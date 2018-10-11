Kingfisher : Board Change

Kingfisher plc ('Kingfisher') today announces the resignation of Karen Witts, Chief Financial Officer, after six years on the Board, to join Compass Group plc as Group Chief Financial Officer. The Board will conduct a search for a replacement and Karen will be remaining in her position at Kingfisher to allow a smooth handover of her responsibilities. The date of Karen's departure will be confirmed in due course.

Véronique Laury, CEO, said:

'I am very grateful to Karen for the important role she has played in the implementation of Kingfisher's transformation strategy and look forward to continuing to work with her over the coming months. I would also like to thank Karen for all of the support and wise counsel she has given me since joining the Board. I wish her all the best in her new role at Compass.'

