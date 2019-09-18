Kingfisher : Half-Year Results - (Part 1 of 2)

Half year results for the 6 months ended 31 July 2019 (unaudited)
Financial highlights
% Total
% Total
% LFL*
Change
Change
Change
2019/20
2018/19(1)
Reported
Constant
Constant
currency*
currency
Sales
£5,997m
£6,080m
(1.4)%
(0.9)%
(1.8)%
Gross margin*
37.0%
36.4%
+60bps
+60bps
Retail profit*
£466m
£490m
(4.8)%
(4.4)%
Underlying pre-tax profit*
£353m
£377m
(6.4)%
Adjusted pre-tax profit*
£337m
£325m
+3.7%
Statutory pre-tax profit
£245m
£280m
(12.5)%
Statutory post-tax profit
£171m
£206m
(17.0)%
Underlying basic EPS*
12.3p
12.8p
(3.9)%
Adjusted basic EPS*
11.8p
11.0p
+7.3%
Statutory basic EPS
8.1p
9.6p
(15.6)%
Interim dividend
3.33p
3.33p
-
Net debt*(2)
£2,384m
£2,661m
n/a
H1 19/20 Group results:
Total sales down 0.9% in constant currency
LFL down 1.8% with growth in Screwfix, Poland and Romania offset by B&Q andFrance
Transformation activity continued across the Group including significant new range implementation in H1
o Unified product (COGS) now 59% (H1 18/19: 42%); H1 unified sales up 0.4%
o Digital sales* up 18%; now 7% of total Group sales (H1 18/19: 6%)
H1 Group gross margin % up 60 basis points, largely driven by sourcing benefits
Unified sourcing benefits contributed 80 basis points to Group gross margin %, outweighing clearance impact of -40 basis points
Gross margin % for UK and Brico Dépôt France up
Retail profit down 4.4% in constant currency, largely driven by France
Adjusted pre-tax profit up 3.7%, reflecting lower transformation P&L costs*
Statutory pre-tax profit down 12.5%, after exceptional items*
Balance sheet remains strong
Net debt (post-IFRS 16) reduced by £158m since year end
Net debt (post-IFRS 16) to last twelve months' EBITDA* multiple of 1.8 times
Outlook for FY 19/20:
Focused on improving execution and delivering priorities for the year, including the launch of key new and differentiated ranges (e.g. B&Q kitchens in H2 19/20) and optimising the implementation of key transformation enablers
Outlook by geography remains mixed; continued uncertainty around UK consumer demand
Continue to expect FY 19/20 gross margin % after clearance to be flat(3), including c. £30-35m of incremental clearance costs (including B&Q kitchens in H2 19/20)
Thierry Garnier to join as CEO on 25 September
Throughout this release '*' indicates the ﬁrst instance of a term deﬁned and explained in the Glossary (Section
5). Not all of the ﬁgures and ratios used are readily available from the unaudited half year results included in part 2 of the announcement. These non-GAAP measures (also known as alternative performance measures), including constant currency and like-for-like sales growth, underlying and adjusted proﬁt measures, management believes are both useful and necessary to better understand the Group's results. Where required, a reconciliation to statutory amounts is set out in the Financial Review (Section 4).
FY 18/19 comparatives have been restated for IFRS 16 'Leases'. Refer to note 18 of the half year condensed financial statements (in part 2 of this announcement) for detailed restatement tables and associated commentary
Net debt includes £2.6 billion lease liabilities under IFRS 16 in H1 19/20 (H1 18/19: £2.8 billion)
Gross margin % movement excluding Russia and Iberia
Véronique Laury, Chief Executive Officer, said:
"Our transformation activity continued in the first half of this year, including new range launches across the Group and the rollout of further capabilities within our unified IT platform. These activities resulted in some ongoing disruption that impacted sales at B&Q and Castorama France. This was partly offset by positive sales performances in Screwfix, which continues to grow its market share, and Poland.
"It has been a great privilege to lead Kingfisher during a period of significant change, both in retail and within our business, and I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our colleagues for their tireless commitment."
Andy Cosslett, Chairman, said:
"The Board and I would like to thank Véronique for her vision and her determination in laying the foundations for our future growth. She leaves with our best wishes.
"In Thierry Garnier, who joins Kingfisher next week, we have found the right individual with the right skills and experience to build on the platform that we are establishing. In the near term our focus will be on improving execution and delivering on our key priorities for the year. Thierry will bring a fresh perspective to the Group as we focus on delivering growth in shareholder value and creating a compelling experience for our customers and colleagues."
Contacts
Tel:
Email:
Investor Relations
+44 (0) 20 7644 1082
investorenquiries@kingfisher.com
Media Relations
+44 (0) 20 7644 1030
corpcomms@kingfisher.com
Teneo
+44 (0) 20 7260 2700
Kfteam@teneo.com
This announcement can be downloaded from www.kingfisher.com. We can be followed on Twitter (@kingfisherplc) with the half year results tag #KGFHY.
We will host a results presentation to analysts and investors today at 09.00 (UK time) at the London Stock Exchange, 10 Paternoster Square, London, EC4M 7LS. A simultaneous live audiocast of the presentation will be available via the Investors section of the Company's website at www.kingfisher.com and where, subsequent to the live audiocast, a copy of the results presentation will also be available for viewing.
Our next announcement will be the Q3 trading update for the period ended 31 October 2019, on 20 November 2019.
2019/20 interim dividend
8 November 2019
Q3 trading update
20 November 2019
2019/20 final results
24 March 2020(1)
(1) This date is provisional and may be subject to change.
The remainder of this release is broken down into six main sections:
Group update
Trading review by division
FY 2019/20 Technical guidance
H1 2019/20 Financial review and, in part 2 of this announcement, the half year condensed Financial Statements
Glossary
Forward-lookingstatements
Section 1: Group update
Kingfisher's transformation plan, which commenced in FY 16/17, has centred around leveraging the scale of the Group for the benefit of its customers and the wider business. The transformation activity has concentrated on three key strategic pillars:
creating a unified, unique and leading home improvementoffer;
drivingdigital capability; and
optimising operational efficiency.
The aim of the transformation is to build a strong foundation from which the Group can create a superior customer proposition, adapt to changes in consumer shopping habits and to deliver more profitable growth.
After three and a half years of transformation activity, the business has been significantly reorganised including establishing a single buying organisation in order to leverage the buying scale of the Group. 59% of product ranges (COGS) have been unified, with sales and gross margin % from unified ranges growing and outperforming non-unified ranges.
In H1 19/20, the gross margin % for unified ranges increased by c. 150 basis points year on year, after cost price inflation and price investment (but before clearance and the impact of logistics & stock inefficiencies), equating to a c. 80 basis points improvement at a Group level.
Alongside sourcing benefits, this unified approach has also allowed the Group to leverage its deep understanding of customer needs to create its own exclusive brands and develop 'unique' ranges offering differentiated design, high functionality, and quality at an affordable price. Sales from unique ranges are a small but growing proportion of overall sales today.
Kingfisher is transforming its digital capability through its unified IT platform in order to deliver long-term operational efficiency and customer benefits. The rollout of the base platform is substantially complete. Digital sales for the Group grew by 18% in H1 19/20 (click & collect +24%), now accounting for 7% of Group sales (6% in H1 18/19; 3% in FY 15/16). In H1 19/20, digital sales (including click & collect sales), website conversion rates and digital penetration each increased in all operating companies.
The scale of the Group is also being leveraged to implement a number of operational efficiency initiatives, including a shared services centre established in Poland. In excess of £100m of savings (largely driven by GNFR* initiatives, to date) have been delivered over the last three and a half years.
Over the same timeframe, the total cost of the transformation plan (P&L, exceptional and capital expenditure) is £537m, and over the five-year period is expected to be less than the £800m originally anticipated.
Transformation on the scale undertaken by the Grouphas been a complex and substantial programme, involving the setup of new organisational structures, systems and processes. As explained at the FY18/19 results the transformation is delivering clear customer and business benefits, which have been offset by a combination of 'internal' and 'external' factors. 'Internal' factors have included transformation-related disruption and the underperformance of Castorama France. 'External' challenges have included weaker than expected economic growth in the UK, significant cost price inflation (commodity prices and FX) and higher wage inflation in the UK and Poland.
H1 19/20 has followed a similar pattern, resulting in a mixed overall financial performance for the Group. Improving operational execution has been a major focus during the period,
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Kingfisher plc published this content on 18 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2019 08:46:00 UTC