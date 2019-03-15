Kingfisher : launches its first marketing approach promoting its unique and unified Outdoor ranges across all key markets

Kingfisher, the home improvement company which includes B&Q, is launching its first cross-Group marketing approach, supporting the promotion of its unique and unified outdoor range in the UK, France, Poland and Romania.

The campaign, which is the first of five unified campaigns to be launched this year, will allow all customers of Kingfisher-owned home improvement stores - operating as B&Q, Castorama and Brico Depot - to experience the same Outdoor product display and Point of Sale in stores and be inspired and informed by the same brochure, promoting outdoor projects. It is also significantly more efficient as the business is producing one garden brochure that can be used in all markets, rather than duplicating costs.

Both the instore displays and the brochure focus on how consumers use their outdoor space and offer simple solutions to help solve any dilemmas they may be facing in planning and creating their garden. The solutions have been developed using interviews with customers across Europe to ensure they suit everyone's needs, no matter how tricky their space and how hectic their lifestyle. Whether large or small, yard or balcony, Kingfisher has created stylish, affordable, collections that makes the most of outdoor spaces.

Over 60% of Kingfisher's Outdoor range is now unified, whilst 40% of other ranges across the business have been combined, since the business began reorganising its buying teams into three international buying offices in June 2016. The latest marketing assets encourage customers to have a go at growing their own, using Kingfisher's unique modular kitchen garden range with supporting help and advice about what to plant, when. Responding to consumers' growing desire to nurture outdoor spaces that are attractive to wildlife. Additionally, online-Content and PR materials will take a common approach across the four markets.

Included in the market-wide unique and unified Outdoor ranges are, for example:

Erbauer garden power - a range of cordless garden power tools, including lawnmowers, hedge trimmers, and grass trimmers, all powered by one shared battery taking away the hassle of charging multiple tools. The brushless motors reduce friction and heat build-up, giving longer run time and motor life.

Denia furniture range - a versatile high-quality acacia wood range designed to fit in any sized space thanks to its clever fold away design and a storage bench that doubles as a seat with removable cushions. In 2019 the range has been extended to include the Denia coffee set

Rockwell BBQs - an easily portable range of gas and charcoal BBQs designed to be easy to clean with a dishwasher-sized grill. There's even a Gas & Charcoal model for consumers who can't decide between charcoal or gas.

Neva fencing - a modular solution, in a variety of materials including composite & wood, with different panels, layouts and styles to help create privacy.

John Colley, Chief Trading Officer at Kingfisher, said:

'Since establishing our international buying offices in 2016 we have been developing unified ranges for our stores across Europe, thereby leveraging the scale of the business. Our Outdoor range for 2019 is now more than 60% unified meaning we can create one marketing campaign for use by our consumer store brands - B&Q, Castorama and Brico Depot - in the UK, France, Poland and Romania. This will be the first of five market-wide campaigns to be launched in 2019 to support our unified ranges.'

ENDS

Notes to Editors

Media enquiries:

Teneo - 020 7260 2700 / kfteam@teneo.com

About Kingfisher plc:

Kingfisher plc is an international home improvement company with over 1,200 stores in 10 countries across Europe, Russia and Turkey, supported by a team of 77,000 colleagues. We operate under four retail brands - B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt and Screwfix. We offer DIY and home improvement products and services to nearly six million customers who shop in our stores and through our digital channels every week. Our customers are everyone wanting to improve their home, as well as the experts and trade professionals who help them.

We believe everyone should have a home they feel good about, so our purpose is to make home improvement accessible for everyone. www.kingfisher.com