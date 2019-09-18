Kingfisher : Half-Year Results - (Part 2 of 2) 0 09/18/2019 | 04:47am EDT Send by mail :

RNS Number : 6857M Kingfisher PLC 18 September 2019 Kingfisher plc 2019/20 INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED) CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT Half year ended 31 July 2019 Half year ended 31 July 2018 restated (note 18) Before Exceptional Before Exceptional £ millions Notes exceptional Total exceptional Total items items items items Sales 4 5,997 - 5,997 6,080 - 6,080 Cost of sales (3,776) - (3,776) (3,864) - (3,864) Gross profit 2,221 - 2,221 2,216 - 2,216 Selling and distribution (1,414) (94) (1,508) (1,412) (1,408) expenses 4 Administrative expenses (396) - (396) (402) (46) (448) Other income 10 1 11 11 - 11 Share of post-tax results of - - - (2) - (2) joint ventures and associates Operating profit 4 421 (93) 328 411 (42) 369 Finance costs (93) - (93) (97) - (97) Finance income 10 - 10 8 - 8 Net finance costs 6 (83) - (83) (89) - (89) Profit before taxation 338 (93) 245 322 (42) 280 Income tax expense 7 (93) 19 (74) (87) 13 (74) Profit for the period 245 (74) 171 235 (29) 206 Earnings per share 8 Basic 8.1p 9.6p Diluted 8.1p 9.6p Adjusted basic 11.8p 11.0p Adjusted diluted 11.8p 11.0p Underlying basic 12.3p 12.8p Underlying diluted 12.3p 12.7p Reconciliation of non-GAAP underlying and adjusted pre-tax profit: Underlying pre-tax profit 353 377 Transformation costs before 4 (16) (52) exceptional items Adjusted pre-tax profit 337 325 Exchange differences on lease (3) liabilities 1 Exceptional items 5 (93) (42) Profit before taxation 245 280 The proposed interim ordinary dividend for the period ended 31 July 2019 is 3.33p per share. Kingfisher plc 2019/20 INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED) CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT Year ended 31 January 2019 restated (note 18) Before Exceptional £ millions Notes exceptional Total items items Sales 4 11,685 - 11,685 Cost of sales (7,367) - (7,367) Gross profit 4,318 - 4,318 Selling and distribution expenses (2,800) (174) (2,974) Administrative expenses (799) (63) (862) Other income 27 27 54 Other expenses - (57) (57) Share of post-tax results of joint ventures and associates 1 - 1 Operating profit 4 747 (267) 480 Finance costs (196) - (196) Finance income 16 - 16 Net finance costs 6 (180) - (180) Profit before taxation 567 (267) 300 Income tax expense 7 (170) 63 (107) Profit for the year 397 (204) 193 Earnings per share 8 Basic 9.1p Diluted 9.0p Adjusted basic 19.8p Adjusted diluted 19.7p Underlying basic 23.9p Underlying diluted 23.8p Reconciliation of non-GAAP underlying and adjusted pre-tax profit: Underlying pre-tax profit 694 Transformation costs before exceptional items 4 (120) Adjusted pre-tax profit 574 Exchange differences on lease liabilities (7) Exceptional items 5 (267) Profit before taxation 300 Kingfisher plc 2019/20 INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED) CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Half year ended Year ended £ millions Half year ended 31 July 2018 31 January 2019 31 July 2019 restated restated Notes (note 18) (note 18) Profit for the period 171 206 193 Actuarial gains on post-employment benefits 11 73 86 78 Inventory cash flow hedges - fair value gains 47 63 85 Tax on items that will not be reclassified (37) (47) (53) Total items that will not be reclassified 83 102 110 subsequently to profit or loss Currency translation differences Group 153 34 (46) Other cash flow hedges Fair value gains/(losses) 4 - (2) (Gains)/losses transferred to income statement (4) - 2 Tax on items that may be reclassified - (1) - Total items that may be reclassified 153 33 (46) subsequently to profit or loss Other comprehensive income for the period 236 135 64 Total comprehensive income for the period 407 341 257 Kingfisher plc 2019/20 INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED) CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY Half year ended 31 July 2019 Share Own Capital Other Share shares Retained redemption reserves Total equity £ millions capital premium held earnings reserve (note 13) At 1 February 2019 332 2,228 (25) 3,192 43 379 6,149 Profit for the period - - - 171 - - 171 Other comprehensive income for the - - - 45 - 191 236 period Total comprehensive income for the - - - 216 - 191 407 period Inventory cash flow hedges - gains - - - - - (24) (24) transferred to inventories Share-based compensation - - - 8 - - 8 Own shares issued under share - - 9 (9) - - - schemes Purchase of own shares for ESOP trust - - (10) - - - (10) Dividends (note 9) - - - (157) - - (157) Tax on equity items - - - - - 5 5 At 31 July 2019 332 2,228 (26) 3,250 43 551 6,378 Half year ended 31 July 2018 restated (note 18) Share Own Capital Other Share shares Retained redemption reserves Total equity £ millions capital premium held earnings reserve (note 13) At 1 February 2018 340 2,228 (29) 3,311 35 378 6,263 Profit for the period - - - 206 - - 206 Other comprehensive income for the - - - 54 - 81 135 period Total comprehensive income for the period Inventory cash flow hedges - losses transferred to inventories Share-based compensation - - - 260 - 81 341 - - - - - 15 15 - - - 10 - - 10 New shares issued under share - - - 2 - - 2 schemes Own shares issued under share - - 3 (3) - - - schemes Purchase of own shares for (5) - - (90) 5 - (90) cancellation Dividends (note 9) - - - (160) - - (160) Tax on equity items - - - - - (4) (4) At 31 July 2018 335 2,228 (26) 3,330 40 470 6,377 Year ended 31 January 2019 restated (note 18) Share Own Capital Other Share shares Retained redemption reserves Total equity £ millions capital premium held earnings reserve (note 13) At 1 February 2018 340 2,228 (29) 3,311 35 378 6,263 Profit for the year - - - 193 - - 193 Other comprehensive income for the - - - 46 - 18 64 year Total comprehensive income for the - - - 239 - 18 257 year Inventory cash flow hedges - gains - - - - - (22) (22) transferred to inventories Share-based compensation - - - 15 - - 15 New shares issued under share - - - 2 - - 2 schemes Own shares issued under share - - 4 (4) - - - schemes Purchase of own shares for (8) - - (140) 8 - (140) cancellation Dividends (note 9) - - - (231) - - (231) Tax on equity items - - - - - 5 5 At 31 January 2019 332 2,228 (25) 3,192 43 379 6,149 Kingfisher plc 2019/20 INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED) CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET At 31 At 31 July 2018 January £ millions Notes At 31 July 2019 restated 2019 (note 18) restated (note 18) Non-current assets Goodwill 2,439 2,438 2,436 Other intangible assets 10 374 375 371 Property, plant and equipment 10 3,356 3,567 3,302 Right-of-use assets 2,030 2,221 2,017 Investment property 10 8 21 8 Investments in joint ventures and 13 12 15 associates Post-employment benefits 11 413 318 320 Deferred tax assets 13 40 13 Derivative assets 12 2 - - Other receivables 40 53 41 8,688 9,045 8,523 Current assets Inventories 2,765 2,718 2,574 Trade and other receivables 415 472 406 Derivative assets 12 62 47 26 Current tax assets 3 1 1 Cash and cash equivalents 385 181 229 Assets held for sale 58 - 89 3,688 3,419 3,325 Total assets 12,376 12,464 11,848 Current liabilities Trade and other payables (2,554) (2,657) (2,415) Borrowings 12 (47) (2) (1) Lease liabilities (318) (363) (308) Derivative liabilities 12 (19) (16) (21) Current tax liabilities (148) (145) (118) Provisions (84) (38) (27) (3,170) (3,221) (2,890) Non-current liabilities Other payables (4) (6) (6) Borrowings 12 (97) (47) (139) Lease liabilities (2,320) (2,437) (2,318) Derivative liabilities 12 - - (2) Deferred tax liabilities (242) (220) (192) Provisions (39) (34) (37) Post-employment benefits 11 (126) (122) (115) (2,828) (2,866) (2,809) Total liabilities (5,998) (6,087) (5,699) Net assets 6,378 6,377 6,149 Equity Share capital 332 335 332 Share premium 2,228 2,228 2,228 Own shares held in ESOP trust (26) (26) (25) Retained earnings 3,250 3,330 3,192 Capital redemption reserve 43 40 43 Other reserves 13 551 470 379 Total equity 6,378 6,377 6,149 The interim financial report was approved by the Board of Directors on 17 September 2019 and signed on its behalf by: Veronique Laury, Chief Executive OfficerAndy Cosslett, Chairman Kingfisher plc 2019/20 INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED) CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT Half year ended Year ended £ millions Notes Half year ended 31 July 2018 31 January 2019 31 July 2019 restated restated (note 18) (note 18) Operating activities Cash generated by operations 14 613 716 1,243 Income tax paid (34) (77) (132) Net cash flows from operating activities 579 639 1,111 Investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment (163) (164) (332) and intangible assets Disposal of property, plant and equipment, investment property, assets held for sale 125 4 45 and intangible assets Interest received 6 4 11 Interest element of lease rental receipts 1 2 3 Principal element of lease rental receipts 2 3 6 Advance payments on right-of-use assets - (1) (4) Dividends received from joint ventures and 2 5 5 associates Net cash flows used in investing activities (27) (147) (266) Financing activities Interest paid (13) (7) (19) Interest element of lease rental payments (82) (87) (174) Principal element of lease rental payments (158) (137) (312) Repayment of bank loans (1) (1) (1) Issue of fixed term debt - 44 139 Repayment of fixed term debt - (134) (134) Receipt on financing derivatives - 37 37 New shares issued under share schemes - 2 2 Purchase of own shares for ESOP trust (10) - - Purchase of own shares for cancellation - (90) (140) Ordinary dividends paid to equity 9 (157) (160) (231) shareholders of the Company Net cash flows from financing activities (421) (533) (833) Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash 131 (41) 12 equivalents Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of 229 230 230 period Exchange differences 25 (8) (13) Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 385 181 229 Kingfisher plc 2019/20 INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED) NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 1. General information Kingfisher plc ('the Company'), its subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates (together 'the Group') supply home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels, located mainly in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The Company is incorporated in the United Kingdom and is listed on the London Stock Exchange. The address of its registered office is 3 Sheldon Square, Paddington, London W2 6PX. The interim financial report does not comprise statutory accounts within the meaning of section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. Audited statutory accounts for the year ended 31 January 2019 were approved by the Board of Directors on 19 March 2019 and delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The report of the auditors on those accounts was unqualified, did not contain an emphasis of matter paragraph and did not contain any statement under sections 498(2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006. The interim financial report has been reviewed, not audited, and was approved by the Board of Directors on 17 September 2019. 2. Basis of preparation The interim financial report for the six months ended 31 July 2019 ('the half year') has been prepared in accordance with the Disclosure and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority and with IAS 34, 'Interim Financial Reporting', as adopted by the European Union. It should be read in conjunction with the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 January 2019, which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') as adopted by the European Union. The consolidated income statement and related notes represent results for continuing operations, there being no discontinued operations in the periods presented. Where comparatives are given, '2018/19' refers to the six months ended 31 July 2018. New and amended accounting standards The Group adopted IFRS 16 'Leases' on 1 February 2019 on a fully retrospective basis, resulting in the restatement of comparatives for the six months ended 31 July 2018 and year ended 31 January 2019. The cumulative effect of initial application is recognised as an adjustment to opening equity on the date of transition (1 February 2018). Refer to note 18 for further details of the Group's initial application of IFRS 16. The statement of comprehensive income and statement of changes in equity for the half year ended 31 July 2018 have been adjusted to reflect changes to presentation required under IFRS 9 'Financial Instruments'. Other new standards, amendments and interpretations are in issue and effective for the Group's financial year ended 31 January 2020, but they do not have a material impact on the consolidated financial statements. Going concern The Directors of Kingfisher plc, having made appropriate enquiries, consider that adequate resources exist for the Group to continue in operational existence and that, therefore, it is appropriate to adopt the going concern basis in preparing the condensed consolidated financial statements for the half year ended 31 July 2019. Principal rates of exchange against Sterling Half year ended 31 July 2019 Half year ended 31 July 2018 Year ended 31 January 2019 Average Period end Average Period end Average Year end rate rate rate rate rate rate Euro 1.14 1.10 1.14 1.12 1.13 1.15 US Dollar 1.29 1.22 1.37 1.31 1.33 1.31 Polish Zloty 4.90 4.70 4.83 4.79 4.83 4.88 Russian Rouble 83.14 77.46 82.55 81.81 84.34 86.01 Risks and uncertainties The principal risks and uncertainties to which the Group is exposed are set out on pages 44-51 of the Kingfisher plc Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 January 2019. These have been reviewed as part of the Group's half year procedures and are listed in the Financial Review. Use of non-GAAP measures In the reporting of financial information, the Group uses certain measures that are not required under IFRS, the generally accepted accounting principles ('GAAP') under which the Group reports. Kingfisher believes that retail profit, underlying pre-tax profit, adjusted pre-tax profit, adjusted effective tax rate, underlying earnings per share and adjusted earnings per share provide additional useful information on performance and trends to shareholders. These and other non-GAAP measures (also known as 'Alternative Performance Measures'), such as net debt, are used by Kingfisher for internal performance analysis and incentive compensation arrangements for employees. The terms 'retail profit', 'exceptional items', 'transformation costs', 'underlying', 'adjusted', 'adjusted effective tax rate' and 'net debt' are not defined terms under IFRS and may therefore not be comparable with similarly titled measures reported by other companies. They are not intended to be a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP measures. Retail profit is defined as continuing operating profit before central costs, the Group's share of interest and tax of joint ventures and associates, transformation costs and exceptional items. It includes the sustainable benefits of the transformation plan. Central costs principally comprise the costs of the Group's head office before transformation costs. The separate reporting of exceptional items, which are presented as exceptional within their relevant income statement category, helps provide an indication of the Group's ongoing business performance. non-operational assets; and the costs of significant restructuring, including certain restructuring costs of the Group's five-year transformation plan launched in 2016/17, and incremental acquisition integration costs. The term 'adjusted' refers to the relevant measure being reported for continuing operations excluding exceptional items, exchange differences on lease liabilities, financing fair value remeasurements, related tax items and prior year tax items (including the impact of changes in tax rates on deferred tax). Exchange differences on lease liabilities represent the income statement impact of translating lease liabilities denominated in non-functional currencies (e.g. a dollar-denominated lease in Russia) which are not able to be designated as net investment hedges. Financing fair value remeasurements represent changes in the fair value of financing derivatives, excluding interest accruals, offset by fair value adjustments to the carrying amount of borrowings and other hedged items under fair value hedge relationships. Financing derivatives are those that relate to hedged items of a financing nature. The term 'underlying' refers to the relevant adjusted measure being reported before non-exceptional transformation costs. Non-exceptional transformation costs represent the additional costs that arise only as a result of the transformation plan launched in 2016/17, which either because of their nature or the length of the period over which they are incurred are not considered as exceptional items. These costs principally relate to the unified and unique offer range implementation and the digital strategic initiative. The separate reporting of such costs (in addition to exceptional items) helps provide an indication of the Group's underlying business performance, which includes the sustainable benefits of the transformation plan.

