Kingfish : KFL - Notice of acquisition of securities 28 Aug 2019
08/28/2019 | 09:11pm EDT
Kingfish Limited
Phone +64 9 489 7094
Fax +64 9 489 7139
Private Bag 93502,
Takapuna, Auckland
NOTICE TO NZX LIMITED
LISTING RULE 3.13.1
KINGFISH LIMITED
This notice concerns those securities in Kingfish Limited that have been acquired on market by Kingfish Limited on 28 August 2019. Details of the acquisition are as follows:
c)
Class of Security and ISIN:
Ordinary Shares - NZKFLE0001S0
d)
Number of Securities acquired:
10,000
e)
Acquisition Price:
$1.4200
f)
Payment Type:
Cash payment
Not applicable
Principal terms:
Percentage of the total Securities acquired:
Reason for acquisition:
Specific authority:
Any terms of the acquisition:
Total number of Securities after acquisition:
Intentions for Securities acquired:
Date of acquisition:
Alistair Ryan
Chair
Kingfish Limited
Same terms as those Ordinary Shares already on issue
0.0041%
Part of a share buyback programme announced on 16 October 2018
Director Resolution
Not applicable
242,333,656
(Excl. treasury stock of 300,465)
Hold as Treasury Stock
28 August 2019
