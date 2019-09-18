Log in
KINGFISHER

(KGF)
Kingfisher : Half-Year Results - (Part 2 of 2)

09/18/2019

RNS Number : 6857M

Kingfisher PLC

18 September 2019

Kingfisher plc

2019/20 INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED)

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

Half year ended 31 July 2019

Half year ended 31 July 2018

restated (note 18)

Before

Exceptional

Before

Exceptional

£ millions

Notes

exceptional

Total

exceptional

Total

items

items

items

items

Sales

4

5,997

-

5,997

6,080

-

6,080

Cost of sales

(3,776)

-

(3,776)

(3,864)

-

(3,864)

Gross profit

2,221

-

2,221

2,216

-

2,216

Selling and distribution

(1,414)

(94)

(1,508)

(1,412)

(1,408)

expenses

4

Administrative expenses

(396)

-

(396)

(402)

(46)

(448)

Other income

10

1

11

11

-

11

Share of post-tax results of

-

-

-

(2)

-

(2)

joint ventures and associates

Operating profit

4

421

(93)

328

411

(42)

369

Finance costs

(93)

-

(93)

(97)

-

(97)

Finance income

10

-

10

8

-

8

Net finance costs

6

(83)

-

(83)

(89)

-

(89)

Profit before taxation

338

(93)

245

322

(42)

280

Income tax expense

7

(93)

19

(74)

(87)

13

(74)

Profit for the period

245

(74)

171

235

(29)

206

Earnings per share

8

Basic

8.1p

9.6p

Diluted

8.1p

9.6p

Adjusted basic

11.8p

11.0p

Adjusted diluted

11.8p

11.0p

Underlying basic

12.3p

12.8p

Underlying diluted

12.3p

12.7p

Reconciliation of non-GAAP underlying and adjusted pre-tax profit:

Underlying pre-tax profit

353

377

Transformation costs before

4

(16)

(52)

exceptional items

Adjusted pre-tax profit

337

325

Exchange differences on lease

(3)

liabilities

1

Exceptional items

5

(93)

(42)

Profit before taxation

245

280

The proposed interim ordinary dividend for the period ended 31 July 2019 is 3.33p per share.

Kingfisher plc

2019/20 INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED)

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

Year ended 31 January 2019

restated (note 18)

Before

Exceptional

£ millions

Notes

exceptional

Total

items

items

Sales

4

11,685

-

11,685

Cost of sales

(7,367)

-

(7,367)

Gross profit

4,318

-

4,318

Selling and distribution expenses

(2,800)

(174)

(2,974)

Administrative expenses

(799)

(63)

(862)

Other income

27

27

54

Other expenses

-

(57)

(57)

Share of post-tax results of joint ventures and associates

1

-

1

Operating profit

4

747

(267)

480

Finance costs

(196)

-

(196)

Finance income

16

-

16

Net finance costs

6

(180)

-

(180)

Profit before taxation

567

(267)

300

Income tax expense

7

(170)

63

(107)

Profit for the year

397

(204)

193

Earnings per share

8

Basic

9.1p

Diluted

9.0p

Adjusted basic

19.8p

Adjusted diluted

19.7p

Underlying basic

23.9p

Underlying diluted

23.8p

Reconciliation of non-GAAP underlying and adjusted pre-tax profit:

Underlying pre-tax profit

694

Transformation costs before exceptional items

4

(120)

Adjusted pre-tax profit

574

Exchange differences on lease liabilities

(7)

Exceptional items

5

(267)

Profit before taxation

300

Kingfisher plc

2019/20 INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Half year ended

Year ended

£ millions

Half year ended

31 July 2018

31 January 2019

31 July 2019

restated

restated

Notes

(note 18)

(note 18)

Profit for the period

171

206

193

Actuarial gains on post-employment benefits

11

73

86

78

Inventory cash flow hedges - fair value gains

47

63

85

Tax on items that will not be reclassified

(37)

(47)

(53)

Total items that will not be reclassified

83

102

110

subsequently to profit or loss

Currency translation differences

Group

153

34

(46)

Other cash flow hedges

Fair value gains/(losses)

4

-

(2)

(Gains)/losses transferred to income statement

(4)

-

2

Tax on items that may be reclassified

-

(1)

-

Total items that may be reclassified

153

33

(46)

subsequently to profit or loss

Other comprehensive income for the period

236

135

64

Total comprehensive income for the period

407

341

257

Kingfisher plc

2019/20 INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Half year ended 31 July 2019

Share

Own

Capital

Other

Share

shares

Retained

redemption

reserves

Total equity

£ millions

capital

premium

held

earnings

reserve

(note 13)

At 1 February 2019

332

2,228

(25)

3,192

43

379

6,149

Profit for the period

-

-

-

171

-

-

171

Other comprehensive income for the

-

-

-

45

-

191

236

period

Total comprehensive income for the

-

-

-

216

-

191

407

period

Inventory cash flow hedges - gains

-

-

-

-

-

(24)

(24)

transferred to inventories

Share-based compensation

-

-

-

8

-

-

8

Own shares issued under share

-

-

9

(9)

-

-

-

schemes

Purchase of own shares for ESOP trust

-

-

(10)

-

-

-

(10)

Dividends (note 9)

-

-

-

(157)

-

-

(157)

Tax on equity items

-

-

-

-

-

5

5

At 31 July 2019

332

2,228

(26)

3,250

43

551

6,378

Half year ended 31 July 2018 restated (note 18)

Share

Own

Capital

Other

Share

shares

Retained

redemption

reserves

Total equity

£ millions

capital

premium

held

earnings

reserve

(note 13)

At 1 February 2018

340

2,228

(29)

3,311

35

378

6,263

Profit for the period

-

-

-

206

-

-

206

Other comprehensive income for the

-

-

-

54

-

81

135

period

Total comprehensive income for the period

Inventory cash flow hedges - losses transferred to inventories Share-based compensation

-

-

-

260

-

81

341

-

-

-

-

-

15

15

-

-

-

10

-

-

10

New shares issued under share

-

-

-

2

-

-

2

schemes

Own shares issued under share

-

-

3

(3)

-

-

-

schemes

Purchase of own shares for

(5)

-

-

(90)

5

-

(90)

cancellation

Dividends (note 9)

-

-

-

(160)

-

-

(160)

Tax on equity items

-

-

-

-

-

(4)

(4)

At 31 July 2018

335

2,228

(26)

3,330

40

470

6,377

Year ended 31 January 2019 restated (note 18)

Share

Own

Capital

Other

Share

shares

Retained

redemption

reserves

Total equity

£ millions

capital

premium

held

earnings

reserve

(note 13)

At 1 February 2018

340

2,228

(29)

3,311

35

378

6,263

Profit for the year

-

-

-

193

-

-

193

Other comprehensive income for the

-

-

-

46

-

18

64

year

Total comprehensive income for the

-

-

-

239

-

18

257

year

Inventory cash flow hedges - gains

-

-

-

-

-

(22)

(22)

transferred to inventories

Share-based compensation

-

-

-

15

-

-

15

New shares issued under share

-

-

-

2

-

-

2

schemes

Own shares issued under share

-

-

4

(4)

-

-

-

schemes

Purchase of own shares for

(8)

-

-

(140)

8

-

(140)

cancellation

Dividends (note 9)

-

-

-

(231)

-

-

(231)

Tax on equity items

-

-

-

-

-

5

5

At 31 January 2019

332

2,228

(25)

3,192

43

379

6,149

Kingfisher plc

2019/20 INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED)

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

At 31

At 31 July 2018

January

£ millions

Notes

At 31 July 2019

restated

2019

(note 18)

restated

(note 18)

Non-current assets

Goodwill

2,439

2,438

2,436

Other intangible assets

10

374

375

371

Property, plant and equipment

10

3,356

3,567

3,302

Right-of-use assets

2,030

2,221

2,017

Investment property

10

8

21

8

Investments in joint ventures and

13

12

15

associates

Post-employment benefits

11

413

318

320

Deferred tax assets

13

40

13

Derivative assets

12

2

-

-

Other receivables

40

53

41

8,688

9,045

8,523

Current assets

Inventories

2,765

2,718

2,574

Trade and other receivables

415

472

406

Derivative assets

12

62

47

26

Current tax assets

3

1

1

Cash and cash equivalents

385

181

229

Assets held for sale

58

-

89

3,688

3,419

3,325

Total assets

12,376

12,464

11,848

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

(2,554)

(2,657)

(2,415)

Borrowings

12

(47)

(2)

(1)

Lease liabilities

(318)

(363)

(308)

Derivative liabilities

12

(19)

(16)

(21)

Current tax liabilities

(148)

(145)

(118)

Provisions

(84)

(38)

(27)

(3,170)

(3,221)

(2,890)

Non-current liabilities

Other payables

(4)

(6)

(6)

Borrowings

12

(97)

(47)

(139)

Lease liabilities

(2,320)

(2,437)

(2,318)

Derivative liabilities

12

-

-

(2)

Deferred tax liabilities

(242)

(220)

(192)

Provisions

(39)

(34)

(37)

Post-employment benefits

11

(126)

(122)

(115)

(2,828)

(2,866)

(2,809)

Total liabilities

(5,998)

(6,087)

(5,699)

Net assets

6,378

6,377

6,149

Equity

Share capital

332

335

332

Share premium

2,228

2,228

2,228

Own shares held in ESOP trust

(26)

(26)

(25)

Retained earnings

3,250

3,330

3,192

Capital redemption reserve

43

40

43

Other reserves

13

551

470

379

Total equity

6,378

6,377

6,149

The interim financial report was approved by the Board of Directors on 17 September 2019 and signed on its behalf by:

Veronique Laury, Chief Executive OfficerAndy Cosslett, Chairman

Kingfisher plc

2019/20 INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED)

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT

Half year ended

Year ended

£ millions

Notes

Half year ended

31 July 2018

31 January 2019

31 July 2019

restated

restated

(note 18)

(note 18)

Operating activities

Cash generated by operations

14

613

716

1,243

Income tax paid

(34)

(77)

(132)

Net cash flows from operating activities

579

639

1,111

Investing activities

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(163)

(164)

(332)

and intangible assets

Disposal of property, plant and equipment,

investment property, assets held for sale

125

4

45

and intangible assets

Interest received

6

4

11

Interest element of lease rental receipts

1

2

3

Principal element of lease rental receipts

2

3

6

Advance payments on right-of-use assets

-

(1)

(4)

Dividends received from joint ventures and

2

5

5

associates

Net cash flows used in investing activities

(27)

(147)

(266)

Financing activities

Interest paid

(13)

(7)

(19)

Interest element of lease rental payments

(82)

(87)

(174)

Principal element of lease rental payments

(158)

(137)

(312)

Repayment of bank loans

(1)

(1)

(1)

Issue of fixed term debt

-

44

139

Repayment of fixed term debt

-

(134)

(134)

Receipt on financing derivatives

-

37

37

New shares issued under share schemes

-

2

2

Purchase of own shares for ESOP trust

(10)

-

-

Purchase of own shares for cancellation

-

(90)

(140)

Ordinary dividends paid to equity

9

(157)

(160)

(231)

shareholders of the Company

Net cash flows from financing activities

(421)

(533)

(833)

Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash

131

(41)

12

equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of

229

230

230

period

Exchange differences

25

(8)

(13)

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

385

181

229

Kingfisher plc

2019/20 INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED) NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1. General information

Kingfisher plc ('the Company'), its subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates (together 'the Group') supply home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels, located mainly in the United Kingdom and continental Europe.

The Company is incorporated in the United Kingdom and is listed on the London Stock Exchange. The address of its registered office is 3 Sheldon Square, Paddington, London W2 6PX.

The interim financial report does not comprise statutory accounts within the meaning of section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. Audited statutory accounts for the year ended 31 January 2019 were approved by the Board of Directors on 19 March 2019 and delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The report of the auditors on those accounts was unqualified, did not contain an emphasis of matter paragraph and did not contain any statement under sections 498(2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006. The interim financial report has been reviewed, not audited, and was approved by the Board of Directors on 17 September 2019.

2. Basis of preparation

The interim financial report for the six months ended 31 July 2019 ('the half year') has been prepared in accordance with the Disclosure and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority and with IAS 34, 'Interim Financial Reporting', as adopted by the European Union. It should be read in conjunction with the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 January 2019, which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') as adopted by the European Union. The consolidated income statement and related notes represent results for continuing operations, there being no discontinued operations in the periods presented. Where comparatives are given, '2018/19' refers to the six months ended 31 July 2018.

New and amended accounting standards

The Group adopted IFRS 16 'Leases' on 1 February 2019 on a fully retrospective basis, resulting in the restatement of comparatives for the six months ended 31 July 2018 and year ended 31 January 2019. The cumulative effect of initial application is recognised as an adjustment to opening equity on the date of transition (1 February 2018). Refer to note 18 for further details of the Group's initial application of IFRS 16.

The statement of comprehensive income and statement of changes in equity for the half year ended 31 July 2018 have been adjusted to reflect changes to presentation required under IFRS 9 'Financial Instruments'.

Other new standards, amendments and interpretations are in issue and effective for the Group's financial year ended 31 January 2020, but they do not have a material impact on the consolidated financial statements.

Going concern

The Directors of Kingfisher plc, having made appropriate enquiries, consider that adequate resources exist for the Group to continue in operational existence and that, therefore, it is appropriate to adopt the going concern basis in preparing the condensed consolidated financial statements for the half year ended 31 July 2019.

Principal rates of exchange against Sterling

Half year ended 31 July 2019

Half year ended 31 July 2018

Year ended 31 January 2019

Average

Period end

Average

Period end

Average

Year end

rate

rate

rate

rate

rate

rate

Euro

1.14

1.10

1.14

1.12

1.13

1.15

US Dollar

1.29

1.22

1.37

1.31

1.33

1.31

Polish Zloty

4.90

4.70

4.83

4.79

4.83

4.88

Russian Rouble

83.14

77.46

82.55

81.81

84.34

86.01

Risks and uncertainties

The principal risks and uncertainties to which the Group is exposed are set out on pages 44-51 of the Kingfisher plc Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 January 2019. These have been reviewed as part of the Group's half year procedures and are listed in the Financial Review.

Use of non-GAAP measures

In the reporting of financial information, the Group uses certain measures that are not required under IFRS, the generally accepted accounting principles ('GAAP') under which the Group reports. Kingfisher believes that retail profit, underlying pre-tax profit, adjusted pre-tax profit, adjusted effective tax rate, underlying earnings per share and adjusted earnings per share provide additional useful information on performance and trends to shareholders. These and other non-GAAP measures (also known as 'Alternative Performance Measures'), such as net debt, are used by Kingfisher for internal performance analysis and incentive compensation arrangements for employees. The terms 'retail profit', 'exceptional items', 'transformation costs', 'underlying', 'adjusted', 'adjusted effective tax rate' and 'net debt' are not defined terms under IFRS and may therefore not be comparable with similarly titled measures reported by other companies. They are not intended to be a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP measures.

Retail profit is defined as continuing operating profit before central costs, the Group's share of interest and tax of joint ventures and associates, transformation costs and exceptional items. It includes the sustainable benefits of the transformation plan. Central costs principally comprise the costs of the Group's head office before transformation costs.

The separate reporting of exceptional items, which are presented as exceptional within their relevant income statement category, helps provide an indication of the Group's ongoing business performance. The principal items which are included as exceptional items are:

  • non-tradingitems included in operating profit such as profits and losses on the disposal, closure, exit or impairment of subsidiaries, joint ventures, associates and investments which do not form part of the Group's ongoing trading activities;
  • profits and losses on the disposal of properties and impairment losses on non-operational assets; and
  • the costs of significant restructuring, including certain restructuring costs of the Group's five-year transformation plan launched in 2016/17, and incremental acquisition integration costs.

The term 'adjusted' refers to the relevant measure being reported for continuing operations excluding exceptional items, exchange differences on lease liabilities, financing fair value remeasurements, related tax items and prior year tax items (including the impact of changes in tax rates on deferred tax). Exchange differences on lease liabilities represent the income statement impact of translating lease liabilities denominated in non-functional currencies (e.g. a dollar-denominated lease in Russia) which are not able to be designated as net investment hedges. Financing fair value remeasurements represent changes in the fair value of financing derivatives, excluding interest accruals, offset by fair value adjustments to the carrying amount of borrowings and other hedged items under fair value hedge relationships. Financing derivatives are those that relate to hedged items of a financing nature.

The term 'underlying' refers to the relevant adjusted measure being reported before non-exceptional transformation costs. Non-exceptional transformation costs represent the additional costs that arise only as a result of the transformation plan launched in 2016/17, which either because of their nature or the length of the period over which they are incurred are not considered as exceptional items. These costs principally relate to the unified and unique offer range implementation and the digital strategic initiative. The separate reporting of such costs (in addition to exceptional items) helps provide an indication of the Group's underlying business performance, which includes the sustainable benefits of the transformation plan.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

