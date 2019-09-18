Log in
KINGFISH LTD

(KFL)
Kingfish : DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN PRICE DETERMINED

09/18/2019 | 08:22pm EDT

Kingfish Limited

Phone +64 9 489 7094

Fax +64 9 489 7139

Private Bag 93502, Takapuna

Auckland 0740

19 September 2019

DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN PRICE DETERMINED

Kingfish Limited (Kingfish) advises that the share price used to calculated entitlements under the Dividend Reinvestment Plan (the DRP) has been set at $1.3850.

This is the volume weighted average price of all Kingfish shares traded on the NZX Main Board during the five trading days from and including the ex-dividend date (being 11 September 2019), less a 3.0% discount.

The new shares will be issued on the dividend payment date (being 26 September 2019) to those shareholders who have elected to participate in the DRP.

Ends

Contact

Corporate Manager

Kingfish Limited

Tel +64 9 484 0352

Disclaimer

Kingfish Limited published this content on 19 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2019 00:21:09 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Alistair Bruce Ryan Chairman
Carmel Miringa Fisher Director
Carol Anne Campbell Independent Director
Andy R. Coupe Independent Director
Kate Teppett Secretary & Assistant Corporate Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KINGFISH LTD220
REINET INVESTMENTS SCA--.--%2 997
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS54.78%1 154
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP23.62%214
