued
shares of
during the month
issuer which
pursuant thereto
may be
issued
pursuant
thereto as at
close of the
Type of Issue
month
Class of shares issuable
________
(Note 1)
9.
Capital
Issue and allotment
(
/
/
)
reorganisation
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date:
(
/
/
)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
Class of shares issuable
________
(Note 1)
10.
Other
At price :
State
Issue and allotment
(
/
/
)
(Please specify)
currency
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date:
(
/
/
)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
Total E.
(Ordinary shares)
(Preference shares)
Nil
(Other class)
Nil
Total increase / (decrease) in ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):
(1)
715,500
(2)
Nil
Total increase / (decrease) in preference shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):
Nil
Total increase / (decrease) in other classes of shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):
Nil
(These figures should be the same as the relevant figures under II above ("Movements in Issued Share Capital").)
For Main Board and GEM listed issuers
Remarks (if any):
Submitted by:
Yi Wei
Title:
Board Secretary
(Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer)
Notes :
State the class of shares (e.g. ordinary, preference or other).
If there is insufficient space, please append the prescribed continuation sheet.
Disclaimer
Kingdee International Software Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 03:31:12 UTC
