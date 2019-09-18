Kingfisher : Half-Year Results - (Part 2 of 2)

2019/20 INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED) NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
1. General information
Kingfisher plc ('the Company'), its subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates (together 'the Group') supply home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels, located mainly in the United Kingdom and continental Europe.
The Company is incorporated in the United Kingdom and is listed on the London Stock Exchange. The address of its registered office is 3 Sheldon Square, Paddington, London W2 6PX.
The interim financial report does not comprise statutory accounts within the meaning of section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. Audited statutory accounts for the year ended 31 January 2019 were approved by the Board of Directors on 19 March 2019 and delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The report of the auditors on those accounts was unqualified, did not contain an emphasis of matter paragraph and did not contain any statement under sections 498(2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006. The interim financial report has been reviewed, not audited, and was approved by the Board of Directors on 17 September 2019.
2. Basis of preparation
The interim financial report for the six months ended 31 July 2019 ('the half year') has been prepared in accordance with the Disclosure and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority and with IAS 34, 'Interim Financial Reporting', as adopted by the European Union. It should be read in conjunction with the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 January 2019, which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') as adopted by the European Union. The consolidated income statement and related notes represent results for continuing operations, there being no discontinued operations in the periods presented. Where comparatives are given, '2018/19' refers to the six months ended 31 July 2018.
New and amended accounting standards
The Group adopted IFRS 16 'Leases' on 1 February 2019 on a fully retrospective basis, resulting in the restatement of comparatives for the six months ended 31 July 2018 and year ended 31 January 2019. The cumulative effect of initial application is recognised as an adjustment to opening equity on the date of transition (1 February 2018). Refer to note 18 for further details of the Group's initial application of IFRS 16.
The statement of comprehensive income and statement of changes in equity for the half year ended 31 July 2018 have been adjusted to reflect changes to presentation required under IFRS 9 'Financial Instruments'.
Other new standards, amendments and interpretations are in issue and effective for the Group's financial year ended 31 January 2020, but they do not have a material impact on the consolidated financial statements.
Going concern
The Directors of Kingfisher plc, having made appropriate enquiries, consider that adequate resources exist for the Group to continue in operational existence and that, therefore, it is appropriate to adopt the going concern basis in preparing the condensed consolidated financial statements for the half year ended 31 July 2019.
Principal rates of exchange against Sterling
Half year ended 31 July 2019
Half year ended 31 July 2018
Year ended 31 January 2019
Average
Period end
Average
Period end
Average
Year end
rate
rate
rate
rate
rate
rate
Euro
1.14
1.10
1.14
1.12
1.13
1.15
US Dollar
1.29
1.22
1.37
1.31
1.33
1.31
Polish Zloty
4.90
4.70
4.83
4.79
4.83
4.88
Russian Rouble
83.14
77.46
82.55
81.81
84.34
86.01
Risks and uncertainties
The principal risks and uncertainties to which the Group is exposed are set out on pages 44-51 of the Kingfisher plc Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 January 2019. These have been reviewed as part of the Group's half year procedures and are listed in the Financial Review.
Use of non-GAAP measures
In the reporting of financial information, the Group uses certain measures that are not required under IFRS, the generally accepted accounting principles ('GAAP') under which the Group reports. Kingfisher believes that retail profit, underlying pre-tax profit, adjusted pre-tax profit, adjusted effective tax rate, underlying earnings per share and adjusted earnings per share provide additional useful information on performance and trends to shareholders. These and other non-GAAP measures (also known as 'Alternative Performance Measures'), such as net debt, are used by Kingfisher for internal performance analysis and incentive compensation arrangements for employees. The terms 'retail profit', 'exceptional items', 'transformation costs', 'underlying', 'adjusted', 'adjusted effective tax rate' and 'net debt' are not defined terms under IFRS and may therefore not be comparable with similarly titled measures reported by other companies. They are not intended to be a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP measures.
Retail profit is defined as continuing operating profit before central costs, the Group's share of interest and tax of joint ventures and associates, transformation costs and exceptional items. It includes the sustainable benefits of the transformation plan. Central costs principally comprise the costs of the Group's head office before transformation costs.
The separate reporting of exceptional items, which are presented as exceptional within their relevant income statement category, helps provide an indication of the Group's ongoing business performance. The principal items which are included as exceptional items are:
non-tradingitems included in operating profit such as profits and losses on the disposal, closure, exit or impairment of subsidiaries, joint ventures, associates and investments which do not form part of the Group's ongoing trading activities;
profits and losses on the disposal of properties and impairment losses on non-operational assets; and
the costs of significant restructuring, including certain restructuring costs of the Group's five-year transformation plan launched in 2016/17, and incremental acquisition integration costs.
The term 'adjusted' refers to the relevant measure being reported for continuing operations excluding exceptional items, exchange differences on lease liabilities, financing fair value remeasurements, related tax items and prior year tax items (including the impact of changes in tax rates on deferred tax). Exchange differences on lease liabilities represent the income statement impact of translating lease liabilities denominated in non-functional currencies (e.g. a dollar-denominated lease in Russia) which are not able to be designated as net investment hedges. Financing fair value remeasurements represent changes in the fair value of financing derivatives, excluding interest accruals, offset by fair value adjustments to the carrying amount of borrowings and other hedged items under fair value hedge relationships. Financing derivatives are those that relate to hedged items of a financing nature.
The term 'underlying' refers to the relevant adjusted measure being reported before non-exceptional transformation costs. Non-exceptional transformation costs represent the additional costs that arise only as a result of the transformation plan launched in 2016/17, which either because of their nature or the length of the period over which they are incurred are not considered as exceptional items. These costs principally relate to the unified and unique offer range implementation and the digital strategic initiative. The separate reporting of such costs (in addition to exceptional items) helps provide an indication of the Group's underlying business performance, which includes the sustainable benefits of the transformation plan.
