Kingfish : KFL - Issue of Securities - 26 September 2019

26 September 2019

Section 1: Issuer information

Name of issuer:

NZX ticker code:

Class of financial product and ISIN:

Currency

Section 2: Capital change details

Number of ordinary shares issued:

Issue Price:

Nature of payment:

Amount paid up:

Percentage of the total class of securities issued after the issue:

Principal terms:

Reason for the issue:

Total number of securities of the class in existence after the issue:

Treasury stock:

Specific authority for the issue:

Terms or details of the issue:

Date of issue: