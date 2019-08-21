Kingfish : KFL NAV as at 21/08/19 - $1.5515

Kingfish Limited

KFL NAV as at 21/8/19 - $1.5515

Date 21/8/2019 14/8/2019 KFL NAV $1.5515 $1.5927 Share price close $1.43 $1.45 Discount 8% 9%

The above net asset value (NAV) is unaudited and net of fees and tax.

The NAV per share is calculated after deducting treasury stock of 290,465 shares (acquired under the Kingfish buyback programme).

The five largest portfolio holdings at 21 August 2019 are approximately as follows:

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare 14% Mainfreight 13% The a2 Milk Company 13% Infratil 9% Ryman Healthcare 7%

BACKGROUND

Kingfish is a listed investment company that invests in growing New Zealand companies. The Kingfish portfolio is managed by Fisher Funds, a specialist investment manager with a track record of successfully investing in growth company shares. The aim of Kingfish is to offer investors competitive returns through capital growth and dividends, and access to a diversified portfolio of investments through a single tax-efficient investment vehicle. Kingfish listed on NZX Main Board on 31 March 2004 and may invest in companies that are listed on a New Zealand stock exchange or unlisted companies.

