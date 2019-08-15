Log in
KINGFISHER PLC (ADR)

(KGFHY)
Kingfisher : IFRS 16 'Leases' Update

08/15/2019 | 05:02am EDT

RNS Number : 1764J

Kingfisher PLC

15 August 2019

15 August 2019

KINGFISHER PLC (THE 'COMPANY')

IFRS 16 'LEASES' UPDATE

Kingfisher today announces that following the adoption of IFRS 16 'Leases' it has published the impact on certain half year 2018/19 and full year 2018/19 income statement line items, including retail profit by geography. The restated numbers are unaudited. A link to this material on the Company's website is set out below. There will be no conference call for this update.

https://www.kingfisher.com/IFRS16LeasesUpdate

IFRS 16 'Leases' applies to the Company's consolidated financial statements from the financial year commencing 1 February 2019. Kingfisher is adopting the full retrospective transition option, and therefore restating its comparatives.

IFRS 16 'Leases' has no economic effect on Kingfisher's business or cash flow, however it does impact the way assets, liabilities and the income statement are presented. Further details will be published within the Company's half year 2019/20 results announcement, which will be released on 18 September 2019. This will include interim condensed consolidated financial statements prepared on an IFRS 16 'Leases' basis, with fully restated half year and full year comparatives.

CONTACTS:

Tel:

Email:

Investor Relations

+44

(0)

20 7644 1082

investorenquiries@kingfisher.com

Media Relations

+44

(0)

20 7644 1030

corpcomms@kingfisher.com

Teneo

+44

(0)

20 7260 2700

Kfteam@teneo.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

MSCFMGMRRKGGLZG

Disclaimer

Kingfisher plc published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 09:01:03 UTC
