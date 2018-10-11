Log in
Kingfisher : Board Change

10/11/2018 | 05:48pm CEST

Kingfisher plc ('Kingfisher') today announces the resignation of Karen Witts, Chief Financial Officer, after six years on the Board, to join Compass Group plc as Group Chief Financial Officer. The Board will conduct a search for a replacement and Karen will be remaining in her position at Kingfisher to allow a smooth handover of her responsibilities. The date of Karen's departure will be confirmed in due course.

Véronique Laury, CEO, said:

'I am very grateful to Karen for the important role she has played in the implementation of Kingfisher's transformation strategy and look forward to continuing to work with her over the coming months. I would also like to thank Karen for all of the support and wise counsel she has given me since joining the Board. I wish her all the best in her new role at Compass.'

Enquiries:

Group Company Secretary

+44 (0) 20 7644 1041

Investor Relations

+44 (0) 20 7644 1082

Media Relations

+44 (0) 20 7644 1030

Teneo Blue Rubicon

+44 (0) 20 7260 2700

Disclaimer

Kingfisher plc published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 15:47:06 UTC
