Kingfisher : Q2 Trading Update

16 August 2018

Thursday 16 August 2018: Q2 trading update to 31 July 2018

Financial highlights

Sales % Total % Total % LFL(1) 2018/19 Change Change Change £m Reported Constant Constant currency currency 1,412 +6.0% +6.0% +4.2% UK & Ireland - B&Q UK & Ireland 1,005 +3.9% +3.9% +3.6% - Screwfix 407 +11.8% +11.8% +5.5% France 1,193 +0.4% (0.7)% (1.0)% - Castorama 648 (3.1)% (4.1)% (3.8)% - Brico Dépôt 545 +4.8% +3.7% +2.6% Other International 650 +3.6% +5.6% +1.4% - Poland 388 +1.8% +2.5% +1.3% - Iberia (2) 102 +0.8% (0.3)% (0.3)% - Russia 99 (10.9)% (1.1)% +2.1% - Romania (3) 58 +79.5% +80.8% +4.6% - Screwfix Germany 3 +21.6% +20.4% +20.4% Total Group 3,255 +3.4% +3.4% +1.6%

· Q2 Group LFL up 1.6% helped by improved performance of weather-related categories which contributed c.+2% to Group LFL; H1 LFL -1.1% (Q1 LFL - 4.0%)

· Good Q2 sales recovery at B&Q and Screwfix versus Q1 within the context of a continuing weak UK consumer backdrop

· Sales and gross margin of unified and unique ranges continued to grow

· H1 Group gross margin after clearance costs expected to be c.-40bps with Q2 ahead of Q1

· Actions in place to improve H2 Group gross margin and therefore still expect to grow the full year Group gross margin after clearance costs

· France performance in H1 reflects: o Weaker footfall and impact of transformation-related activity at Castorama o Continued sales growth at Brico Dépôt benefitting from new unified ranges o Higher costs (c.+3.5% in constant currency) including phasing of marketing investment in Brico Dépôt

· £90m returned (30m shares) year to date via share buyback. Now returned £550m of c.£600m capital return commitment (4)

Véronique Laury, Chief Executive Officer, said:

"We started our transformation two and a half years ago and are on track to deliver our strategic milestones for the third year in a row.

"In Q2, I'm pleased that we grew our sales after the exceptionally harsh weather conditions in Q1. In B&Q, Screwfix and Brico Dépôt France we delivered good sales growth. However, the performance of Castorama France has been more difficult and asa result we have put additional actions in place to support our full year performance in France with the benefits expected to come through in H2.

"We look forward to providing a more detailed update at our H1 results in September."

Q2 trading highlights by division (in constant currencies)

UK & IRELAND

Total sales +6.0%. LFL +4.2% reflecting improved performances at B&Q and Screwfix within the context of a continuing weak UK consumer backdrop · B&Q UK & Ireland sales +3.9%. LFL +3.6% driven by strong performance of weather-related categories benefiting LFL by c.+7% (impact on LFL in Q1 18/19 c.-6%, H1 18/19 c.+1%)

· Screwfix sales +11.8%. LFL +5.5% with 12 new outlets opened during Q2

FRANCE

Total sales -0.7% (LFL -1.0%). Sales for the home improvement market (Banque de France data(5)) were up c.1% in Q2 · Castorama sales -4.1%. LFL -3.8% reflecting continued softer footfall and the impact of transformation-related activity. LFL of weather-related categories was flat (impact on LFL in Q1 18/19 c.-4%, H1 18/19 c.-2%)

· Brico Dépôt sales +3.7%. LFL +2.6% reflecting good growth from the new unified ranges, which continue to re-energise the Brico Dépôt offer, supported by investment in marketing

OTHER INTERNATIONAL

Total sales in Poland +2.5%. LFL +1.3% against a strong comparative (Q2 17/18: +4.0%)

Footnotes

(1) Like-for-like sales growth representing the constant currency, year on year sales growth for stores that have been open for more than a year

(2) Brico Depôt Spain & Portugal

(3) Includes Praktiker Romania acquired on 30 November 2017

(4) Through to end of FY 2018/19 (over and above the annual ordinary dividend)

(5) Includes relocated and extended stores http://webstat.banque-france.fr/en/browse.do?node=5384326

