Kingfisher : First Quarter Trading Update to 30 April 2020
05/12/2020 | 02:05am EDT
Disclaimer
Kingfisher plc published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2020 06:04:05 UTC
|Sales 2020
|11 403 M
|EBIT 2020
|762 M
|Net income 2020
|330 M
|Debt 2020
|2 505 M
|Yield 2020
|4,76%
|P/E ratio 2020
|10,1x
|P/E ratio 2021
|11,6x
|EV / Sales2020
|0,52x
|EV / Sales2021
|0,55x
|Capitalization
|3 415 M
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends KINGFISHER PLC
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|19
|Average target price
|
183,88 GBp
|Last Close Price
|
162,45 GBp
|Spread / Highest target
|
90,8%
|Spread / Average Target
|
13,2%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-20,0%