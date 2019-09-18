Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Kingfisher    KGF   GB0033195214

KINGFISHER

(KGF)
Kingfisher : EMTN Programme

09/18/2019 | 12:27pm EDT

RNS Number : 8672M

Kingfisher PLC

18 September 2019

Kingfisher plc

(the "Company")

Supplement to the Company's €2,500,000,000 Euro Medium Term

Note Programme ("EMTN Programme")

Publication of Supplement to Offering Circular

The following Supplement has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority and is available for viewing:

Supplement dated 18 September 2019 relating to the Offering Circular dated 16 May 2019 for the €2,500,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme of Kingfisher plc.

The Supplement (a) incorporates by reference certain parts of the Company's Half Year Results (the Half Year Results ) for the half ﬁnancial year ended 31 July 2019, (b) updates the Company's disclosure on alternative performance measures and (c) updates the Company's "Significant or Material Change" statement.

The full document can be viewed here http://www.rns- pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/8672M_1-2019-9-18.pdf

A copy of the Supplement and the Half Year Results will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

For further information, please contact:

Gaylene Kendall

Group Tax & Treasury Director

Tel: +44 (0) 207 644 1076

DISCLAIMER - INTENDED ADDRESSEES

Please note that the information contained in the Offering Circular as supplemented by the Supplemental Offering Circular may be addressed to and/or targeted at persons who are residents of particular countries (speciﬁed in the Offering Circular) only and is not intended for use and should not be relied upon by any person outside these countries and/or to whom the offer contained in the Offering

Circular as supplemented by the Supplemental Offering Circular is not addressed. Prior to relying on the information contained in the Offering Circular as supplemented by the Supplemental Offering Circular you must ascertain from the Offering Circular as supplemented by the Supplemental Offering Circular whether or not you are part of the intended addressees of the information contained in the Offering Circular as supplemented by the Supplemental Offering Circular.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

CIRGGUMUBUPBGQR

Disclaimer

Kingfisher plc published this content on 18 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2019 16:26:04 UTC
