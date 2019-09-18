Kingfisher : EMTN Programme

RNS Number : 8672M
Kingfisher PLC
18 September 2019
Kingfisher plc
(the "Company")
Supplement to the Company's €2,500,000,000 Euro Medium Term
Note Programme ("EMTN Programme")
Publication of Supplement to Offering Circular
The following Supplement has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority and is available for viewing:
Supplement dated 18 September 2019 relating to the Offering Circular dated 16 May 2019 for the €2,500,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme of Kingfisher plc.
The Supplement (a) incorporates by reference certain parts of the Company's Half Year Results (the Half Year Results ) for the half ﬁnancial year ended 31 July 2019, (b) updates the Company's disclosure on alternative performance measures and (c) updates the Company's "Significant or Material Change" statement.
The full document can be viewed here http://www.rns- pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/8672M_1-2019-9-18.pdf
A copy of the Supplement and the Half Year Results will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.
For further information, please contact:
Gaylene Kendall
Group Tax & Treasury Director
Tel: +44 (0) 207 644 1076
DISCLAIMER - INTENDED ADDRESSEES
Please note that the information contained in the Offering Circular as supplemented by the Supplemental Offering Circular may be addressed to and/or targeted at persons who are residents of particular countries (speciﬁed in the Offering Circular) only and is not intended for use and should not be relied upon by any person outside these countries and/or to whom the offer contained in the Offering
Circular as supplemented by the Supplemental Offering Circular is not addressed. Prior to relying on the information contained in the Offering Circular as supplemented by the Supplemental Offering Circular you must ascertain from the Offering Circular as supplemented by the Supplemental Offering Circular whether or not you are part of the intended addressees of the information contained in the Offering Circular as supplemented by the Supplemental Offering Circular.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
CIRGGUMUBUPBGQR
Disclaimer
Kingfisher plc published this content on 18 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2019 16:26:04 UTC