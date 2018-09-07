Log in
KINGFISHER PLC (ADR)
Kingfisher : Senior Appointments

09/07/2018 | 11:47am CEST

Kingfisher plc, the international home improvement retailer, today announces that it has appointed Christian Mazauric as CEO of Kingfisher in France to replace Marc Tenart who has decided to step down from his role.

Christian has worked at Kingfisher for 17 years, most recently as CEO of B&Q UK & Ireland. A French national, he started in operational roles at Castorama France in 2001, followed by various roles including Finance Director of Castorama France from 2008 until 2012. Other roles have included Finance Director of B&Q UK & Ireland and CEO of Brico Dépôt Romania where he turned round the business. Christian took over the CEO role at B&Q UK & Ireland in 2017 and since then has successfully led the business through a significant number of changes. The appointment becomes effective on 1 October.

As a result, Kingfisher also announces the following changes:

B&Q UK & Ireland

Graham Bell is appointed as CEO of B&Q UK and Ireland, succeeding Christian Mazauric. Graham is currently CEO of Screwfix and has spent 20 years at Kingfisher, during which time he has held several senior roles, including B&Q's Operations Director and B&Q's HR Director. Having started at B&Q in operational roles in 1998 Graham moved to Screwfix in 2006 where he led Operations and Property for 10 years before being appointed Screwfix CEO in 2017. At Screwfix, he has overseen the rapid roll-out of the Screwfix stores network, opening 60 stores a year, on average, for the past 5 years.

Screwfix

John Mewett has been appointed CEO of Screwfix, succeeding Graham Bell. John joined Kingfisher in 2008, starting at Screwfix where he spent 8 years as Marketing and IT Director and played a significant role in Screwfix's growth. Most recently he has been Kingfisher's Group Digital Director, where he has been leveraging Screwfix's best-in-class digital capability across the group.

Commenting on the changes, Véronique Laury, CEO of Kingfisher plc, said: 'Christian, Graham and John are all highly experienced Kingfisher leaders who truly embody our ONE Kingfisher values. They are proven operators who are already playing instrumental roles in our transformation. I am delighted that we have the depth of talent to promote from within the company and therefore provide the continuity, stability and leadership for our colleagues whilst we continue our transformation journey.'

She added: 'Marc Tenart has been a valued and respected colleague and leader. I would like to personally thank Marc for all the energy and diligence he has displayed in all that he has done.'

Contacts

Kingfisher
020 7644 1030
corpcomms@kingfisher.com

Teneo Blue Rubicon
020 7260 2703
kfteam@teneobluerubicon.com

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc is an international home improvement company with nearly 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe, Russia and Turkey. We operate under four retail brands - B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt and Screwfix. For further information, visit our website www.kingfisher.com

Disclaimer

Kingfisher plc published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 09:46:05 UTC
