Kingfisher plc    KGF

KINGFISHER PLC

(KGF)
Kingfisher : B&Q Décor Trading Manager Apprentice

02/14/2020 | 12:32pm EST
Aimee Edwards, 22, is Décor Trading Manager at B&Q. She lives in Swindon, near the store where she has worked for almost five years. She has recently been promoted into the Décor Trading Manager position and has also recently completed a Retail Team Leader Level 3 apprenticeship. Aimee was one of the first cohort of B&Q colleagues to go through an apprenticeship, and she graduated from the scheme in January 2020, also winning the Apprenticeship Ambassador Award for being a positive advocate for the programme.

As Décor Trading Manager I'm in charge of the day-to-to day running of the department, covering stock management, team oversight, developing our processes and customer services - a bit of everything.
 I manage a team of 28, which means I lead one of the biggest teams in the store, something I'm proud of. I love that my job means I work with a range of people. My team includes college students working part-time and employees who have worked at B&Q for years alike.
We also have such a variety of customers that come through the door. My ultimate job is to understand their projects and help them achieve them, whether that's a quick repair or a full-scale home renovation.
I always thought I'd go to university, but that didn't work out for me financially. I've always loved working in retail since working part-time during college, so after my A-levels I started working at B&Q full time.
It was actually my manager who suggested that the apprenticeship could be a great opportunity for me to progress my career.
I wanted to grow my retail knowledge and go beyond customer service to understand the business side of things, from finances and figures to management structures and processes. So, it seemed like a good option, and I took on the Retail Team Leader Level 3 Apprenticeship qualification.
It really taught me the influence I have on my team, and how the work we do, however small scale, affects the whole company. Having a formal personal development plan was also really helpful for me, and has given me people skills and a knowledge of processes that I can apply outside of B&Q.
I'd say the apprenticeship scheme made me more confident in my job. It's given me the tools to get to know my team, understand their personal motivations and how the job fits into their lives, whether they're a parent working part-time or a student saving up, so that I can make sure I do right for them and give them opportunities to learn more and progress their careers, too.
It wasn't an automatic reaction for me to go for an apprenticeship, as I didn't even aspire to progress to a management position. My manager telling me more about it was the spark, and he ended up being my mentor during the process too.
My advice to people thinking about their careers, even if you don't know what you want to do, would be to drive your own experience. Even if you've never considered an apprenticeship or don't think it's for you, look into the options open to you and enquire further.

Disclaimer

Kingfisher plc published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 17:31:04 UTC
