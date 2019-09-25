Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NEW ZEALAND STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Kingfish Ltd    KFL   NZKFLE0001S0

KINGFISH LTD

(KFL)
SummaryNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kingfish : KFL - Issue of Securities - 26 September 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2019 | 08:33pm EDT

26 September 2019

Section 1: Issuer information

Name of issuer:

NZX ticker code:

Class of financial product and ISIN:

Currency

Section 2: Capital change details

Number of ordinary shares issued:

Issue Price:

Nature of payment:

Amount paid up:

Percentage of the total class of securities issued after the issue:

Principal terms:

Reason for the issue:

Total number of securities of the class in existence after the issue:

Treasury stock:

Specific authority for the issue:

Terms or details of the issue:

Date of issue:

Kingfish Limited

Phone +64 9 489 7094

Fax +64 9 489 7139

Private Bag 93502, Takapuna

Auckland 0740

Kingfish Limited

KFL

Ordinary shares - NZKFLE0001S0

NZD

2,099,984

$1.3850

Consideration satisfied pursuant to the Dividend Reinvestment Plan.

300,465 shares are issued from treasury stock and

1,799,519 by way of new shares issued.

Fully paid

0.8591%

Ordinary shares having the same rights and ranking equally with the existing ordinary shares.

Issue of ordinary shares pursuant to the terms of the Dividend Reinvestment Plan.

244,433,640 ordinary shares (excluding treasury stock of nil)

Not applicable

Directors resolution and in accordance with Listing Rule 4.8.1

Ordinary shares having the same rights and ranking equally with the existing ordinary shares.

26 September 2019

Section 3: Authority for this announcement and contact person

Name of person authorized to make

this announcement:

Wayne Burns

Contact person for this announcement:

Wayne Burns

Contact phone number:

09 4840352

Contact email address:

enquire@kingfish.co.nz

Date of release through MAP:

26 September 2019

Disclaimer

Kingfish Limited published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 00:32:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KINGFISH LTD
08:33pKINGFISH : KFL - Issue of Securities - 26 September 2019
PU
09/18KINGFISH : KFL NAV as at 18/9/19 - $1.5082
PU
09/18KINGFISH : Dividend reinvestment plan price determined
PU
09/15KINGFISH : KFL â“ September 2019 monthly update
PU
09/11KINGFISH : KFL ex-div NAV as at 11/9/19 - $1.5231
PU
09/04KINGFISH : KFL - NAV as at 4/09/19 - $1.5661
PU
09/01KINGFISH : KFL - NAV as at 31/08/19 - $1.5367
PU
08/28KINGFISH : KFL - NAV as at 28/08/19 - $1.5320
PU
08/28KINGFISH : KFL - Notice of acquisition of securities 28 Aug 2019
PU
08/21KINGFISH : KFL NAV as at 21/08/19 - $1.5515
PU
More news
Managers
NameTitle
Carmel Miringa Fisher Director
Alistair Bruce Ryan Chairman
Carol Anne Campbell Independent Director
Andy R. Coupe Independent Director
Kate Teppett Secretary & Assistant Corporate Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KINGFISH LTD221
REINET INVESTMENTS SCA--.--%3 193
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS53.25%1 143
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP22.21%212
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group