Kingdom : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT OPERATIONAL UPDATE

KINGDOM HOLDINGS LIMITED

金 達 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability and carrying on business in Hong Kong as "Kingdom (Cayman) Limited")

(Stock Code: 528)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

OPERATIONAL UPDATE

This announcement is made by the board of directors (the "Board") of Kingdom Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") on a voluntary basis in relation to certain updates of the Group's operations.

Amid the recent outbreak of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Mainland China (the "Epidemic"), the Chinese government has implemented various emergency measures with an objective to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Among others, the resumption of the operations of factories and offices in Mainland China after the Chinese New Year has been inevitably delayed, which has caused general disruptions in the supply chain and production across the country.

As a result of the Epidemic, the Group's operation has been affected in the following aspects:

1. The Chinese government has stipulated that the commencement date of work after the Chinese New Year be postponed from 3 February 2020 to 10 February 2020. Moreover, traffic and crowd controls were implemented to reduce the spread of the Epidemic, resulting in only partial operation of the Group's factories have resumed work. Operation of the Group's factories with full capacity is expected to resume on or about the first half of March 2020.