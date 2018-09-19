Kingfisher : Senior Management Change

Kingfisher today announces a change in the leadership of the Offer and Supply Chain organisation with Arja Taaveniku being succeeded by Henri Solère.

Arja Taaveniku, Chief Offer & Supply Chain Officer, joined the group three years ago to create a consolidated product, buying and supply chain organisation, with the task to unify ranges across the Group through the extensive rationalisation of products and suppliers, and to start the development of new own brand products, unique to Kingfisher.

Under her leadership, a new, single design, product development and buying organisation has been put in place and the plans for a unified supply chain have been established.

By the year end, around half of all Kingfisher's products will have been unified, with significant efficiencies gained from a consolidation of the supplier base and from an increased unique, own brand portfolio, and with the framework for supplier negotiations to deliver the balance of the unified offer firmly in place. With this, Arja has recognised that it's the right time to change the leadership for the function.

As part of the transformation and while continuing to unify the ranges, the next phase will further emphasise the development of a unique offer. Henri Solère has led two of the seven Offer and Supply Chain categories including the highly successful development of the unique product range in Bathrooms, which have delivered double digit sales uplifts and good margin growth. Henri's experience and skillsets in unique product development will ensure this progresses successfully.

Henri has built his career in the home improvement industry and has worked for Kingfisher for 11 years, holding a number of senior leadership roles within the group. Highly respected within the industry, he has been a member of the Offer and Supply Chain leadership team since it was established. Arja will remain with the Group for the next six months to ensure a smooth transition.

Véronique Laury, Chief Executive Officer, said: 'Arja has played an invaluable role in our transformation. We are on track against our targets for unified products and the new ranges are achieving improved sales and margins. Arja has our sincerest thanks and best wishes for the future.

'I am delighted to be able to appoint Henri. I have worked with him for over 15 years and am certain he has the right skills, knowledge and experience to lead the teams overseeing this next phase of developing unique product for our customers across all our categories.'

Arja Taaveniku, said: 'My three years at Kingfisher have been amongst the most exciting and rewarding of my career. In creating a single design, product development and buying organisation, we have enabled Kingfisher to leverage its scale for the first time. We have developed the skillsets and the ways of working to create success for the future, and established the base for a unified supply chain to be rolled out. I'm very proud of these achievements and believe it's now the right time to hand over to Henri. Henri has been an instrumental member of my leadership team and I trust that he will ensure the future success of the next phase of the development of the offer. I will be on-hand to help Henri transition into the new role.'

