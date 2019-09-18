Kingfisher : Half-Year Results - (Part 1 of 2)

Throughout this release '*' indicates the ﬁrst instance of a term deﬁned and explained in the Glossary (Section

5). Not all of the ﬁgures and ratios used are readily available from the unaudited half year results included in part 2 of the announcement. These non-GAAP measures (also known as alternative performance measures), including constant currency and like-for-like sales growth, underlying and adjusted proﬁt measures, management believes are both useful and necessary to better understand the Group's results. Where required, a reconciliation to statutory amounts is set out in the Financial Review (Section 4).

FY 18/19 comparatives have been restated for IFRS 16 'Leases'. Refer to note 18 of the half year condensed financial statements (in part 2 of this announcement) for detailed restatement tables and associated commentary Net debt includes £2.6 billion lease liabilities under IFRS 16 in H1 19/20 (H1 18/19: £2.8 billion) Gross margin % movement excluding Russia and Iberia

Véronique Laury, Chief Executive Officer, said:

"Our transformation activity continued in the first half of this year, including new range launches across the Group and the rollout of further capabilities within our unified IT platform. These activities resulted in some ongoing disruption that impacted sales at B&Q and Castorama France. This was partly offset by positive sales performances in Screwfix, which continues to grow its market share, and Poland.

"It has been a great privilege to lead Kingfisher during a period of significant change, both in retail and within our business, and I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our colleagues for their tireless commitment."

Andy Cosslett, Chairman, said:

"The Board and I would like to thank Véronique for her vision and her determination in laying the foundations for our future growth. She leaves with our best wishes.

"In Thierry Garnier, who joins Kingfisher next week, we have found the right individual with the right skills and experience to build on the platform that we are establishing. In the near term our focus will be on improving execution and delivering on our key priorities for the year. Thierry will bring a fresh perspective to the Group as we focus on delivering growth in shareholder value and creating a compelling experience for our customers and colleagues."

