KINGDEE INTERNATIONAL SOFTWARE GROUP CO.

(0268)
Kingdee International Software : Next Day Disclosure Returns

05/24/2019 | 10:58am EDT

For Main Board listed issuers

Next Day Disclosure Return

(Equity issuer - changes in issued share capital and/or share buybacks)

Name of listed issuer: Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited

Stock code: 00268

Date submitted: 24 May 2019

Section I must be completed by a listed issuer where there has been a change in its issued share capital which is discloseable pursuant to rule 13.25A of the Rules (the "Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Exchange").

Section II must also be completed by a listed issuer where it has made a repurchase of shares which is discloseable under rule 10.06(4)(a).

Description of securities: __Ordinary Share(s) of HK$0.025 each

I.

Issued shares as a %

Closing market

% discount/

of existing issued

price per share of

No. of shares

premium of issue

Issues of shares

share capital before

Issue price per share

the immediately

price to market

(Notes 6 and 7)

relevant share issue

(Notes 1 and 7)

preceding business

price

(Notes 4, 6 and 7)

day

(Note 7)

(Note 5)

Opening balance as at (Note 2)

3,306,849,421

30 April 2019

(Note 3)

Share Option Scheme

Exercise of options by

adopted on 11 July 2005

947,000

approximately

HK$3.11

HK$8.38

approximately

employees (other than

and on 08 May 2015

0.03%

(weighted average

(23 May 2019

62.89%

directors ) from 01May 2019

price)

(discount)

to 24 May 2019

Note 3)

Share Option Scheme

Exercise of options by

adopted on 08 May 2015

50,000

approximately

HK$4.6

HK$8.38

approximately

directors on 24 May 2019

0.002%

(weighted average

(23 May 2019)

45.11%

price)

(discount)

Closing balance as at

3,307,846,421

(Note 8)

24 May 2019

For Main Board listed issuers

Notes to Section I:

  1. Where shares have been issued at more than one issue price per share, a weighted average issue price per share should be given.
  2. Please insert the closing balance date of the last Next Day Disclosure Return published pursuant to rule 13.25A or Monthly Return pursuant to rule 13.25B, whichever is the later.
  3. Please set out all changes in issued share capital requiring disclosure pursuant to rule 13.25A together with the relevant dates of issue. Each category will need to be disclosed individually with sufficient information to enable the user to identify the relevant category in the listed issuer's Monthly Return. For example, multiple issues of shares as a result of multiple exercises of share options under the same share option scheme or of multiple conversions under the same convertible note must be aggregated and disclosed as one category. However, if the issues resulted from exercises of share options under 2 share option schemes or conversions of 2 convertible notes, these must be disclosed as 2 separate categories.
  4. The percentage change in the listed issuer's issued share capital is to be calculated by reference to the listed issuer's total issued share capital (excluding for such purpose any shares repurchased or redeemed but not yet cancelled) as it was immediately before the earliest relevant event which has not been disclosed in a Monthly Return or Next Day Disclosure Return.
  5. Where trading in the shares of the listed issuer has been suspended, "closing market price per share of the immediately preceding business day" should be construed as "closing market price per share of the business day on which the shares were last traded".
  6. In the context of a repurchase of shares:
    • "issues of shares" should be construed as "repurchases of shares"; and
    • "issued shares as a % of existing issued share capital before relevant share issue" should be construed as "repurchased shares as a % of existing issued share capital before relevant share repurchase".
  8. In the context of a redemption of shares:
    • "issues of shares" should be construed as "redemptions of shares";
    • "issued shares as a % of existing issued share capital before relevant share issue" should be construed as "redeemed shares as a % of existing issued share capital before relevant share redemption"; and
    • "issue price per share" should be construed as "redemption price per share".
  10. The closing balance date is the date of the last relevant event being disclosed.

適用於主板上市發行人

II.

  1. Purchase report

Trading

Number of

Method of purchase

securities

Highest price paid HK$

Lowest price paid HK$

Total paid HK$

date

(Note)

purchased

On the Exchange

Total

  1. Additional information for issuer whose primary listing is on the Exchange

1.

Number of such securities purchased on the Exchange in the year to date (since ordinary

(a)

resolution)

2.

% of issued share capital at time ordinary resolution passed acquired on the Exchange since date

%

of resolution

( x 100)

We hereby confirm that the repurchases set out in A above which were made on the Exchange were made in accordance with the Listing Rules and that there have been no material changes to the particulars contained in the Explanatory Statement dated ____ which has been filed with the Exchange. We also confirm that any purchases set out in A

above which were made on another stock exchange were made in accordance with the domestic rules applying to purchases made on that other exchange.

Note to Section II:

Please state whether on the Exchange, on another stock exchange (stating the name of the exchange), by private arrangement or by general offer.

Submitted by

YI WEI

.

(Name)

Title:

Board Secretary

.

(Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer)

Disclaimer

Kingdee International Software Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2019 14:57:10 UTC
