KINGFISH LTD

(KFL)
Kingfish : KFL NAV as at 25/9/19 - $1.5079

0
09/25/2019 | 11:48pm EDT

Kingfish Limited

Phone +64 9 489 7094

Fax +64 9 489 7139

Private Bag 93502

Takapuna, Auckland

KFL NAV as at 25/9/19 - $1.5079

Date

25/9/2019

18/9/2019

KFL NAV

$1.5079

$1.5082

Share price close

$1.42

$1.44

Discount

6%

5%

The above net asset value (NAV) is unaudited and net of fees and tax.

The NAV per share is calculated after deducting treasury stock of 300,465 shares (acquired under the Kingfish buyback programme).

The five largest portfolio holdings at 25 September 2019 are approximately as follows:

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

14%

The a2 Milk Company

14%

Mainfreight

14%

Infratil

9%

Summerset Group

8%

BACKGROUND

Kingfish is a listed investment company that invests in growing New Zealand companies. The Kingfish portfolio is managed by Fisher Funds, a specialist investment manager with a track record of successfully investing in growth company shares. The aim of Kingfish is to offer investors competitive returns through capital growth and dividends, and access to a diversified portfolio of investments through a single tax-efficient investment vehicle. Kingfish listed on NZX Main Board on 31 March 2004 and may invest in companies that are listed on a New Zealand stock exchange or unlisted companies.

Contact

Corporate Manager

Kingfish Limited

Tel +64 9 4840352

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

Kingfish Limited published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
0
Managers
NameTitle
Carmel Miringa Fisher Director
Alistair Bruce Ryan Chairman
Carol Anne Campbell Independent Director
Andy R. Coupe Independent Director
Kate Teppett Secretary & Assistant Corporate Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KINGFISH LTD221
REINET INVESTMENTS SCA--.--%3 193
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS57.27%1 143
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP22.21%212
