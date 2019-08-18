Kingdee International Software : is the Sole Winner of the 2019 Amazon Web Services P ...

【Press release】 For Immediate Release Kingdee is the Sole Winner of the 2019 Amazon Web Services Partner Network Best SaaS Partner Award (18 August 2019, Hong Kong) Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited ("Kingdee" or the "Group"; stock code: 00268.HK) is pleased to announce that Kingdee was the sole winner of the 2019 Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) Best SaaS Partner Award at the AWS Partner Summit 2019, recognizing Kingdee as a reliable SaaS partner. Kingdee signed a global strategic partnership agreement with AWS in 2015. Under the agreement, AWS and Kingdee shared their cloud technology, methods, experience and knowledge, Kingdee Cloud also provided integrated SaaS+IaaS solutions for enterprises. Kingdee became an Advanced Technology Partner and Core and Progressive Strategic Partner of Amazon. Over the years, the two companies have established close collaboration in technology, market activities and other fields. Compatible with AWS infrastructure and supported by world's most advanced security technology provided by AWS, Kingdee Cloud is an important tool for growing enterprises seeking to achieve digital transformation. Providing Cloud-based solutions, it can help enterprises gain more competitive advantages, connect employees, users and partners, transform business scenarios, and empower consumers. Ultimately, Kingdee Cloud helps enterprises improve efficiency and increase revenue by cutting costs.

According to a report released by IDC, Kingdee has outpaced its domestic and overseas peers to command the largest share in the enterprise-grade SaaS ERM and SaaS financial cloud markets for three consecutive years, while Amazon led the worldwide IaaS market. Kingdee Cloud has become a strategic partner of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) in its call for millions of Chinese enterprises to migrate their systems to cloud-based platforms. It has also joined the ranks of recommended enterprise cloud service providers for 25 cities in 17 provinces in China. Kingdee Cloud has obtained the ITSS certification, enabling it to offer SaaS+IaaS services to leading multinational groups such as Tencent, Huawei, ZTE, Jaguar Land Rover and Coca-Cola. Developed by Amazon, AWS is a cloud computing service platform that provides cloud solutions to customers around the world. AWS offers enterprises with a complete set of cloud computing services, including elastic computing, storage, databases and apps, to help them reduce IT input and maintenance costs. Kingdee and AWS will continue to deepen their cooperation to further help enterprises achieve digital transformation, comprehensively enhance the customer experience and service innovation, create value in more fields. By helping enterprises solve substantive problems through cloud-based solutions, the two companies will reconstruct industrial value chains, and achieve co-construction, sharing, and win-win development. ~ The End ~

About Kingdee Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited ("Kingdee International" or "Kingdee") was established in 1993. It is listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code: 0268.HK) and headquartered in Shenzhen, the PRC. Adhering to the core values of "Acting in all Conscience, with Integrity and Righteousness", the Company is committed to helping businesses achieve their growth targets and let the sun shine on every company through dedicated services. It strives to provide them with the most trusted enterprise service platform. Through persistent efforts to explore China's Cloud enterprise service market, Kingdee has retained the largest share in the enterprise application software sector for fast- growing enterprises for 14 consecutive years, and has grasped the biggest share in the enterprise-grade SaaS ERM software market for three consecutive years. In addition, Kingdee's diverse Cloud services and products are the preferred choices of leading enterprises. They include "Kingdee Cloud Cosmic" (a Cloud service platform for large enterprises), "Kingdee Cloud Galaxy" (a digital innovative Cloud service platform for medium and large enterprises and fast-growing enterprises), "Kingdee Jingdou Cloud" (one-stop Cloud services platform for micro and small-sized enterprises), "Cloud-Hub" (intelligent Cloud office), "Guanyi Cloud" (Cloud services for E-commerce operators) , "Cargeer" (Cloud services for auto dealers) and "Wojia Cloud"(Cloud services for Property Industry ). With its strengths in management software and Cloud services, Kingdee provides services and products to more than 6.8 million enterprises, government agencies and other organizations around the world.