Kingfish : KFL - Issue of Securities - 26 September 2019

26 September 2019
Section 1: Issuer information
Name of issuer:
NZX ticker code:
Class of financial product and ISIN:
Currency
Section 2: Capital change details
Number of ordinary shares issued:
Issue Price:
Nature of payment:
Amount paid up:
Percentage of the total class of securities issued after the issue:
Principal terms:
Reason for the issue:
Total number of securities of the class in existence after the issue:
Treasury stock:
Specific authority for the issue:
Terms or details of the issue:
Date of issue:
Kingfish Limited
Phone +64 9 489 7094
Fax +64 9 489 7139
Private Bag 93502, Takapuna
Auckland 0740
Kingfish Limited
KFL
Ordinary shares - NZKFLE0001S0
NZD
2,099,984
$1.3850
Consideration satisfied pursuant to the Dividend Reinvestment Plan.
300,465 shares are issued from treasury stock and
1,799,519 by way of new shares issued.
Fully paid
0.8591%
Ordinary shares having the same rights and ranking equally with the existing ordinary shares.
Issue of ordinary shares pursuant to the terms of the Dividend Reinvestment Plan.
244,433,640 ordinary shares (excluding treasury stock of nil)
Not applicable
Directors resolution and in accordance with Listing Rule 4.8.1
Ordinary shares having the same rights and ranking equally with the existing ordinary shares.
26 September 2019